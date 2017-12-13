Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React (8999 Views)

According to him, Nigerian twitter is full of misspellings and misery.







See the Tweet below

What is Nigerian Twitter? 2 Likes

Huh? He might even be a Nigerian. Probably his Great grandparents were brought in from Africa. 16 Likes

No, his great grandparents weren't brought in from Africa, they were brought in from Asia. Olodo. No, his great grandparents weren't brought in from Africa, they were brought in from Asia. Olodo. 9 Likes

Kai! Naija no dey carry last! 7 Likes

somebody called him an imbecide 23 Likes 1 Share

Mispellings, misunderstandings and misery. MMM 13 Likes

hmmm i pity the guy nigerians wit bad mouth..nigerians are world best E warriors u dnt wana mess with 8 Likes

But their response would prove him ryt But their response would prove him ryt 2 Likes





How Nigerians will deal with this one now 6 Likes

Nigerians are maad ahswear! Imbeside? HahahahaNigerians are maad ahswear! Imbeside? 7 Likes 1 Share

someone is abusing Nigerians on twitter



n here u r on NL disgracing us someone is abusing Nigerians on twittern here u r on NL disgracing us 12 Likes

The response from the comments in this thread, already proof him right.

But their response would prove him ryt it wont because in nigeria we are use to shorting our word instead of typing fully not because we dont know how to spell but because we just love it that way..instead of typing because i will just type because..mine you nigerian's are the most intelligent and smart black people in the world even in america nigerians are more educated than the white it wont because in nigeria we are use to shorting our word instead of typing fully not because we dont know how to spell but because we just love it that way..instead of typing because i will just type because..mine you nigerian's are the most intelligent and smart black people in the world even in america nigerians are more educated than the white 10 Likes 1 Share

and its "prove" not "proof" you're very correct bossand its "prove" not "proof" 42 Likes 2 Shares

He didn't realize we use pidgin in most cases, pidgin is full of misspelt words, na y they call am pidgin.



But the part he mentioned 'misery', hmmmm lol, that 1 true smalll 1 Like 1 Share

Oshey! Gbagaun master!



Afi "proof" na Oshey! Gbagaun master!Afi "proof" na 21 Likes 2 Shares

and its "prove" not "proof" You are very correct boss



And it is it's not its You are very correct bossAnd it is it's not its 13 Likes

n here u r on NL disgracing us Am not disgracing us, am saying the same man calling Nigerians out,might even be a Nigerian. Am not disgracing us, am saying the same man calling Nigerians out,might even be a Nigerian. 1 Like

'proof" is actually correct in the way i used it..



Go check Google or your dictionary meaning of proof in the context of Noun..

And it is it's not its wrong!!

more like : it is "it's" not "its" wrong!!more like : it is "it's" not "its"

No, his great grandparents weren't brought in from Africa, they were brought in from Asia. Olodo. I never knew,but thanks for letting me know. I never knew,but thanks for letting me know.