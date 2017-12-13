₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Anstalk(f): 9:51am
Breaking News:
Frank Nneji Owner Of ABC Transport Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019
Frank Nneji declares For Imo Governorship election 2019.
Frank Nneji is the owner of ABC Transport.
He declared his intention yesterday, though he didn't make open the party he would use their platform.
lalasticlala
2 Likes
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by 48noble(m): 10:20am
Advanced Agbaro...again. IMOlites d gods r angryoo
3 Likes
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by bedspread: 10:32am
Not a Bad idea
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by authehighness: 10:58am
We don't need you,anybody from transportation industry,cannot solve our problem,look at amechi, since he move to,transportation ministry,he has become clueless,
3 Likes
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by PenlsCaP: 12:13pm
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Sir03(m): 12:13pm
authehighness:
lol
10 Likes
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Built2last: 12:13pm
anything to replace Rochas will have my support though not from Imo
1 Like
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by joystickextend1(m): 12:14pm
cool
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Kobicove(m): 12:14pm
I hope he joins a credible party so that Imo people can kick out that buffoon and his acolytes
1 Like
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Danchoco: 12:14pm
Hmmmm
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by froshsteve(m): 12:14pm
authehighness:You mean am
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by miqos02(m): 12:14pm
Seen
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by XavierBlue(m): 12:14pm
Declare na.. Na your interest you declare no be my own..
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by nwigwemark: 12:15pm
Correct move bro, your entrance into the transport industry changed the landscape, please we need people like you to kick out that baboon come 2019.
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Mandynews(f): 12:15pm
So happy to have worked for this man.
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by MrMoney007: 12:15pm
Imo can never be emancipated till Biafra comes
3 Likes
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by ifeoluwa122: 12:16pm
Okay
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by chioma134: 12:16pm
Anstalk:Ya gaziee. My state must come out from bad leadership by fire by force.
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Aniedi30(m): 12:16pm
ABC their bus are always slow how am I sure the man won't be as slow as the speed tracker put in his bus...... Anywhere TRACAS or ADAM and EVE get Ready
2 Likes
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by junkiesneverdie: 12:16pm
Selfish People
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by asawanathegreat(m): 12:16pm
I wish him well
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by albacete(m): 12:16pm
Ok
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by maxwell767(m): 12:17pm
⬇
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Bolustical: 12:17pm
He is no different.
Yet to see one outstanding leader from the East over the years.
Even Peter Obi is just overhyped - if he performed that well, his stooge wouldn't have managed just 18% of total votes behind the so much hated APC in the just concluded elections.
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Bolustical: 12:17pm
Yhh
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by estolaB(f): 12:17pm
Hmmm
where are a so called leaders of tomorrow in dis country
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by Dutchey(m): 12:17pm
i will nt vote for u...its commissioner of happiness i'll vote for
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by pezeji(m): 12:17pm
if u are better pls we need u, rochas has been clueless
1 Like
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by kaorama(m): 12:17pm
It will be in APGA. He is the next Imo Governor, by God's grace.
1 Like
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by olamil34(m): 12:18pm
Hope he cares about his people
Re: Frank Nneji Declares For Imo Governorship Election 2019 by miteolu(m): 12:18pm
If he is contesting under APC he better not put his mind in it. APC is a comedy series.
2 Likes
