|Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:53pm
As shared by Lawal....
'Can somebody tell me it's a dream because am still trying to believe Haneef Prince is dead..his death is really a big blow to NAF ARMEDFORCES FAMILY and FRIENDS..I just don't knw if I should shout or nt..de tears in my eyes is uncontrollable.we love you bro but I believe God loves you more.RIP soldier till we meet to part no more...aahh mehn am gonna missed you...death is really inevitable'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerian-air-force-officer-dies-after_12.html?m=1
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by thesicilian: 8:01pm
May God grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by smithsydny(m): 8:02pm
This is so sad.. Young bros
Kai
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by lamideee(f): 9:34pm
RIP
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by blingxx(m): 9:34pm
Airforce officer Inside boat?.... I am not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Alexander001(m): 9:34pm
my condolences to their families
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by chinawapz(m): 9:34pm
Wetin air Force dey find inside boat?? confusing
2 Likes
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by tstx(m): 9:34pm
RIP....
To those wondering.. Descriptions Of Death: How Exactly It Feels Like To Die
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by ElPadrino33: 9:34pm
Buhari !
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 9:35pm
R.i.p to the dead. One thing people fail to realize is that, learning to know how to swim is very important these days. You might never know when it will be useful.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by purem(m): 9:35pm
when he's not a navy what is he looking for in a boat? Kill yasef lukin 4 wu to RIP u.
Instead I dash u my middle finger to give God
@Kakamorufu did u work onshore?
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by olatade(m): 9:36pm
Rest in peace soldier
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Krafty006: 9:36pm
this life........
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Keneking: 9:37pm
Obviously Naval officers have taken over the airforce
RIP
This govt sef
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by addikt(m): 9:40pm
RIP
But why won't anyone being a male or female know how to swim....pathetic, inadequate training caused this , no life guard too
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by felnino(m): 9:41pm
RIP, if only he knew how to swim.
2 Likes
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Mbediogu(m): 9:41pm
Mztarstrechy:
Plane crash would have been it for an air officer. RIP to him though.
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by teelacruz(m): 9:42pm
Rest on gallant soldier
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by baddosky1: 9:46pm
blingxx:
How are you not understanding? The same way buhari is inside Aso Villa.
2 Likes
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by hidhrhis(m): 9:47pm
may his soul rip but wait ooo air force officer died when boat capsized
is it not plane airforce use
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:48pm
Buharis Nigeria
Badluck everywhere
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:49pm
baddosky1:
Exactly
What concerns an illiterate cow rearer with aso rock
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by money121(m): 9:51pm
R.I.p
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Frenchfriez: 9:53pm
The comments above bring to the fore the level of semi-literacy among our youths. We don't have the full details of the circumstances that led to his death, but yes, Air force personnels (amphibious units) have business on waterways, in the same way the navy have aircrafts.
Military training involves swimming and all that, but like I said earlier, we don't have the full details of the circumstances surrounding his death. Even naval personnels and marines die in water ways.
Read, read more, read again, keep reading and get informed.
1 Like
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by iswallker(m): 9:54pm
U can't be in the armed forces and can't swim...
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by Blyzz(m): 9:57pm
RIP Gallant A*****
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by tzjaynee(f): 9:57pm
purem:
You just succeeded in spewing rubbish..
Rada rada oshi
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by psalmhorah(m): 9:58pm
thesicilian:
|Re: Air Force Officer Dies As Their Boat Capsizes & Sinks In River (Photo) by ultron12345: 9:58pm
salute to our Nigerian medical doctors.......we appreciate their great sacrifice just to save the lives of others.
