2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Islie: 4:25am
Posted By: Emmanuel Oladesu


Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chiefs are to raise a search panel for a credible presidential candidate, a source said yesterday.

A senior party official, who pleaded not to be named, said the party had decided to scout for a “sellable” candidate who can match President Muhammadu Buhari, who is believed to be interested in a second term.

“We have made mistakes in the past. We violated zoning and we paid dearly for it. We are considering going for a presidential candidate, who will withstand the predictable propaganda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government. We want to get it right. If we want to win, we must get a better candidate; a candidate that is better than what the APC will offer because Nigerians will compare and contrast,” the source said.

According to the source, who pleaded not to be named, the party may be looking beyond the array of likely presidential aspirants who have started consultations and mobilisation of supporters, ahead of next year’s primary.

PDP presidential contenders include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Barafawa, former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The source said: “There is no shortage of presidential aspirants in our party. But, one factor that will determine the selection of the flag bearer is his ability to win. We as a party want to win. Therefore, the opinion is that, while studying those already holding consultations on their presidential ambition, the door should be open for more people to come in.

The source said: “Many APC leaders are former leaders of the PDP. Thus, communication is easy. We did not offend ourselves. They were fighting Jonathan and he is no more in the saddle. We still meet and relate and the bond is not entirely severed.”

Among APC stalwarts being wooed, according to the source, is Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwakwanso.
However, despite his potential, Tambuwal’s limitation is that he is considered as a promising politician from a narrow political base and disputed formidability, although he had a seemingly big stature then as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The source said: “There is no evidence of lack of amity between the PDP and Kwakwanso. Now that there is a division in Kano State APC, we are likely to succeed in our effort to encourage Kwakwanso to return. Kwakwanso actually wants to return, if we mount more pressure on him and convince him. But when he returns, he may have to fight for the ticket at the primary without any special concession given to him beyond the normal waiver.”

The presidential search team, it was gathered will be made up of experienced party leaders, “intellectual friends” of the PDP, founding fathers, National Assembly members, the governors and other party officials, who will consult widely and liaise with prominent leaders of opinion, including royal fathers, religious leaders, past leaders of government and other influential blocs in the society.

The source added: “For us in the PDP, it is a moment of sober reflection. We are facing the reality. It may not be easy to displace an incumbent. But, they defeated us. That has given us the courage that we can also defeat them.

“We need a new strategy. We must also make sacrifice to bounce back. To win, we must strategise, plan and execute our plans with dexterity. MKO Abiola was accepted by all the six regions. Somebody with that kind of antecedent can be honoured with the ticket to salvage Nigeria from the APC.

He can come from the business world, diplomacy, and other sectors where he has made a name.

“The person must be clean; without any baggage and he must be knowledgeable and versatile. He must have adequate knowledge of how to turn the economy around. And you know, the first criterion is that he must be someone from the North because we have zoned the presidency to the North. The factor we are considering is the winning factor and the PDP family will not compromise this factor.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/2019-pdp-begins-search-candidate/

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by jeffizy(m): 4:29am
Searching for sellable candidate?

You better don't let the Turaki Adamawa get angry
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Atiku2019: 5:35am
Turaki cool

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Splashme: 5:54am
PDP should consider the following:

1) Aliko DANGOTE

2) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

3) Atiku Abubakar

4) Alh Dankwambo (this guy has turned the desert state of Gombe to an economic hub)



Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bede2u(m): 5:54am
Atiku is sellable.

Also they should consider Nuhu Ribadu if Atiku has issues b4 the election. The logic is this... Ribadu is a younger version of Buhari. So anything APC claims Buhari is, Ribadu is as well.

For Running mate, they should go for Prof. Soludo. The logic is this.... Soludo is a younger version of Osinbajo. So anything APC claims Osinbajo is, Soludo is as well.

Make the fight start grin

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by anuoluwapo884: 6:01am
Lamido is ok

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by kcmichael: 6:03am
Wike is the Man.Anyone can contest

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Splashme: 6:12am
kcmichael:
Wike is the Man.Anyone can contest


Gov Wike, alias Mr Project, is not done yet with Rivers State. His state still need him

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by chomchom1(f): 6:16am
GOD BLESS PDP... Soonest thy will start contributing without invited.. Sarki and his frustrated followers.
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by princeade86(m): 6:22am
continue deceiving urself. Atiku is their main candidate

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Zendinho: 6:26am
How I wish all the contenders could form a coalition and support one candidate.


There and then the masses can queue behind and send the dullard and his cabals back to their respective states.


In any case, Nigerians would certainly get it right in 2019.....


Somebody must go home, take cake of his cows and performe his duties in the other room effectively.
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by nwakibe: 6:29am
If PDP refuse to give Atiku the ticket, they should forget about Aso Rock come 2019.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Keneking: 6:36am
Atiku grin

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bari22(m): 6:42am
Kwankwaso is the only option

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by emmasege: 6:42am
That is it. Atiku is the only joker and the only politician who can decimate Buhari's influence in the north. The north east will definitely vote Atiku since he's one of their own and I don't see Bubu winning the north central, not when his murderous herdsmen have killed and raped them in their numbers while their grandpatron looks the other way (s/east) for terrorists where there are not.

The south definitely will go for Atiku who is a nationalist and not a bigot unlike the fossil currently occupying Aso Rock.
nwakibe:
If PDP refuse to give Atiku the ticket, they should forget about Aso Rock come 2019.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bari22(m): 6:45am
kcmichael:
Wike is the Man.Anyone can contest

Wike that behead his people

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by orisa37: 6:50am
Begin from Makarfi: The first detribalised Governor of Kaduna State. From Makarfi City in Kaduna State, so he is not a Fulani immigrant. He is an economist accountant. He recruited N. Sambo for PDP. He restructured Kaduna remarkably to accommodate Christians and Muslim in peace after the Sharia unrest.

