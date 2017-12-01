₦airaland Forum

Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Gift101(m): 12:55pm
Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, who already has so many international collaboration, has reacted to Tekno’s meeting with Drake. 

Recall that since last weekend, we kept you updated with report of Tekno partying with Drake in VIP section of his show and also being pictured in the Canadian Rapper’s studio.
Davido tweeted; TEKNO!!! TEKNO!! u deserve am die!!!! For the culture!!!u deserve am die!!!! For the culture!!!


Source: https://www.tribesng.com/entertainment/davido-reacts-teknos-meeting-with-drake/

2 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Benjom(m): 1:08pm
...and few months down the line, someone will be crying foul. May that not be your case Tekno.

5 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Micheezy7(m): 1:32pm
Nice One Tekno... Watch How They Will Bring Wizkid Into This Now.. As If He Is The Cause Of Their Problems..

11 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by WebSurfer(m): 1:32pm
Who can guess what’s really going through his inner mind?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by XavierBlue(m): 1:33pm
Davido. keep shut.. I repeat keep shut, no be everything you go put your frogy voice in.. Making it seems like drake is doing our boy tekno a favour by recording a track with him, where as its the other way round.. Drake go just use tekno blow again..

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Viktoh(m): 1:33pm
ok
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by AlexCk: 1:33pm
From that pix, be like tekno dey do project defense/interview.

Drake be like: 'why does most(if not all) ur songs have similar beats?? grin grin.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by nairalandfreak(m): 1:33pm
When will Drake come closer to WIZKID? undecided

8 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Gbadegesin19(m): 1:33pm
Tecno no dei sell for Yankee oh.

4 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by SteveMarvic(m): 1:33pm
So?... undecided
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by maxiuc(m): 1:34pm
cheesy
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Referendum50(f): 1:34pm
They should do collaboration before we will trust drake
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by blingxx(m): 1:34pm
Davido being an hypocrite.... Wizkid doesn't care tho

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Fussbot: 1:34pm
This is kinda huge o

1 Like

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by pezeji(m): 1:34pm
Tekno abeg, if u do any song with drake, make him appear for your video. Thank you.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by brunobaba(m): 1:34pm
Frog voice hails fellow counterpart.

3 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Wizberg12(m): 1:34pm
Thank God he didn't talk like a kid this time around

4 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by OLUWOLEYINKA(m): 1:34pm
HMMMM.... ALL THESE BOIZ

1 Like

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by babadee1(m): 1:40pm
pezeji:
Tekno abeg, if u do any song with drake, make him appear for your video. Thank you.

You think it's free? That one can afford audio collabo fee with Drake doesn't mean you can afford his video appearance fee.
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by gurunlocker: 1:40pm
Tekno came closer...
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by jordanobi73(m): 1:41pm
Wizkid and Davido fans will soon come and turn this thread to a war zone

3 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by collinometricx: 1:41pm
blingxx :
Davido being an hypocrite.... Wizkid doesn't care tho

What are u even saying?

6 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by onatisi(m): 1:41pm
that is the problem with Nigerian artistes and that is one reason why fela will remain the greatest
why do Nigerian always seek foreign collaborations in order to get international fame
if you are good , they will come looking for you
i respect davido , he is doing his one man army thing and the whole world is gradually taking him serious and looking at him
"IF "made great impact in Brazil and in many other latin and spanish countries
all these foreign artistes dont give a poo about African singers , dbanj learnt that bitter truth after wasting years with them

13 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by Joemetry(m): 1:41pm



RESPECT..!

2 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by ifyan(m): 1:41pm
True friends support each other

2 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by MrOjay1(m): 1:41pm
shocked
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by jericco1(m): 1:42pm
naso. dunno what transpired between Drake and Whiz
hope he's not being used.
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by CreamyCoffee: 1:42pm
Gays everywhere grin grin






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiNNBc557OQ
Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by dannybomb(m): 1:42pm
nairalandfreak:
When will Drake come closer to WIZKID? undecided
stale

5 Likes

Re: Davido Reacts To Tekno’s Meeting With Drake by G1ms: 1:42pm
Good

