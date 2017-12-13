₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,104 members, 3,966,623 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 09:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate (5289 Views)
Buhari: Kano Crowd Not Reflection Of 2019 — PDP / You Should Be Praying For Buhari, Not Campaigning For 2019– PDP Carpets Okorocha / 2019: PDP Zones President To North, VP Goes To South East (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Islie: 4:25am
Posted By: Emmanuel Oladesu
http://thenationonlineng.net/2019-pdp-begins-search-candidate/
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by jeffizy(m): 4:29am
Searching for sellable candidate?
You better don't let the Turaki Adamawa get angry
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Atiku2019: 5:35am
Turaki
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Splashme: 5:54am
PDP should consider the following:
1) Aliko DANGOTE
2) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
3) Atiku Abubakar
4) Alh Dankwambo (this guy has turned the desert state of Gombe to an economic hub)
Yep
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bede2u(m): 5:54am
Atiku is sellable.
Also they should consider Nuhu Ribadu if Atiku has issues b4 the election. The logic is this... Ribadu is a younger version of Buhari. So anything APC claims Buhari is, Ribadu is as well.
For Running mate, they should go for Prof. Soludo. The logic is this.... Soludo is a younger version of Osinbajo. So anything APC claims Osinbajo is, Soludo is as well.
Make the fight start
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by anuoluwapo884: 6:01am
Lamido is ok
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by kcmichael: 6:03am
Wike is the Man.Anyone can contest
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Splashme: 6:12am
kcmichael:
Gov Wike, alias Mr Project, is not done yet with Rivers State. His state still need him
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by chomchom1(f): 6:16am
GOD BLESS PDP... Soonest thy will start contributing without invited.. Sarki and his frustrated followers.
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by princeade86(m): 6:22am
continue deceiving urself. Atiku is their main candidate
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Zendinho: 6:26am
How I wish all the contenders could form a coalition and support one candidate.
There and then the masses can queue behind and send the dullard and his cabals back to their respective states.
In any case, Nigerians would certainly get it right in 2019.....
Somebody must go home, take cake of his cows and performe his duties in the other room effectively.
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by nwakibe: 6:29am
If PDP refuse to give Atiku the ticket, they should forget about Aso Rock come 2019.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Keneking: 6:36am
Atiku
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bari22(m): 6:42am
Kwankwaso is the only option
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by emmasege: 6:42am
That is it. Atiku is the only joker and the only politician who can decimate Buhari's influence in the north. The north east will definitely vote Atiku since he's one of their own and I don't see Bubu winning the north central, not when his murderous herdsmen have killed and raped them in their numbers while their grandpatron looks the other way (s/east) for terrorists where there are not.
The south definitely will go for Atiku who is a nationalist and not a bigot unlike the fossil currently occupying Aso Rock.
nwakibe:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bari22(m): 6:45am
kcmichael:
Wike that behead his people
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by orisa37: 6:50am
Begin from Makarfi: The first detribalised Governor of Kaduna State. From Makarfi City in Kaduna State, so he is not a Fulani immigrant. He is an economist accountant. He recruited N. Sambo for PDP. He restructured Kaduna remarkably to accommodate Christians and Muslim in peace after the Sharia unrest.
David Mark: Very loyal to the Presidency, Authority, PDP and the Society. I don't like Retired Soldiers to keep coming back to rule Nigeria, otherwise OBJ will be eternally right that Soldiers are better Managers of men and materials than civilians. David Mark is good and astute. He is a North Central while Makarfi is a North Westerner.
Dangote is a winner if PDP can make him.
NOI is a winner if PDP can win her.
Wike is good but should do second term as Rivers' Governor.
Fayiose should go to Senate.
Atiku will fail Nigeria. He has a Message for PDP, so he can be persuaded to be PRO. From there, we watch him for 2023.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by lilfreezy: 6:55am
Splashme:
Did you just say dangote?
That's the worst choice anyone can come up with. People are currently complaining about his monopolistic style in Africa, imagine what will happen if that dude becomes president
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by abescom: 6:55am
Atiku and Fayose will be a disastrous ticket if PDP tries it. They should just forget 2019 and focus on 2023.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by DamiBukola: 6:58am
I love this, may God Bless the Supreme Court for salvaging PDP from the hands of ant infested SAS.
I don't care who wins but I know with two strong political parties capable of dislodging and outsmarting each, Nigeria is heading for greatness.
Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by wristbangle(m): 7:06am
If they can field Kwankwaso and a legible candidate from South. Perhaps Kwankwaso/Donald duke, Kwankwaso/Jimi Agbaje, they would give PMB a serious run for contending.
Atiku might look sellable but he is not.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by agbangam: 7:18am
Looting party, party for d thieves, only thieves and children of looters plus their family members will vote for dem. The one in Delta state keeps commisioning filling station, 4yrs is gone and he has nothing to show for it, d one in Port harcourt has turn his state to a killing ground, wat of Ekiti, he has been building one fly over for d past 4yrs.
Useless party, filled with thieves.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by id911: 7:26am
He's the man
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Caseless: 7:31am
Yeye people.
To even attempt to poll some votes in the north, maybe they should field kwankwaso or Dankwambo.
Buhari would still have an easy run.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Caseless: 7:35am
lilfreezy:monopolistic in what sense? Did he stop others or you from competing?
Black people and bad belle sef...
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by DonVikings: 7:36am
Ipob cum Atichukwulating Atichukwulators would dump PDP if they dare not pick Atichukwu.
The only thing I am not sure about is if Biafra would still be their next sing song.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by OnucheAdams: 7:48am
Bede2u:
Is it the same Ribadu that struggles to express himself in public?
Ribadu lacks political capital and may struggle to win his home state of Adamawa.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by OnucheAdams: 7:50am
orisa37:
Agreed, Atiku is damaged goods.
Add a soon to defect Kwankwaso to the mix...
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:51am
DonVikings:
Dump PDP Ke? You underestimate the foolishness of these people, they would easily find another reason why Lamido is the best "Christian Muslim" Man from the North....They are perpetually confused and embittered!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by Bede2u(m): 8:03am
OnucheAdams:yes that guy na mumu sha. He cant speak. But thats also a little like how buhari is...with his heavy fula accent.
I sha know he has no political clout...but pdp is a major party. Pdp is political clout
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by proeast(m): 8:52am
Atiku is already the candidate!
|Re: 2019: PDP Begins Search For Candidate by geostrata(m): 8:52am
I dy here now
Akunyili Defends Self In 8.2 Billion Naira NTA Contract / New Photos Of Men Shot Inside Osama Bin Laden's Compound (graphic) / Yoruba Leaders Rally Round HID Awolowo
Viewing this topic: sadeeq08, DaM4(m), Aikayy, sunny63(m), udayeke, flexgee, Ekiugboughelli, Kobicove(m), TrickorTreat(f), abbeycool, Bruno531(m), umarpaki, Bigflamie(m), Hasheem1hash(m), tglobal08(m), enyice(m), Ejeremiah, Owaincouncil, modernWays, profemz(m), yemi1261(m), ApostleBlack(m), ayodejijf(m), Chibok12(m), Esquire8080(m), chimaria(f), lanrywatt(m), dryakson, rationalmind(m), Twemi(m), ieltstutornaija, Daguccizgreat(m), iyke3000, Jaypower2(m), pixutuz, shinawaju(m), manforgu, goldensmiles, Nna17(m), OmoAtlanta, quinnboy, Duchman67, cpapa, ShutdownBrown24(m), OfficialAwol(m), posiedon(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12