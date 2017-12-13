₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Anstalk(f): 4:41pm
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Egypt and two other countries in preparations ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The friendly matches will be played between January and May next year, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said.
The Secretary General of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Muhammed Sanusi, revealed this while speaking on the sidelines of NFF’s 2018 budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.
He said, although no final decision has been reached, the three friendly matches would be played in Abuja before the World Cup to be hosted by Russia in June.
He said, “We’re looking at three countries. We want to play in Abuja. We haven’t finalized, but Egypt is one of them.”
On inviting additional players to join the Eagles, Sanusi said, “We always allow the coach to do that. We don’t have a hand in the selection of players. It’s up to the coach to bring in the players he wants to bring.”
The committee, chaired by Goni Lawan Bukar (APC, Yobe) had earlier commended the NFF leadership under its president, Amanju Pinnick for bringing sanity to the Nigerian football.
The committee said though it was yet to get the details of the 2018 NFF proposal, it would give it much priority and make adequate allocations for the federation to succeed in its programmes.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by BruncleZuma: 5:17pm
Let's see if we can use them in testing the microphone.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by OnankpaBa(m): 5:17pm
ok na
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Leonbonapart(m): 5:17pm
NFF has finally stop picking players for us. Watch how the super eagles will now sower
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by pmc01(m): 5:17pm
Na now we go know who truly better pass between Victor Moses and Mohammed Salah.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by bravomd: 5:17pm
Egypt will win
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by cyrilomoh: 5:17pm
I was expecting south American country or European country, anyway it's good will start from our fellow continent representative. Let repeat what we did to Argentina to our African brother.
Salah vs moses
Liverpool vs chelsea
Nigeria vs Egypt
God bless Nigeria
Likes for Mikel
Shares for Rohr
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by jericco1(m): 5:17pm
tired of facing African countries. remove Egypt put Brazil.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Simeony007(m): 5:18pm
k
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by ibori1: 5:18pm
y egypt?y not germany? y egypt?y not germany?
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by pmc01(m): 5:18pm
Una mates dey hustle to fly national colours; see una life
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Aieboocaar(m): 5:18pm
am i the only one who thinks coach gernot rohr needs to slow down in the number of friendlies he is planning
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Leonbonapart(m): 5:20pm
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by BruncleZuma: 5:20pm
Guy wetin nah?
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Pidginwhisper: 5:21pm
pmc01:Abeg make una stop all these yeye comparison. Moses is better than Salah both defensively and offensively.. Salah no reach, sentiment apart
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by jnrbayano(m): 5:23pm
Play Germany and Brazil in friendlies, teams that never want to loose a match due to how seriously they take friendlies from their squad selections.
Leave Egypt, focus on Europe and south America (excluding Argentina)
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by obonujoker(m): 5:23pm
How many goals Moses get for Chelsea??
Do you know Salah is more dangerous than Moses in the opponents box??
Moses na another Valencia for Chelsea....
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Narldon(f): 5:24pm
Ok
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by lafuria1(m): 5:26pm
We need to play Belgium, Colombia and Spain if we are serious.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:27pm
Ok. That's good.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by jnrbayano(m): 5:27pm
I dey tell you.
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by robosky02(m): 5:29pm
lets go there
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by DancingSkeleton(m): 5:31pm
jnrbayano:bro check ur stats well , the Germany i know no dey take friendly serious but once any trophy dey involved whether na rubber spoon dem go carry d match for head
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by AFONJAPIG(f): 5:33pm
I hope they wont invite that Almajiri Ahmad
musa and his AFONJA bench warmers along... we want total Biafrans , super eagles is our birthright
watch as they besiege here like toilet flies
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Pidginwhisper: 5:34pm
obonujoker:@ the emboldened,Na like this we dey take know person wey no sabi ball. Put salah for wingback, if he no die before world cup then him na true son of his father. You can't expect moses to score more from the wing he plays. You no sabi ball,People wey sabi understand.hence,dem no quote me
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by blackboy2star(m): 5:38pm
Egypt ke? Why Abuja and not European countries closer to Russia...
They wan start their wuruwuru preparation now
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by blackboy2star(m): 5:39pm
How old are you?
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by obonujoker(m): 5:39pm
Since you can prove that Moses is a good attacker, why then do you say he is better than Salah offensively??
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by Nightking04(m): 5:40pm
People can be hilarious. OP. I opened this thread hoping to see the name of the other 2 countries??
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by biacan(f): 5:40pm
BruncleZuma:GOD has finally answer your prayers go and pariiiiiii
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by femi4: 5:40pm
Why egypt? So we cancelled nations cup qualifier only to play Egypt.... Nonsense
|Re: World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies by censeakay(m): 5:41pm
bt we are playing poland and england too
