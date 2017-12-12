₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by saydfact(m): 7:39am
A Kenya man is trending online and being branded as a slay king for choosing to dress in classy suits with to match phones, wrist watches and hat.
see some of pics below:
purple:
yellow:
red:
blue:
source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-trend-online-as-a-slay-king-for-his-choice-of-colourful-suits-to-match-phones-hat-etc
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by saydfact(m): 7:40am
more:
see him in white & black, green with chairs to match here >> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-trend-online-as-a-slay-king-for-his-choice-of-colourful-suits-to-match-phones-hat-etc
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by brendan007: 7:41am
Hmm
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by Northernonyenku(m): 7:50am
;This man no get better friends
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by BigBelleControl(m): 8:02am
Kenyan slay daddy
2 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by felnino(m): 8:11am
He for dye him hair join.
39 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by medexico(m): 8:22am
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by medexico(m): 8:23am
Northernonyenku:
Sometimes, people don't listen to their friends
8 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by Northernonyenku(m): 8:28am
medexico:abi o.,or he is probably the one his friends look up to
18 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:49am
He even wear rings to match
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by medexico(m): 9:22am
Northernonyenku:
I pity the friends looking up to this one
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by stephenmorris(m): 11:29am
dead guy ,slay king ko slayed king ni
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by donblade85555(m): 11:30am
lol, all thea Kenyan people are natural clown.
lol na real slay king. keep on slaying jare... we dor tire 4 slay queens
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by AishaBuhari: 11:30am
He bought different phone pouch abi case. Issorite
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by luvlymabel: 11:30am
ayam not understanding.....
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by BruncleZuma: 11:30am
Asides Football, Music, BBN and Romance threads this(Threads about Ghanaians, Kenyans, Ugandans and Zimbabweans) is the only one thing that unites Nigerians.
14 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by ebig21(m): 11:30am
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by chynie: 11:30am
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by Sirheny007(m): 11:31am
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:31am
Same phone different pouch
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by oshe111(m): 11:31am
Jst to change fone pouch
Nufin NEW
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by popcykaylah(m): 11:31am
Kenyans don take over all the bad and mumu things ...madness n.a. them ,ritual na them ...chaos n.a. them..even fornicating n.a. them be baba
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by phlemzee(m): 11:32am
SARS: y are u all wearing same colour. You must be a ritualist.
Let's go to the ATM.
#ENDSARS
6 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by ceezarhh(m): 11:32am
this one has lost it...Kenyan witches and wizards have finally succeeded on his matter...
1 Like
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by dieBYfire: 11:32am
Nigga dresses better than our Ewedu fathers
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by maxiuc(m): 11:32am
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by AdolfHitlerxXx: 11:32am
His kids would always have top marks in identifying colours
2 Likes
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by GudluckIBB(m): 11:32am
Kenyan Hushpuppi
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by smithsydny(m): 11:33am
Follow come
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by oshe111(m): 11:33am
Dude shud be working on his DEAD COLOR
|Re: A Kenyan Man Wears Colourful Suits To Match His Phones by SLIDEwaxie(m): 11:33am
Until wetin?
