|Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by zoba88: 3:55pm
First Lady Aisha Buhari pictured inside a Keke.One word for her!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/aisha-buhari-spottes-inside-kekephotos.html?m=1
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by sholatech(m): 3:56pm
Special Keke Ride. See all the security guarding the Keke ehn
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 3:56pm
Campaign strategy!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by bedspread: 3:57pm
FAYOSE STUDENT
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by manmoraskk: 3:57pm
They don come again ..
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by LessNoise(m): 3:59pm
Make I book this space
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by christejames(m): 4:00pm
Nigerians, brace yourselves up for the latest amongst all electoral gimmicks cause we are approaching that avenue where all politicians and their associates brings out the latest comedy skit and show to the electorates to 'convince' and confuse them...
What annoys me the most is the way they feign to be very humble as a rat or hen drenched in the rain!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 4:00pm
Baba has given her task to perform for success in 2019
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Mrokaykay(m): 4:02pm
2019 loading time for politicians to start frying Akara and eating popcorn on the street
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:04pm
No be akara she go fry again nah
onye iberibe
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 4:04pm
Campaign has begun. Buhari is just a very lucky man that Atiku is not much of an opposition, if not, Buhari deserves to be sent back to daura. He is very lucky indeed.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by imhotep: 4:04pm
Mrokaykay:others will be sweeping the street and buying roasted plantain
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 4:08pm
campaign strategy for 2019. I know lai Mohammed must be behind this.
Inside keke with full security personnel's guarding her
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 4:09pm
Alcatraz005:
na so u think ba?
PDP once felt that confident that nothing will happen - until it happened and GEJ was out of Aso Rock.
Buhari own na small matter - unless he tries to rig the election - which am sure he will try. then he will be disgraced out.
make we dey enter farm make corn dey ripe.
This tima ba? if aisha like make she fry plantain for street, Evil Bubu is a gonna!
KILLER BUHARI MUST GO!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 4:11pm
nwaanambra1:
God will guide us all till 2019. The President will win easily.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by jamesibor: 4:13pm
zoba88:
Election season is here.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 4:13pm
Alcatraz005:
ok! no need to ague. 2019 is around the corner!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:14pm
Paperwhite:buhari does not need campaign to be reelected
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 4:14pm
This is what happened. She was going somewhere and her car broke down on the way. Since the first lady is not entitled to a convoy, she was moving in a lone car. So she had to use napep so as to get to her destination early.
Don't ask me how I got to know, ask your keyboard.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by chiPrrince(m): 4:24pm
Mrs Buhari...on Low key
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by ogbeniolola: 4:27pm
Na only security you see?....you no see the air condition chilling like inside Air Peace.
sholatech:
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by HtwoOw: 4:36pm
Idiots attributing this to campaign in memory don block say aisha no dey support her husband again?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by eagleeye2: 4:41pm
2019, is officially on in Nigeria.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by eagleeye2: 4:43pm
HtwoOw:No. Na side chick dey support her husband.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by bright007(f): 4:45pm
Campaign strategy gone wrong.
Before the 2015 elections, Buhari was seen drinking sachet Milo tea. His wife was seen frying akara.
Now she don start to dey enter keke all in the name of 2019 election.....
E no go work.
We are ATIKULATING in 2019.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Annibel(f): 4:45pm
na WA ooO..
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 4:45pm
election is around the corner so we expect things like this
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by gtboy2626: 4:46pm
is okay....
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by Paulscholari(m): 4:46pm
Fuccked
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:46pm
Wallahi nothing humbles "politicians" like an incoming election year...
E remain to block koko da kosai joint go eat...
|Re: Aisha Buhari Spotted Inside Keke (Photos) by yeyerolling: 4:46pm
abeg who dey shine her kongo
