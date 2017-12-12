Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp (10929 Views)

The police has intensified efforts to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a young lady known as Vicky, who died during a sex romp with her client in a popular hotel.



The incident happened at a popular hotel located along Ikotun/Ejigbo Road in Ejigbo area of Lagos.



She was said to have been murdered after the unidentified client had sex with her, stabbed her with a knife, slit her throat and escaped.



The hotel management was not aware of the incident because the suspect and the victim were inside the room for the romp when the incident happened and the suspect escaped without any trace of him.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that it was suspected that she might have had disagreement with her client who is now the prime suspect which led to her untimely death.



The corpse was discovered in the morning when one of the staff went to the room to clean the place and found Vicky dead and Unclad in the pool of her blood.



The incident was reported to Ejigbo Police Division who moved into action to arrest those behind the dastardly act.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the corpse was recovered from the hotel room and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy report.



When our correspondent visited Ejigbo Police Division, the DPO was not around to comment on the matter. However, sources at the police station confirmed the incident and said the police has commenced investigation to arrest those behind the killing.



The late Vicky hailed from Akwa Ibom State and lived in Lagos where she started life as a sex worker that eventually claimed her life.

The man chop free and afraid to pay in cash which makes her pay with her life.



Humans kill humans like animal.



Police investigation? That hotel staff,the owner and everybody living around that environ will be rounded up for questioning (Bail of 10k each for "I no follow"



That is how the Nigeria police comes to be one of the best in the world.

#DisbandNigeriaPolice





The incident was reported to Ejigbo Police Division who moved into action to arrest those behind the dastardly act.

yet the report says it was carried out by an unidentified client





- issokay na wa oohyet the report says it was carried out by- issokay 3 Likes

Vanity upon vanity" everything is vanity.

What I discovered in my first visit to a mortuary!



The human body after death:

*3 days after death, the finger nail begin to fall.

*4 days after death, hairs breaks out of skull and all body hairs fall.

*5 days after death, the brain starts to sag, the flesh fades,

The buttock, breast, joystick, vagina, will decay ( All those things that

used to drive you into sin,)

*6 days after death, the skin begin to and gradually detach from the

bones.

*7 days after death, the belly belts and radiates a strong odour

beginning with a gaping mouth and a genital organ appealing the

marauder.

*60 days after death, the whole human body is reduced to nothing

bone.

# So

Why too much pride?

Why too much selfishness?

Why too much hates?

Why too much jealousy?

Why too much evil deed?

Man is dust and must surely return to dust to help the land to be

fertile.

Why not give your life to Christ as your personal lord and Savior?

Do you think you are the owner of yourself?

Why not humble yourself?

Why not love your neighbours?

Stop those selfish acts.



The best way to live your life is to give your life to Christ...... Death is

certain for every living things.... Nobody knows that very day! 25 Likes 2 Shares

Probably she got more than she expected!!!!







Fear God(In Junior's boy voice)









never knew pple are still into filthy and shady stuffs yahoo plus things.never knew pple are still into filthy and shady stuffs

People should fear the physical more than the spiritual

Lagos

is like the spirit of death resides in lagos



Una nor feat find girl friend?



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit I wonder wat people enjoy in prostitutes.Una nor feat find girl friend?anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com

Evill keep rising everyday

it is a pity...RIP

The job no easy...... Those doing olosho should repent

Chi bọọ anụ ọzọ

U

Girls from



Akwa Iboom,



Calabar....



Hmmmmm... 1 Like 1 Share

priscaoge:

Chi bọọ anụ ọzọ

ihe nkea ihekwe! ihe nkea ihekwe!

Some of these ladies are victims of circumstances. Given the chance, she would want to have a boyfriend, date, marry, raise kids and be happy. May the murderer never know peace! RIP lady! May God have mercy on your soul... Only ideeeots will condemn the girl instead of the senseless murderer. You think she was happy selling her body?Some of these ladies are victims of circumstances. Given the chance, she would want to have a boyfriend, date, marry, raise kids and be happy. May the murderer never know peace! RIP lady! May God have mercy on your soul... 1 Like 1 Share

.

Hmmm... He probably stole her money and other stuff after sex....

A prostitute prays to be killed

Tell those people who are defrauding the masses

Either by tithes or budget padding

To emass wealth on earth

Private jets and mansions abroad Tell those people who are defrauding the massesEither by tithes or budget paddingTo emass wealth on earthPrivate jets and mansions abroad 3 Likes



Sometimes the Ashewo can be annoying, u pay them for short time and after just 1 Minute dey begin to disturb u to release

Sometimes you pay for doggy stlye and they give just missionary style.

The worst is they won't even allow you suck Breast ! And when the condom burst they push u away and that is all.

No pity She got servedSometimes the Ashewo can be annoying, u pay them for short time and after just 1 Minute dey begin to disturb u to releaseSometimes you pay for doggy stlye and they give just missionary style.The worst is they won't even allow you suck Breast! And when the condom burst they push u away and that is all.No pity 1 Like

Lagos; Nigerian’s Sodom and Gomorrah

Most likely someone she knows, maybe an ex boyfriend. That is a crime of passion. Otherwise he is a serial killer, has killed before and will kill again.

dieBYfire:

She got served

Sometimes the Ashewo can be annoying, u pay them for short time and after just 1 Minute dey begin to disturb u to release

Sometimes you pay for doggy stlye and they give just missionary style.

The worst is they won't even allow you suck Breast ! And when the condom burst they push u away and that is all.

No pity

Bros I dey hail o..R.I.P to the dead Bros I dey hail o..R.I.P to the dead 4 Likes