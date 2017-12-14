Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / How Do I Handle My Landlord? (1942 Views)

Question: How do I tackle this landlord come Jan



Nairalanders, make una epp me biko. Hmmm.... my landlord na lawyer and just dey bully other tenants. Now na my turn and when he called me, na vex he take drop phone cos our discussion HOT. I paid towards the end of November last year. Light renovation was to take place in my apartment meaning I'll park in in about 2 weeks. Agent kon kukuma move my rent to Jan 1st. Landlord has been sending me messages to renew my rent and the messages usually come as threats. I just discarded them till he called me last month demanding renewal of my rent. I told him my rent was due by Jan 1st. He argued, threatened to throw me out buh I no send am. Na so he use vex cut. Called his agent and that one told him what was written in my receipt. Now Dec don reash and the man don start work again. He sends me bout 5 threat messages everyday (check the attached pictures) reminding me of my rent. I can afford to pay the rent but I don't plan to renew cos I wanna relocate due to work. Buh na by January ending my money go reash due to the kind of apartment I intend getting and yearly allowances being paid.Question: How do I tackle this landlord come JanNairalanders, make una epp me biko.

Easy. Simply ignore him. 1 Like

SIMPLE: Since he knows your rent will be due by January,just ignore him cos he can't do anything till then

You should blur the number OP

The best way to handle your landlord is to buy his house. Or get yours. 1 Like

Some landlord are funny and wicked some times but many tenants are stupid.

That money they pay to landlord seem to pain them to their bone marrow as if they want to live freely in another man's investment.



What stops you from being diplomatic and talk to the landlord with respect knowing that he is your host for the moment other than this arrogance of yours.



He is human and if approached with the proper language and in proper way he must yield.



We all dream to have ours someday or you may have yours somewhere but you don't move with house like tortoise.



Remember whatever you do to someone,same shall be done unto you. That is Karma for you.



Meanwhile,I'm a tenant somewhere too so don't misunderstand me. 6 Likes

Hmmm.... my landlord na lawyer and just dey bully other tenants. Now na my turn and when he called me, na vex he take drop phone cos our discussion HOT. I paid towards the end of November last year. Light renovation was to take place in my apartment meaning I'll park in in about 2 weeks. Agent kon kukuma move my rent to Jan 1st. Landlord has been sending me messages to renew my rent and the messages usually come as threats. I just discarded them till he called me last month demanding renewal of my rent. I told him my rent was due by Jan 1st. He argued, threatened to throw me out buh I no send am. Na so he use vex cut. Called his agent and that one told him what was written in my receipt. Now Dec don reash and the idiot dey send me bout 5 threat messages everyday (check the attached pictures) reminding me of my rent. I don't plan to renew cos I wanna relocate due to work. Buh na by J9an ending my money go reash due to the kind of apartment I intend getting





Question: How do I tackle this landlord come Jan



Mynd44 and Lalasticlala, make una epp me biko. u still have the right to live for at least 3 Months if your are leaving his house. Forget his threat and bullshitts u still have the right to live for at least 3 Months if your are leaving his house. Forget his threat and bullshitts

SIMPLE: Since he knows your rent will be due by January,just ignore him cos he can't do anything till then

Nne you don't get it, how do u handle him by Jan cos na till end of Jan I go fit move out.



Some landlord are funny and wicked some times but many tenants are stupid.

That money they pay to landlord seem to pain them to their bone marrow as if they want to live freely in another man's investment.



What stops you from being diplomatic and talk to the landlord with respect knowing that he is your host for the moment other than this arrogance of yours.



He is human and if approached with the proper language and in proper way he must yield.



We all dream to have ours someday or you may have yours somewhere but you don't move with house like tortoise.



Remember whatever you do to someone,same shall be done unto you. That is Karma for you.



Meanwhile,I'm a tenant somewhere too so don't misunderstand me.

Chai. Bros you don ves ooo! Lol. Seriously I dig you. I also have a land somewhere in Lagos and I'm planning to build a commercial building there and will want to reap the fruits of my labour.



