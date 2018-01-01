₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:51pm
Princewill who lives in Lagos has taken to Facebook to share horrible photos from the scene of explosion that occured at the Second Coming Gas station in Magodo, Lagos.Unconfirmed reports say that 10 people were killed in the explosion.Below is what he wrote...
'Gas plant (second coming)along CMD road is up in flames with continuous heavy explosions. Pls plan your trips around this axis. Heavy presence of ambulance and fire services around the vicinity'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/graphic-photos-from-scene-of-gas-plant.html?m=1
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:51pm
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by RentedReality(m): 5:52pm
Tragedy
May their souls find rest
Government should immediately ensure that all Gas stations have HSE personnel on ground to monitor safety
It should be part of the requirements for accreditation plus it also creates jobs
Regardless of your faith, please say a prayer for Nigeria
There's never been this many number of deaths at the start of the year
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:55pm
Yah Rasululahi
3 Likes
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by jamexborn(m): 5:58pm
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Harrynight(m): 5:58pm
Blood Of Buharri!!!
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by megrimor(m): 6:04pm
Buhari is a bastard
2 Likes
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 6:05pm
While am sick n hospitalised for a year plus wishing to give up at some point,can't count d number of able bodied men who av passed out there, I begin to wonder, is death really for d sick or for d healthy?
3 Likes
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by wyqay: 6:08pm
rip to the dead,govt should please ensre that every gas plant station are well equipped and continue monitoring their activities.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by JPENG(m): 7:14pm
O boy!! Ds one hard o.. May God console the family of the deceased!!
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:16pm
Omg
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Dammylois(f): 9:16pm
Dear Lord!!!!
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Vince77(m): 9:16pm
People just dying like life means nothing.
RIP.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bluetrails7: 9:16pm
Jesus is Lord, why post such a pic na?
1 Like
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:17pm
Nairaland no get tact....
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bjhaid: 9:18pm
May the Almighty spare our lives, RIP those involved
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 9:18pm
IPOB people mouth don dey water
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by 500NLaccounts: 9:18pm
Remember this is where we used to buy gas back then when we lived on the mainland
Can’t still believe such a tragedy would befall Second Coming
I wonder what triggered that explosion: fire? Vibrations from a cellular phone? Lighter?
In saner climes, and investigation would be carried out to find the cause of this tragedy
But I trust the zoo would just sweep the whole thing under the carpet
RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by babalonshee(m): 9:19pm
May God have mercy and save us from untimely death
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Appdriod: 9:20pm
RentedReality:
Would have made sense...
But we will still bribe our way into getting certified without an HSE officer.
#shithole mehn
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by balash(m): 9:20pm
megrimor:
You people are gettinv kolo eachday, so na Buhari na hin cause the fire incident again?
1 Like
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by cashlurd(m): 9:20pm
Verily I say unto you, no one knows tomorrow.
These are People who went to cross over night, made so much prayers for a better 2018, cursed Buhari for his bad governance and left their houses this morning for their daily bread.
And now? Truly, no one knows tomorrow.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ify15(f): 9:20pm
May God console their families o.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:21pm
Gracious goodness!
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bejeria101(m): 9:24pm
Our safety standards are nothing to write home about,we are never prepared for situation like this,cos we think it would never happen,rip to the dead.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Nyerhovwo101(m): 9:28pm
samyyoung1:ur ways are not my ways says d lord
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by chindo1: 9:30pm
Am sick and tired of all these tragedy. Bubu you have seen what you caused? May there soul rest in peace
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 9:31pm
Traumatic......No one is promised tomorrow.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ekejoestar(m): 9:31pm
It doesnt matter how or when you die, afterall a dead man cant feel a thing, what matters is where you are going when u die. Give ur life to Jesus Christ now while you can,
Rip to the dead
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by cerowo(f): 9:32pm
Hmmm, what a life.... R.i.p to the dead
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by oluxy(m): 9:36pm
Jesus Christ.
This is not good news.
May thier souls find peace.
|Re: People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by blingxx(m): 9:37pm
Fear of using gas right now
