Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) (18092 Views)

Buhari Spotted In Mecca On Democracy Day / President Buhari Spotted In Gucci Shoes Worth $640 (N223,905): Nigerians React / Zahra And Hanan Buhari Spotted In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: First Lady Aisha Buhari pictured inside a Keke.One word for her!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/aisha-buhari-spottes-inside-kekephotos.html?m=1 2 Likes 1 Share

Special Keke Ride. See all the security guarding the Keke ehn 13 Likes

Campaign strategy! 63 Likes 3 Shares

FAYOSE STUDENT 52 Likes 2 Shares

They don come again .. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Make I book this space 2 Likes

Nigerians, brace yourselves up for the latest amongst all electoral gimmicks cause we are approaching that avenue where all politicians and their associates brings out the latest comedy skit and show to the electorates to 'convince' and confuse them...



What annoys me the most is the way they feign to be very humble as a rat or hen drenched in the rain! 65 Likes

Baba has given her task to perform for success in 2019 4 Likes

2019 loading time for politicians to start frying Akara and eating popcorn on the street 57 Likes 3 Shares

No be akara she go fry again nah



onye iberibe 12 Likes

Campaign has begun. Buhari is just a very lucky man that Atiku is not much of an opposition, if not, Buhari deserves to be sent back to daura. He is very lucky indeed. 5 Likes

Mrokaykay:

2019 loading time for politicians to start frying Akara and eating popcorn on the street others will be sweeping the street and buying roasted plantain others will be sweeping the street and buying roasted plantain 11 Likes





campaign strategy for 2019. I know lai Mohammed must be behind this.

Inside keke with full security personnel's guarding her campaign strategy for 2019. I know lai Mohammed must be behind this.Inside keke with full security personnel's guarding her 3 Likes

Alcatraz005:

Campaign has begun. Buhari is just a very lucky man that Atiku is not much of an opposition, if not, Buhari deserves to be sent back to daura. He is very lucky indeed.

na so u think ba?



PDP once felt that confident that nothing will happen - until it happened and GEJ was out of Aso Rock.



Buhari own na small matter - unless he tries to rig the election - which am sure he will try. then he will be disgraced out.



make we dey enter farm make corn dey ripe.

















This tima ba? if aisha like make she fry plantain for street, Evil Bubu is a gonna!





KILLER BUHARI MUST GO! na so u think ba?PDP once felt that confident that nothing will happen - until it happened and GEJ was out of Aso Rock.Buhari own na small matter - unless he tries to rig the election - which am sure he will try. then he will be disgraced out.make we dey enter farm make corn dey ripe.This tima ba? if aisha like make she fry plantain for street, Evil Bubu is a gonna!KILLER BUHARI MUST GO! 23 Likes 2 Shares

nwaanambra1:





na so u think ba?



PDP once felt that confident that nothing will happen - until it happened and GEJ was out of Aso Rock.



Buhari own na small matter - unless he tries to rig the election - which am sure he will try. then he will be disgraced out.



make we dey enter farm make corn dey ripe.





God will guide us all till 2019. The President will win easily. God will guide us all till 2019. The President will win easily. 3 Likes

zoba88:

First Lady Aisha Buhari pictured inside a Keke.One word for her!



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/aisha-buhari-spottes-inside-kekephotos.html?m=1

Election season is here. Election season is here.

Alcatraz005:





God will guide us all till 2019. The President will win easily.

ok! no need to ague. 2019 is around the corner! ok! no need to ague. 2019 is around the corner! 3 Likes

Paperwhite:

Campaign strategy! buhari does not need campaign to be reelected buhari does not need campaign to be reelected

This is what happened. She was going somewhere and her car broke down on the way. Since the first lady is not entitled to a convoy, she was moving in a lone car. So she had to use napep so as to get to her destination early.

























































Don't ask me how I got to know, ask your keyboard. 1 Like

Mrs Buhari...on Low key









Small Chops, cakes, Breads, Meatpie, Egg-Roll, Chin Chin, Chicken-Pie, Bons_ETC Baking HandBook Guide > FREE Download....Check My Profile

sholatech:

Special Keke Ride. See all the security guarding the Keke ehn Na only security you see?....you no see the air condition chilling like inside Air Peace.

sholatech:

Special Keke Ride. See all the security guarding the Keke ehn Na only security you see?....You no see the inside chilling like inside Air Peace Cabin.

Idiots attributing this to campaign in memory don block say aisha no dey support her husband again?

2019, is officially on in Nigeria. 1 Like

HtwoOw:

Idiots attributing this to campaign in memory don block say aisha no dey support her husband again? No. Na side chick dey support her husband. No. Na side chick dey support her husband. 3 Likes

Campaign strategy gone wrong.





Before the 2015 elections, Buhari was seen drinking sachet Milo tea. His wife was seen frying akara.



Now she don start to dey enter keke all in the name of 2019 election.....



E no go work.





We are ATIKULATING in 2019. 4 Likes

na WA ooO..

election is around the corner so we expect things like this 2 Likes

is okay....

Fuccked





Wallahi nothing humbles "politicians" like an incoming election year...



E remain to block koko da kosai joint go eat... 4 Likes