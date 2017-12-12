Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Hundreds Of Houses In Ikorodu Demolished As Residents Watch Helplessly (4077 Views)

The Agric/Ishawo road has been commissioned far back 1973 by the federal government as an express way which leads to the Lagos/Ibadan express road. Unfortunately for some people, their houses, worship places and business centers are on the pathway. Residents of ishawo in ikorodu watch helplessly as their houses gets demolished by the government officials today.The Agric/Ishawo road has been commissioned far back 1973 by the federal government as an express way which leads to the Lagos/Ibadan express road. Unfortunately for some people, their houses, worship places and business centers are on the pathway.

Residents watching from afar as houses went down. Others thanking God because their houses are now "close to the main road"

The question now is, where will these people go to? 1 Like

They'll go back to their village . Government screwing citizens since 1914 They'll go back to their village. Government screwing citizens since 1914

A lot of landlords are now back to being tenants. Some are even on their way back to the village. 1 Like

This so sad but the government has got to do the needful for those affected no one should please commit suicide their is hope 1 Like

Ambode = Less talk, more action.

I don't think it's the government at fault. That road has been commissioned before most people even got thr land there. I think the residents are to be blamed for not taking proper survey 6 Likes

This so sad but the government has got to do the needful for those affected no one should please commit suicide their is hope

Three landlord died within a month after the machines came in when they realized their houses will be leveled.

The worse will be Agric bus/stop



There are too many houses going down. I fear for the landlords. Worse case scenario, none of them are going to be compensated

Imagine being a landlord but you have to watch your sweat destroyed. The heartache might lead to hypertension

There are too many houses are going down. I fear for the landlords. Worse case scenario, none of them are going to be compensated

If they have their genuine papers, why won't they be compensated...? Their compensation would have been factored into project cost during feasibility study and planning.



All they can do now is to form a formidable association and engag government corporately since individual approach to seeking consolatory redress would yield less positive result. If they have their genuine papers, why won't they be compensated...? Their compensation would have been factored into project cost during feasibility study and planning.All they can do now is to form a formidable association and engag government corporately since individual approach to seeking consolatory redress would yield less positive result. 6 Likes 2 Shares

All they can do now is to form a formidable association and engag government corporately since individual approach to seeking consolatory redress would yield less positive result. The only relevant paper is the CERTIFICATE OF OWNERSHIP



You would not be given one without a proper survey. Lol... Technically, no one is getting a compensation 2 Likes

But land free from government excision or have yourself to blame when judgement day arrives.



Get your C-of-O and gain compensation when the bulldozers swing into action.



Bite your fingers in regret and pain if you gamble recklessly.



Good work Ambode.

You would not be given one without a proper survey. Lol... Technically, no one is getting a compensation





There is no pride in disobedience and flagrant defiance to the laid down law and order.



It all implies the Landlords knew they flaunted town planning lay out.



To that effect, they have no title at all hence, your guess is as good as mine. There is no pride in disobedience and flagrant defiance to the laid down law and order.It all implies the Landlords knew they flaunted town planning lay out.To that effect, they have no title at all hence, your guess is as good as mine. 2 Likes 1 Share

You would not be given one without a proper survey. Lol... Technically, no one is getting a compensation









To get C of o in Lagos is man know man and big money I doubt if majority of them would have that but @ least there should be another measure of compensating them because properties hav gone on this project To get C of o in Lagos is man know man and big money I doubt if majority of them would have that but @ least there should be another measure of compensating them because properties hav gone on this project 2 Likes

yeeeee it affected topville primary tooo

When people will not make research before buying land . At least these land lords are not useless, they can still be used as bad example

To that effect, they have no title at all hence, your guess is as good as mine.





I just feel bad for them. Properties worth billions gone!





To get C of o in Lagos is man know man and big money I doubt if majority of them would have that but @ least there should be another measure of compensating them because properties hav gone on this project

Probably original receipts and survey plans? Lagos is always adamant to compensate victims of demolition. This is no news to anyone 1 Like

it affected topville primary tooo You stay in ishawo?

When people will not make research before buying land . At least these land lords are not useless, they can still be used as bad example

lol... Funny

I just feel bad for them. Properties worth billions gone!









Probably original receipts and survey plans? Lagos is always adamant to compensate victims of demolition. This is no news to anyone



A little care on the part of Landlords would have saved those billions.



Investors ought to be risk averse. Oughtn't they? A little care on the part of Landlords would have saved those billions.Investors ought to be risk averse. Oughtn't they? 1 Like 1 Share

Investors ought to be risk averse. Oughtn't they?

Well, thank God I ain't no victim. Na to open "Fund me" account for nairaland.

Lol

N it has to be done this festive season . right?.