The Area Fada [Charly Boy] took to his social media handle to vent his anger at the youths.



Says for all the educated men and women in Nigeria the only things Nigerians have to offer is Buhari and Atiku.



Watch the video below.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKy5kE-pFFM&feature=youtu.be



Baba dey Para

Charlie!! Make yourself OFFERABLE....so we can offer u........

Mtchewwwwww

Another mofo on the loose. This is one of the most irrelevant youth till date in this country.

Very confused man. He should fix up his life first before ranting all the time.

Charley boy wen nor dey turn man.

How can a country that has;

Prof Yemi Oshibajo

Aliko Dangote

Tony Elumelu

Donald Duke

Jim Ovia

Akinwunmi Adesina

Fola Adeola

Peter Obi

Chukwuma Soludo

Sanusi Lamido-Sanusi

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

Philip Emegwali

Prof Pat Utomi

Jaiye Olowosuko

Arc. G C William

Tunde Fashola

And Host of other Intelligent and smart people across the globe be limited to Buhari and Atiku?. I just don’t get it. Meanwhile the youth are busy analyzing Arsenal and Chelsea.

Who did we offend? Na who swear for us?!!!!

When I tell you people that the zoo has no salvation, you call me names, okay fine, I thought that at least we can get somebody like Donald Duke but unfortunately the same people keep on recycling themselves. 3 Likes

Does Charly Boy even have a PVC?

gay=happiness... only Igbo youths get brain

He is soo on point, we need to stop recircling same faces and people but the thing is who do we have that is credible enough? 1 Like 1 Share

Seriously, it's saddening. It's not even 2019 yet and Atiku has started his subtle campaign through social media and as usual gullible Nigerian youths have swallowed the bait hook, line and sinker. It's now automatically been narrowed down to Buhari vs Atiku. When will we wake up? Another big 4 year long mistake waiting to happen. They don't learn 1 Like 1 Share

Try and follow ur fada's footstep

Dagaya:

Another mofo on the loose. This is one of the most irrelevant youth till date in this country.

Very confused man. He should fix up his life first before ranting all the time.

Charley boy wen nor dey turn man.

First of all, he is not a youth, he is a grandfather that is concerned for the youth and the coming generation, bring up a point against what he said and stop being fixated on his life

Intellad:

gay=happiness... only Igbo youths get brain

No level playing field.

How It's wished Nigerians can give another political party a chance besides the APC and PDP as they're filled with unstable politicians that are just cross carpeting

Lamzee:

Baba dey Para he is mad

na him family dey mad

wasnt he one of those supporting buhari in 2015 ?

these guys really think nigerians are fools

Toosure70:

Then it is either those names u mention are not smart or possessed with terrible evil spirit capable of destroying Nigeria. God can never make mistake Then it is either those names u mention are not smart or possessed with terrible evil spirit capable of destroying Nigeria. God can never make mistake

I too weak for dis country!!!! 1 Like

nigeria youths will curse you for calling them out.





Our_Mumu_Don_Do Our_Mumu_Don_Do 1 Like

Nigeria get youths?

Reason that on... Reason that on...

So sad in the voice of Ras kimono

I couldn't have put it better myself. Example, on Nigerian Twitter, two things are always trending: Football and music.



"But youths are the leaders of tomorrow" I couldn't have put it better myself. Example, on Nigerian Twitter, two things are always trending: Football and music."But youths are the leaders of tomorrow"

yuc

see as he dey blush for camera



all these mature homos

Dagaya:

Another mofo on the loose. This is one of the most irrelevant youth till date in this country.

Very confused man. He should fix up his life first before ranting all the time.

Charley boy wen nor dey turn man.

Nigerians hate to hear truth sha. una like make dem dey pet una even if una dey Bleep up. Left to me, I go say make una zuzu vote for Atiku or Bubu again. Shebi even if una run go obodo oyinbo, una families go dey naija dey hear am?

onatisi:



he is mad

na him family dey mad

wasnt he one of those supporting buhari in 2015 ?

these guys really think nigerians are fools

he and bobrisky should go and start their own political gay party

Nawa �



Really sad..... Nigerians are suffering from Stockholm syndrome of the highest order.





Na now Nigeria youth mumu dey start sef

Zoo

Yh





#ATIKULATE 2019 #ATIKULATE 2019