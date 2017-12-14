₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Feranchek(m): 8:17am On Dec 13
Hmmm.... my landlord na lawyer and just dey bully other tenants. Now na my turn and when he called me, na vex he take drop phone cos our discussion HOT. I paid towards the end of November last year. Light renovation was to take place in my apartment meaning I'll park in in about 2 weeks. Agent kon kukuma move my rent to Jan 1st. Landlord has been sending me messages to renew my rent and the messages usually come as threats. I just discarded them till he called me last month demanding renewal of my rent. I told him my rent was due by Jan 1st. He argued, threatened to throw me out buh I no send am. Na so he use vex cut. Called his agent and that one told him what was written in my receipt. Now Dec don reash and the man don start work again. He sends me bout 5 threat messages everyday (check the attached pictures) reminding me of my rent. I can afford to pay the rent but I don't plan to renew cos I wanna relocate due to work. Buh na by January ending my money go reash due to the kind of apartment I intend getting and yearly allowances being paid.
Question: How do I tackle this landlord come Jan
Nairalanders, make una epp me biko.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by 9jaDoc(f): 8:20am On Dec 13
Easy. Simply ignore him.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Loyalblak007(f): 8:23am On Dec 13
SIMPLE: Since he knows your rent will be due by January,just ignore him cos he can't do anything till then
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Loyalblak007(f): 8:25am On Dec 13
You should blur the number OP
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Sage7(m): 8:27am On Dec 13
Lmao
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by thesicilian: 8:29am On Dec 13
The best way to handle your landlord is to buy his house. Or get yours.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by hatchy: 8:36am On Dec 13
Some landlord are funny and wicked some times but many tenants are stupid.
That money they pay to landlord seem to pain them to their bone marrow as if they want to live freely in another man's investment.
What stops you from being diplomatic and talk to the landlord with respect knowing that he is your host for the moment other than this arrogance of yours.
He is human and if approached with the proper language and in proper way he must yield.
We all dream to have ours someday or you may have yours somewhere but you don't move with house like tortoise.
Remember whatever you do to someone,same shall be done unto you. That is Karma for you.
Meanwhile,I'm a tenant somewhere too so don't misunderstand me.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by FreeWorld23: 8:41am On Dec 13
Feranchek:u still have the right to live for at least 3 Months if your are leaving his house. Forget his threat and bullshitts
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Feranchek(m): 8:43am On Dec 13
Loyalblak007:
Nne you don't get it, how do u handle him by Jan cos na till end of Jan I go fit move out.
hatchy:
Chai. Bros you don ves ooo! Lol. Seriously I dig you. I also have a land somewhere in Lagos and I'm planning to build a commercial building there and will want to reap the fruits of my labour.
Like I said earlier, the dude is a BULLY. Almost all the agents in my local government knows him cos he's got properties abound. He may trample on me if I tow the 'ejor sir' lane. I've never been rude to him and I don't intend to be. I plan telling him to give me till end of Jan to pay him buh na waka I wan waka.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Loyalblak007(f): 8:45am On Dec 13
Feranchek:
He can't just throw you out by Jan, he'll have to give you a QUICK NOTICE. Tell him you have a lawyer too
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by hatchy: 8:47am On Dec 13
Feranchek:It is well with you dear.
Peace!
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by lalasticlala(m): 11:34am On Dec 13
Loyalblak007:
Yea
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by erico2k2(m): 11:39am On Dec 13
Feranchek:just reply the text and say you do not wish to renew and give him your date of movingout simple, the landlord is a Biz man not your friend, he does not need to be nice to you niether do you need to be nice to him.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by erico2k2(m): 11:43am On Dec 13
Feranchek:with the way you have treatred the issue by ignoring his text guy take my advice, just move out of the house when your rent is due, do not live one day past it.If I was your landlord nah outside you things dey go, sorry but thats teh truth.Move out at the end of your rent or Renew, as things stands, you are meant to give him notice of renewal or notice of moving out to make the Landlord arrange a new tenant.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by erico2k2(m): 11:44am On Dec 13
FreeWorld23:for Lagos?
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Feranchek(m): 5:16pm On Dec 13
erico2k2:
Bros, how many I wan reply na?? This dude dey send these messages like sey dem dey programmed! I've lived in 2 other places before this cos my job moved me around a lot,and I've never had any issues with my landlord or landlady.
And talking bout throwing my things out, lol. Bros you sef know sey that one no possible so no just mention am to form bad ass
Notice of renewal or moving out For real??!! Never heard of it, so please enlighten me on that with Lagos tenancy law.
Thanks a mil
erico2k2:
Yes he's a businessman, but about not being nice to each other. . . . That really doesn't make sense to me.
lalasticlala:
Lala biko epp your boy move am to promise land na.... Make I see watin dem oga lawyers go talk. No leh dem pursue me comot for house oooo!! E dakun
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by NoToPile: 6:27pm On Dec 13
Lool.
Simply tell him you don't plan to renew the rent so he can start looking for other tenants. I don't blame him though for the programmed reminder.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by lalasticlala(m): 6:48pm On Dec 13
Feranchek:
Cover the number on the screenshots
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Swaggzkid: 7:47pm On Dec 13
op Lagos state?
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Swaggzkid: 7:56pm On Dec 13
thesicilian:What are you tryna say in essence
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Swaggzkid: 7:58pm On Dec 13
hatchy:Stop smoking oshogbo weed
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by hatchy: 8:20pm On Dec 13
Swaggzkid:Little kid what are you doing in property section of Nairaland, ehn?
Better take a leave and return back to romance section where you will find your mates before I change my mind.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by twinskenny(m): 8:31pm On Dec 13
so u saved his number has bastard??
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Swaggzkid: 9:10pm On Dec 13
hatchy:We know your type old man "coperate tout!".
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Feranchek(m): 12:34am
lalasticlala:
See why you're the best??! Done!
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by SIaye: 9:38am
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by pol23: 9:38am
Some Landlord are not smiling.
I've been owing for close to 7 months now...
And I still drink beer in peace...
I pray God bring money oo...
God will help you OP.
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by niqqaclaimz(m): 9:38am
Pay him and the case is solved..
Thats how you handle him
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by BruncleZuma: 9:38am
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by orion7: 9:39am
handle person fro hin house again.
op go and build ur own
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by slawomir: 9:39am
ok
|Re: How Do I Handle My Landlord? by Abbeyme: 9:39am
Peoples court
