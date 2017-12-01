₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by UcheSecondus: 4:18pm
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Tuesday assured that he would relate with National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, without rancour.
He gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja, congratulating Secondus on his election at the party´s national convention on Saturday.
The APC chairman tasked the PDP to assume its role as a responsible opposition, with the election of its new national executives.
“It is my hope that the newly-elected PDP national chairman will use his experience garnered over the years to ensure that the PDP assumes its role as a responsible opposition party in the country.
“Our party wholeheartedly welcomes opposition, because we believe that democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant but responsible opposition that puts the nation first.
“This will often challenge you to balance partisan interests with overall national considerations.
“I assure the PDP national chairman of my willingness to engage him robustly in an atmosphere devoid of acrimony and rancour,’’ he said.
He added that in working together, the two parties could elevate the language and temper of politics in the country to provide the enabling environment for democracy to thrive.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/odigie-oyegun-promises-work-secondus/
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by biacan(f): 4:19pm
He has no option
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by emwyy(m): 4:24pm
All na deceit
No be Nigeria
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by dotunsteve: 4:25pm
to move our country forward...u must....
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Nwodosis(m): 4:30pm
I always take it as a joke when all these old men talk of moving our country forward.
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Moshood0090: 4:32pm
...
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:36pm
A wise decision from the Chairman of the outgoing ruling party
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 4:37pm
Hahaha
Okay when una go hold APC national convention.
Imagine a party without BOT members and NWC.
How do you expect this kind of Party to manage the affairs of the country rightly, when it can't manage its own internal affairs..
2019 PDP
Change the Change..
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Kyase(m): 4:38pm
TonyeBarcanista:dey there the deceive yourself.
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by bedspread: 5:02pm
ENSURE U AND PMB DO A PROPER HAND OVER
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by PrinceOgun: 5:08pm
Lool
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by yaki84: 5:16pm
TonyeBarcanista:where aff u keep awa apda?
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by ChangetheChange: 5:51pm
Fear dey catch APC members since PDP convention last Saturday
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Ratello: 6:18pm
Honestly I don't know what to say again
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Toosure70: 6:38pm
How can a country that has;
Prof Yemi Oshibajo
Aliko Dangote
Tony Elumelu
Donald Duke
Jim Ovia
Akinwunmi Adesina
Fola Adeola
Peter Obi
Chukwuma Soludo
Sanusi Lamido-Sanusi
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,
Philip Emegwali
Prof Pat Utomi
Jaiye Olowosuko
Arc. G C William
Tunde Fashola
And Host of other Intelligent and smart people across the globe be limited to Buhari and Atiku?. I just don’t get it. Meanwhile the youth are busy analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea.
Who did we offend? Na who swear for us?!!!!
Please share among young people!!! Anyone with a plan?!!!☹☹☹☹
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Enoma222(m): 6:41pm
bedspread:yess_o
bedspread:yess_o
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by surgecom(m): 8:15pm
Good.
All na bobo. APC behaving like opposition already.
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by emeijeh(m): 8:15pm
Wait wait,
Uche secondus is here with us on nairaland?!
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Paperwhite(m): 8:15pm
All these recent outbursts from APC leadership, major stalwarts and zombies just showed that a panic mode have set in because of two things:
1.Atiku's defection from the APC & likely many other to come.
2.The successful PDP national convention
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by HsLBroker(m): 8:16pm
Toosure70:
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by nairavsdollars: 8:16pm
Yes ooo you giys should work together to Atikulate...
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Alexk2(m): 8:17pm
How can a country that has;Gbam! More worrisome is that the youths who're literate keep fighting on social media over these people as if to say we have no other option. As shameful as #500 is all some need to sell their conscience during election. May God safe us!
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Alexgeneration(m): 8:17pm
He has no choice
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by OGHENAOGIE(m): 8:18pm
Toosure70:mtcheeew
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by billyG(m): 8:18pm
UcheSecondus:That is a Good1,oyegun stretching d hand of fellowship.
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Redhot111(m): 8:19pm
Oyegun, go u are not wanted. Stay ur own make we stay awa own. U guys are fvcked already so don't infect pdp with ur fuckery
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by ipobarecriminals: 8:23pm
Niagra criminALs
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by FortifiedCity: 8:24pm
biacan:Abi now
Biacan...Biacan, you English is improving gradually. If na b4, you'd have used 'have' in place of 'has'
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by sapientia(m): 8:25pm
APC is too concerned about PDP..
Although they may right in some some of their assertions cos PDP are no saints.. doesnt matter if they have the moral right..
But me.. am more concerned on why APC have refused to conduct a national convention.
Person wey no respect his own party constitution.. Na Naija own him go respect?
APC.. leave PDP matter for us.. face good governance
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by purem(m): 8:26pm
so how da 1 wan tay solve my BVN wahala
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by Billyonaire: 8:30pm
Coming back to his senses. We are getting you morons out of Aso Rock, you make our people become slaves in Libya because of hardship.
|Re: Odigie-Oyegun Promises To Work With Secondus by ouzo1(m): 8:34pm
FortifiedCity:
Hahahaha
