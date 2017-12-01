Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake (12046 Views)

Recall that since last weekend, we kept you updated with report of Tekno partying with Drake in VIP section of his show and also being pictured in the Canadian Rapper’s studio.

Davido tweeted; TEKNO!!! TEKNO!! u deserve am die!!!! For the culture!!!u deserve am die!!!! For the culture!!!





...and few months down the line, someone will be crying foul. May that not be your case Tekno. 5 Likes

Nice One Tekno... Watch How They Will Bring Wizkid Into This Now.. As If He Is The Cause Of Their Problems.. 11 Likes

Who can guess what’s really going through his inner mind? 13 Likes 1 Share

Davido. keep shut.. I repeat keep shut, no be everything you go put your frogy voice in.. Making it seems like drake is doing our boy tekno a favour by recording a track with him, where as its the other way round.. Drake go just use tekno blow again.. 23 Likes 2 Shares

ok





Drake be like: 'why does most(if not all) ur songs have similar beats?? . From that pix, be like tekno dey do project defense/interview.Drake be like: 'why does most(if not all) ur songs have similar beats?? 18 Likes 1 Share

When will Drake come closer to WIZKID? 8 Likes

Tecno no dei sell for Yankee oh. 4 Likes

So?...

They should do collaboration before we will trust drake

Davido being an hypocrite.... Wizkid doesn't care tho 2 Likes 1 Share

This is kinda huge o 1 Like

Tekno abeg, if u do any song with drake, make him appear for your video. Thank you. 7 Likes 1 Share

Frog voice hails fellow counterpart. 3 Likes

Thank God he didn't talk like a kid this time around 4 Likes

HMMMM.... ALL THESE BOIZ 1 Like

pezeji:

Tekno abeg, if u do any song with drake, make him appear for your video. Thank you.

You think it's free? That one can afford audio collabo fee with Drake doesn't mean you can afford his video appearance fee. You think it's free? That one can afford audio collabo fee with Drake doesn't mean you can afford his video appearance fee.

Tekno came closer...

Wizkid and Davido fans will soon come and turn this thread to a war zone 3 Likes

blingxx :

Davido being an hypocrite.... Wizkid doesn't care tho

What are u even saying? What are u even saying? 6 Likes

that is the problem with Nigerian artistes and that is one reason why fela will remain the greatest

why do Nigerian always seek foreign collaborations in order to get international fame

if you are good , they will come looking for you

i respect davido , he is doing his one man army thing and the whole world is gradually taking him serious and looking at him

"IF "made great impact in Brazil and in many other latin and spanish countries

all these foreign artistes dont give a poo about African singers , dbanj learnt that bitter truth after wasting years with them 13 Likes







RESPECT..! 2 Likes

True friends support each other 2 Likes

naso. dunno what transpired between Drake and Whiz

hope he's not being used.















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiNNBc557OQ Gays everywhere

nairalandfreak:

When will Drake come closer to WIZKID? stale stale 5 Likes