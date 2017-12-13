₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by baski92(m): 3:56pm
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Johnpaul01: 4:04pm
See his Daddy-is-not-more-using shirt
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Starboynobesay(m): 4:04pm
First to comment . Where is lalasticlala sef? 1000 likes for lalasticlala.
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Lamzee(m): 4:28pm
I can bet Olamide cannot recognize those 2 ladies again cos they must have change their complexion
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by miqos02(m): 4:48pm
Cul
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by GasSupply(m): 4:48pm
Road to success. The other guy must be DJ Enimoney
Thank God for his life. Baddest Guy Ever Liveth
Thank God for his life. Baddest Guy Ever Liveth
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Estherbelsblog: 4:48pm
The young shall grow
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by opyzy(m): 4:48pm
but who is d other guy sef, dat guy must be very selfish, only him carry two woman he didn't even leave one for baddo
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by martinz1: 4:48pm
Yes that's him
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by RSVP(m): 4:49pm
My broda dash me
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by LesbianBoy(m): 4:49pm
Jesu
O ja mi la ra je
Ha
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by MhizzAJ(f): 4:49pm
God is really good...No condition is permanent
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by jerrybakermillz(m): 4:49pm
Lamzee:
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha you nearly kill me
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by firstolalekan(m): 4:49pm
O wu
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Raymysterio(m): 4:49pm
Still Badoo
With the baddest T-Shirt...
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Wynnah(m): 4:49pm
See him looking so innocent before........
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by jbreezy: 4:49pm
Before he strted smoking weed and s.k
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Kaywaz(m): 4:49pm
Looks like someone deported from Libya
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by AdolfHitlerxXx: 4:50pm
kai poverty no good ooo
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Playz: 4:50pm
Started from the bottom now we here!
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by nikbaus(m): 4:50pm
fish eyes
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by jtjohn(m): 4:50pm
Sometime when u look at your old pics, u will continue to give thanks to God.
Badoo rep to number 1 rapper
Badoo rep to number 1 rapper
Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on
quickfinda.com
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by alignacademy(m): 4:50pm
baski92:
Where did you unearth this from?
Great sleuthing
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by dotcomnamename: 4:50pm
Mtcheww
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by firstolalekan(m): 4:51pm
Starboynobesay:Gbagaun!
Almost...
Try again another day
Indeed we all change....
Indeed we all change....
ello beautiful people, I think its high time your get your start up or firm ahead of the competition, GET CREATIVE!
Package 1
Business card ➕ letterhead = 1k
package 2
Logo ➕ letterhead ➕ Business card =5k
Let's make you something outside the norm!
Call: 08162137112
We also avail you other packages that include logo and flier designs!
See signature link
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by clevadani: 4:51pm
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by Annibel(f): 4:51pm
when obi was a boy...
|Re: Rare Throwback Photo Of Olamide Baddo by TheManofTomorrow(m): 4:51pm
One will know he was destined for greatness right from the dress he was wearing
