|2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by MRAKBEE(m): 4:38am
• Osinbajo likely to retire to full ministry at Redeemed Church
http://sunnewsonline.com/2019-buhari-may-pick-tinubu-as-vp/
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by BabaRamota1980: 4:53am
OP,
Let the cabal catch you talking this secret out in public like that. You go smell your yansh
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by NwaAmaikpe: 4:59am
Who is Tinubu?
The same weakling that hid inside a Geepee tank when Dino Melaye stepped foot in Bourdillon?
I'd suggest the midget rubber stamp VP with a chronic body odour continues. I'd prefer him deceiving us as a politician to him deceiving us as a fake pastor.
67 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Atiku2019: 5:33am
Jagaban the Great
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Bede2u(m): 5:35am
A muslim-muslim ticket? APC is truly afraid Since Atiku defected, these guys have been mis-firing from all angles Its good tho.
Atikulate project is getting more real everyday
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by MRAKBEE(m): 5:36am
BabaRamota1980:I'm also a cabal member..
I would cabalise them too.. Lol
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by fergie001(m): 5:37am
This is beer parlour gossip.
I do not think Tinubu will be a VP candidate,
He might just be given freer access,and of course he will want to cut a better deal,that's all.
9 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by ezegold4we: 5:38am
Muslim - Muslim ticket??
In this 21st century?
With all the killings from fulani Muslim's??
Chaiiiii, I. Pray they try it,
That will be the end of APC
39 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by uyaima: 5:56am
God 4bid
8 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by chomchom1(f): 6:07am
APC keep encouraging religions hate. Afojo Muslim may see it as welcome development. I pity poor Nigeria. Because hunger round 2 loading..
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by emmie14: 6:21am
Bola Tinubu must be very careful this time. Buhari only remember him when south west votes are needed to win elections. As VP, Oladipo Diya will be better than him. Now he can fly air force 001 with Buharis.
Osinbanjo who is claiming a return to chapel is frustrated, as a christian/pastor definitely he cannot function perfectly well with A fanatic Muslim like Buhari.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Splashme: 6:31am
Tinubu must be very very careful this time with Buhari's fake promises.
That dullard in Aso Rock has proved time and time again that he cannot be trusted.
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Keneking: 6:32am
Easy ride for PDP
Two muslims
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Keneking: 6:32am
Eaay rise for.PDP
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by onatisi(m): 6:32am
Apc muslim/muslim ticket will be the biggest blessing for pdp. Infact pdp will only have very little campaigning to do. The key important region that holds the key for victory in 2019 for any party is the south south and south east and buhari made a very grave mistake by referring to them as 5%, then the kanu saga All coupled with apc backing out of the restructuring promise they made in 2015.
24 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by QueenSekxy(f): 6:33am
Atiku2019:
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Alariiwo: 6:38am
No.. he'll pick a Christian jew as running mate most likely Peter Obi
Same way GEJ picked someone else over Sambo.. dullardeens
You lots are just starting, you have roughly 6 more years to hate Buhari and our amiable son Osinbajo. Jealousy go kill most of you
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Bari22(m): 6:40am
Sponsored news
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Nyerhovwo101(m): 7:06am
Beginning of their failure if true
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Oksman(m): 7:09am
Alariiwo:
The story was written by Ismail Omipidan and not by IPOB.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by anonimi: 7:10am
JagaBandit's plan has finally succeeded.
Maybe that was the deal he struck with barawo bubu on their trip to Abidjan recently
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Stalwert: 7:13am
Sun of liars
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by ZorGBUooeh: 7:18am
No be only pick tinubu as 2019 joker na 2019 batman.
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by ZorGBUooeh: 7:20am
NwaAmaikpe:Lools
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by id911: 7:29am
The Jagaban will reject such carrot!
He will prefer to ATIKULATE because ATIKULATING is a done deal!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Okanokan(m): 7:31am
We are aware, thats the only key left for Apc which will further divide Nigerians on the basis of Religion. This was the info that Tinubu passed on to Buhari on thier way to Cote d Voire; banking on 12milliom votes from Lagos and Kano.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Esseite: 7:35am
That would be landslide win for PDP
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Paperwhite(m): 7:38am
Bede2u:I'm telling bro.Real panic attack mode have been activated in the APC.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by Paperwhite(m): 7:38am
That will be APC's greatest undoing.It's obvious the APC is seriously confused as far as the last PDP convention is concerned.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by famology(m): 7:43am
Now I see why politicians easily can deceive the youths,so people can believe this crap. It is amazing that people are not capable of critical thinking anymore,no party can dare a muslim-Muslim ticket in today's Nigeria. Some news are not just worth commenting on.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by OnucheAdams: 7:46am
Osibanjo lacks both political and electoral value, which makes him a liability for 2019. A Tinubu as VP is certainly a desperate move by GMB, but again if he were wise, he'd simply hand over to a much younger and vibrant candidate.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari May Pick Tinubu As VP by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:46am
fergie001:
Smart comment...agree with you totally.
The losers wankin.g about the news should calm their horses and stop beefing Tinubu who is far greater than anyone in their lineage...
APC won't do it
5 Likes
