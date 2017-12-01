₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by viviangist: 9:05am
@VIVIANGIST
Obaseki swears in 19 female aides, tasked them to improve women’s conditions
The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged the 19 new female aides to do all within their power to improve the socio-economic conditions of women across the state.
Obaseki gave the charge on Monday during the swearing in ceremony of the Special Adviser and 18 Special Assistants on Gender, at the Government House in Benin City.
He urged the appointees not to see their appointments as an opportunity to make some people happy, but a chance to change the circumstances of women, who are about 50 per cent of the state’s population, for the better.
Congratulating the appointees, the governor said that any society that seeks rapid progress and development must not ignore or isolate the women.
“Women represent 50 per cent if not more of our population. There must be more women representation in everything we do if we want progress and development,” he said.
Obaseki explained that there are lots of gender issues in the society that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development alone, cannot handle, hence the need for the appointment of a Special Adviser and 18 Special Assistants on gender, who will be reporting issues affecting women to his office.
“I need 19 sets of eyes to help me see and identify what is happening with women across the state. Women are powerful economic units and social mobilisers who can change our society. We should create the avenue to reach out to them, know what they are going through and not only to use them for political gains. We need to support them to do more for themselves,” he advised.
He urged the aides to report to his office monthly with the challenges facing women in their various local government areas.
“I want to know what is happening to our women in the market, hospitals, their children’s education and issues that relate to human trafficking in your local government areas.”
Speaking on behalf of appointees, the Special Adviser on Gender, Ms. Efosa Uyigue, expressed their gratitude to the governor for honouring them with the new positions and assured of their readiness to contribute their quota to improving the lives of women in the state.
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/godwin-obaseki-19-female-aides/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Bolustical: 9:10am
Aides on what?
Let's know their titles and offices first!
Happiness, Reproduction, Statutes, Sexual Fulfilment?
Nigerians deserve to know.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by 201320142015ob(m): 9:12am
Back then in school,
Apart from me, Who else pretend to be thinking of an answer whenever the teacher looks at u, but deep down, ur head is actually empty?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by thesicilian: 9:43am
201320142015ob:It's just you. I guess it's still empty because your comment doesn't correlate with the topic.
11 Likes
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by thesicilian: 9:44am
viviangist:
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by adadike281(f): 9:46am
201320142015ob:Lol, mine is in secondary school. Model sch inside (kwara state college of education) Esp during Mrs Gambari's lesson. That woman is a Fulani female terrorist and from Emirs palace o.
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Samusu(m): 9:50am
Him try
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by dukie25: 9:56am
“Women represent 50 per cent if not more of our population. There must be more women representation in everything we do if we want progress and development,” he said.
How about telling this to the Dullardeen of Daura?
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by agbonkamen(f): 10:02am
My fugly Governor is working
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by BamBella(m): 10:03am
19 of his girlfriends as special aids you mean
This is what Godwin Obaseki deserves.
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Lomprico2: 10:03am
To aide in za oza room activities abi!
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by EngrMcDon(m): 10:03am
Hmmmm, so una dey comment before the post hits front page. Una well done oo
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by AishaBuhari: 10:03am
Commissioner for women affairs
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Bimpe29: 10:04am
Paid O******o with official schedules.
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by greenvillle: 10:04am
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by sammyj: 10:04am
Hope all of them will not go the way of Alison and Oduwa !!!
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Northernonyenku(m): 10:04am
This ugly man wants to overpopulate the oza room
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by enemyofprogress: 10:05am
I'm sure half are his family members and the remaining half his concubines and those of his friends
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by quiverfull(m): 10:05am
Waist...erm sorry, I meant waste.
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by manutdrichie(m): 10:05am
Bolustical:
Nigerians or Edo people?
You will not go and mind the business of your state
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by kstyle2(m): 10:06am
Na wa. 19 aides? What is the individual job function required from them?
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Shungah: 10:07am
Wow
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by Evidence1000(m): 10:08am
thesicilian:
Lawd!!! I'm dead����
|Re: Governor Godwin Obaseki Swears In 19 Female Aides - Pictures by myipxxx24: 10:12am
