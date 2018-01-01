Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / People Killed From The Gas Plant Explosion In Lagos (Graphic Photos) (8315 Views)

'Gas plant (second coming)along CMD road is up in flames with continuous heavy explosions. Pls plan your trips around this axis. Heavy presence of ambulance and fire services around the vicinity'





Source: Princewill who lives in Lagos has taken to Facebook to share horrible photos from the scene of explosion that occured at the Second Coming Gas station in Magodo, Lagos.Unconfirmed reports say that 10 people were killed in the explosion.Below is what he wrote...'Gas plant (second coming)along CMD road is up in flames with continuous heavy explosions. Pls plan your trips around this axis. Heavy presence of ambulance and fire services around the vicinity'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/graphic-photos-from-scene-of-gas-plant.html?m=1

Tragedy



May their souls find rest



Government should immediately ensure that all Gas stations have HSE personnel on ground to monitor safety



It should be part of the requirements for accreditation plus it also creates jobs



Regardless of your faith, please say a prayer for Nigeria



There's never been this many number of deaths at the start of the year 6 Likes 2 Shares

Yah Rasululahi 3 Likes

Blood Of Buharri!!!

Buhari is a bastard 2 Likes

While am sick n hospitalised for a year plus wishing to give up at some point,can't count d number of able bodied men who av passed out there, I begin to wonder, is death really for d sick or for d healthy? 3 Likes

rip to the dead,govt should please ensre that every gas plant station are well equipped and continue monitoring their activities.

O boy!! Ds one hard o.. May God console the family of the deceased!!

Omg

Dear Lord!!!!

People just dying like life means nothing.



RIP.

Jesus is Lord, why post such a pic na? 1 Like

Nairaland no get tact....

May the Almighty spare our lives, RIP those involved

IPOB people mouth don dey water



Remember this is where we used to buy gas back then when we lived on the mainland

Can’t still believe such a tragedy would befall Second Coming

I wonder what triggered that explosion: fire? Vibrations from a cellular phone? Lighter?

In saner climes, and investigation would be carried out to find the cause of this tragedy

But I trust the zoo would just sweep the whole thing under the carpet

May God have mercy and save us from untimely death

RentedReality:

Tragedy



May their souls find rest



Government should immediately ensure that all Gas stations have HSE personnel on ground to monitor safety



It should be part of the requirements for accreditation plus it also creates jobs



Regardless of your faith, please say a prayer for Nigeria



Would have made sense...

But we will still bribe our way into getting certified without an HSE officer.

megrimor:

Buhari is a bastard

These are People who went to cross over night, made so much prayers for a better 2018, cursed Buhari for his bad governance and left their houses this morning for their daily bread.



And now ? Truly, no one knows tomorrow.

May God console their families o.

Gracious goodness!

Our safety standards are nothing to write home about,we are never prepared for situation like this,cos we think it would never happen,rip to the dead.

samyyoung1:

Am sick and tired of all these tragedy. Bubu you have seen what you caused? May there soul rest in peace

Traumatic......No one is promised tomorrow.



Rip to the dead It doesnt matter how or when you die, afterall a dead man cant feel a thing, what matters is where you are going when u die. Give ur life to Jesus Christ now while you can,Rip to the dead

Hmmm, what a life.... R.i.p to the dead

Jesus Christ.

This is not good news.

May thier souls find peace.