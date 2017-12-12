₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:13pm
Residents of ishawo in ikorodu watch helplessly as their houses gets demolished by the government officials today.
The Agric/Ishawo road has been commissioned far back 1973 by the federal government as an express way which leads to the Lagos/Ibadan express road. Unfortunately for some people, their houses, worship places and business centers are on the pathway.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by biacan(f): 3:14pm
Ambode means business
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:17pm
CONNECTING LAGOS.
Isawo to Berger.
Ambode is working.............
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:17pm
Residents watching from afar as houses went down. Others thanking God because their houses are now "close to the main road"
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:21pm
The question now is, where will these people go to?
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by Nukilia: 3:24pm
KushyKush:
They'll go back to their village . Government screwing citizens since 1914
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:24pm
A lot of landlords are now back to being tenants. Some are even on their way back to the village.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:27pm
Lalasticlala, this is happening right now.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by anuoluwapo884: 3:32pm
This so sad but the government has got to do the needful for those affected no one should please commit suicide their is hope
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by modik(m): 3:33pm
Igbe /Laara/Igbogbo Road loading... .. .. . (Road marking /pegging fully done)
Lagos is Working, Ambode is working hardest.
Itesiwaju Eko l'ojewa L'ogun... ....
Midified:
Ambode = Less talk, more action.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:35pm
Nukilia:
I don't think it's the government at fault. That road has been commissioned before most people even got thr land there. I think the residents are to be blamed for not taking proper survey
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:36pm
anuoluwapo884:
Three landlord died within a month after the machines came in when they realized their houses will be leveled.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:39pm
modik:
The worse will be Agric bus/stop
There are too many houses going down. I fear for the landlords. Worse case scenario, none of them are going to be compensated
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:40pm
Imagine being a landlord but you have to watch your sweat destroyed. The heartache might lead to hypertension
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by modik(m): 3:44pm
KushyKush:If they have their genuine papers, why won't they be compensated...? Their compensation would have been factored into project cost during feasibility study and planning.
All they can do now is to form a formidable association and engag government corporately since individual approach to seeking consolatory redress would yield less positive result.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 3:47pm
modik:The only relevant paper is the CERTIFICATE OF OWNERSHIP
You would not be given one without a proper survey. Lol... Technically, no one is getting a compensation
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by GavelSlam: 3:47pm
But land free from government excision or have yourself to blame when judgement day arrives.
Get your C-of-O and gain compensation when the bulldozers swing into action.
Bite your fingers in regret and pain if you gamble recklessly.
Good work Ambode.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by modik(m): 3:51pm
KushyKush:
There is no pride in disobedience and flagrant defiance to the laid down law and order.
It all implies the Landlords knew they flaunted town planning lay out.
To that effect, they have no title at all hence, your guess is as good as mine.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by anuoluwapo884: 3:56pm
KushyKush:
To get C of o in Lagos is man know man and big money I doubt if majority of them would have that but @ least there should be another measure of compensating them because properties hav gone on this project
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by Mzthowxeen(f): 3:57pm
yeeeee it affected topville primary tooo
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by hakeem4(m): 4:00pm
When people will not make research before buying land . At least these land lords are not useless, they can still be used as bad example
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 4:03pm
modik:
I just feel bad for them. Properties worth billions gone!
anuoluwapo884:
Probably original receipts and survey plans? Lagos is always adamant to compensate victims of demolition. This is no news to anyone
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 4:03pm
Mzthowxeen:You stay in ishawo?
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 4:05pm
hakeem4:
lol... Funny
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by modik(m): 4:12pm
KushyKush:
A little care on the part of Landlords would have saved those billions.
Investors ought to be risk averse. Oughtn't they?
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by KushyKush: 4:13pm
modik:
Well, thank God I ain't no victim. Na to open "Fund me" account for nairaland.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by modik(m): 4:19pm
KushyKush:
Lol
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by nairavsdollars: 4:32pm
change they got
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by iamleumas: 4:32pm
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by tstx(m): 4:33pm
Ehya
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by sylviaeo(f): 4:33pm
N it has to be done this festive season . right?.
|Re: Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly by policy12: 4:34pm
You mean since 1973 hmmm!!!!
