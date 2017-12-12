₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,674 members, 3,964,987 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 12:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp (10929 Views)
Woman Battered For Refusing To Part With N20,000 After Sex Romp / Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady / Man With Four Wives Dies After Sex Romp With Concubine (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by dre11(m): 7:37am
MAN SLIT SEX WORKER’S THROAT AFTER SEX ROMP AT POPULAR HOTEL
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-slit-sex-workers-throat-sex-romp-popular-hotel/
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by Joshintua(m): 7:56am
The man chop free and afraid to pay in cash which makes her pay with her life.
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by hatchy: 8:04am
What a wicked world we live in.
Humans kill humans like animal.
Police investigation? That hotel staff,the owner and everybody living around that environ will be rounded up for questioning (Bail of 10k each for "I no follow"
That is how the Nigeria police comes to be one of the best in the world.
#DisbandNigeriaPolice
Rest in peace runs girl!
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by joeaz58(m): 8:11am
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by saydfact(m): 11:25am
na wa ooh
The incident was reported to Ejigbo Police Division who moved into action to arrest those behind the dastardly act.
yet the report says it was carried out by
an unidentified client
- issokay
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by timidapsin(m): 11:25am
Vanity upon vanity" everything is vanity.
What I discovered in my first visit to a mortuary!
The human body after death:
*3 days after death, the finger nail begin to fall.
*4 days after death, hairs breaks out of skull and all body hairs fall.
*5 days after death, the brain starts to sag, the flesh fades,
The buttock, breast, joystick, vagina, will decay ( All those things that
used to drive you into sin,)
*6 days after death, the skin begin to and gradually detach from the
bones.
*7 days after death, the belly belts and radiates a strong odour
beginning with a gaping mouth and a genital organ appealing the
marauder.
*60 days after death, the whole human body is reduced to nothing
bone.
# So
Why too much pride?
Why too much selfishness?
Why too much hates?
Why too much jealousy?
Why too much evil deed?
Man is dust and must surely return to dust to help the land to be
fertile.
Why not give your life to Christ as your personal lord and Savior?
Do you think you are the owner of yourself?
Why not humble yourself?
Why not love your neighbours?
Stop those selfish acts.
The best way to live your life is to give your life to Christ...... Death is
certain for every living things.... Nobody knows that very day!
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by phlemzee(m): 11:25am
Probably she got more than she expected!!!!
Fear God(In Junior's boy voice)
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by DaBillionnaire: 11:26am
yahoo plus things.
never knew pple are still into filthy and shady stuffs
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by ebig21(m): 11:26am
People should fear the physical more than the spiritual
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by chynie: 11:26am
Lagos
is like the spirit of death resides in lagos
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by donblade85555(m): 11:26am
I wonder wat people enjoy in prostitutes.
Una nor feat find girl friend?
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by chinawapz(m): 11:27am
Evill keep rising everyday
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by kendylet(f): 11:27am
it is a pity...RIP
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by bughead: 11:27am
dre11:straight ticket to hell!
Nothing like rest in peace to the dead prostitute!
God must have been warning you to change your sinful way of life but you won't listen! Now the devil has taken your soul to hell
What a waste!
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by osazeeblue01: 11:27am
The job no easy...... Those doing olosho should repent
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by priscaoge(f): 11:28am
Chi bọọ anụ ọzọ
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by LoveJesus87(m): 11:28am
U
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by adecz: 11:28am
Girls from
Akwa Iboom,
Calabar....
Hmmmmm...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by Sirheny007(m): 11:29am
priscaoge:
ihe nkea ihekwe!
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by TheAngry1: 11:29am
Only ideeeots will condemn the girl instead of the senseless murderer. You think she was happy selling her body? Some of these ladies are victims of circumstances. Given the chance, she would want to have a boyfriend, date, marry, raise kids and be happy. May the murderer never know peace! RIP lady! May God have mercy on your soul...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by captainprogress(m): 11:30am
timidapsin:
You be mortuary attendant
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by Mskrisx(f): 11:31am
.
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by kidman96(m): 11:31am
Hmmm... He probably stole her money and other stuff after sex....
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:33am
A prostitute prays to be killed
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:36am
timidapsin:
Tell those people who are defrauding the masses
Either by tithes or budget padding
To emass wealth on earth
Private jets and mansions abroad
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by dieBYfire: 11:38am
She got served
Sometimes the Ashewo can be annoying, u pay them for short time and after just 1 Minute dey begin to disturb u to release
Sometimes you pay for doggy stlye and they give just missionary style.
The worst is they won't even allow you suck Breast ! And when the condom burst they push u away and that is all.
No pity
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by deafeyez: 11:39am
timidapsin:
You dey work there
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by Troublemaker007(m): 11:39am
Lagos; Nigerian’s Sodom and Gomorrah
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by Fynebouy: 11:40am
Most likely someone she knows, maybe an ex boyfriend. That is a crime of passion. Otherwise he is a serial killer, has killed before and will kill again.
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by policy12: 11:42am
dieBYfire:
Bros I dey hail o..R.I.P to the dead
4 Likes
|Re: Man Kills A Prostitute At Ejigbo Hotel In Lagos, After Sex Romp by Pharaoh001(f): 11:45am
Akwa and Aba ashewo, I don't know who is the best amd more famous
Anyway,She got what she wants
I expect this to serve as lesson to the Edo's and Afonjas girls out there¿ but they won't heed
1 Like
Graphic Video - Punishment For Wearing Trousers In Sudan / Unity Bank Accountant In Trouble Over Forgery, Theft Of Customer’s N30m / Man Charged With Stabbing Co-Tenant Over Bathroom Usage
Viewing this topic: dreamtech3636, MIGHTYMAN82(m), innobarca(m), demorichy, TheDokita(m), Donphilex(m), omolobaojo(m), jimyjames(m), chaizo, kejialabi, tipdrips, jkendy(m), phranklean, marveangel(m), kowade, leuelliot, Pyramid001, itsMrIke(m), Horotodus, agol, Algebra211(m), DonEvarest(m), bouncin04(m), Scholar8200(m), alfa0, guddylucky(m), davidstrong, chidex6195, Toochukwu2017(m), chuhill(m), RockyEyo(m), Amos87(m), Andre10(m), ArionAetar, AniAnne(f), brobro, Aquariann, lewizylee(m), mexioni(m), kayuscares4u(m), Aduksade(f), Gabriel5050(m), masterfactor(m), foxychev(m), raphloren, PatriotTemidayo, norriswood(m), ajaniogun14, Khatayo, DONSMITH123(m), bluaero(m), AZMARSHAL and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12