David Mark: Very loyal to the Presidency, Authority, PDP and the Society. I don't like Retired Soldiers to keep coming back to rule Nigeria, otherwise OBJ will be eternally right that Soldiers are better Managers of men and materials than civilians. David Mark is good and astute. He is a North Central while Makarfi is a North Westerner.

Dangote is a winner if PDP can make him.

NOI is a winner if PDP can win her.

Wike is good but should do second term as Rivers' Governor.

Fayiose should go to Senate.

Atiku will fail Nigeria. He has a Message for PDP, so he can be persuaded to be PRO. From there, we watch him for 2023.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by lilfreezy: 6:55am
Splashme:
PDP should consider the following:

1) Aliko DANGOTE

2) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

3) Atiku Abubakar

4) Alh Dankwambo (this guy has turned the desert state of Gombe to an economic hub)



Yep



Did you just say dangote? grin

That's the worst choice anyone can come up with. People are currently complaining about his monopolistic style in Africa, imagine what will happen if that dude becomes president

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by abescom: 6:55am
Atiku and Fayose will be a disastrous ticket if PDP tries it. They should just forget 2019 and focus on 2023.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by DamiBukola: 6:58am
I love this, may God Bless the Supreme Court for salvaging PDP from the hands of ant infested SAS.

I don't care who wins but I know with two strong political parties capable of dislodging and outsmarting each, Nigeria is heading for greatness.

Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by wristbangle(m): 7:06am
If they can field Kwankwaso and a legible candidate from South. Perhaps Kwankwaso/Donald duke, Kwankwaso/Jimi Agbaje, they would give PMB a serious run for contending.

Atiku might look sellable but he is not.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by agbangam: 7:18am
Looting party, party for d thieves, only thieves and children of looters plus their family members will vote for dem. The one in Delta state keeps commisioning filling station, 4yrs is gone and he has nothing to show for it, d one in Port harcourt has turn his state to a killing ground, wat of Ekiti, he has been building one fly over for d past 4yrs.
Useless party, filled with thieves.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by id911: 7:26am
He's the man

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Caseless: 7:31am
Yeye people.





To even attempt to poll some votes in the north, maybe they should field kwankwaso or Dankwambo.



Buhari would still have an easy run.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Caseless: 7:35am
lilfreezy:


Did you just say dangote? grin

That's the worst choice anyone can come up with. People are currently complaining about his monopolistic style in Africa, imagine what will happen if that dude becomes president
monopolistic in what sense? Did he stop others or you from competing?


Black people and bad belle sef...
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by DonVikings: 7:36am
Ipob cum Atichukwulating Atichukwulators would dump PDP if they dare not pick Atichukwu. cheesy

The only thing I am not sure about is if Biafra would still be their next sing song. grin

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by OnucheAdams: 7:48am
Bede2u:
Atiku is sellable.

Also they should consider Nuhu Ribadu if Atiku has issues b4 the election. The logic is this... Ribadu is a younger version of Buhari. So anything APC claims Buhari is, Ribadu is as well.

For Running mate, they should go for Prof. Soludo. The logic is this.... Soludo is a younger version of Osinbajo. So anything APC claims Osinbajo is, Soludo is as well.

Make the fight start grin

Is it the same Ribadu that struggles to express himself in public?
Ribadu lacks political capital and may struggle to win his home state of Adamawa.

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by OnucheAdams: 7:50am
orisa37:
Begin from Makarfi: The first detribalised Governor of Kaduna State. From Makarfi City in Kaduna State, so he is not a Fulani immigrant. He is an economist accountant. He recruited N. Sambo for PDP. He restructured Kaduna remarkably to accommodate Christians and Muslim in peace after the Sharia unrest.

David Mark: Very loyal to the Presidency, Authority, PDP and the Society. I don't like Retired Soldiers to keep coming back to rule Nigeria, otherwise OBJ will be eternally right that Soldiers are better Managers of men and materials than civilians. David Mark is good and astute. He is a North Central while Makarfi is a North Westerner.

Dangote is a winner if PDP can make him.

NOI is a winner if PDP can win her.

Wike is good but should do second term as Rivers' Governor.

Fayiose should go to Senate.

Atiku will fail Nigeria. He has a Message for PDP, so he can be persuaded to be PRO. From there, we watch him for 2023.

Agreed, Atiku is damaged goods.
Add a soon to defect Kwankwaso to the mix...
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:51am
DonVikings:
Ipob cum Atichukwulating Atichukwulators would dump PDP if they dare not pick Atichukwu. cheesy

The only thing I am not sure about is if Biafra would still be their next sing song. grin

Dump PDP Ke? You underestimate the foolishness of these people, they would easily find another reason why Lamido is the best "Christian Muslim" Man from the North....They are perpetually confused and embittered!

Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bede2u(m): 8:03am
OnucheAdams:


Is it the same Ribadu that struggles to express himself in public?
Ribadu lacks political capital and may struggle to win his home state of Adamawa.
yes that guy na mumu sha. He cant speak. But thats also a little like how buhari is...with his heavy fula accent.

I sha know he has no political clout...but pdp is a major party. Pdp is political clout
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by proeast(m): 8:52am
Atiku is already the candidate!
Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by geostrata(m): 8:52am
I dy here now