Like I said earlier, the dude is a BULLY. Almost all the agents in my local government knows him cos he's got properties abound. He may trample on me if I tow the 'ejor sir' lane. I've never been rude to him and I don't intend to be. I plan telling him to give me till end of Jan to pay him buh na waka I wan waka. Nne you don't get it, how do u handle him by Jan cos na till end of Jan I go fit move out.Chai. Bros you don ves ooo! Lol. Seriously I dig you. I also have a land somewhere in Lagos and I'm planning to build a commercial building there and will want to reap the fruits of my labour.Like I said earlier, the dude is a BULLY. Almost all the agents in my local government knows him cos he's got properties abound. He may trample on me if I tow the 'ejor sir' lane. I've never been rude to him and I don't intend to be. I plan telling him to give me till end of Jan to pay him buh na waka I wan waka. 1 Like

Nne you don't get it, how do u handle him by Jan cos na till end of Jan I go fit move out.







Chai. Bros you don ves ooo! Lol. Seriously I dig you. I also have a land somewhere in Lagos and I'm planning to build a commercial building there and will want to reap the fruits of my labour.



Like I said earlier, the dude is a BULLY. Almost all the agents in my local government knows him cos he's got properties abound. He make trample on me if I tow the 'ejor sir' lane. I've never been rude to him and u don't intend to be. I plan telling him to give me till end of Jan to pay him buh na waka I wan waka.



He can't just throw you out by Jan, he'll have to give you a QUICK NOTICE. Tell him you have a lawyer too He can't just throw you out by Jan, he'll have to give you a QUICK NOTICE. Tell him you have a lawyer too

Nne you don't get it, how do u handle him by Jan cos na till end of Jan I go fit move out.







Chai. Bros you don ves ooo! Lol. Seriously I dig you. I also have a land somewhere in Lagos and I'm planning to build a commercial building there and will want to reap the fruits of my labour.



Like I said earlier, the dude is a BULLY. Almost all the agents in my local government knows him cos he's got properties abound. He make trample on me if I tow the 'ejor sir' lane. I've never been rude to him and u don't intend to be. I plan telling him to give me till end of Jan to pay him buh na waka I wan waka. It is well with you dear.



Peace! It is well with you dear.Peace!

You should blur the number OP

Yea Yea 3 Likes

Hmmm.... my landlord na lawyer and just dey bully other tenants. Now na my turn and when he called me, na vex he take drop phone cos our discussion HOT. I paid towards the end of November last year. Light renovation was to take place in my apartment meaning I'll park in in about 2 weeks. Agent kon kukuma move my rent to Jan 1st. Landlord has been sending me messages to renew my rent and the messages usually come as threats. I just discarded them till he called me last month demanding renewal of my rent. I told him my rent was due by Jan 1st. He argued, threatened to throw me out buh I no send am. Na so he use vex cut. Called his agent and that one told him what was written in my receipt. Now Dec don reash and the idiot dey send me bout 5 threat messages everyday (check the attached pictures) reminding me of my rent. I don't plan to renew cos I wanna relocate due to work. Buh na by J9an ending my money go reash due to the kind of apartment I intend getting





Question: How do I tackle this landlord come Jan



Nairalanders, make una epp me biko. just reply the text and say you do not wish to renew and give him your date of movingout simple, the landlord is a Biz man not your friend, he does not need to be nice to you niether do you need to be nice to him. just reply the text and say you do not wish to renew and give him your date of movingout simple, the landlord is a Biz man not your friend, he does not need to be nice to you niether do you need to be nice to him. 1 Like

Nne you don't get it, how do u handle him by Jan cos na till end of Jan I go fit move out.







Chai. Bros you don ves ooo! Lol. Seriously I dig you. I also have a land somewhere in Lagos and I'm planning to build a commercial building there and will want to reap the fruits of my labour.



