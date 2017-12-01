Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mohamed Salah Named BBC African Footballer Of The Year (7043 Views)

Following a record number of votes, the Liverpool star won ahead of Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinean Naby Keita, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Nigeria's Victor Moses.



"I am very happy to win this award," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.



"It's always a special feeling when you win something. I feel like I had a great year, so I'm very happy."



Salah, the Premier League's top scorer with 13 goals, has enjoyed a stellar year for both club and country.



In early 2017, the forward was the central figure for Egypt as they finished runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations.



He also had a hand in all seven of the goals that took the Pharaohs to their first World Cup since 1990 - assisting two and scoring five, including the stoppage-time penalty against Congo that qualified them for Russia.



"I want to be the best Egyptian ever so I work hard," added Salah, who is the third player from Egypt to win the award and first since 2008.



"I always follow my own way and I want everyone in Egypt to follow my way."



Salah's form at club level as been every bit as impressive as it has in internationals.



In Italy, he scored 15 goals and made 11 others as he helped Roma finish second in Serie A, their best league placing in seven years, prior to joining Liverpool and scoring 13 times in his first 16 league games.



"I would like to thank my Liverpool team-mates and I also had a good season with Roma so I have to thank my team-mates there and my team-mates in the national team," said Salah.



Since I came here, I wanted to work hard and show everyone my football. I wanted to come back to the Premier League since I left, so I am very happy."



Salah has taken the Premier League by storm this season, in contrast to a less impressive spell in the division with Chelsea between 2014-15.



"It's well-deserved," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who handed the trophy to the player at the club's Melwood training academy.



"I am a really lucky person. I had the opportunity to work with a few outstanding players and I am happy that it is now with Mo.



"The good thing is that he is still young, there is a lot of space for improvement, a lot of potential still that we can work on, but that's how it should be. It's a big pleasure, to be honest, to work with him."



By winning the BBC African Footballer of the year prize Salah adds his name to a list of legends including Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) and Michael Essien.



"I am very happy to be like them in winning this award," said Salah, who follows compatriots Mohamed Barakat (2005) and Mohamed Aboutrika (2008) in receiving the trophy.



Previous winners



2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City & Algeria)



2015: Yaya Toure (Manchester City & Ivory Coast)



2014: Yacine Brahimi (Porto & Algeria)



2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City & Ivory Coast)



2012: Chris Katongo (Henan Construction & Zambia)



2011: Andre Ayew (Marseille & Ghana)



2010: Asamoah Gyan (Sunderland & Ghana)



2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea & Ivory Coast)



2008: Mohamed Aboutrika (Al Ahly & Egypt)



2007: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal & Togo)



2006: Michael Essien (Chelsea & Ghana)



2005: Mohamed Barakat (Al Ahly & Egypt)



2004: Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton & Nigeria)



2003: Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton & Nigeria)



2002: El Hadji Diouf (Liverpool & Senegal)



2001: Sammy Kuffour (Bayern Munich & Ghana)



2000: Patrick Mboma (Parma & Cameroon)



GFH

Wonderful

.

realmanarken:

Wonderful



Are you sure.... What about moses? Are you sure.... What about moses?





Nigerians are wicked.. We could not vote our own to win.. If nah Big brother old men and women go dey spend recharge card in govt officials..



2mro now them go say him no gree play well for world cup..



What a country

lalasticlala



Mynd44

Well deserved,the guy is just too good,congratulations to him and tribute to all those who thought Victor Moses will win this 3 Likes

Feyol55:

Well deserved,the guy is just too good,congratulations to him and tribute to all those who thought Victor Moses will win this

Taking into consideration last season's achievement I think Victor Moses deserves the crown...the award is about last season achievement not this season...salah wasn't Victor Moses level last season both in club and country.



But, Are you really a Nigerian? Taking into consideration last season's achievement I think Victor Moses deserves the crown...the award is about last season achievement not this season...salah wasn't Victor Moses level last season both in club and country.But, Are you really a Nigerian? 8 Likes 1 Share

This guy deserve it

Tolulopefinest:





Taking into consideration last season's achievement I think Victor Moses deserves the crown...the award is about last season achievement not this season...salah wasn't Victor Moses level last season both in club and country.



But, Are you really a Nigerian? salah singlehandedly qualified Egypt to d world cup yet apparently he wasn't Moses mate.....u are a big foool.. salah singlehandedly qualified Egypt to d world cup yet apparently he wasn't Moses mate.....u are a big foool.. 11 Likes 1 Share

kendrick9:

salah singlehandedly qualified Egypt to d world cup yet apparently he wasn't Moses mate.....u are a big foool..



Can't you just be civil in your use of words?

Or has the moribund economy frustrated you to this level? Can't you just be civil in your use of words?Or has the moribund economy frustrated you to this level? 17 Likes 1 Share

Tolulopefinest:





Can't you just be civil in your use of words?

Or has the moribund economy frustrated you to this level? I just hate ignorant people lyk u who can't back up their statements with facts...I'm sure u must be a chelsea fan...

HW can u say salah wasn't moses mate...u deserve all the abuse I just hate ignorant people lyk u who can't back up their statements with facts...I'm sure u must be a chelsea fan...HW can u say salah wasn't moses mate...u deserve all the abuse 11 Likes

Tolulopefinest:







Are you sure.... What about moses? Thats What Em Wondering Now It So Wonder Full How This Guy Won. Thats What Em Wondering Now It So Wonder Full How This Guy Won.

