1.Bail is free



2.Upon arrest, you are liable to remain silent; Section 6 of the ACJA Act 2015; Section 35(2) 1999 Constitution



3. When being questioned, you must have your lawyer present. Section 6(2)(a) Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015)



4. No one should be subject to torture or unlawful treatment. Section 8, Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015); Section 34, 1999 Constitution.



5. Upon arrest, suspect must be charged to court immediately. Section 32 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015)



6. Police officer making an arrest must state reason. Section 6, Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.



7.Suspect is innocent until proven guilty. Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution.



8. No one can be arrested in lieu of another person



9.Police cannot unlawfully search your phones



10.Anyone unlawfully arrested is entitled to compensation. Section 35(6) 1999 Constitution.



If your rights have been breached in relation to any of the laws mentioned above, you can make a formal complaint to the Police Complaint Commission via @PoliceNG_PCRRU npf.gov.ng/complaint or contact your lawyer.







Great list but you forgot one important item on your 10 Things Some Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know.



No. 11

Buhari is the most fantastically corrupt President in the world.

(The DSS/EFCC/SARS don't want you to know it but I can tell you for free) 13 Likes 1 Share

Hoe can you remember all these when SARS approach you from behind and rain slaps on you and at the end of the day threaten to shoot you and plant a gun on you if you don't take them to the nearest ATM and empty your account? 10 Likes 1 Share

Did Constitution existing in dis anymore 1 Like

Ah no sure say this OP ever get issues with Sars before, Wetin concern sars with Constitution you listed above? You go chop slap anyhow; na you yourself go surrender your phone and other gadgets.

Nonsense 1 Like

SARS should go and arrest all these corporate beggars who are always misplacing their transport fares every day.



Able bodied men, well dressed, rocking trainers and carrying bag embarrassing innocent Nigerians.



Do that please, SARS. 1 Like 1 Share

On the other hand, here are the TEN SARS Commandments



If you follow these rules, you won't catch a bullet:



ONE - By no means should you look fly, it's a sin.

TWO - By no means whould you own any high-end tech product. No iphone, No Mac! Use Nokia and use dell!

THREE - Don't rock any bling of any sort, real or fake.

FOUR - No fried or dreadlocked hair (maybe no hair?)

FIVE - Driving a car is a trap, just take a uber, nah I mean a taxi, nah, danfo

SIX - If you get stopped, bow, kneel and offer your phone for inspection

SEVEN - You must NOT have huge credit and debit transactions ,delete that poo

EIGHT - There must always be "something for your boy(s)". Don't take it for granted.

NINE- Do NOT resist arrest when you have "nothing for your boy(s)"

And Finally TEN- Don't be a Nigerian



Thanks. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Number 11... It is unconstitutional for you to give police on road patrol egunje while travelling.

All what u mentioned are applicable in a sane country..... Try to prove ur right and they will just waste ur life for nothing. 3 Likes

Interesting indeed!

Y buari on diz matter now ..,... 2019 still far oooo Y buari on diz matter now ..,... 2019 still far oooo

most of them are semi illiterates

Tell them this, and they will tell youbtheir favorite love line... "WE HAVE WILL KILL YOU AND NOTHING ELSE WILL HAPPEN "

Hmmm. Serious

? if you quote law for any Police man you are on your own. Now that i know what's the difference? if you quote law for any Police man you are on your own. 1 Like

Which sars are you talking about



Is it sarz on the beat or sars wey dey beat?

My brothers and sisters, I take God beg you, if you know say you wan follow this abeg wait till march 2018. So that You go enjoy Xmas,New year and Valentine before you die.



If you try am now, you go just die away. Nigerian Constitution na just multiple piece of useless A4 papers.Therefore, no risk your lives cos you wan follow an unseen Constitution wey no dey.

I will never forget the day the fools collected my bread and mayoineise just because I was with a flashdrive hanging on my neck ..it happened in ojota..awon were 2 Likes



If I had just 2 bullets and I see a police officer/SARS and an armed robber, I'll shoot the police officer/SARS twice I hate the police!If I had just 2 bullets and I see a police officer/SARS and an armed robber, I'll shoot the police officer/SARS twice 1 Like

hmm..abi for naija. The last time i did that..i was unlawfully arrested.tied with rope hand and leg.i was shouting qquuoting law .the kind slap dey give me.. Two powerful slap.ah dnt kknw watt happened ah lostt my voice.nnahh nah two hundred kk i uuusee coommottt.ddeem calll me kidnapppee.cultist..rapisst.and wwas ready tto paraddeee .wickeed ssouls 1 Like

Who has rights in Nigeria? we never had it, never will

sars

We all knew about the laws and rules. They know, we know. It's sad the law enforcers don't care about the laws but what to deliver to the top ranks and be in his good books. 'Mr. Know it all' with men of the NPF will put you in more troubles unless you know someone or someone who knows someone.



The reality is be a good citizen and satisfy your conscience all the time.





The laws only grind the poor and celebrate the rich. That's the way it is, but a day of reckoning will soon come. 1 Like

Dandsome :

Hmmm. Serious Hmmm. Serious