Like I said earlier, the dude is a BULLY. Almost all the agents in my local government knows him cos he's got properties abound. He may trample on me if I tow the 'ejor sir' lane. I've never been rude to him and I don't intend to be. I plan telling him to give me till end of Jan to pay him buh na waka I wan waka. with the way you have treatred the issue by ignoring his text guy take my advice, just move out of the house when your rent is due, do not live one day past it.If I was your landlord nah outside you things dey go, sorry but thats teh truth.Move out at the end of your rent or Renew, as things stands, you are meant to give him notice of renewal or notice of moving out to make the Landlord arrange a new tenant. with the way you have treatred the issue by ignoring his text guy take my advice, just move out of the house when your rent is due, do not live one day past it.If I was your landlord nah outside you things dey go, sorry but thats teh truth.Move out at the end of your rent or Renew, as things stands, you are meant to give him notice of renewal or notice of moving out to make the Landlord arrange a new tenant. 1 Like

for Lagos?

with the way you have treatred the issue by ignoring his text guy take my advice, just move out of the house when your rent is due, do not live one day past it.If I was your landlord nah outside you things dey go, sorry but thats teh truth.Move out at the end of your rent or Renew, as things stands, you are meant to give him notice of renewal or notice of moving out to make the Landlord arrange a new tenant.

Bros, how many I wan reply na?? This dude dey send these messages like sey dem dey programmed! I've lived in 2 other places before this cos my job moved me around a lot,and I've never had any issues with my landlord or landlady.



And talking bout throwing my things out, lol. Bros you sef know sey that one no possible so no just mention am to form bad ass



Notice of renewal or moving out For real??!! Never heard of it, so please enlighten me on that with Lagos tenancy law.



Thanks a mil



just reply the text and say you do not wish to renew and give him your date of movingout simple, the landlord is a Biz man not your friend, he does not need to be nice to you niether do you need to be nice to him.

Yes he's a businessman, but about not being nice to each other. . . . That really doesn't make sense to me.



Yea

Lala biko epp your boy move am to promise land na.... Make I see watin dem oga lawyers go talk. No leh dem pursue me comot for house oooo!! E dakun Bros, how many I wan reply na?? This dude dey send these messages like sey dem dey programmed! I've lived in 2 other places before this cos my job moved me around a lot,and I've never had any issues with my landlord or landlady.And talking bout throwing my things out, lol. Bros you sef know sey that one no possible so no just mention am to form bad assNotice of renewal or moving outFor real??!! Never heard of it, so please enlighten me on that with Lagos tenancy law.Thanks a milYes he's a businessman, but about not being nice to each other. . . . That really doesn't make sense to me.Lala biko epp your boy move am to promise land na.... Make I see watin dem oga lawyers go talk. No leh dem pursue me comot for house oooo!! E dakun

Lool.



Simply tell him you don't plan to renew the rent so he can start looking for other tenants. I don't blame him though for the programmed reminder. 1 Like

Lala biko epp your boy move am to promise land na.... Make I see watin dem oga lawyers go talk. No leh dem pursue me comot for house oooo!! E dakun

Cover the number on the screenshots

op Lagos state? op Lagos state?

What are you tryna say in essence

hatchy:

Some landlord are funny and wicked some times but many tenants are stupid.

That money they pay to landlord seem to pain them to their bone marrow as if they want to live freely in another man's investment.



What stops you from being diplomatic and talk to the landlord with respect knowing that he is your host for the moment other than this arrogance of yours.



He is human and if approached with the proper language and in proper way he must yield.



We all dream to have ours someday or you may have yours somewhere but you don't move with house like tortoise.



Remember whatever you do to someone,same shall be done unto you. That is Karma for you.



Meanwhile,I'm a tenant somewhere too so don't misunderstand me. Stop smoking oshogbo weed

Stop smoking oshogbo weed Little kid what are you doing in property section of Nairaland, ehn?







Better take a leave and return back to romance section where you will find your mates before I change my mind. Little kid what are you doing in property section of Nairaland, ehn?Better take a leave and return back to romance section where you will find your mates before I change my mind.

so u saved his number has bastard?? so u saved his number has bastard?? 1 Like

Little kid what are you doing in property section of Nairaland, ehn?







Better take a leave and return back to romance section where you will find your mates before I change my mind. We know your type old man "coperate tout!". We know your type old man "coperate tout!".

Cover the number on the screenshots

See why you're the best??! Done! See why you're the best??! Done!

Some Landlord are not smiling.

I've been owing for close to 7 months now...

And I still drink beer in peace...

I pray God bring money oo...

God will help you OP. 1 Like

Pay him and the case is solved..

Thats how you handle him

handle person fro hin house again.







op go and build ur own 1 Like

