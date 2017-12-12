₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,894 members, 3,965,783 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 08:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja (8280 Views)
Mohammed Shuaibu Slumps And Dies At NASS Complex / Steve Omeoga Slumps & Dies After Playing Lawn Tennis (pics) / Dino Melaye's Outfit To A Cocktail Event In Switzerland. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by emma321: 6:52pm
A yet to be unidentified man on Tuesday slumped and died while presenting a paper at a programme organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC in Abuja.
The man, who was described as a representative of an invited organisation at the event, suddenly fell and was immediately rushed out.
According to Premium times, he died before arriving at the hospital.
ICPC’s spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed the incident, but refused giving the details about the deceased.
She said “Yes a man had slumped while presenting a paper at an event in our office today.
“We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Further details on the matter will be issued in a couple of hours.”
http://anstalk.com/man-slumps-dies-icpc-event-abuja/
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by AJOBI77(m): 7:29pm
RIP
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by merit455(m): 7:31pm
RIP,but who s ICPC?
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Isokowadoo: 7:37pm
This Slump and die is Getting outa Hand.
Grace Save Us
1 Like
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by kings09(m): 7:42pm
Buhari n death news be like....but wait oo, a whole ICPC no get emergency medic unit to attend to d man pending the main hospital treatment?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Comzzy(m): 7:43pm
Rip!!
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by SalamRushdie: 7:43pm
The stress of the poor economy has consumed him, he probably workd so hard to get this gig as a resource person but slumped moments from collecting his honorarium cheque ..so sad RIP
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by NwaAmaikpe: 7:43pm
Conji is a silent killer.
God forbid that a full tank of my own sperm will kill me.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by dieBYfire: 7:43pm
Is he APC?
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by FitnessDoctor: 7:43pm
“We rushed him immediately to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead at the hospital. Further details on the matter will be issued in a couple of hours.”
People are slumping and dying and yet Nigerians don't want to exercise or take their health seriously, there are frustration and hunger over the nation and yet Nigerians think that this isn't affecting them negatively and reducing their lifespan, they keep hustling and many die before they get to enjoy the fruit of their labour, saying God forbid is one thing, living a healthy lifestyle is another.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:43pm
Dis issue even weak me pass the pic
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by anuoluwapo884: 7:43pm
Sad RIP to the Dead
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by empressteemah06(f): 7:44pm
End is near.. People dying like chickens
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Tjohnnay: 7:44pm
Na wao
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Sirheny007(m): 7:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
There's always self service..
or 'going at yourself' as Frank McCourt would say.
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by deco22(m): 7:45pm
merit455:I don't think you are the person in your profile picture,if you are...I just weak for you
1 Like
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by free2ryhme: 7:45pm
emma321:
He died in active service may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by AnodaIT(m): 7:45pm
Which kind journalism is this?
A man billed for presentation which should carry his name is reported to be "UNIDENTIFIED"
2 Likes
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:45pm
Please be informed that somebody is trying to cause a false alarm by spreading a dangerous rumour about me that I have stopped receiving Christmas Gifts.
I therefore will categorically state here that at no point did I ever attempt to stop receiving Christmas gifts nor contemplated the idea, let alone dreamt about it. I will continue receiving gift from now till this time next year, and in fact, beyond.
These are lies fabricated by my enemies who want to tarnish my good reputation by preventing my family and friends like you from offering gifts during this festive period.
I beg on you all to stay calm and vigilant while I investigate this matter. It is the handiwork of my enemies and detractors. I will keep you all updated on their arrest and trial.
Therefore, l am accepting Christmas Gifts, these can be in Cash, Cheques, Chicken, Goats, Cows, Foodstuffs, #LAPTOPS, tablets, Phones, iTunes gift cards,Gift vouchers etc....... Please send yours very early to avoid the rumour. Now is the time!!!
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by salbis(m): 7:45pm
Sad! Lai Mohammed, over to you.
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by exlinkleads(f): 7:46pm
juju don attack am
oh chineke
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Samusu(m): 7:47pm
GIDIBANKZ:
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by BeReaSonAble: 7:47pm
oh so sad.
but
A YET to be UNIDENTIFIED man...
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by kings09(m): 7:47pm
dieBYfire:before nko ? Now d man has gone to join the heavenly saints thanks to his APC sainthood
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:48pm
Presenting paper yet unidentified?
Was he not invited to the podium?
As in, called by name to by the emcee to give his presentation?
Oga, RIP, jare!
I know say na one amebo carry de news go give blogger wey still publish de tin widout details.
These bloggers need to be flogged.
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by wumade(f): 7:48pm
Change your moniker to "Mr Foolish"...you deserve it.
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by directonpc(m): 7:48pm
Yet to be unidentified?
So what's his name
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by directonpc(m): 7:48pm
Yet to be unidentified?
So what's his name
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by juman(m): 7:49pm
Yah Allahu!
This country!
Nah hell.
Most people are half dead in spirit because the economic situation is very tensed.
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by Doskit(m): 7:49pm
That's serious
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by shobroy10(m): 7:50pm
Isokowadoo:who is grace
|Re: Man Slumps, Dies At ICPC Event In Abuja by castrol180(m): 7:50pm
...what are you really trying to point out here op "yet to be unidentified"? If he is a yet to be unidentified man then mention his name. RIP to the dead jare
From Grass To Grace, The Ya'aduas In Picture / See What Ben Bruce Said Today About Disaster That Is About Hitting Nigeria(pics) / Osinbanjo Falls Sick Like Buhari Rushed To London PICS
Viewing this topic: lewizylee(m), potent5(m), tjones007, BoboFashion(m), nija80, Papasmal(m), perry1988(m), Realdeals(m), rozayx5(m), sushi89, blessedmumi, ajagidiagbo1(m), ivolt, ritzyvic1(m), royalads, ogbujajnr, Flamme, frosbel2, DELSEY(m), HenryWilliams(m), FitnessDoctor, bankyblue(m), gbemoh, expozey(f), aalex1, aliuj, Heywhizzy(m), basque, bareal(m), OLASUNKONMI(m), PrincessNazor(f), INTROVERT(f), mbuoty1(m), emnite(m), otomatic(m), handsomebolanle, ibisomi(m), vincent10(m), skedman(m), Chuksaluta(m), Vatsyayana, LADEMINUS, fantastic1, Mchugh(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23