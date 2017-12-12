Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones (11013 Views)

see some of pics below:



purple:





yellow:





red:





blue:





see him in white & black, green with chairs to match here

Hmm

;This man no get better friends 42 Likes 2 Shares

Kenyan slay daddy 2 Likes

He for dye him hair join. 39 Likes

Nonsense 1 Like

Northernonyenku:

;This man no get better friends

Sometimes, people don't listen to their friends Sometimes, people don't listen to their friends 8 Likes

medexico:





Sometimes, people don't listen to their friends abi o.,or he is probably the one his friends look up to abi o.,or he is probably the one his friends look up to 18 Likes

He even wear rings to match 1 Like

Northernonyenku:

abi o.,or he is probably the one his friends look up to

I pity the friends looking up to this one I pity the friends looking up to this one

dead guy ,slay king ko slayed king ni 1 Like



lol na real slay king. keep on slaying jare... we dor tire 4 slay queens



He bought different phone pouch abi case. Issorite 1 Like

ayam not understanding.....









Asides Football, Music, BBN and Romance threads this(Threads about Ghanaians, Kenyans, Ugandans and Zimbabweans) is the only one thing that unites Nigerians. 14 Likes

Same phone different pouch

Jst to change fone pouch





Nufin NEW

Kenyans don take over all the bad and mumu things ...madness n.a. them ,ritual na them ...chaos n.a. them..even fornicating n.a. them be baba 1 Like

SARS: y are u all wearing same colour. You must be a ritualist.

Let's go to the ATM.

#ENDSARS 6 Likes

this one has lost it...Kenyan witches and wizards have finally succeeded on his matter... 1 Like

Nigga dresses better than our Ewedu fathers

His kids would always have top marks in identifying colours 2 Likes

Kenyan Hushpuppi

Follow come

Dude shud be working on his DEAD COLOR