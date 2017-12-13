₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by kidap: 3:42pm
Nollyzone.com
Back in November 2017, Music executive turned entrepreneur Ubi Franklin revealed in an Instagram post that he's a father-of-two and not one as people assume. He and his ex-wife, Lilian Esoro share a son, Jayden, but he apparently also has a biological daughter,Zee with a yet-to-be identified lady.
The little girl arrived in Nigeria from the US yesterday and Ubi excitedly shared photos/videos showing the moment she entered his house and met his friends.
Watch Video
Video 1: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bco3hRvjUcE/?taken-by=ubifranklintriplemg
Video 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bco4CRwD81v/?taken-by=ubifranklintriplemg
See more photos on
http://news.nollyzone.com/lilian-esoro-estranged-husbandubi-franklin-welcomes-first-child-back-nigeria/
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by sholatech(m): 3:51pm
I guess that is why Lilian left him...
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by Johnpaul01: 3:57pm
Papa d papa
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by Homeboiy: 4:05pm
chai fathers love
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by MhizzAJ(f): 4:20pm
He's a proud dad
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by vivienD: 4:26pm
Okay
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by LesbianBoy(m): 4:27pm
MhizzAJ:
I don't like as that your left hand is empty
I want to put a ring on it
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by LesbianBoy(m): 4:31pm
vivienD:
Aunty....this ya moniker gat me scratching my head.
vivenD is it the short form of vivenDICK
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by vivienD: 4:37pm
LesbianBoy:Lol..no... D stands for Doris
4 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by BlackDBagba: 4:41pm
Ok
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by iamleumas: 4:42pm
Wow
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 4:43pm
sholatech:
No,
She left him because she didn't love him,
She married him because her Comedian sugar daddy wasn't giving her attention any more,
She left him because of her comedian sugardaddy. Ubi was a desperate rebound who tried to buy love and found out the hard way that when a woman opens up that she doesn't love you, thank her and leave instead of trying to convince her that love grows.
She left him because everyone knew he was a hitter....he had beaten Emma Nyra severally in the past.
She left him because she was getting less deals, being married dwarfed her female celebrity status.
She left him because women are confused twàts who most times don't know what they want.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by salford1: 4:43pm
but who is Ubi franklin
Rap artist or comedian?
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by yeyerolling: 4:43pm
lillian found out after the marriage and left. classs
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by DONSMITH123(m): 4:43pm
LesbianBoy:
2 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by beautyhd: 4:44pm
Dude is unstable
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by miqos02(m): 4:47pm
Gud
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by ekems2017(f): 4:48pm
Ok this is why Lilian left. She felt betrayed
The joy of a father
The joy of a father
Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by david2018: 4:49pm
Good
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by AverageAnnie(f): 4:53pm
please show her more love jaree. ... but it seems lilian didn't know about this child before they got married.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by emmabest2000(m): 4:53pm
sholatech:
Everyone has secrets
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by plessis: 4:55pm
Who gives a furck?
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by eezeribe(m): 5:05pm
Ubi... The lonely one
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by DONADAMS(m): 5:10pm
i just dey vex sef
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by Xisnin: 5:11pm
Irresponsible promiscuos man.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by raphafire: 5:19pm
[quote author=LesbianBoy post=63251280]
I don't like as that your left hand is empty
I want to put a ring on it[/quote
The most creative proposal of the year...
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by josessybj: 5:20pm
After his failed marriage na he remember he had a daughter
|Re: Ubi Franklin Welcomes His Daughter, Zaneta Christ Ubi-Ofem Back To Nigeria by Amajerry83(m): 5:25pm
How this take be news?
