|10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by emma321: 10:24am
10 things some police officers don’t want you to know -
1.Bail is free
2.Upon arrest, you are liable to remain silent; Section 6 of the ACJA Act 2015; Section 35(2) 1999 Constitution
3. When being questioned, you must have your lawyer present. Section 6(2)(a) Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015)
4. No one should be subject to torture or unlawful treatment. Section 8, Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015); Section 34, 1999 Constitution.
5. Upon arrest, suspect must be charged to court immediately. Section 32 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015)
6. Police officer making an arrest must state reason. Section 6, Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.
7.Suspect is innocent until proven guilty. Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution.
8. No one can be arrested in lieu of another person
9.Police cannot unlawfully search your phones
10.Anyone unlawfully arrested is entitled to compensation. Section 35(6) 1999 Constitution.
If your rights have been breached in relation to any of the laws mentioned above, you can make a formal complaint to the Police Complaint Commission via @PoliceNG_PCRRU npf.gov.ng/complaint or contact your lawyer.
http://anstalk.com/10-things-police-officers-dont-want-know/
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by dukie25: 10:29am
Great list but you forgot one important item on your 10 Things Some Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know.
No. 11
Buhari is the most fantastically corrupt President in the world.
(The DSS/EFCC/SARS don't want you to know it but I can tell you for free)
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by BankeSmalls(f): 10:40am
Hoe can you remember all these when SARS approach you from behind and rain slaps on you and at the end of the day threaten to shoot you and plant a gun on you if you don't take them to the nearest ATM and empty your account?
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by nittroboy(m): 10:41am
Did Constitution existing in dis anymore
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by veekid(m): 12:11pm
Ah no sure say this OP ever get issues with Sars before, Wetin concern sars with Constitution you listed above? You go chop slap anyhow; na you yourself go surrender your phone and other gadgets.
Nonsense
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Bolustical: 12:12pm
SARS should go and arrest all these corporate beggars who are always misplacing their transport fares every day.
Able bodied men, well dressed, rocking trainers and carrying bag embarrassing innocent Nigerians.
Do that please, SARS.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by fattbabakay(m): 12:12pm
On the other hand, here are the TEN SARS Commandments
If you follow these rules, you won't catch a bullet:
ONE - By no means should you look fly, it's a sin.
TWO - By no means whould you own any high-end tech product. No iphone, No Mac! Use Nokia and use dell!
THREE - Don't rock any bling of any sort, real or fake.
FOUR - No fried or dreadlocked hair (maybe no hair?)
FIVE - Driving a car is a trap, just take a uber, nah I mean a taxi, nah, danfo
SIX - If you get stopped, bow, kneel and offer your phone for inspection
SEVEN - You must NOT have huge credit and debit transactions ,delete that poo
EIGHT - There must always be "something for your boy(s)". Don't take it for granted.
NINE- Do NOT resist arrest when you have "nothing for your boy(s)"
And Finally TEN- Don't be a Nigerian
Thanks.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by FrenchWay: 12:12pm
...
Number 11... It is unconstitutional for you to give police on road patrol egunje while travelling.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by pat077: 12:12pm
All what u mentioned are applicable in a sane country..... Try to prove ur right and they will just waste ur life for nothing.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by bamasite(m): 12:12pm
Interesting indeed!
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by wildcatter23(m): 12:13pm
Q
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by easyfem: 12:13pm
dukie25:
Y buari on diz matter now ..,... 2019 still far oooo
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by zaho1(m): 12:13pm
dukie25:check
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Araoluwa005(m): 12:13pm
most of them are semi illiterates
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:13pm
Tell them this, and they will tell youbtheir favorite love line... "WE HAVE WILL KILL YOU AND NOTHING ELSE WILL HAPPEN "
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Dandsome: 12:13pm
Hmmm. Serious
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Bahdope: 12:14pm
Ooo
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by fuckerstard: 12:15pm
eehh
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Bahdope: 12:15pm
OooKkk
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:18pm
Now that i know what's the difference? if you quote law for any Police man you are on your own.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by nurez305(m): 12:18pm
Which sars are you talking about
Is it sarz on the beat or sars wey dey beat?
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Babalegba(m): 12:18pm
dukie25:Sometimes I wish people like you could be prosecuted ,given lengthy jail times and punitive fines for spreading falsehoods because of your primitive propensity to be a tribal bigot. You are a disgrace to the negro race
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Pidginwhisper: 12:18pm
My brothers and sisters, I take God beg you, if you know say you wan follow this abeg wait till march 2018. So that You go enjoy Xmas,New year and Valentine before you die.
If you try am now, you go just die away. Nigerian Constitution na just multiple piece of useless A4 papers.Therefore, no risk your lives cos you wan follow an unseen Constitution wey no dey.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by OMOTOWO(m): 12:18pm
I will never forget the day the fools collected my bread and mayoineise just because I was with a flashdrive hanging on my neck ..it happened in ojota..awon were
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by cezarman(m): 12:18pm
I hate the police!
If I had just 2 bullets and I see a police officer/SARS and an armed robber, I'll shoot the police officer/SARS twice
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by ghostfacekillar(m): 12:19pm
hmm..abi for naija. The last time i did that..i was unlawfully arrested.tied with rope hand and leg.i was shouting qquuoting law .the kind slap dey give me.. Two powerful slap.ah dnt kknw watt happened ah lostt my voice.nnahh nah two hundred kk i uuusee coommottt.ddeem calll me kidnapppee.cultist..rapisst.and wwas ready tto paraddeee .wickeed ssouls
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by danvon(m): 12:19pm
Who has rights in Nigeria? we never had it, never will
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Heywhizzy(m): 12:19pm
sars
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Koolking(m): 12:19pm
We all knew about the laws and rules. They know, we know. It's sad the law enforcers don't care about the laws but what to deliver to the top ranks and be in his good books. 'Mr. Know it all' with men of the NPF will put you in more troubles unless you know someone or someone who knows someone.
The reality is be a good citizen and satisfy your conscience all the time.
The laws only grind the poor and celebrate the rich. That's the way it is, but a day of reckoning will soon come.
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by zaho1(m): 12:19pm
Dandsome:
Hmmm. Serious
|Re: 10 Things Police Officers Don’t Want You To Know by Lucky5966: 12:19pm
Just try and read ur legal rights 2 a SARS officer....my broda na dat day u go die.
