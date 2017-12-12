₦airaland Forum

Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by itspzpics(m): 5:34pm
Update : !This is the photo of Fuji Legend K1 De Ultimate 34 year old daughter Wasilat that died in Canada!

May her soul rest in peace.


From Praizeupdates

http://www.praizeupdates.com/update-photo-of-k1-de-ultimate-34-year-old-daughter-wasilat-that-died-in-canada/

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by itspzpics(m): 5:35pm
So sad




see another pics here http://www.praizeupdates.com/update-photo-of-k1-de-ultimate-34-year-old-daughter-wasilat-that-died-in-canada/
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Adepet222(f): 6:10pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Baawaa(m): 6:12pm
May her soul rest in peace
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by taiyesoul(m): 7:20pm
.
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Ayodejioak(m): 7:21pm
Ehya. That's the reason he is called "Baa Wasi" (wasilat's dad)so sad. Rip dear. sad

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Profezzor: 7:21pm
Sorry, RIP
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Tizzytayo(m): 7:21pm
Ohhh... So sad. Ripp
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by karzyharsky(m): 7:21pm
RIP
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by ceezarhh(m): 7:21pm
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Leystra(m): 7:21pm
embarassed
R.I.P

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by itsandi(m): 7:21pm
RIP
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by taiyesoul(m): 7:21pm
Omo Ojushagbola, Sun re o!

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by kglamour(m): 7:21pm
may her soul rest in peace.
but I wish she no lamb for more okiki....only if you understand me!

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:22pm
Prolly married with kids of her own.

Well, goes to show how transient life is and how we ought to spend less time on irrelevant frivolities and more on impacting our generation for good.

Irrespective of the scale, let us do good to our fellow man.

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by davodyguy: 7:22pm
So sad.

To lose 1 day old baby sef is painful, talkless of an adult
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by baby124: 7:22pm
Eyah, RIP
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by chinawapz(m): 7:22pm
R.I.P
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Pidginwhisper: 7:22pm
Cancer=Rich People Disease




RIP to the young woman

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:22pm
May God receive his soul in heaven.
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by emeijeh(m): 7:23pm

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by cerowo(f): 7:23pm
What's the cause of her death? embarassed
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by vallycan(m): 7:23pm
May her gentle soul find peace in the great beyond,heaven in Jesus name

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:23pm
May God receive her soul in heaven.
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by oshe111(m): 7:23pm
Riamuiii Infionia Pellatata
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by lonelydora(m): 7:24pm
Na death kill am?
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by ednut1(m): 7:24pm
Rip. I doubt k1 knws the names of his over 30 children sha
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by DrToche: 7:25pm
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:25pm
Pidginwhisper:
Cancer=Rich People Disease

RIP to the young woman

Only rich pipu dem dey get cancer.

Wehdone.
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by PLATO1U(m): 7:25pm
oro nla ni ki mo je sin toju obi re lo orun alakeji. Ina li Lai.... May God give him the fortitude to bear the lose.
Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:25pm
shocked



He has paid his 2018 subscription fee.

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photo Of Wasilat Olaronke Marshal That Died In Canada (K1 De Ultimate Daughter) by adaxxy: 7:25pm
cry R.I.P babe

