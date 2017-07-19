₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,894 members, 3,965,783 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 08:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil (3502 Views)
Femi Fani-Kayode: "Rotimi Amaechi Owns The $43m Found In Ikoyi Flat" / Femi Fani-kayode Slams Osinbajo Over Silence On Killing Of Christians.. / Rotimi Amaechi Pictured Flying Economy Class (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by bumi10: 4:06pm
The enmity between the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi is alarming. Recall that this two politicians faced it off earlier this year on Channels TV were they insulted themselves regarding corruption cases.
This time, FFK has reacted to a quote by Amaechi that says, ‘to win 2019, we must go back to God in prayers, thanksgiving’. FFK said, ‘you are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues. God will JUDGE you for your evil’.
See his post below....
Election: APC Makes U-turn, Congratulates PDP
“To win 2019,we must go back to God in prayers,thanksgiving” – Rotimi Amaechi. U are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues.
God will JUDGE u for ur evil.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 11, 2017
See tweet and people's reaction below....
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/femi-fani-kayode-slams-rotimi-amaechi.html
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by biacan(f): 4:07pm
GOD will definitely judge the both of you
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:09pm
Verbal jousting is allowed in politics, it makes the game more dirty and interesting.... Hahaaa!... Amaechi might be a demon, rogue, liar etc but FFK you ain't clean either. Y'all are part of the dominant problems we have in this country... Buhari is the chief commander!!! Olofo nii gbogbo yiin!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Benjom(m): 4:10pm
biacan:
In fact, HE will judge everyone... Lobatan
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Blizzy9ja: 4:12pm
FFK is right
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Pusyiter(m): 4:13pm
Hahahah....I laff in Congo. See evil calling evil evil.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Celcius: 4:18pm
The way Amaechi calls God and talks about prayer with so much righteous indignation irritates me, I swear.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by clevvermind(m): 4:21pm
God will judge Buhari too for all his evils and sent him back to Daura in 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by kimbraa(f): 4:24pm
Celcius:That's one of the ways to get gullible followers comes 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by dotunsteve: 4:33pm
We are waiting...2019 loading
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:41pm
And God Will Judge You, The Way You Led Nnamdi KANU To His Early Grave And Abandoned His Family!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by freeze001(f): 4:48pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Persistent obsession is one dead ringer for psychological imbalance. Watch it!
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by baybeeboi: 5:01pm
freeze001:
The problem is never with the thing u just quoted, the problem is with you that quote the thing.
U are just giving it what it wants. Ignore and it be forgotten.
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by fergie001(m): 5:06pm
‘you are an accursed association of liars, looters, villains, thieves, vampires, sadists, satanists, psychopaths, genocidal maniacs and unrepentant and desperate rogues. God will JUDGE you for your evil’.
Jesus,only 1 person?
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by freeze001(f): 5:43pm
baybeeboi:
My bad...lol
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by jerryunit48: 5:53pm
Very well said, let’s just Atikulate
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by clevvermind(m): 6:20pm
NgeneUkwenu:Please, what kind of weed did you smoke? It must be very harsh o.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Alexgeneration(m): 7:39pm
The way Amaechi calls God, you'll think he lives next door to the Almighty.
Not surprised though, even devil his father calls God too, maybe he learnt from his father.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by okway: 8:20pm
FFK is a clown.
But at least he knows Yorubas won’t forgive him that easily for all his useless noise making.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by asawanathegreat(m): 8:21pm
God will judge both of u ffk
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by okway: 8:21pm
clevvermind:
Probably 10 grades less than the weed you’re smoking.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by SalamRushdie: 8:21pm
The same Ameachi that claimed to turn down a bribe of 1 billion naira but went ahead to collec a political gift of 200 million naira
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by jeftalene(m): 8:23pm
Contact a reliable contractor with vast experience and competence.
Heavens Contractors Ltd
Call/Whatsapp: Engr. Osaz on 08167394799
See latest prices of building materials here> www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by FitnessDoctor: 8:24pm
The enmity between the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi is alarming. Recall that this two politicians faced it off earlier this year on Channels TV were they insulted themselves regarding corruption cases.
FFK, Fayose, Okorocha, Lia Mohammed, Buhari and Amechi are the problems of Nigeria
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by kenevision(m): 8:24pm
Take any politician serious at your own peril
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Goke7: 8:25pm
ffk may likely go full kolomental when pdp loose again in 2019 . The guy is desperado personified
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by goslowgoslow: 8:25pm
Celcius:Does he not have the right to call God? Or are u now God's spokesman?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Jaideyone(m): 8:26pm
ffk is a mor0n
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by policy12: 8:26pm
. .As if,if the same Ameachi crossover to PDP today is sins wont be forgiven, the same apply to Ffk cross over to APC today you become a saint.
Trust naija politicians @ ur own peril.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by Achorise: 8:27pm
Amechi is a pure comedian!
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by ipobarecriminals: 8:27pm
and u FFK will not make heaven
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Slams Rotimi Amaechi - God Will Judge You For Your Evil by desreek9(f): 8:30pm
i
Who Will Bell This Gap Tooth Cat? / Edo State Pdp Executive Desolved / Africans Changing The Landscape Of American Cities
Viewing this topic: fortunes01, kolexy(m), faaz24, clevvermind(m), lumideeh(m), Timoodi, smileyoo, PrinceCEE(m), aaronlake, brexit, lilslim(m), mantosa(m), miftpulse, rottenegg, sirvic29(m), tosynho01(m), Chloekim(m), Cachez(m), batmath, So101, project8(m), jerryadigun, hardeyincah(m), lonelydora(m), Kellydrive1, SalamRushdie, otunba88(m), costandi(m), kennieG(m), faleyebee, orinakpokel, Nerica(m), oWlSuMe, chamber2(m), Hexbee, DonCandido, njoku10(m), kelvinovie(m), ubath(m), ernesco0816517, ouzo1(m), tomycole, okeyngene, Unpredictableme(m), Cholls(m), Divinerace(m), uchvic(m), PrinceFromDilli(m), Modupeolatemi01(f), obaogo, chudu, Mhizclaire, sylviaeo(f), NOC1(m), Taheerabuja(m), Maggie63, ABDUL2121, partnerus, folylinklaptop, nnanyereugo, Xcelinteriors(f), Phoenix619, smartec, Donprince2, Calyb(m), noxcuse4failure, Novelle, Bashir75, Lousymouth(m), dokiOloye(m), hapi(m), Alexgeneration(m), anidan(m), walterjnr, IgboticGirl(f), Pharmtj, mizvee(f), Coldplay007(f), lextube, efolsam(m), mufasapapasanta(m), smithsydny(m), Aminat508(f), Akinya17, clefstone(m) and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30