He gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja, congratulating Secondus on his election at the party´s national convention on Saturday.





The APC chairman tasked the PDP to assume its role as a responsible opposition, with the election of its new national executives.





“It is my hope that the newly-elected PDP national chairman will use his experience garnered over the years to ensure that the PDP assumes its role as a responsible opposition party in the country.





“Our party wholeheartedly welcomes opposition, because we believe that democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant but responsible opposition that puts the nation first.



“This will often challenge you to balance partisan interests with overall national considerations.



“I assure the PDP national chairman of my willingness to engage him robustly in an atmosphere devoid of acrimony and rancour,’’ he said.



He added that in working together, the two parties could elevate the language and temper of politics in the country to provide the enabling environment for democracy to thrive.







He has no option 1 Like

All na deceit



No be Nigeria

to move our country forward...u must....

I always take it as a joke when all these old men talk of moving our country forward. 4 Likes

...

A wise decision from the Chairman of the outgoing ruling party 19 Likes 2 Shares

Hahaha



Okay when una go hold APC national convention.



Imagine a party without BOT members and NWC.



How do you expect this kind of Party to manage the affairs of the country rightly, when it can't manage its own internal affairs..



2019 PDP



Change the Change.. 4 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

A wise decision from the Chairman of the outgoing ruling party dey there the deceive yourself. dey there the deceive yourself. 1 Like

ENSURE U AND PMB DO A PROPER HAND OVER 2 Likes

Lool

TonyeBarcanista:

A wise decision from the Chairman of the outgoing ruling party where aff u keep awa apda? where aff u keep awa apda?







Fear dey catch APC members since PDP convention last Saturday

Honestly I don't know what to say again

How can a country that has;

Prof Yemi Oshibajo

Aliko Dangote

Tony Elumelu

Donald Duke

Jim Ovia

Akinwunmi Adesina

Fola Adeola

Peter Obi

Chukwuma Soludo

Sanusi Lamido-Sanusi

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

Philip Emegwali

Prof Pat Utomi

Jaiye Olowosuko

Arc. G C William

Tunde Fashola

And Host of other Intelligent and smart people across the globe be limited to Buhari and Atiku?. I just don’t get it. Meanwhile the youth are busy analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea.

Who did we offend? Na who swear for us?!!!!

Please share among young people!!! Anyone with a plan?!!!☹☹☹☹ 1 Like

bedspread:

ENSURE U AND PMB DO A PROPER HAND OVER yess_o bedspread:

ENSURE U AND PMB DO A PROPER HAND OVER yess_o yess_oyess_o 1 Like

Good.



All na bobo. APC behaving like opposition already.







Uche secondus is here with us on nairaland?!





Wait wait, 1 Like

All these recent outbursts from APC leadership, major stalwarts and zombies just showed that a panic mode have set in because of two things:

1.Atiku's defection from the APC & likely many other to come.

2.The successful PDP national convention

Yes ooo you giys should work together to Atikulate...

He has no choice

UcheSecondus:

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/odigie-oyegun-promises-work-secondus/ That is a Good1,oyegun stretching d hand of fellowship. That is a Good1,oyegun stretching d hand of fellowship.

Oyegun, go u are not wanted. Stay ur own make we stay awa own. U guys are fvcked already so don't infect pdp with ur fuckery

Niagra criminALs Niagra criminALs

biacan:

He has no option Abi now



Biacan...Biacan, you English is improving gradually. If na b4, you'd have used 'have' in place of 'has' Abi nowBiacan...Biacan, you English is improving gradually. If na b4, you'd have used 'have' in place of 'has'

APC is too concerned about PDP..



Although they may right in some some of their assertions cos PDP are no saints.. doesnt matter if they have the moral right..



But me.. am more concerned on why APC have refused to conduct a national convention.



Person wey no respect his own party constitution.. Na Naija own him go respect?



APC.. leave PDP matter for us.. face good governance

so how da 1 wan tay solve my BVN wahala

Coming back to his senses. We are getting you morons out of Aso Rock, you make our people become slaves in Libya because of hardship.