₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,105 members, 3,966,626 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 09:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) (11194 Views)
Pidgin English Should Be The Language Of Instruction In School. Opinion / Abia State University Exam Hall Carry Fire With Lil Bit Of Undiluted Anionting / Anambra State University Exam Questions For Final Year Students (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by hakeem4(m): 3:47pm On Dec 12
See this Hilarious instruction given in an exam
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by nittroboy(m): 3:50pm On Dec 12
Gobe..,
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by dingbang(m): 3:58pm On Dec 12
Loooool... Crazy lecturer..
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by extralargehead(m): 4:22pm On Dec 12
I weak oooo
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by extralargehead(m): 4:23pm On Dec 12
I weak oooo,
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Exjoker(m): 4:53pm On Dec 12
Ha! The lecturer is evil.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Sheun001(m): 5:22pm On Dec 12
Lol...... This one weak me
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by uniquetreasure(f): 5:27pm On Dec 12
Abeg which one is the nuclear weapon ooooo
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by twentyk(m): 5:39pm On Dec 12
Badass
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by aieromon(m): 6:11pm On Dec 12
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by ades0la(f): 7:30pm On Dec 12
"May you know more than what Jon Snow knows - goodluck"
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Agadsman(m): 7:33pm On Dec 12
I wonder how his lectures would be...his lectures must be very hilarious and lively
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by georjay(m): 7:40pm On Dec 12
oh lawd!
lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by ademasta(m): 7:58pm On Dec 12
Lol
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by jamerflepz(m): 8:20pm On Dec 12
Lol. In cases like this, knowing the probability of me failing is 1, i'd give myself a pep talk like "I will not let any bleeping exam or its result decide my fate" and i'm good to go.
3 Likes
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Treasure17(m): 8:22pm On Dec 12
Haaaa.. kilode. Answer without logic is illogical.. mehn
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by sheddo619(m): 8:24pm On Dec 12
Hehe
He even added rocket and spaceship... lol
One thing with this type of lecturers is that their lectures are always lively,and students hardly fail their course
23 Likes
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Follysho707: 8:28pm On Dec 12
Wow... Imagine sexists everywhere. How do you know the Instructor isn't a 'She'? Well, whoever the Instructor is... He / She is indeed a true definition of a 'Teacher'. Awesome!
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Chuksmarvel(m): 9:12pm On Dec 12
Wow
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 9:24pm On Dec 12
Nice one Professor
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by TeamLeader(m): 9:34pm On Dec 12
Wicked
6 Likes
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by 7footre(m): 10:35pm On Dec 12
That examiner must be a very funny person for reals
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by rabiuabd(m): 10:56pm On Dec 12
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 11:15pm On Dec 12
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by druxy(m): 11:17pm On Dec 12
white men with their crazy sense of humour
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by Sleekydee(m): 11:32pm On Dec 12
d last instruction is dope
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by emmancipated(m): 11:35pm On Dec 12
Don't go into the exam hall like a Jon Snow(you know nothing Jon Snow) but rather like a Tyrion.
3 Likes
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by doublestrika: 11:58pm On Dec 12
a
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by doublestrika: 11:59pm On Dec 12
wao
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by ttime(m): 12:17am
Badoo lecturer... those kind of instructions that make u doubt your readiness...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by aaronson(m): 2:17am
The wit in this would eventually throw students off balance and make the once who crammed to forget easily. (Salute to the lecture/professor who did this)
|Re: Hilarious SRM University's Exam Instruction In India (Photo) by idu1(m): 6:12am
1 Like
JUABB; Joint University Admission Board, Universities in Cotonou Admission Threa / NISDEBATE: Strike: A Wrong Approach To Nigeria's Educational Problems. / SSANU, NASU Protest Against Vice-chancellor In FUTA
Viewing this topic: translux, sexybaby22(f), Madorah, queenesthr(f), bigismallie, femialade(m), Nathdoug(m), oekehinde(f), Ego2(f), kollins3, trigga007, educonsultant, swuftz, saintkeppy(m), Superstar007(m), Hahdi(m), skyhighweb(m), dynamo007(m), billionbaby(m), stevemarkdangot(m), Molake94(m), Imagine1(m), realone18(m), samuel3818, DBISHOP1(m), ifyanunw, Hadone(m), saintdeby(m), Jonfort(m), Xsenga(f), WEALTH304(m), ebhohimimen(m), yusufobinna1(m), affable4, switkera(f), sumy21(f), Damnmaster, ventilation, maturemindsonly(m), Damianobi(m), Jessyj616, BuzzRay(m), maxzzo1(m), jamiu660(m), Toyatc, Joshchi(m), austinzee007, whodohgeepee(m), crotsz, FreeConCiencE, confy22, henrybomb(m), zordeek, dkam, mznaic, Halib(m), xanie, brightisodje, skyoboy(m), Lyord69(m), MummySilver, 99foxxy(f), wura2020, samobe, Iddossam, Stephenfowoyo(m), GeneralShepherd(m), Kmartt(m), phr0nesis(m), uremski(m), scatachu, dolphinife, dani1luv, pstnicodemus(m), sorzy1(m), ValorZalt(m), Dankwanbo2019, jennymee(f), eistien(m), opestein, Wierdo, Unstoppable100(m), BulletThaDon, omusiliyu(m), Adekdammy, ahiarah, olasunky15(m), cubzy and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19