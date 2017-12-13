Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / World Cup: Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Two Others In Friendlies (3232 Views)

The friendly matches will be played between January and May next year, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said.



The Secretary General of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Muhammed Sanusi, revealed this while speaking on the sidelines of NFF’s 2018 budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Sports.



He said, although no final decision has been reached, the three friendly matches would be played in Abuja before the World Cup to be hosted by Russia in June.



He said, “We’re looking at three countries. We want to play in Abuja. We haven’t finalized, but Egypt is one of them.”



On inviting additional players to join the Eagles, Sanusi said, “We always allow the coach to do that. We don’t have a hand in the selection of players. It’s up to the coach to bring in the players he wants to bring.”



The committee, chaired by Goni Lawan Bukar (APC, Yobe) had earlier commended the NFF leadership under its president, Amanju Pinnick for bringing sanity to the Nigerian football.



The committee said though it was yet to get the details of the 2018 NFF proposal, it would give it much priority and make adequate allocations for the federation to succeed in its programmes.



Let's see if we can use them in testing the microphone. 2 Likes

ok na

NFF has finally stop picking players for us. Watch how the super eagles will now sower

Na now we go know who truly better pass between Victor Moses and Mohammed Salah. 2 Likes

Egypt will win

I was expecting south American country or European country, anyway it's good will start from our fellow continent representative. Let repeat what we did to Argentina to our African brother.



Salah vs moses



Liverpool vs chelsea



Nigeria vs Egypt



God bless Nigeria



Likes for Mikel

Shares for Rohr

tired of facing African countries. remove Egypt put Brazil. 1 Like 1 Share

k

y egypt?y not germany? y egypt?y not germany?y egypt?y not germany?

cyrilomoh:

. Leonbonapart:

. Leonbonapart:

. BruncleZuma:

Let's see if we can use them in testing the microphone.

Una mates dey hustle to fly national colours; see una life Una mates dey hustle to fly national colours; see una life

am i the only one who thinks coach gernot rohr needs to slow down in the number of friendlies he is planning

pmc01:





Una mates dey hustle to fly national colours; see una life hustler hustler

pmc01:





Una mates dey hustle to fly national colours; see una life

Guy wetin nah?

Guy wetin nah?

pmc01:

Na now we go know who truly better pass between Victor Moses and Mohammed Salah. Abeg make una stop all these yeye comparison. Moses is better than Salah both defensively and offensively.. Salah no reach, sentiment apart

Play Germany and Brazil in friendlies, teams that never want to loose a match due to how seriously they take friendlies from their squad selections.



Leave Egypt, focus on Europe and south America (excluding Argentina)

Pidginwhisper:

Abeg make una stop all these yeye comparison. Moses is better than Salah both defensively and offensively.. Salah no reach, sentiment apart

How many goals Moses get for Chelsea??



Do you know Salah is more dangerous than Moses in the opponents box??



Moses na another Valencia for Chelsea.... How many goals Moses get for Chelsea??Do you know Salah is more dangerous than Moses in the opponents box??Moses na another Valencia for Chelsea.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

We need to play Belgium, Colombia and Spain if we are serious.

Ok. That's good.

lafuria1:

We need to play Belgium, Colombia and Spain if we are serious.

I dey tell you. I dey tell you.

lets go there

jnrbayano:

Play Germany and Brazil in friendlies, teams that never want to loose a match due to how seriously they take friendlies from their squad selections.



Leave Egypt, focus on Europe and south America (excluding Argentina) bro check ur stats well , the Germany i know no dey take friendly serious but once any trophy dey involved whether na rubber spoon dem go carry d match for head bro check ur stats well , the Germany i know no dey take friendly serious but once any trophy dey involved whether na rubber spoon dem go carry d match for head



musa and his AFONJA bench warmers along... we want total Biafrans , super eagles is our birthright





watch as they besiege here like toilet flies I hope they wont invite that Almajiri Ahmadmusa and his AFONJA bench warmers along... we want total Biafrans , super eagles is our birthrightwatch as they besiege here like toilet flies

obonujoker:





How many goals Moses get for Chelsea??



Do you know Salah is more dangerous than Moses in the opponents box??



Moses na another Valencia for Chelsea.... @ the emboldened,Na like this we dey take know person wey no sabi ball. Put salah for wingback, if he no die before world cup then him na true son of his father. You can't expect moses to score more from the wing he plays. You no sabi ball,People wey sabi understand.hence,dem no quote me 1 Like





They wan start their wuruwuru preparation now Egypt ke? Why Abuja and not European countries closer to Russia...They wan start their wuruwuru preparation now





AFONJAPIG:

I hope they wont invite that Almajiri Ahmad

musa and his AFONJA bench warmers along... we want total Biafrans , super eagles is our birthright





watch as they besiege here like toilet flies How old are you? 1 Like

Pidginwhisper:

@ the emboldened,Na like this we dey take know person wey no sabi ball. Put salah for wingback, if he no die before world cup then him na true son of his father. You can't expect moses to score more from the wing he plays. You no sabi ball,People wey sabi understand.hence,dem no quote me

Since you can prove that Moses is a good attacker, why then do you say he is better than Salah offensively?? Since you can prove that Moses is a good attacker, why then do you say he is better than Salah offensively??

People can be hilarious. OP. I opened this thread hoping to see the name of the other 2 countries??

BruncleZuma:





Let's see if we can use them in testing the microphone. GOD has finally answer your prayers go and pariiiiiii GOD has finally answer your prayers go and pariiiiiii

Why egypt? So we cancelled nations cup qualifier only to play Egypt.... Nonsense