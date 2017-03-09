₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by bluecircle470: 3:12am
A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his stance on internal democracy as opposed to the idea of giving automatic tickets to aspirants.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/apc-mustnt-behave-like-pdp-tinubu-replies-okorocha/amp/
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by charleff512(m): 3:20am
Na Wa O,see Our Asiwaju Talking Of Internal Democracy!Which Of Their Political Office Aspirants Has Been Picked Based On Merit Without Sentiments Before?.And By The Way,why Are They Afraid Of Conducting A National Convention?Will That Be The Beginning Of The End Of The Party?
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by clevvermind(m): 3:37am
Have apc ever behaved well before? Their behaviour have never been different from that of pdp before.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by FreddyKruger: 3:57am
Zombie party. When and if you ever hold a successful party national convention then we can compare you broom wielders with pdp.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by bounty007(m): 4:46am
wahala don dey show face..
Abeg when APc go do convention.. me wan watch am live
na better fight e go be.. lot of em will go physical..
Mad film.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Esseite: 5:11am
Tinubu is the god-father of automatic tickets...
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by irepnaija4eva(m): 5:33am
After all this display na still ajala the traveller go collect the ticket...metchewww.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by simplyhonest(m): 5:37am
the idea of internal democracy is alien to our politicians.. regardless of party affiliations...
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by anuoluwapo884: 5:44am
Politicians can play saint in Lagos even with primaries been conducted all candidates were hand picked
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Bede2u(m): 5:46am
Lol. The pdp only did the Authomatic ticket thingy with GEJ. PDP is the most stable party in Nigeria's history. Tinubu should always speak the truth
A party that has lost many of its founding fathers and highest beneficiaries but is still standing today.
Buhari left ANPP in 2008 and it collapsed. Tinubu left AD and it collapsed. If Buhari and/or Tinubu leave APC make we see if it wont collapse
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by anonimi: 5:53am
anuoluwapo884:
Lagos primaries of the All Poverty Congress, APC
Those agberos and touts plus thugs are the worst.
dre11:
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Buhari2019: 5:54am
Tinubu is always right.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by anonimi: 5:56am
Buhari2019:
......except when he is wrong.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Nutase(f): 5:57am
you only real what you sow. in 2015 you manipulated things and now you want internal democracy.
pmb for 2019 Insha Allah
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by anonimi: 5:58am
FreddyKruger:
Hahaha
You want kee persin with laff.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by emmie14: 5:59am
The pdp is not fanatic in policy. Fairness is their hallmark
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by anonimi: 6:00am
charleff512:
The thug cannot be afraid oh.
Lailai to lailai.A whole JagaBandit.
ZombieNation:
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Nutase(f): 6:03am
I laff in fulfulde.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by chomchom1(f): 6:04am
I love this ... Sarki and his followers ua god father is crying already ... Zology party
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Atiku2019: 6:06am
Imploding....................
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by bkool7(m): 6:21am
clevvermind:
They behaved Well during the last presidential primary .
Buh i cant say Same for pdp
wen someone is doing or saying the right thing , lets give him credit . Even if he'd been bad b4
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by bkool7(m): 6:23am
I give Tinubu credit for these
Even Buhari doesnt want an automatic ticket . He'll prefer to earn it
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by Neutral15(m): 6:26am
Since this is beyond Lagos state politics and Apc have sideline him, he is now forming a democrat.
Bt d man get sense sha, he has been showing some level of maturity for a while now (I don't know if it's timidity)
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by TrueSenator(m): 6:34am
....but 70% or so of APC is PDP and that's a dominant trait
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by FreddyKruger: 7:11am
anonimi:No mind them. Party that cannot hold a simple national convention for over 2yrs+ now is that one a party?
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by mexxmoney: 7:16am
You are not behaving like PDP, you're worse than PDP.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by funlord(m): 7:21am
Tinubu can also smell what "the rock" is cooking?
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:23am
lalasticlala can you find a way of advising this PDP and corruption supporter called anonimi to restrict himself to making comments on threads, instead of littering the entire comments sections with unrelated, data consuming and useless pictures...
Before PDP was defeated in 2015, he was using crayons but this season now he does everything like the legendary musiwa.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by anonimi: 7:26am
NgeneUkwenu:
Make una see this pot calling kettle black.
I am simply following the path of pictures that you traced. I can understand your pains that I am more effective in nullifying your propaganda lies.
Sorry oh, take heart. We are wiser now.
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by DonVikings: 7:27am
NgeneUkwenu:I concur. Anytime I try to open a thread and it is loading slowly, I just know that troll has landed there.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by eagleeye2: 7:28am
In the mind of the Jagagban, Internal democracy equates to bedroom democracy at Bourdillon Ikoyi.
Ngwere ukwu enu, I sight you.
|Re: APC Mustn’t Behave Like PDP, Tinubu Replies Okorocha by information1: 7:33am
vv
