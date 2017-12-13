sholatech:

I guess that is why Lilian left him...



No,



She left him because she didn't love him,

She married him because her Comedian sugar daddy wasn't giving her attention any more,



She left him because of her comedian sugardaddy. Ubi was a desperate rebound who tried to buy love and found out the hard way that when a woman opens up that she doesn't love you, thank her and leave instead of trying to convince her that love grows.



She left him because everyone knew he was a hitter....he had beaten Emma Nyra severally in the past.



She left him because she was getting less deals, being married dwarfed her female celebrity status.



She left him because women are confused twàts who most times don't know what they want. No,She left him because she didn't love him,She married him because her Comedian sugar daddy wasn't giving her attention any more,She left him because of her comedian sugardaddy. Ubi was a desperate rebound who tried to buy love and found out the hard way that when a woman opens up that she doesn't love you, thank her and leave instead of trying to convince her that love grows.She left him because everyone knew he was a hitter....he had beaten Emma Nyra severally in the past.She left him because she was getting less deals, being married dwarfed her female celebrity status.She left him because women are confused twàts who most times don't know what they want. 15 Likes 1 Share