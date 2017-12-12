₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,894 members, 3,965,782 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 08:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) (2553 Views)
My Biafra Story: Charly Boy Blast Nnamdi Kanu @igbo Conference London [video] / 2019: Buhari, Atiku, Kwankwaso Divide North / What Buhari Promised Nigerians Vs What He Has Delivered - Kenyans Blast Nigerian (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 5:09pm
Chukwuemeka Charles Oputa popularly known as "Charly Boy" has been involved in several campaigns and protestations calling for good governance, equity and justice. His defiant spirit and unquenchable thirst for justice gave birth to the revolutionary movement – OURMUMUDONDO. #OurMumuDonDO.
The Area Fada [Charly Boy] took to his social media handle to vent his anger at the youths.
Says for all the educated men and women in Nigeria the only things Nigerians have to offer is Buhari and Atiku.
Watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKy5kE-pFFM&feature=youtu.be
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/12/video-charly-boy-blast-nigerian-youths-over-buhari-atiku-2019-race/
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Lamzee(m): 5:11pm
Baba dey Para
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by bedspread: 5:19pm
Charlie!! Make yourself OFFERABLE....so we can offer u........
Mtchewwwwww
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Dagaya(m): 6:27pm
Another mofo on the loose. This is one of the most irrelevant youth till date in this country.
Very confused man. He should fix up his life first before ranting all the time.
Charley boy wen nor dey turn man.
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Toosure70: 6:34pm
How can a country that has;
Prof Yemi Oshibajo
Aliko Dangote
Tony Elumelu
Donald Duke
Jim Ovia
Akinwunmi Adesina
Fola Adeola
Peter Obi
Chukwuma Soludo
Sanusi Lamido-Sanusi
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,
Philip Emegwali
Prof Pat Utomi
Jaiye Olowosuko
Arc. G C William
Tunde Fashola
And Host of other Intelligent and smart people across the globe be limited to Buhari and Atiku?. I just don’t get it. Meanwhile the youth are busy analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea.
Who did we offend? Na who swear for us?!!!!
Please share among young people!!! Anyone with a plan?!!!☹☹☹☹
26 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by dometome: 7:58pm
When I tell you people that the zoo has no salvation, you call me names, okay fine, I thought that at least we can get somebody like Donald Duke but unfortunately the same people keep on recycling themselves.
3 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by TheHistorian(m): 8:18pm
Does Charly Boy even have a PVC?
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Intellad(m): 8:18pm
gay=happiness... only Igbo youths get brain
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by desreek9(f): 8:19pm
He is soo on point, we need to stop recircling same faces and people but the thing is who do we have that is credible enough?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by trustyshoess(f): 8:19pm
Seriously, it's saddening. It's not even 2019 yet and Atiku has started his subtle campaign through social media and as usual gullible Nigerian youths have swallowed the bait hook, line and sinker. It's now automatically been narrowed down to Buhari vs Atiku. When will we wake up? Another big 4 year long mistake waiting to happen. They don't learn
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:20pm
Try and follow ur fada's footstep
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by desreek9(f): 8:20pm
Dagaya:
First of all, he is not a youth, he is a grandfather that is concerned for the youth and the coming generation, bring up a point against what he said and stop being fixated on his life
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Follysho707: 8:21pm
Intellad:
98% discount for V.I.P lounges @ Yaba-Left...exclusively for you!
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 8:21pm
No level playing field.
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 8:22pm
How It's wished Nigerians can give another political party a chance besides the APC and PDP as they're filled with unstable politicians that are just cross carpeting
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by onatisi(m): 8:22pm
Lamzee:he is mad
na him family dey mad
wasnt he one of those supporting buhari in 2015 ?
these guys really think nigerians are fools
he and bobrisky should go and start their own political gay party
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by origima: 8:23pm
Toosure70:
Then it is either those names u mention are not smart or possessed with terrible evil spirit capable of destroying Nigeria. God can never make mistake
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by sadewodu(m): 8:24pm
I too weak for dis country!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by delishpot: 8:24pm
nigeria youths will curse you for calling them out.
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by kenevision(m): 8:25pm
Our_Mumu_Don_Do
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by loomer: 8:25pm
Nigeria get youths?
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by policy12: 8:25pm
Toosure70:
Reason that on...
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by aspirebig: 8:25pm
So sad in the voice of Ras kimono
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by Imarnuel04(m): 8:26pm
Toosure70:
I couldn't have put it better myself. Example, on Nigerian Twitter, two things are always trending: Football and music.
"But youths are the leaders of tomorrow"
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by BagWay: 8:27pm
yuc
see as he dey blush for camera
all these mature homos
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by delishpot: 8:27pm
Dagaya:
Nigerians hate to hear truth sha. una like make dem dey pet una even if una dey Bleep up. Left to me, I go say make una zuzu vote for Atiku or Bubu again. Shebi even if una run go obodo oyinbo, una families go dey naija dey hear am?
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by IamBlanco(m): 8:28pm
onatisi:
Nawa �
Meanwhile if u need free 2odds, check my signature
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by martineverest(m): 8:28pm
Really sad..... Nigerians are suffering from Stockholm syndrome of the highest order.
Na now Nigeria youth mumu dey start sef
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by chiagozien(m): 8:28pm
Zoo
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by moscobabs(m): 8:30pm
Yh
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 8:30pm
#ATIKULATE 2019
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Buhari & Atiku 2019 Race (Video) by ibori1: 8:30pm
Jesus..., all dese rappers shid fix up their lives
What Is Your Take On The New Inspector General Of Police? / Independence Day Bombing: Henry Okah Jailed For 24 Years-news24 / Boko Haram Amnesty: Best Decision At The Moment – PDP
Viewing this topic: adefolarinwa01(m), laptopsale(m), GENIUS18, Rebuke, TIDDOLL(m), anomsodi(m), blackwhite001, Akinz0126(m), Yakeeboy, origima, BunbleBee, Humility017(m), toksbaba2000, bshopbay, sakalisis(m), Funkybabee(f), Xkoba, slapacha, angelboy01(m), to2in, lungimiranza, Israeljones(m), Yoruba2humble(m), Logictinz, Od31(m), joegigs(m), damilotun, Lumig, Kayoski(m), shankara7, mrdan(m), Satoshi, Akissbanty(m), Fawklicant, Hussainvictor12, fatherdfd, bolabadmus38, EmekaBlue(m), Lloydthesaint, AAU88, Niceman4u(m), lipstick2, amnwa(m), CID, Pussitto, Simulator(m), Albinojumjum, Davidgr8(m), xLord, keandre, cpsowelle, martineverest(m), dynicks(m), okparabenedict, badmrkt(m), Donald3d(m), maximunimpact(m), ApostleBlack(m), GGirll(m), ugorom, wesleychidi(m), haconjy(m), JoNach, CarterKim(m), Greatfuture, Ruggedpen, timijoseph01(m), jericco1(m), pipsempire, Queendo(f), mmtukur, Clardo, Iambees(m), Tezboi(m), Redhot111(m), Evacroft, samzzycash(m), petobaba, targerius007, MamaCass, fullclub, ONYII4TRUT, wristbangle(m), Harwoyeez(m), Nyceguy92, Bigprick9inches, introvertme, okway, Dondbuzor, anigbajumo(m), Maestro024(m), gratefulalways, Kingbuhari(m), Voldamos, guvnor1, minasota(f), Michollo(m), kenevision(m), drakeli, FredB1(m), princeade86(m), joyidor(f), itsIYKE(m), Hardayrawgbar(m), leroy137(m), Oletubo(m), shabs15(m), lotex(m), Yombis(m), QueenSekxy(f) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22