Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 (6749 Views)

Sule Lamido Declares For 2019 Presidency Under PDP / Fayose Officially Declares Intention To Contest For Presidential Election 2019 / Seyi Makinde Declares For PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Frank Nneji Owner Of ABC Transport Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019



Frank Nneji declares For Imo Governorship election 2019.



Frank Nneji is the owner of ABC Transport.



He declared his intention yesterday, though he didn't make open the party he would use their platform.





http://anstalk.com/frank-nneji-owner-abc-transport-declares-imo-governorship-election-2019/





lalasticlala Breaking News:Frank Nneji declares For Imo Governorship election 2019.Frank Nneji is the owner of ABC Transport.He declared his intention yesterday, though he didn't make open the party he would use their platform.lalasticlala 2 Likes

Advanced Agbaro...again. IMOlites d gods r angryoo 3 Likes

Not a Bad idea

We don't need you,anybody from transportation industry,cannot solve our problem,look at amechi, since he move to,transportation ministry,he has become clueless, 3 Likes

authehighness:

We don't need you,anybody from transportation industry,cannot solve our problem,look at amechi, since he move to,transportation ministry,he has become clueless,

lol lol 10 Likes

anything to replace Rochas will have my support though not from Imo 1 Like

cool







Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys

I hope he joins a credible party so that Imo people can kick out that buffoon and his acolytes 1 Like

Hmmmm

authehighness:

We don't need you,anybody from transportation industry,cannot solve our problem,look at amechi, since he move to,transportation ministry,he has become c

Clueless, You mean am You mean am

Seen

Declare na.. Na your interest you declare no be my own..

Correct move bro, your entrance into the transport industry changed the landscape, please we need people like you to kick out that baboon come 2019. 3 Likes 1 Share

So happy to have worked for this man.

Imo can never be emancipated till Biafra comes 3 Likes

Okay

Anstalk:

Breaking News:

Frank Nneji Owner Of ABC Transport Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019



Frank Nneji declares For Imo Governorship election 2019.



Frank Nneji is the owner of ABC Transport.



He declared his intention yesterday, though he didn't make open the party he would use their platform.





http://anstalk.com/frank-nneji-owner-abc-transport-declares-imo-governorship-election-2019/





lalasticlala Ya gaziee. My state must come out from bad leadership by fire by force. Ya gaziee. My state must come out from bad leadership by fire by force.

ABC their bus are always slow how am I sure the man won't be as slow as the speed tracker put in his bus...... Anywhere TRACAS or ADAM and EVE get Ready 2 Likes

Selfish People

I wish him well

Ok

⬇

He is no different.



Yet to see one outstanding leader from the East over the years.



Even Peter Obi is just overhyped - if he performed that well, his stooge wouldn't have managed just 18% of total votes behind the so much hated APC in the just concluded elections.

Yhh



where are a so called leaders of tomorrow in dis country Hmmmwhere are a so called leaders of tomorrow in dis country

i will nt vote for u...its commissioner of happiness i'll vote for

if u are better pls we need u, rochas has been clueless 1 Like

It will be in APGA. He is the next Imo Governor, by God's grace. 1 Like

Hope he cares about his people



Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com