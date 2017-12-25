₦airaland Forum

New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:59pm On Dec 13
New market Owerri goes up in flames, demolished after confrontation between Gov. Rochas and market people

The popular and biggest spare parts market in Owerri, New Market Owerri, was today reportedly demolished by the Imo state government, and just minutes ago, some unidentified persons, reportedly set the market on fire.

Gov. Rochas according to another eye-witness, was thrown pure water and his clothes drained!



Here’s what Facebook users are reporting;

New Market Owerri on Fire now!
After a confrontation between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and market men and women in New Market Owerri today Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, were Governor Okorocha was reportedly thrown pure water sachets for forcefully ejecting the shop owners out of business and means of livelihood by demolishing their shops.
The governor, thereafter warn them to leave before Friday . Shockingly before the Friday deadline, New Market Owerri was this Night Set on Fire by unidentified persons



















Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:29pm On Dec 13
embarassed
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Bizzysmitty: 10:29pm On Dec 13
What!
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:30pm On Dec 13
Na wa oh for this December
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Guilderland1: 10:30pm On Dec 13
Okorocha set up this fire

8 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:30pm On Dec 13
let it burn not

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Jubilancy(f): 10:30pm On Dec 13
Kai goods worth millions of naira will be distroyed

5 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by donstan18(m): 10:30pm On Dec 13
He should renew his stupidity by moulding the fire.

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by RELAN2446(m): 10:30pm On Dec 13
Wu cares
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 10:31pm On Dec 13
Omg
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 10:32pm On Dec 13
RELAN2446:
Wu cares
are you nuts?

13 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:33pm On Dec 13
Commissioner of happiness needs to put smile on the people's face

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Collins0609(m): 10:33pm On Dec 13
eiyah
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Flashh: 10:33pm On Dec 13
NEPA go happy die, because they no go give them light for weeks or month. Them go say the fire don burn all cables, even the ones for their office.

4 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by princemidon(m): 10:33pm On Dec 13
Okoroawusa why nah?

2 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by RELAN2446(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
amiibaby:
are you nuts?
ur father

2 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by oshe111(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
Na wa ooo

For this period


Would av called for the Gov to help bt we all KNOW THE ONLY THING HE CAN/WOULD DO IS MOULD STATUES FOR THEM

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by chyy5(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
IMO people never see anything. When he's done with them they will understand the difference between capital B and ukwu ehi. His inlaw is warming up for final finishing. IMO people think say them get sense. Where are the Mbaise people wey carry sense for bottle. Hhahaahahhaa,,,, nonsense!!
The same churches that campaign against ohakim and profess Okorocha as Messiah couldn't talk again. Where are those white cassock priests? Ndi nzuzu!!!

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Blissp99(f): 10:34pm On Dec 13
Dis xmas
Real bad market
Rochas is so Clueless
It will all end in joy soon

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 10:34pm On Dec 13
though am nt an imo indigene but am feeling for those people may GOD open a new abundance beginning for those victims AMEN

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Edenoscar2(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
This man wants to destroy all the markets in owerri,which kind wahala be this
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:34pm On Dec 13
Xmas disaster
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 10:34pm On Dec 13
Peoples lives Savings Gone Jst like That

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by ifeoluwa122: 10:35pm On Dec 13
But why

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 10:35pm On Dec 13
So many unfortunate news emanating from Imo state of late.

Where did imolites go wrong?

1 Like

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:35pm On Dec 13
Rochas is Evil

3 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 10:35pm On Dec 13
By the time Rochas will be done with IMO ppl, they will know the importance of Ministry of Happiness and purpose fulfilment..

2 Likes

Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:35pm On Dec 13
shocked shocked
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by brainiac228(m): 10:36pm On Dec 13
Jubilancy:
Kai goods worth millions of naira will be distroyed

lol igbo girl spotted
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by salbis(m): 10:36pm On Dec 13
RELAN2446:
Wu cares
Wu not cares?
Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by GreatDreams: 10:37pm On Dec 13
We are sorry to demolish...but we need more space for statue!!! Thanks for understanding

3 Likes

