The Lagos State government yesterday commenced enforcement of the relocation of inter-state buses from Jibowu to Ojota by shutting down premises of some major commercial transport companies, at Jibowu, on Ikorodu Road in the state.



New Telegraph gathered that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olufemi Salami, ordered the shut down with the approval of the Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Elegushi.



Among the companies sealed were Chisco Transport, Ifex Express Limited, and GUO Transport. Other companies like God Is Good (GIG) and Peace Mass Transport, were ordered to immediately stop operation of cargo services around Jibowu.

Elegushi said that the enforcement was a follow-up to a directive earlier this year, by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to all transporters operating around the Jibowu and the stretch of Ikorodu Road, to relocate their operations to Ojota, where the government had provided a land to accommodate them, now known as ‘Ojota Luxury Bus Station’.



The Acting Commissioner said that the Ojota luxury bus station was being made ready by a concessionaire with whom government had entered into an agreement to build it, with modern facilities, provided, adding that all the transporters were required to do was to comply with the government’s directive to relocate to the new station.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/relocation-lagos-shuts-chisco-ifex-guo-others/

Well, Jibowu was not designed to be a garage. These conpnaies should have seen this coming since.



Ambode does not play, everyone knows 32 Likes 4 Shares

.

Chisco needs to be shutdown completely I had a terrible experience with them in one of my trips to Lag.

There motor spoil for road like 7 times. We left ph by 8pm and arrived Lagos by 3pm. It was terrible 12 Likes 1 Share

Why enforcing it now that is festive period, can't they wait till January before enforcing it, do u know the kind of suffering it will melt on the intending travelers this Xmas to move their luggages and kids from Yaba area to ojota with those unfriendly Danfos.....





Smh for A.Ambode. 14 Likes 3 Shares

nice

This is a good step. 3 Likes

The developers and the people who own 60% of Lagos wont like this

19 Likes 2 Shares

When Oba Akiolu said he would throw detractors and dissidents into the Lagoon, little did they know he was being figurative about the lagoon, here is one one of the several lagoons he threatened to throw them into, bad Christmas for Atikulators living in Lagos. 11 Likes

2 Likes

Trade off that pays

LAGOS is no mans land

IPOBS start wailing

IGBOS victimized

AMBODE exterminating IGBOS

YEYE DEVELOPERS 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 1 Like 1 Share

make traNsport no go cost o 1 Like

Nice plan with the Ojota luxury bus station but they could have had more dialogue with those companies that seal up their facilities.



What is the present state of the Ojota alternative bus station? Are the amenities they enjoy in Jibowu available in Ojota.



Why do they have to wait till December before effecting the Governor's directive when they know this is the most lucrative season for those transporters? Anyway, I know those guys will go sort the LASG officials sha.



Eko Onibaje o 5 Likes

I'm here too.

Waiting for some folks to claim it's a direct witch hunt. 4 Likes

hmmmmm fight for easterners> 1 Like

Anything to move the state forward is welcomed 7 Likes 1 Share

Good 1 Like 1 Share

kumakunta:

Anything to move the state forward is welcomed

Even at the inconvenience and detriment of citizens? Even at the inconvenience and detriment of citizens? 2 Likes

As they no wan pay tax this is the season to hold them by their testicle As they no wan pay tax this is the season to hold them by their testicle 3 Likes 1 Share

As they no wan pay tax this is the season to hold them by their testicles As they no wan pay tax this is the season to hold them by their testicles 4 Likes

.

The Acting Commissioner said that the Ojota luxury bus station was being made ready by a concessionaire with whom government had entered into an agreement to build it, with modern facilities, provided, adding that all the transporters were required to do was to comply with the government’s directive to relocate to the new station



so the new luxury bus station is a PPA arraignment, what a way to make cool money. so the new luxury bus station is a PPA arraignment, what a way to make cool money. 2 Likes

Serious something 1 Like

. 2 Likes

This is VERY good.



There must be LAW and ORDER in Lagos state (and allover the SW).



If you are not comfortable with that, then GET OUT!



Simple... 7 Likes

yekparikpa:

Waiting for some folks to claim it's a direct witch hunt.

I am waiting for them too. We would do what is required to develop our region irrespective of whose ox is gored. I am waiting for them too. We would do what is required to develop our region irrespective of whose ox is gored. 3 Likes 1 Share

If development is to take place , some people will surely be affected on the short run

hmm okay