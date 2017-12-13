Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo (11326 Views)

A Rare Throwback Photo Of Fela’s Family Before Afrobeat / Cute Photo Of Olamide, Phyno & Timaya / Hilarious Throwback Picture Of Olamide Baddo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Cc Lalasticlala 3 Likes

See his Daddy-is-not-more-using shirt 7 Likes

First to comment . Where is lalasticlala sef? 1000 likes for lalasticlala.

I can bet Olamide cannot recognize those 2 ladies again cos they must have change their complexion 26 Likes 3 Shares

Cul





Thank God for his life. Baddest Guy Ever Liveth



Contact me if you need to buy Gas. See my signature. Road to success. The other guy must be DJ EnimoneyThank God for his life. Baddest Guy Ever LivethContact me if you need to buy Gas. See my signature. 1 Like

The young shall grow

but who is d other guy sef, dat guy must be very selfish, only him carry two woman he didn't even leave one for baddo 6 Likes

Yes that's him 1 Like 1 Share

My broda dash me





O ja mi la ra je



Ha JesuO ja mi la ra jeHa

God is really good...No condition is permanent

Lamzee:

I can bet Olamide cannot recognize those 2 ladies again cos they must have change their complexion



Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha you nearly kill me Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha you nearly kill me 3 Likes

O wu

Still Badoo



With the baddest T-Shirt... 1 Like

See him looking so innocent before........ 1 Like

Before he strted smoking weed and s.k 5 Likes 1 Share



Looks like someone deported from Libya Looks like someone deported from Libya

kai poverty no good ooo 1 Like

Started from the bottom now we here!

#Baddo



fish eyes

Sometime when u look at your old pics, u will continue to give thanks to God.

Badoo rep to number 1 rapper





Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on

quickfinda.com

baski92:

Cc Lalasticlala

Where did you unearth this from?



Great sleuthing Where did you unearth this from?Great sleuthing

Mtcheww

Starboynobesay:

First to comment .

Where is lalasticlala sef?

1000 likes for lalasticlala. Gbagaun!

Almost...

Try again another day Gbagaun!Almost...Try again another day

Indeed we all change....



ello beautiful people, I think its high time your get your start up or firm ahead of the competition, GET CREATIVE!

Package 1

Business card ➕ letterhead = 1k

package 2

Logo ➕ letterhead ➕ Business card =5k



Let's make you something outside the norm!



Call: 08162137112

We also avail you other packages that include logo and flier designs!

See signature link

when obi was a boy...