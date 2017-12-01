₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 6:36pm
As shared by Shakiru....
'BREAKING...
Unknown Man got electrocuted this afternoon while trying to pick some valuable items from the demolished structures at Pen Cinema.
See images of his lifeless body.
Details shortly'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/man-electrocuted-during-demolition-of.html?m=1
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by nittroboy(m): 6:38pm
RIp
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Throwback: 6:45pm
So ojukokoro dey kill true true?
God help the poor who are in need, while the government continue to help themselves to riches for their wants.
1 Like
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Hardewarlee(m): 8:05pm
Gbam ! Lobatan !! You suffer before you die , You die suffering , You go also to Heaven or Hell which I'm sure Na Hell .... That one Na another suffer again . Anyways Rest In Peace . Next life you won't go beyond your boundary .
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by catherineokezie(f): 8:06pm
Na WA ooo
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by GeeString: 8:06pm
nittroboy:
What the Bleep did you just type?
6 Likes
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Intellad(m): 8:06pm
y didn't he run even his big d.I.c.k got wasted.... smh... gay=happiness.....
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by jericco1(m): 8:06pm
what a loss. he may have a family. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by moscobabs(m): 8:06pm
What I want to eat will not kill me
RIP
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:06pm
Demolishing a building that was connected to the power grid via underground cabling could cause a thing like this.
It would have been worse if it was raining.
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by enemyofprogress: 8:06pm
Na wa o
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Mrkumareze(m): 8:08pm
Is that the emergency Ambulance ? Well, it's enough reason to sue the power company and the demolishing company .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by SIRKAY98(m): 8:08pm
The story is not well Educative
Thats is truck he uses in picking d item
Maybe he is all this malam that pick spoilt item on d streets dont pretend u dont usually see them some uses sack to take there items not that they r theives
Secondly i wish to say...something really got wrong bhind is demise see a grown man that has been taking care of is existence from day one one earth should we say he cant take care of himself b4 he met is death?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by princeade86(m): 8:08pm
ur hustle led u to early grave. Rest in peace.
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Sharon6(f): 8:08pm
Ha!
May his soul find peace.
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Authoreety: 8:09pm
GeeString:
help me ask am o... some pipo wl jst type witout reading b4 posting
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by dieBYfire: 8:09pm
Please I only care about this political party
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Offpoint: 8:09pm
See the emergency vehicle they convey him with. Nigeria is a doomed nation. Sleep well brother, I hope you choose better destination in your next life.
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by urbanemind: 8:10pm
nittroboy:what re u writing
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by Dansiki1: 8:10pm
He won't steal again
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by emeijeh(m): 8:11pm
Wetin this guy wan tell baba God?
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by akigbemaru: 8:11pm
stephenduru:
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by policy12: 8:11pm
...What a Clarion Call
Both the named and unnamed
Both the face and unfazed
Both harmed and unharmed
Both the weak and unweak
Both the rich and the poor
Both the sinners and the Saints
Both the bound and the freeborn
Both the Chained and the Unchained
Both the known and the unknown
Will one day take a bow...
What is life in a seconds..
Nothing but a vapour that appear nd disappear
Nothing but vanities,
Nothing but a mirage with endless pages
Nothing but a flukes we cook
Nothing but emptiness
All for fame and riches
All for name and wishes
All for game and garnishes
All for fun without deliquescents
I weep whenever I see men in the state
If only he knows this will be is fate
If only he knows life is nothing,but a vacuum
If only he knows it does not own his soul
If only he knows he will account just one day
Who knows he goes with all just to pay
Men boast as if he owns all
As if he knows tomorrow
As if the world will pulse when is heart pause
As if the world will blink at his exit
As he if human race will give a gaze at his death
All his labour now another man glory
All his pain now another man gain
All his gory now another man story
All his garment now another man game
All his rags now another man bragging
Who am I to ask Death where is ur sting?
I have seen your work!!! O I have seen
I can trace ur finger print on faces of men
I av walked with u in lonely grave
I av watched u dance without a beat
I av seen u acts without d stage
I av heard ur still voice in the wind
I av watched you dine with time
I av seen u causes ripped off joy from many hearts
O death ur sting what a bittersweet..
R.I.P to the dead.
Cc Deo1986
@ShCall
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by FitnessDoctor: 8:13pm
Unknown Man got electrocuted this afternoon while trying to pick some valuable items from the demolished structures at Pen Cinema.
And he was carried away in a wheelbarrow, can you believe this zoo of a country..
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by AUWAL999: 8:13pm
Nawa for this our country poverty makes him to get scrap and on the process he was electrocuted may God save us R.I.P.
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by MVLOX(m): 8:13pm
I just dey imagine wetin dis one wan tell Angel Gabriel nw wen e reach d gate....
Angel Gabriel: Oga wetin carry u come here
Shocky: Oga na as I wan go collect one or two tins for one cinema way dem dey scatter... Nie electric take shock ooo
Angel Gabriel: Oga follow that road... Hell na ur portion... Enjoy urself...Next...
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by nely(m): 8:13pm
u
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 8:14pm
local Ambulance. .Dem go use d same cart transport meat,food/ water.Niagran
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by PuntHunt(m): 8:15pm
Jeezuzpick:What else could be worse than death
|Re: Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) by 0temSapien: 8:15pm
Hardewarlee:Can stealing on earth qualify someone for burning in fire forever and ever? So if you are a judge, can you put somebody inside prison of fire forever and ever? If you can't do that, then you are better off than any being who's doing that or trying to do that. Stealing should be judged according to the law governing it, not by fire forever. That is injustice.
