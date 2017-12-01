₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Gift101(m): 12:55pm
Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, who already has so many international collaboration, has reacted to Tekno’s meeting with Drake.
Recall that since last weekend, we kept you updated with report of Tekno partying with Drake in VIP section of his show and also being pictured in the Canadian Rapper’s studio.
Davido tweeted; TEKNO!!! TEKNO!! u deserve am die!!!! For the culture!!!u deserve am die!!!! For the culture!!!
Source: https://www.tribesng.com/entertainment/davido-reacts-teknos-meeting-with-drake/
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Benjom(m): 1:08pm
...and few months down the line, someone will be crying foul. May that not be your case Tekno.
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Micheezy7(m): 1:32pm
Nice One Tekno... Watch How They Will Bring Wizkid Into This Now.. As If He Is The Cause Of Their Problems..
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by WebSurfer(m): 1:32pm
Who can guess what’s really going through his inner mind?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by XavierBlue(m): 1:33pm
Davido. keep shut.. I repeat keep shut, no be everything you go put your frogy voice in.. Making it seems like drake is doing our boy tekno a favour by recording a track with him, where as its the other way round.. Drake go just use tekno blow again..
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Viktoh(m): 1:33pm
ok
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by AlexCk: 1:33pm
From that pix, be like tekno dey do project defense/interview.
Drake be like: 'why does most(if not all) ur songs have similar beats?? .
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by nairalandfreak(m): 1:33pm
When will Drake come closer to WIZKID?
8 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Gbadegesin19(m): 1:33pm
Tecno no dei sell for Yankee oh.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by SteveMarvic(m): 1:33pm
So?...
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by maxiuc(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Referendum50(f): 1:34pm
They should do collaboration before we will trust drake
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by blingxx(m): 1:34pm
Davido being an hypocrite.... Wizkid doesn't care tho
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Fussbot: 1:34pm
This is kinda huge o
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by pezeji(m): 1:34pm
Tekno abeg, if u do any song with drake, make him appear for your video. Thank you.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by brunobaba(m): 1:34pm
Frog voice hails fellow counterpart.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Wizberg12(m): 1:34pm
Thank God he didn't talk like a kid this time around
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by OLUWOLEYINKA(m): 1:34pm
HMMMM.... ALL THESE BOIZ
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by babadee1(m): 1:40pm
pezeji:
You think it's free? That one can afford audio collabo fee with Drake doesn't mean you can afford his video appearance fee.
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by gurunlocker: 1:40pm
Tekno came closer...
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by jordanobi73(m): 1:41pm
Wizkid and Davido fans will soon come and turn this thread to a war zone
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by collinometricx: 1:41pm
blingxx :
What are u even saying?
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by onatisi(m): 1:41pm
that is the problem with Nigerian artistes and that is one reason why fela will remain the greatest
why do Nigerian always seek foreign collaborations in order to get international fame
if you are good , they will come looking for you
i respect davido , he is doing his one man army thing and the whole world is gradually taking him serious and looking at him
"IF "made great impact in Brazil and in many other latin and spanish countries
all these foreign artistes dont give a poo about African singers , dbanj learnt that bitter truth after wasting years with them
13 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Joemetry(m): 1:41pm
RESPECT..!
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by ifyan(m): 1:41pm
True friends support each other
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by MrOjay1(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by jericco1(m): 1:42pm
naso. dunno what transpired between Drake and Whiz
hope he's not being used.
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by CreamyCoffee: 1:42pm
Gays everywhere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiNNBc557OQ
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by dannybomb(m): 1:42pm
nairalandfreak:stale
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by G1ms: 1:42pm
Good
5 Proves That Olajumoke The Bread Seller Story Is A Public Stunt (pictures) / See Jim Iyke & Nadia Buari Spotted Together Yesterday! Break Up Story Is False / Nollywood's Clarion Chukwura Turns Deaconess
