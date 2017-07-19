Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil (3502 Views)

This time, FFK has reacted to a quote by Amaechi that says, ‘to win 2019, we must go back to God in prayers, thanksgiving’. FFK said, ‘you are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues. God will JUDGE you for your evil’.



See his post below....



Election: APC Makes U-turn, Congratulates PDP



“To win 2019,we must go back to God in prayers,thanksgiving” – Rotimi Amaechi. U are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues.

God will JUDGE u for ur evil.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 11, 2017



See tweet and people's reaction below....





GOD will definitely judge the both of you 5 Likes 1 Share

Verbal jousting is allowed in politics, it makes the game more dirty and interesting.... Hahaaa!... Amaechi might be a demon, rogue, liar etc but FFK you ain't clean either. Y'all are part of the dominant problems we have in this country... Buhari is the chief commander!!! Olofo nii gbogbo yiin!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

GOD will definitely judge the both of you



In fact, HE will judge everyone... Lobatan In fact, HE will judge everyone... Lobatan 2 Likes

FFK is right 2 Likes

Hahahah....I laff in Congo. See evil calling evil evil. 1 Like

The way Amaechi calls God and talks about prayer with so much righteous indignation irritates me, I swear. 8 Likes 3 Shares

God will judge Buhari too for all his evils and sent him back to Daura in 2019. 2 Likes

Celcius:

The way Amaechi calls God and talks about prayer with so much righteous indignation irritates me, I swear. That's one of the ways to get gullible followers comes 2019. That's one of the ways to get gullible followers comes 2019. 2 Likes

We are waiting...2019 loading 1 Like

And God Will Judge You, The Way You Led Nnamdi KANU To His Early Grave And Abandoned His Family! 2 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

And God Will Judge You, The Way You Led Nnamdi KANU To His Early Grave And Abandoned His Family!

Persistent obsession is one dead ringer for psychological imbalance. Watch it! Persistent obsession is one dead ringer for psychological imbalance. Watch it! 4 Likes

freeze001:





Persistent obsession is one dead ringer for psychological imbalance. Watch it!

The problem is never with the thing u just quoted, the problem is with you that quote the thing.



U are just giving it what it wants. Ignore and it be forgotten. The problem is never with the thing u just quoted, the problem is with you that quote the thing.U are just giving it what it wants. Ignore and it be forgotten. 3 Likes





Jesus,only 1 person? ‘you are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues. God will JUDGE you for your evil’.Jesus,only 1 person? 2 Likes

baybeeboi:





The problem is never with the thing u just quoted, the problem is with you that quote the thing.



U are just giving it what it wants. Ignore and it be forgotten.

My bad...lol My bad...lol

Very well said, let’s just Atikulate

NgeneUkwenu:

And God Will Judge You, The Way You Led Nnamdi KANU To His Early Grave And Abandoned His Family! Please, what kind of weed did you smoke? It must be very harsh o. Please, what kind of weed did you smoke? It must be very harsh o. 1 Like

The way Amaechi calls God, you'll think he lives next door to the Almighty.



Not surprised though, even devil his father calls God too, maybe he learnt from his father.

FFK is a clown.



But at least he knows Yorubas won’t forgive him that easily for all his useless noise making.

God will judge both of u ffk

clevvermind:

Please, what kind of weed did you smoke? It must be very harsh o.

Probably 10 grades less than the weed you’re smoking. Probably 10 grades less than the weed you’re smoking.

The same Ameachi that claimed to turn down a bribe of 1 billion naira but went ahead to collec a political gift of 200 million naira



FFK, Fayose, Okorocha, Lia Mohammed, Buhari and Amechi are the problems of Nigeria FFK, Fayose, Okorocha, Lia Mohammed, Buhari and Amechi are the problems of Nigeria





Take any politician serious at your own peril Take any politician serious at your own peril

ffk may likely go full kolomental when pdp loose again in 2019 . The guy is desperado personified

Celcius:

The way Amaechi calls God and talks about prayer with so much righteous indignation irritates me, I swear. Does he not have the right to call God? Or are u now God's spokesman? Does he not have the right to call God? Or are u now God's spokesman?

ffk is a mor0n

. .As if,if the same Ameachi crossover to PDP today is sins wont be forgiven, the same apply to Ffk cross over to APC today you become a saint.



Trust naija politicians @ ur own peril.

Amechi is a pure comedian!

and u FFK will not make heaven and u FFK will not make heaven