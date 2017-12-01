Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Man Electrocuted During Demolition Of Pen Cinema Lagos (Graphic Pics) (7135 Views)

'BREAKING...

Unknown Man got electrocuted this afternoon while trying to pick some valuable items from the demolished structures at Pen Cinema.



See images of his lifeless body.



Details shortly'.





RIp

So ojukokoro dey kill true true?



God help the poor who are in need, while the government continue to help themselves to riches for their wants. 1 Like

Gbam ! Lobatan !! You suffer before you die , You die suffering , You go also to Heaven or Hell which I'm sure Na Hell .... That one Na another suffer again . Anyways Rest In Peace . Next life you won't go beyond your boundary .

Na WA ooo

nittroboy:

RIP



This could be, my eyes must see it or to steal some stuff



I remember when I had an accident via Lagos/ibadan express way ,when one weed boy come to me and asked for money and others people pathetic on what av gone through.







What the Bleep did you just type? What the Bleep did you just type? 6 Likes

even his big d.I.c.k got wasted.... smh... gay=happiness..... y didn't he runeven his big d.I.c.k got wasted.... smh... gay=happiness.....

what a loss. he may have a family. RIP to the dead.

What I want to eat will not kill me



RIP

Demolishing a building that was connected to the power grid via underground cabling could cause a thing like this.



It would have been worse if it was raining.

Na wa o

Is that the emergency Ambulance ? Well, it's enough reason to sue the power company and the demolishing company . 1 Like 1 Share

The story is not well Educative



Thats is truck he uses in picking d item

Maybe he is all this malam that pick spoilt item on d streets dont pretend u dont usually see them some uses sack to take there items not that they r theives



Secondly i wish to say...something really got wrong bhind is demise see a grown man that has been taking care of is existence from day one one earth should we say he cant take care of himself b4 he met is death? 2 Likes

ur hustle led u to early grave. Rest in peace.

Ha!

May his soul find peace.









What the Bleep did you just type?

help me ask am o... some pipo wl jst type witout reading b4 posting help me ask am o... some pipo wl jst type witout reading b4 posting

Please I only care about this political party

See the emergency vehicle they convey him with. Nigeria is a doomed nation. Sleep well brother, I hope you choose better destination in your next life.

He won't steal again

Wetin this guy wan tell baba God?

Both the named and unnamed

Both the face and unfazed

Both harmed and unharmed

Both the weak and unweak

Both the rich and the poor

Both the sinners and the Saints

Both the bound and the freeborn

Both the Chained and the Unchained

Both the known and the unknown

Will one day take a bow...



What is life in a seconds..

Nothing but a vapour that appear nd disappear

Nothing but vanities,

Nothing but a mirage with endless pages

Nothing but a flukes we cook

Nothing but emptiness



All for fame and riches

All for name and wishes

All for game and garnishes

All for fun without deliquescents



I weep whenever I see men in the state

If only he knows this will be is fate

If only he knows life is nothing,but a vacuum

If only he knows it does not own his soul

If only he knows he will account just one day

Who knows he goes with all just to pay



Men boast as if he owns all

As if he knows tomorrow

As if the world will pulse when is heart pause

As if the world will blink at his exit

As he if human race will give a gaze at his death



All his labour now another man glory

All his pain now another man gain

All his gory now another man story

All his garment now another man game

All his rags now another man bragging



Who am I to ask Death where is ur sting?

I have seen your work!!! O I have seen

I can trace ur finger print on faces of men

I av walked with u in lonely grave

I av watched u dance without a beat

I av seen u acts without d stage

I av heard ur still voice in the wind

I av watched you dine with time

I av seen u causes ripped off joy from many hearts

O death ur sting what a bittersweet..



R.I.P to the dead.



Cc Deo1986



Unknown Man got electrocuted this afternoon while trying to pick some valuable items from the demolished structures at Pen Cinema.



See images of his lifeless body.

And he was carried away in a wheelbarrow, can you believe this zoo of a country.. And he was carried away in a wheelbarrow, can you believe this zoo of a country..

Nawa for this our country poverty makes him to get scrap and on the process he was electrocuted may God save us R.I.P.





Angel Gabriel: Oga wetin carry u come here



Shocky: Oga na as I wan go collect one or two tins for one cinema way dem dey scatter... Nie electric take shock ooo



Angel Gabriel: Oga follow that road... Hell na ur portion... Enjoy urself...Next... I just dey imagine wetin dis one wan tell Angel Gabriel nw wen e reach d gate....Angel Gabriel: Oga wetin carry u come hereShocky: Oga na as I wan go collect one or two tins for one cinema way dem dey scatter... Nie electric take shock oooAngel Gabriel:Oga follow that road... Hell na ur portion... Enjoy urself...Next...

u

local Ambulance. .Dem go use d same cart transport meat,food/ water.Niagran local Ambulance. .Dem go use d same cart transport meat,food/ water.Niagran

Jeezuzpick:

Demolishing a building that was connected to the power grid via underground cabling could cause a thing like this.



It would have been worse if it was raining. What else could be worse than death What else could be worse than death