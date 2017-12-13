₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,203 members, 3,966,961 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 12:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile (5293 Views)
9mobile New Latest List Of Data Plans Subscription Codes & Prices 2017 / 9mobile Recorded The Highest Number Of Porting Subscribers, See Full Reports! / The Real Meaning Of 9mobile, Etisalat’s New Name – CEO Makes Revelation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by InternetGenius(m): 7:17am
9mobile network now has compainies awaiting to acquire the network. Smile, Globacom, Airtel, Helios and Teleolgy Holdings Limited are now the top five bidders. Meanwhile, MTN group did not make it to the final bid So, out of the five bidders, who will be the eventual buyer in a matter of weeks?
As 9mobile company gets closer to its final bidder, Boye Onasanya, the CEO of 9mobile said it will have more extensive discussions with the shortlisted parties.
"We are now moving on to the next phase, with plans for more extensive discussions and interaction with shortlisted parties, one of whom will emerge a final bidder in the coming weeks," Onasanya said."
Before this time, it was 16 companies that tendered expression of interest to 9mobile final advisor, Barclays.
In July 2017, Etisalat informed the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, that it have pulled out of 9mobile as a result of controversies surrounding the repayment of a $ 1.2 million loan taken by the bank.
Cc;lalasticlala
Sources: https://prexblog.com/airtel-smile-glo-make-final-five-to-buy-9mobile/
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by BoboKush(m): 7:50am
Bleep.... Ma company wasn't shortlisted
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by DeBlessedOne(m): 7:54am
E don tey wey yanch get center parting.
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Newsprex(m): 8:48am
Make dem sell am...their data plan not be for here....
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by wristbangle(m): 8:58am
Lalasticlala, I think this deserves more attention!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by maxiuc(m): 11:58am
Glo if I slap una eeeeeh
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by GrandMufti: 11:58am
Ok
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by StRichard(m): 11:58am
Abeg they should please remove glo from there.
20 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Aieboocaar(m): 11:58am
Since MTN did not make the cut i see GLO as the potential owners of 9mobile asset.
Imagine glo(Data Volume) + 9mobile(speed) = BEAST MODE!!
Glo subscribers will smile again
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by JimloveTM(m): 11:59am
MTN hasn't recovered.
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by texas1(m): 11:59am
GLO should acquire 9mobile. It ll help their coverage issues
2 Likes
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by johnstar(m): 11:59am
Glo buy am oo
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by biobab23(m): 11:59am
Wow after I submitted $21B my company no reach final wow
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by stanliwise(m): 11:59am
Ok
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Lakeshizu(m): 11:59am
Airtel will do
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Deicide: 12:00pm
Why won't the Company Fail when they are too Greedy with DATA? People don't make call like they use to Before we are in the Age of Everything Internet/Online. Even with the glo bad network, they are still in business why? DATA!
2 Likes
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Offpoint: 12:00pm
Glo please!!! so, that when I visit my in-laws again I wouldn't want to sleep in the toilet like a possesed man again. please.
Glo can be so slow, your wife is with her first pregnancy (3 months) and you tried streaming some videos on YouTube on "how to be a good father-first-timer". now the baby is 2 years old and 10 minutes video clips is yet to finish loading...WTF
8 Likes
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Moloso(m): 12:00pm
ok
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by olamil34(m): 12:00pm
Hmmm
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Owodiong(m): 12:00pm
what are they still waiting for
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by mayskit4luv(m): 12:01pm
Ok
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by teamv: 12:01pm
the new econet
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by jashar(f): 12:01pm
abeg make GLO win abeg...
all my friends wey dey yab me cuz of GLO make dem come over to the other side....
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by QueTeddy(m): 12:01pm
Glo would do...
The data go make plus the service go good too..
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by iamsirmichael1: 12:04pm
If glo succeeds in nailing the deal, make una know say e don finish. With the good network (data and call) it brings, an exorbitant hike in the cost of data would emerge! Not good
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by gurunlocker: 12:05pm
I hope Glo wins, instead of increasing data that their subscribers won't be able to finish, they will be able to improve their network...
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by twosquare: 12:06pm
Glo shouldn't make the bid, Airtel shouldn't also....it should be between Smile, Helios, and Teleolgy. Glo na bad market.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by oviejnr(m): 12:06pm
Glo with their ill luck
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by Hawlahscho(m): 12:06pm
I MUST not see GLO there o.
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by IamTo3i(m): 12:09pm
Either Glo or Smile should take over...
1 Like
|Re: Airtel, Smile, Glo Make Final Five To Buy 9mobile by dukeo(m): 12:13pm
If you want glo or airtel to take over, like this comment if not, share
1 Like 2 Shares
"phone Startup Failed, Contact Retailer" / Glo Free 200mb? / MTN BIS Has Stopped Working
Viewing this topic: proffc, luvinhubby(m), olayinkajnr(m), lexy91, Ernesthugo(m), Fathydizzy, paddedbabe, sharks776(m), CoolSmithz(m), sonyjacobs(m), bamidek(m), usibengate(m), gamechanger1, vanfem, princetom1(m), baaayloe(m), davefieldpop(m), AABBIIMM, Tripletmom, kelicaweb(m), xarm(m), nathx(m), OrestesDante(m), swaggzDawg, Kenito4u, 9jasave, Sibigam1, CLASSMAN, ojusam, agabusta, Kronical(m), Egbi2020(f), youngbang(m), postbox, captianfreeman(m), Tintinnoty(m), correct7, therealdan, donemitex1, sixtuso(m), icecream2, Mctosin(m), lolawilliams(f), sorextee(m), horladtop(m), Ukododondon, Deraah, shypo(m), stormm, Eleganza33(f), nototribalist, koledowo(m), MyVILLAGEpeople(m), explosive04(m), udchales, InternetGenius(m), planetuzor(m), supajizy, Ilblize(m), sentix(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16