Tolulopefinest:





Can't you just be civil in your use of words?

Or has the moribund economy frustrated you to this level? d only tin I think he did was playing at d nation cup and moreso award favors attackers Dan other players for all salah did Moses did too in qualifying Nigeria for world so guy before this chat shut up d only tin I think he did was playing at d nation cup and moreso award favors attackers Dan other players for all salah did Moses did too in qualifying Nigeria for world so guy before this chat shut up

He worked for it like other contenders as well.

Congrats Mo Salah.

YNWA! 2 Likes 1 Share





People who do this voting are usually Short sighted and emotional.



The award is supposed to be for last year's performance not this year and to show how useless the outcome is, he is already attributing accolades to his Liverpool teammates (all of his performance for Liverpool only counts for next year's award)instead of AS ROMA teammates of previous season



And if the award is truly based on past season's performance,then he doesn't even deserve the award, Victor Moses far deserves because he won a #TROPHY -THE PREMIER LEAGUE, JUST LIKE MEiHREZ who won premier league with Leicester City .



Of the five players , VICTOR MOSES was the only one who achieved success with both club and country



I hope CAF won't repeat same nonesense! Very faulty and useless decision.People who do this voting are usually Short sighted and emotional.The award is supposed to be for last year's performance not this year and to show how useless the outcome is, he is already attributing accolades to his Liverpool teammates (all of his performance for Liverpool only counts for next year's award)instead of AS ROMA teammates of previous seasonAnd if the award is truly based on past season's performance,then he doesn't even deserve the award, Victor Moses far deserves because he won a #TROPHY -THE PREMIER LEAGUE, JUST LIKE MEiHREZ who won premier league with Leicester City .Of the five players , VICTOR MOSES was the only one who achieved success with both club and countryI hope CAF won't repeat same nonesense! 12 Likes 2 Shares

kendrick9:

I just hate ignorant people lyk u who can't back up their statements with facts...I'm sure u must be a chelsea fan...

HW can u say salah wasn't moses mate...u deserve all the abuse shut up...guy....like he said d award was for last season....salah was firing for Liverpool dis season...if Nigeria had participated in nations cup and did well Moses for start a good chance bt as an attacker who score goals sslah was at advantage to win it shut up...guy....like he said d award was for last season....salah was firing for Liverpool dis season...if Nigeria had participated in nations cup and did well Moses for start a good chance bt as an attacker who score goals sslah was at advantage to win it 1 Like 1 Share

In 2005, 2008 and 2012,players won it while plying their trade in Africa. But in caf awards, it is the otherwise.





I think BBC award is more renowned that caf award in some aspects

Chukazu:

Very faulty and useless decision.



People who do this voting are usually Short sighted and emotional.



The award is supposed to be for last year's performance not this year and to show how useless the outcome is, he is already attributing accolades to his Liverpool teammates instead of AS ROMA teammates of previous season



And if the award is truly based on past season's performance,then he doesn't even deserve the award, Victor Moses far deserves because he won a #TROPHY -THE PREMIER LEAGUE, JUST LIKE MEiHREZ who won premier with Leicester City .



I hope CAF won't repeat same nonesense! dsts d award for u since Salah de score dem forget d crucial role Moses play to win d league for Chelsea.....award like this favors attackers dsts d award for u since Salah de score dem forget d crucial role Moses play to win d league for Chelsea.....award like this favors attackers 1 Like 1 Share

Chukazu:

Very faulty and useless decision.



People who do this voting are usually Short sighted and emotional.



The award is supposed to be for last year's performance not this year and to show how useless the outcome is, he is already attributing accolades to his Liverpool teammates (all of his performance for Liverpool only counts for next year's award)instead of AS ROMA teammates of previous season



And if the award is truly based on past season's performance,then he doesn't even deserve the award, Victor Moses far deserves because he won a #TROPHY -THE PREMIER LEAGUE, JUST LIKE MEiHREZ who won premier with Leicester City .



I hope CAF won't repeat same nonesense! Caf will repeat the nonsense!!! They'll say Moses didn't play the nation's cup Caf will repeat the nonsense!!! They'll say Moses didn't play the nation's cup

Emperormartin:



Caf will repeat the nonsense!!! They'll say Moses didn't play the nation's cup

the same nation's cup that Cameroon won? the same nation's cup that Cameroon won? 3 Likes

OGHENAOGIE:

dsts d award for u since Salah de score dem forget d crucial role Moses play to win d league for Chelsea.....award like this favors attackers

Even if it is based on goals ,then SADIO MANE should have it...he scored more goals than Salla Even if it is based on goals ,then SADIO MANE should have it...he scored more goals than Salla 1 Like

Congrats

He deserves it









The Prince of Egypt

Eyah...I was tipping Victor Moses for the award...anyway congrats M Salah

Tolulopefinest:





Taking into consideration last season's achievement I think Victor Moses deserves the crown...the award is about last season achievement not this season...salah wasn't Victor Moses level last season both in club and country.



But, Are you really a Nigerian? This year, not season This year, not season 2 Likes

I was hoping it would be our Moses.

Ojoro, Moses deserves it,judging by last season's performance 1 Like 1 Share

The Egyptian god. Congratulations, well deserved .... 1 Like