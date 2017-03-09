Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha (1533 Views)

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his stance on internal democracy as opposed to the idea of giving automatic tickets to aspirants.



He said his party must not behave like the Peoples Democratic Party, which, according to him, has a penchant for giving automatic tickets to its members.





Tinubu, however, said his position should not be misconstrued by the Governor Rochas Okorocha-APC governors’ forum, saying he believed that governors had an important role to play in the emergence of the party’s candidates.



Tinubu was quoted as expressing these views in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.



According to Rahman, the statement was intended to clarify the misrepresentation in an interview that Tinubu granted journalists during his last visit to Akure.



Tinubu had been quoted as saying that the APC would not give President Muhammadu Buhari an automatic ticket for the 2019 presidential election.



Rahman noted that Okorocha had reacted to the statement credited to Tinubu, construing it as a slight on the APC governors who had endorsed Buhari for re-election in 2019.



While also speaking with journalists in Akure, Okorocha had said the governors were entitled to their right to endorse Buhari for re-election, wondering why Tinubu was “crying more than the bereaved.”



But Rahman said Tinubu did not attack the APC governors in the interview he granted journalists in Akure.



He said, “We note the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s statement. It is important that the record of what Asiwaju Tinubu said when approached by journalists during his last visit to Akure is accurate. Thus, I make this statement in the hope of clarifying a misinterpretation that seems to have taken hold in some quarters.





“I was at the interview session. Asiwaju never said anything that could be interpreted as meaning or even implying that the governors are irrelevant or insignificant to the party’s nomination process.



“As a former governor and a leading statesman within the party, such words would never come from him.



“Moreover, Asiwaju is a democrat who believes that the open and democratic processes of the APC, which led to the nomination of President Buhari in the first instance, have served the party well and have helped to distinguish the APC from the PDP and other parties where fairness and internal democracy are rare commodities.



“Every individual has a right to endorse or support a candidate of his choosing. What Asiwaju said at that encounter and still canvasses is that the APC should not mimic the PDP’s penchant for short-circuiting internal democracy by promoting the idea of an automatic ticket.



“The exercise of internal democracy and honouring the letter and spirit of party rules can only strengthen the party and enthuse its members.



“ The APC’s all-inclusive philosophy was not devised today. It had been with the party since its creation.”





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/apc-mustnt-behave-like-pdp-tinubu-replies-okorocha/amp/ 4 Likes 1 Share

Na Wa O,see Our Asiwaju Talking Of Internal Democracy!Which Of Their Political Office Aspirants Has Been Picked Based On Merit Without Sentiments Before?.And By The Way,why Are They Afraid Of Conducting A National Convention?Will That Be The Beginning Of The End Of The Party? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Have apc ever behaved well before? Their behaviour have never been different from that of pdp before. 8 Likes 1 Share

Zombie party. When and if you ever hold a successful party national convention then we can compare you broom wielders with pdp. 8 Likes





Abeg when APc go do convention.. me wan watch am live



na better fight e go be.. lot of em will go physical..





Mad film. wahala don dey show face..Abeg when APc go do convention.. me wan watch am livena better fight e go be.. lot of em will go physical..Mad film. 4 Likes

Tinubu is the god-father of automatic tickets... 5 Likes

After all this display na still ajala the traveller go collect the ticket...metchewww. 2 Likes

the idea of internal democracy is alien to our politicians.. regardless of party affiliations... 3 Likes

Politicians can play saint in Lagos even with primaries been conducted all candidates were hand picked 3 Likes

Lol. The pdp only did the Authomatic ticket thingy with GEJ. PDP is the most stable party in Nigeria's history. Tinubu should always speak the truth



A party that has lost many of its founding fathers and highest beneficiaries but is still standing today.



Buhari left ANPP in 2008 and it collapsed. Tinubu left AD and it collapsed. If Buhari and/or Tinubu leave APC make we see if it wont collapse 5 Likes 1 Share

anuoluwapo884:

Politicians can play saint in Lagos even with primaries been conducted all candidates were hand picked

Lagos primaries of the All Poverty Congress, APC

Those agberos and touts plus thugs are the worst.



dre11:

Lagos APC members fight dirty over alleged attempt to impose candidates for LG Polls



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state have engaged in free-for-all brawl over an alleged attempt by the some leaders of the party in the state to return 19 local government chairmen as unopposed candidates in the forthcoming local government polls.



The brawl, which occurred at Ogba/Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), left several party members injured with three persons needing serious medical attention.



According to an eye-witness, most of the victims were agents of the party leaders who were opposed to the application of internal democracy in the selection of candidates the party would field in the polls, as aggrieved party members attacked them with plastic chairs and other dangerous weapons.



Some party members who spoke under condition of anonymity, said their grievances bordered on the blunt refusal of the leaders to grant the peoples’ wish of nominating their candidate through primary election.



He further revealed that a similar course of action in 2015 led to the loss of some local governments to the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).



“They have started what led to the loss of some local governments in the 2015 elections to the PDP, because they do not want primary.



“We want members to freely elect whoever should represent them at the local government, but they don’t want popular people; they want to impose their preferred candidates. And, we will not agree to this evil plan.” he said.



