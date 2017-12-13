See this Hilarious instruction given in an exam

"May you know more than what Jon Snow knows - goodluck"

I wonder how his lectures would be...his lectures must be very hilarious and lively

Lol. In cases like this, knowing the probability of me failing is 1, i'd give myself a pep talk like "I will not let any bleeping exam or its result decide my fate" and i'm good to go.

Hehe He even added rocket and spaceship... lol One thing with this type of lecturers is that their lectures are always lively,and students hardly fail their course