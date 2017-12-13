₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Thepasserby(m): 8:48am
American twitter user with handle @Uncle_K is under serious fire from angry Nigerians after making a mockery of Nigerians in his tweet.
According to him, Nigerian twitter is full of misspellings and misery.
See the Tweet below
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Thepasserby(m): 8:49am
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by thesicilian: 8:50am
What is Nigerian Twitter?
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Jochabed(f): 8:51am
Huh? He might even be a Nigerian. Probably his Great grandparents were brought in from Africa.
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Thepasserby(m): 8:53am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 come and carry your brother
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by ObaKlaz(m): 8:57am
Shao Khan: FINISH HIM!!
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Samusu(m): 9:05am
Dis guy done make one of the greatest mistake of his life..
Him go hear am for the next couple of days.
FINISH HIM KAM
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Spasmic: 9:06am
Jochabed:
No, his great grandparents weren't brought in from Africa, they were brought in from Asia. Olodo.
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Abee79: 9:09am
Kai! Naija no dey carry last!
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by kushercain: 9:37am
lemme go and give him a lyrical spanking too
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by QueenSekxy(f): 10:04am
somebody called him an imbecide
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by KreativGenius: 10:05am
Chineke.What saddness !
Mispellings, misunderstandings and misery. MMM
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by sirBLUNT(m): 10:12am
hmmm i pity the guy nigerians wit bad mouth..nigerians are world best E warriors u dnt wana mess with
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by KreativGenius: 10:15am
sirBLUNT:
But their response would prove him ryt
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Kenzico(m): 10:17am
How Nigerians will deal with this one now
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Blackhawk01: 10:20am
QueenSekxy:
Hahahaha
Nigerians are maad ahswear! Imbeside?
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by emmyquan: 10:23am
.
Jochabed:.
someone is abusing Nigerians on twitter
n here u r on NL disgracing us
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by DrinkLimca(m): 10:25am
The response from the comments in this thread, already proof him right.
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by sirBLUNT(m): 10:26am
KreativGenius:it wont because in nigeria we are use to shorting our word instead of typing fully not because we dont know how to spell but because we just love it that way..instead of typing because i will just type because..mine you nigerian's are the most intelligent and smart black people in the world even in america nigerians are more educated than the white
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:29am
DrinkLimca:
you're very correct boss
and its "prove" not "proof"
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by AlexCk: 10:30am
Lol,
He didn't realize we use pidgin in most cases, pidgin is full of misspelt words, na y they call am pidgin.
But the part he mentioned 'misery', hmmmm lol, that 1 true smalll
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by 26Clueless(m): 10:32am
Omo werey
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Blackhawk01: 10:32am
DrinkLimca:
Oshey! Gbagaun master!
Afi "proof" na
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Artistree(f): 10:34am
samyfreshsmooth:You are very correct boss
And it is it's not its
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Jochabed(f): 10:35am
emmyquan:Am not disgracing us, am saying the same man calling Nigerians out,might even be a Nigerian.
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by DrinkLimca(m): 10:36am
samyfreshsmooth:Don't be faster than your shadow..
'proof" is actually correct in the way i used it..
Go check Google or your dictionary meaning of proof in the context of Noun..
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by DrinkLimca(m): 10:38am
Blackhawk01:well I'm not surprise that you are saying I'm wrong...
You attended Yoruba school in Ibadan..
lol runs out of thread..
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:40am
Artistree:wrong!!
more like : it is "it's" not "its"
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by QueenSekxy(f): 10:41am
Blackhawk01:aswear,,zero chill
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by QueenSekxy(f): 10:42am
Blackhawk01:
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Jochabed(f): 10:42am
Spasmic:I never knew,but thanks for letting me know.
|Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:44am
DrinkLimca:
Ok boss
YOU WIN!!!
