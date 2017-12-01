₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by CrtlAltDel: 8:48am
The Lagos State government yesterday commenced enforcement of the relocation of inter-state buses from Jibowu to Ojota by shutting down premises of some major commercial transport companies, at Jibowu, on Ikorodu Road in the state.
New Telegraph gathered that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olufemi Salami, ordered the shut down with the approval of the Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Elegushi.
Among the companies sealed were Chisco Transport, Ifex Express Limited, and GUO Transport. Other companies like God Is Good (GIG) and Peace Mass Transport, were ordered to immediately stop operation of cargo services around Jibowu.
Elegushi said that the enforcement was a follow-up to a directive earlier this year, by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to all transporters operating around the Jibowu and the stretch of Ikorodu Road, to relocate their operations to Ojota, where the government had provided a land to accommodate them, now known as ‘Ojota Luxury Bus Station’.
The Acting Commissioner said that the Ojota luxury bus station was being made ready by a concessionaire with whom government had entered into an agreement to build it, with modern facilities, provided, adding that all the transporters were required to do was to comply with the government’s directive to relocate to the new station.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/relocation-lagos-shuts-chisco-ifex-guo-others/
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/lagos-seals-off-chisco-ifex-guo-other-transporters-offices.html
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Mynd44: 8:51am
Well, Jibowu was not designed to be a garage. These conpnaies should have seen this coming since.
Ambode does not play, everyone knows
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Watermelonman: 8:53am
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by MrWondah(m): 8:53am
Chisco needs to be shutdown completely I had a terrible experience with them in one of my trips to Lag.
There motor spoil for road like 7 times. We left ph by 8pm and arrived Lagos by 3pm. It was terrible
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by scantee(m): 8:53am
Why enforcing it now that is festive period, can't they wait till January before enforcing it, do u know the kind of suffering it will melt on the intending travelers this Xmas to move their luggages and kids from Yaba area to ojota with those unfriendly Danfos.....
Smh for A.Ambode.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by gerreer84: 8:53am
nice
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Alcatraz005: 8:54am
This is a good step.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by CrtlAltDel: 8:54am
The developers and the people who own 60% of Lagos wont like this
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by IamPatriotic(m): 8:54am
When Oba Akiolu said he would throw detractors and dissidents into the Lagoon, little did they know he was being figurative about the lagoon, here is one one of the several lagoons he threatened to throw them into, bad Christmas for Atikulators living in Lagos.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by LessNoise(m): 8:54am
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by LarryBeryl(m): 8:54am
Trade off that pays
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by id4sho(m): 8:55am
LAGOS is no mans land
IPOBS start wailing
IGBOS victimized
AMBODE exterminating IGBOS
YEYE DEVELOPERS
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by free2ryhme: 8:55am
Nice one
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by opeolu202: 8:55am
make traNsport no go cost o
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by admax(m): 8:55am
Nice plan with the Ojota luxury bus station but they could have had more dialogue with those companies that seal up their facilities.
What is the present state of the Ojota alternative bus station? Are the amenities they enjoy in Jibowu available in Ojota.
Why do they have to wait till December before effecting the Governor's directive when they know this is the most lucrative season for those transporters? Anyway, I know those guys will go sort the LASG officials sha.
Eko Onibaje o
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by laideh(m): 8:55am
I'm here too.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by yekparikpa(m): 8:55am
Waiting for some folks to claim it's a direct witch hunt.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Legending: 8:55am
hmmmmm fight for easterners>
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by kumakunta: 8:55am
Anything to move the state forward is welcomed
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by firstolalekan(m): 8:55am
Good
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Sirheny007(m): 8:55am
kumakunta:
Even at the inconvenience and detriment of citizens?
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by free2ryhme: 8:56am
CrtlAltDel:
As they no wan pay tax this is the season to hold them by their testicle
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by free2ryhme: 8:56am
CrtlAltDel:
As they no wan pay tax this is the season to hold them by their testicles
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by IAMSASHY(f): 8:56am
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by abu12: 8:56am
.
so the new luxury bus station is a PPA arraignment, what a way to make cool money.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by DaudaAbu(m): 8:57am
Serious something
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Djbond(m): 8:57am

|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by JohnXcel: 8:57am
This is VERY good.
There must be LAW and ORDER in Lagos state (and allover the SW).
If you are not comfortable with that, then GET OUT!
Simple...
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by Alcatraz005: 8:57am
yekparikpa:
I am waiting for them too. We would do what is required to develop our region irrespective of whose ox is gored.
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by kumakunta: 8:57am
[quote author=Sirheny007 post=63237890][/quote]
If development is to take place , some people will surely be affected on the short run
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by yomalex(m): 8:57am
hmm okay
|Re: Lagos Government Seals Off Chisco, Ifex, GUO, Other Transporters' Office by GavelSlam: 8:57am
We no hear pimm.
