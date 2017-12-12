Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja (8280 Views)

Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex / Steve Omeoga Slumps & Dies After Playing Lawn Tennis (pics) / Dino Melaye's Outfit To A Cocktail Event In Switzerland. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man, who was described as a representative of an invited organisation at the event, suddenly fell and was immediately rushed out.



According to Premium times, he died before arriving at the hospital.



ICPC’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed the incident, but refused giving the details about the deceased.



She said “Yes a man had slumped while presenting a paper at an event in our office today.



“We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Further details on the matter will be issued in a couple of hours.”





http://anstalk.com/man-slumps-dies-icpc-event-abuja/ A yet to be unidentified man on Tuesday slumped and died while presenting a paper at a programme organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC in Abuja.The man, who was described as a representative of an invited organisation at the event, suddenly fell and was immediately rushed out.According to Premium times, he died before arriving at the hospital.ICPC’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed the incident, but refused giving the details about the deceased.She said “Yes a man had slumped while presenting a paper at an event in our office today.“We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Further details on the matter will be issued in a couple of hours.”

RIP

RIP,but who s ICPC?

This Slump and die is Getting outa Hand.



Grace Save Us 1 Like

Buhari n death news be like....but wait oo, a whole ICPC no get emergency medic unit to attend to d man pending the main hospital treatment? 3 Likes

Rip!!

The stress of the poor economy has consumed him, he probably workd so hard to get this gig as a resource person but slumped moments from collecting his honorarium cheque ..so sad RIP









Conji is a silent killer.



God forbid that a full tank of my own sperm will kill me.

Conji is a silent killer.God forbid that a full tank of my own sperm will kill me. 1 Like 1 Share

Is he APC?

“We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Further details on the matter will be issued in a couple of hours.”

People are slumping and dying and yet Nigerians don't want to exercise or take their health seriously, there are frustration and hunger over the nation and yet Nigerians think that this isn't affecting them negatively and reducing their lifespan, they keep hustling and many die before they get to enjoy the fruit of their labour, saying God forbid is one thing, living a healthy lifestyle is another. People are slumping and dying and yet Nigerians don't want to exercise or take their health seriously, there are frustration and hunger over the nation and yet Nigerians think that this isn't affecting them negatively and reducing their lifespan, they keep hustling and many die before they get to enjoy the fruit of their labour, saying God forbid is one thing, living a healthy lifestyle is another. 3 Likes

Dis issue even weak me pass the pic

Sad RIP to the Dead

End is near.. People dying like chickens

Na wao

NwaAmaikpe:









Conji is a silent killer.



God forbid that a full tank of my own sperm will kill me.



There's always self service..

or 'going at yourself' as Frank McCourt would say. There's always self service..or 'going at yourself' as Frank McCourt would say.

merit455:

RIP,but who s ICPC? I don't think you are the person in your profile picture,if you are...I just weak for you I don't think you are the person in your profile picture,if you are...I just weak for you 1 Like

emma321:

A yet to be unidentified man on Tuesday slumped and died while presenting a paper at a programme organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC in Abuja.



The man, who was described as a representative of an invited organisation at the event, suddenly fell and was immediately rushed out.



According to Premium times, he died before arriving at the hospital.



ICPC’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed the incident, but refused giving the details about the deceased.



She said “Yes a man had slumped while presenting a paper at an event in our office today.



“We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Further details on the matter will be issued in a couple of hours.”





http://anstalk.com/man-slumps-dies-icpc-event-abuja/

He died in active service may his soul rest in peace He died in active service may his soul rest in peace

Which kind journalism is this?



A man billed for presentation which should carry his name is reported to be "UNIDENTIFIED" 2 Likes

Please be informed that somebody is trying to cause a false alarm by spreading a dangerous rumour about me that I have stopped receiving Christmas Gifts.



I therefore will categorically state here that at no point did I ever attempt to stop receiving Christmas gifts nor contemplated the idea, let alone dreamt about it. I will continue receiving gift from now till this time next year, and in fact, beyond.



These are lies fabricated by my enemies who want to tarnish my good reputation by preventing my family and friends like you from offering gifts during this festive period.



I beg on you all to stay calm and vigilant while I investigate this matter. It is the handiwork of my enemies and detractors. I will keep you all updated on their arrest and trial.



Therefore, l am accepting Christmas Gifts, these can be in Cash, Cheques, Chicken, Goats, Cows, Foodstuffs, #LAPTOPS, tablets, Phones, iTunes gift cards,Gift vouchers etc....... Please send yours very early to avoid the rumour. Now is the time!!!

Sad! Lai Mohammed, over to you.

juju don attack am



oh chineke

GIDIBANKZ:

Dis issue even weak me pass the pic

oh so sad.



but



A YET to be UNIDENTIFIED man...

dieBYfire:

Is he APC? before nko ? Now d man has gone to join the heavenly saints thanks to his APC sainthood before nko ? Now d man has gone to join the heavenly saints thanks to his APC sainthood

Presenting paper yet unidentified?



Was he not invited to the podium?

As in, called by name to by the emcee to give his presentation?



Oga, RIP, jare!



I know say na one amebo carry de news go give blogger wey still publish de tin widout details.



These bloggers need to be flogged.









NwaAmaikpe:









Conji is a silent killer.



God forbid that a full tank of my own sperm will kill me. Change your moniker to "Mr Foolish"...you deserve it.

Yet to be unidentified?

So what's his name

Yet to be unidentified?

So what's his name

Yah Allahu!



This country!



Nah hell.



Most people are half dead in spirit because the economic situation is very tensed.

That's serious

Isokowadoo:

This Slump and die is Getting outa Hand.



Grace Save Us who is grace who is grace