Efforts to speak with the LG party chairman, Kelvin Ajakaye, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report. Similarly, an aide of the state Chairman of the APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale, who also witnessed the fight said he will only speak with journalists only when he obtains clearance from his principal.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/09/lagos-apc-members-fight-dirty-alleged-attempt-impose-candidates-lg-polls/







Lagos primaries of the All Poverty Congress, APCare the worst. 3 Likes

Tinubu is always right. 1 Like

Buhari2019:

Tinubu is always right.

......except when he is wrong.











......except when he is wrong. 3 Likes

you only real what you sow. in 2015 you manipulated things and now you want internal democracy.



pmb for 2019 Insha Allah 2 Likes

FreddyKruger:

Zombie party. When and if you ever hold a successful party national convention then we can compare you broom wielders with pdp.

Hahaha

You want kee persin with laff.





HahahaYou want kee persin with laff. 3 Likes

The pdp is not fanatic in policy. Fairness is their hallmark 3 Likes

charleff512:

Na Wa O,see Our Asiwaju Talking Of Internal Democracy! Which Of Their Political Office Aspirants Has Been Picked Based On Merit Without Sentiments Before?.

And By The Way, why Are They Afraid Of Conducting A National Convention?

Will That Be The Beginning Of The End Of The Party?

The thug cannot be afraid oh.

Lailai to lailai.A whole JagaBandit.











ZombieNation:

The canker worm Tinubu was the first governor to turn state house of assemblies to rubber stamps.



The Lagos state national assembly passed a pension bill for elected officials which included Tinubu.



Under the bill, Lagos is saddled with maintaining Tinubu for the rest of his life on the prevailing full salary a sitting governor is entitled to.



The pension bill for Tinubu also includes choice properties bought and paid for by the state in Abuja, Lagos and abroad.



Tinubu also has the choice of 5 executive cars to be replaced every 5yrs.



Recall also that Tinubu is on record to be the only elected governor in the history of modern democracy to have had 4 deputies in 8yrs!



The man is a rotten egg who spear headed corruption in Nigeria to new levels and the financial bankruptcy of acn states under his leprosy grip is evidence of his systematic kleptomaniac.





Thief





http://www.bribenigeria.com/nigerian-corruption-a-higher-level-tinubus-massive-looting-of-lagos-uncovered/



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/178114-tinubu-is-corruption-personified-nigerian-minister.html



http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/corruption-tinubu-is-worse-than-ibori-pdpurge-tinubu-to-disclose-source-of-wealth/



The thug cannot be afraid oh.Lailai to lailai.A whole JagaBandit. 3 Likes

I laff in fulfulde. 1 Like

I love this ... Sarki and his followers ua god father is crying already ... Zology party I love this... Sarki and his followersua god father is crying already ... Zology party 2 Likes

Imploding.................... 2 Likes

clevvermind:

Have apc ever behaved well before? Their behaviour have never been different from that of pdp before.

They behaved Well during the last presidential primary .

Buh i cant say Same for pdp

wen someone is doing or saying the right thing , lets give him credit . Even if he'd been bad b4 They behaved Well during the last presidential primary .Buh i cant say Same for pdpwen someone is doing or saying the right thing , lets give him credit . Even if he'd been bad b4 2 Likes

I give Tinubu credit for these

Even Buhari doesnt want an automatic ticket . He'll prefer to earn it 2 Likes

Since this is beyond Lagos state politics and Apc have sideline him, he is now forming a democrat.

Bt d man get sense sha, he has been showing some level of maturity for a while now (I don't know if it's timidity) 1 Like

....but 70% or so of APC is PDP and that's a dominant trait 1 Like

anonimi:





Hahaha

You want kee persin with laff.





No mind them. Party that cannot hold a simple national convention for over 2yrs+ now is that one a party? No mind them. Party that cannot hold a simple national convention for over 2yrs+ now is that one a party? 2 Likes 1 Share

You are not behaving like PDP, you're worse than PDP.

Tinubu can also smell what "the rock" is cooking?

lalasticlala can you find a way of advising this PDP and corruption supporter called anonimi to restrict himself to making comments on threads, instead of littering the entire comments sections with unrelated, data consuming and useless pictures...



Before PDP was defeated in 2015, he was using crayons but this season now he does everything like the legendary musiwa.

NgeneUkwenu:

lalasticlala can you find a way of advising this PDP and corruption supporter called anonimi to restrict himself to making comments on threads, instead of littering the entire comments sections with unrelated, data consuming and useless pictures...



Before PDP was defeated in 2015, he was using crayons but this season now he does everything like the legendary musiwa.

Make una see this pot calling kettle black.

I am simply following the path of pictures that you traced. I can understand your pains that I am more effective in nullifying your propaganda lies.

Sorry oh, take heart. We are wiser now.



NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]

Make una see this pot calling kettle black.I am simply following the path of pictures that you traced. I can understand your pains that I am more effective inSorry oh, take heart. We are wiser now.

NgeneUkwenu:

lalasticlala can you find a way of advising this PDP and corruption supporter called anonimi to restrict himself to making comments on threads, instead of littering the entire comments sections with unrelated, data consuming and useless pictures...



Before PDP was defeated in 2015, he was using crayons but this season now he does everything like the legendary musiwa. I concur. Anytime I try to open a thread and it is loading slowly, I just know that troll has landed there. I concur. Anytime I try to open a thread and it is loading slowly, I just know that troll has landed there.

In the mind of the Jagagban, Internal democracy equates to bedroom democracy at Bourdillon Ikoyi.

Ngwere ukwu enu, I sight you.