'Can somebody tell me it's a dream because am still trying to believe Haneef Prince is dead..his death is really a big blow to NAF ARMEDFORCES FAMILY and FRIENDS..I just don't knw if I should shout or nt..de tears in my eyes is uncontrollable.we love you bro but I believe God loves you more.RIP soldier till we meet to part no more...aahh mehn am gonna missed you...death is really inevitable'





Source: As shared by Lawal....'Can somebody tell me it's a dream because am still trying to believe Haneef Prince is dead..his death is really a big blow to NAF ARMEDFORCES FAMILY and FRIENDS..I just don't knw if I should shout or nt..de tears in my eyes is uncontrollable.we love you bro but I believe God loves you more.RIP soldier till we meet to part no more...aahh mehn am gonna missed you...death is really inevitable'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerian-air-force-officer-dies-after_12.html?m=1

May God grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss. 5 Likes 1 Share

This is so sad.. Young bros





Inside boat?.... I am not understanding Airforce officerInside boat?.... I am not understanding 1 Like

my condolences to their families



Wetin air Force dey find inside boat?? confusing 2 Likes



To those wondering.. Descriptions Of Death: How Exactly It Feels Like To Die RIP....To those wondering..

R.i.p to the dead. One thing people fail to realize is that, learning to know how to swim is very important these days. You might never know when it will be useful. 2 Likes 1 Share

when he's not a navy what is he looking for in a boat? Kill yasef lukin 4 wu to RIP u.



Rest in peace soldier

This govt sef Obviously Naval officers have taken over the airforceRIPThis govt sef











But why won't anyone being a male or female know how to swim....pathetic, inadequate training caused this , no life guard too RIPBut why won't anyone being a male or female know how to swim....pathetic, inadequate training caused this , no life guard too

RIP, if only he knew how to swim. 2 Likes

Plane crash would have been it for an air officer. RIP to him though. Plane crash would have been it for an air officer. RIP to him though.

Rest on gallant soldier

Airforce officer Inside boat?.... I am not understanding

How are you not understanding? The same way buhari is inside Aso Villa. How are you not understanding? The same way buhari is inside Aso Villa. 2 Likes

may his soul rip but wait ooo air force officer died when boat capsized

is it not plane airforce use

Buharis Nigeria



Badluck everywhere

How are you not understanding? The same way buhari is inside Aso Villa.

What concerns an illiterate cow rearer with aso rock ExactlyWhat concerns an illiterate cow rearer with aso rock

The comments above bring to the fore the level of semi-literacy among our youths. We don't have the full details of the circumstances that led to his death, but yes, Air force personnels (amphibious units) have business on waterways, in the same way the navy have aircrafts.

Military training involves swimming and all that, but like I said earlier, we don't have the full details of the circumstances surrounding his death. Even naval personnels and marines die in water ways.

Read, read more, read again, keep reading and get informed. 1 Like

U can't be in the armed forces and can't swim...

RIP Gallant A*****

when he's not a navy what is he looking for in a boat? Kill yasef lukin 4 wu to RIP u.



Instead I dash u my middle finger to give God







You just succeeded in spewing rubbish..

Rada rada oshi You just succeeded in spewing rubbish..Rada rada oshi

thesicilian:

May God grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.