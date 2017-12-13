₦airaland Forum

"Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Thepasserby(m): 8:48am
American twitter user with handle @Uncle_K is under serious fire from angry Nigerians after making a mockery of Nigerians in his tweet. 

According to him, Nigerian twitter is full of misspellings and misery.



See the Tweet below
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/american-under-fire-for-saying-nigerian-twitter-is-full-of-misspellings-and-misery

1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Thepasserby(m): 8:49am
See how Nigerians reacted http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/american-under-fire-for-saying-nigerian-twitter-is-full-of-misspellings-and-misery

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by thesicilian: 8:50am
What is Nigerian Twitter?

2 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Jochabed(f): 8:51am
Huh? He might even be a Nigerian. Probably his Great grandparents were brought in from Africa.

16 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Thepasserby(m): 8:53am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 come and carry your brother

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by ObaKlaz(m): 8:57am
Shao Khan: FINISH HIM!!

6 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Samusu(m): 9:05am
Dis guy done make one of the greatest mistake of his life..


Him go hear am for the next couple of days.

FINISH HIM KAM

3 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Spasmic: 9:06am
Jochabed:
Huh? He might even be a Nigerian. Probably his Great grandparents were brought in from Africa.

No, his great grandparents weren't brought in from Africa, they were brought in from Asia. Olodo.

9 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Abee79: 9:09am
Kai! Naija no dey carry last! grin grin grin grin grin

7 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by kushercain: 9:37am
lemme go and give him a lyrical spanking too grin

2 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by QueenSekxy(f): 10:04am
somebody called him an imbecide

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by KreativGenius: 10:05am
Chineke.What saddness !

Mispellings, misunderstandings and misery. MMM

13 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by sirBLUNT(m): 10:12am
hmmm i pity the guy nigerians wit bad mouth..nigerians are world best E warriors u dnt wana mess with

8 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by KreativGenius: 10:15am
sirBLUNT:
hmmm i pity the guy nigerians wit bad mouth..nigerians are world best E warriors u dnt wana mess with

But their response would prove him ryt

2 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Kenzico(m): 10:17am
grin

How Nigerians will deal with this one now

6 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Blackhawk01: 10:20am
QueenSekxy:
somebody called him an imbecide

Hahahaha cheesy grin cheesy

Nigerians are maad ahswear! Imbeside? shocked grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by emmyquan: 10:23am
.
Jochabed:
Huh? He might even be a Nigerian. Probably his Great grandparents were brought in from Africa.
.


someone is abusing Nigerians on twitter

n here u r on NL disgracing us

12 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by DrinkLimca(m): 10:25am
The response from the comments in this thread, already proof him right.
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by sirBLUNT(m): 10:26am
KreativGenius:


But their response would prove him ryt
it wont because in nigeria we are use to shorting our word instead of typing fully not because we dont know how to spell but because we just love it that way..instead of typing because i will just type because..mine you nigerian's are the most intelligent and smart black people in the world even in america nigerians are more educated than the white

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:29am
DrinkLimca:
The response from the comments in this thread, already proof him right.

you're very correct boss smiley


and its "prove" not "proof"

42 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by AlexCk: 10:30am
Lol,

He didn't realize we use pidgin in most cases, pidgin is full of misspelt words, na y they call am pidgin.

But the part he mentioned 'misery', hmmmm lol, that 1 true smalll

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by 26Clueless(m): 10:32am
Omo werey
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Blackhawk01: 10:32am
DrinkLimca:
The response from the comments in this thread, already proof him right.

Oshey! Gbagaun master! cheesy grin

Afi "proof" na grin lipsrsealed

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Artistree(f): 10:34am
samyfreshsmooth:


you're very correct boss smiley


and its "prove" not "proof"
You are very correct boss

And it is it's not its grin grin grin grin grin

13 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Jochabed(f): 10:35am
emmyquan:
..


someone is abusing Nigerians on twitter

n here u r on NL disgracing us
Am not disgracing us, am saying the same man calling Nigerians out,might even be a Nigerian.

1 Like

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by DrinkLimca(m): 10:36am
samyfreshsmooth:


you're very correct boss smiley


and its "prove" not "proof"
Don't be faster than your shadow..

'proof" is actually correct in the way i used it..

Go check Google or your dictionary meaning of proof in the context of Noun..
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by DrinkLimca(m): 10:38am
Blackhawk01:


Oshey! Gbagaun master! cheesy grin

Afi "proof" na grin lipsrsealed
well I'm not surprise that you are saying I'm wrong...

You attended Yoruba school in Ibadan..
lol runs out of thread..

5 Likes

Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:40am
Artistree:
You are very correct boss
And it is it's not its grin grin grin grin grin
wrong!!
more like : it is "it's" not "its" tongue
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by QueenSekxy(f): 10:41am
Blackhawk01:

Hahahaha cheesy grin cheesy
Nigerians are maad ahswear! Imbeside? shocked grin
aswear,,zero chill
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by QueenSekxy(f): 10:42am
Blackhawk01:

Oshey! Gbagaun master! cheesy grin
Afi "proof" na grin lipsrsealed
gringrin
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by Jochabed(f): 10:42am
Spasmic:


No, his great grandparents weren't brought in from Africa, they were brought in from Asia. Olodo.
I never knew,but thanks for letting me know.
Re: "Nigerian Twitter Is Full Of Misspellings" - American Guy. Nigerians React by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:44am
DrinkLimca:
Don't be faster than your shadow..

'proof" is actually correct in the way i used it..

Go check Google or your dictionary meaning of proof in the context of Noun..


Ok boss smiley


YOU WIN!!!

1 Like

