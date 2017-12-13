₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by bluecircle470: 2:17am
The National Assembly has yet to approve the request by the Presidency to move N135.6bn to other pressing sub-heads in the 2017 budget five months after the request was submitted to it by the executive.
http://punchng.com/nassembly-puts-lagos-ibadan-road-reconstruction-on-hold-dumps-n135bn-request/amp/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Desyner: 2:35am
They put the common man's progress on hold and approve theirs.
5 Likes
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by baralatie(m): 2:44am
The lawmakers had reduced allocation to the work on the road from N31bn to N10bn while the National Assembly added N10bn to its allocation to take its budgetary allocation from the previous N115bn to N125bn, ascribing the increase to inflation.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by designking: 2:52am
It is an APC led senate and they can't even coordinate their own project funding.
APC is a party without tact!
5 Likes
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by EASY39(m): 2:52am
Nice Move By
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 3:52am
good move from national Assembly,they can even cancel it and send the minister and his contractors to jail
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by agbangam: 4:05am
why na
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by mrvitalis(m): 4:13am
designking:You mean pdp in apc clothing ?
2 Likes
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Bede2u(m): 5:52am
mrvitalis:This is silly. Is APC the majority and leaders of NASS or not?
APC failed Nigeria. Typical of anything headed by yorubas, it must be tribalistic. Igbos were the back bone of pdp for 16 years it was in power. In that period, they reached across all parties to pass bills in NASS and carried everybody along. Now the yoruba lead APC think they are at war with Igbos and PDP and cant get anything done in NASS
7 Likes
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Keneking: 6:47am
All the Senators covering Lagos/ Ibadan have failed in their obligation to constituency
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by abescom: 6:57am
The stupid sinations and representathiefs are our problem in this country. All they care about his their own pockets.
I wish which constituency will start holding their sinators/represenathieves accountable. We focus on the federal government whereas the major problem lies with the governors and the aforementioned thieves.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by abescom: 7:08am
designking:This is not about APC. Can you conveniently tell me the likes of Dogara, Saraki, Malaye and a good number of them are truly APC? I am sure you know the fact just do not want to say it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Stalwert: 7:10am
Bede2u:
It takes an ignoramus of epic proportions not to figure that NASS under PDP 16 years were blatantly corrupt and always receive inducements before passing bills.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by wickyyolo: 7:13am
The ritualists , witches and wizards on that don't will never allow that road to be constructed.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by OlujobaSamuel: 7:26am
Bede2u:huh
like seriously?
there was 5sp from the same tribe in 7yrs, yet you are claiming reaching out and harmony, something is wrong somewhere.
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Caseless: 7:27am
enemies of progress!
1 Like
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Bede2u(m): 7:33am
OlujobaSamuel:Cos yorubas senators and president kept bringing motions for their impeachment.
Yorubas think they in a competition with Igbos.
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Bede2u(m): 7:37am
Stalwert:Now that APC NASS cant pass any bill nko? Pls bring back our corruption.
Check the graph and see where pdp corruption grew Nigeria economy to and where APC integrity is pushing it down to. Soon egypt will overtake us if we dont take a stance now against this yeye integrity
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by OlujobaSamuel: 7:43am
Bede2u:there are 18senators from SW, if the reaching out was as strong as you claim, how come 18senators were able to convince about 40others from other tribes to effect the removal?
Abegi, its too early, go find something worthy of emulation doing.
1 Like
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Bede2u(m): 8:01am
OlujobaSamuel:The Igbos had real power for 16 years with pdp. They were sp, they controled obj's cabinet, they were pdp chairmen. Igbos never fought against yoruba interest in pdp. Igbos were fair to all with the ministries they handled. But yorubas on a vendatta mission has succeeded in alienating the igbos and have thus created a powerful enemy for themselves in NASS. Now APC cant pass any bill
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Stalwert: 8:07am
Bede2u:
please give us graphs showing the following
1. price of oil during the period
2. Revenues accrued to govt. during the period.
3. The Foreign reserve and sovereign wealth fund accrued in the period under review.
I f you can provide such graph shut up and learn to comprehend before posting even your graph shows the economy contracting in 2014 under gej
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Bede2u(m): 8:11am
Stalwert:shame on u for not knowing that PDP 16 yrs wasnt all about oil.
B4 1999 Nigeria financial system was nonexistent. Banks collapsed every year. It was pdp that changed all that. It was pdp that brought about a change in commerce, with mega shopping malls springing up everywhere
PDP changed drug administration in nigeria, repositioning nafdac as an agency the public can trust. It led to pharmacies growing as nigeria exports drugs. Pdp came with policies that saw cement become a nigerian export. Pdp did a lot in info-tech. They encouraged info-tech entreprenous to grow thru popularising SME loans and micro finance.
Pdp did a lot to grow agric thru e-wallet and loans from bank of industry. Pdp rebuilt Abuja.
Pdp preserved our democracy by not stiffling opposition like we see in other african countries
Look at oil graph and see that oil prices now were the same with obj era oil price. He used his to open up new sectors of the economy. Oil price as at today is 63 usd per barrel. Oil price in 2010 when Gej came to power was 64 usd
See how our export value and volume kept a steady rise under 'corrupt' pdp
1 Like
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Stalwert: 8:37am
Bede2u:
Stalwert:
Still unanswered defender of corruption
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Bede2u(m): 8:47am
Stalwert:since u want to be petty, i will shame u freely. PDP doesnt need to pay me.
The current forex reserve in nigeria is 34 billion usd. Current oil price is 63 usd per barrel.
Compare that with 2007 first quater when our forex was 42 billion usd and oil price was 60 usd per barrel.
https://tradingeconomics.com/nigeria/government-revenues
Check this website... u will see that govt earned its highest revenue in 10 years this 2017 first quarter.
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Standardcosting: 9:42am
God punish whosoever is against the completion of that road
By extension anyone against Fashola.....
He's the only reason I have little respect left for APC
2 Likes
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Stalwert: 9:43am
Bede2u:
illiteracy!!! So in 2007 when oil became $60 the Forex magical became $42billion? You case is sad lying to defend looters that didn't even bother to give you a good job. Only an economic illiterate will make such stupendous claims, Obj governed 8 straight years and accrued a Forex of 42 billion USD while PMB has governed a 2 years 7 months. whenever PDP illiterates speak you can only pity them for their narrow mindeness which compares 2 years with 16 years of destruction and underdevelopment. You guys are pathetic.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by chuksanambra: 9:43am
Keneking:
All the SE senators and Rep members are colossal failures for allowing the single benefit of Igbos from GEJ to go to waste.
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by chuksanambra: 9:44am
Bede2u:
Lol.
This one thinks he's doing Yorubas but the roads in his region are the worst in West Africa.
You that had real power under OBJ and GEJ, what do you people have to show for it? Nothing!
All Igbo leaders still their people blind and invest in Lagos.
1 Like
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Monzuur(m): 9:45am
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by joystickextend1(m): 9:45am
but why?
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by olaideday: 9:49am
|Re: NASS Puts Lagos-Ibadan Road Reconstruction On Hold, Dumps N135bn Request by Iamsammy(m): 9:49am
Bede2u:guy read this thing u wrote, b sincere to urself, do u make any sense?
Fayose Stop His Convoy,Join Others In Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station / Ayo Fayose Charged / Imminent Economic Recession In Naija
