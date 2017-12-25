₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:59pm On Dec 13
New market Owerri goes up in flames, demolished after confrontation between Gov. Rochas and market people
The popular and biggest spare parts market in Owerri, New Market Owerri, was today reportedly demolished by the Imo state government, and just minutes ago, some unidentified persons, reportedly set the market on fire.
Gov. Rochas according to another eye-witness, was thrown pure water and his clothes drained!
Here’s what Facebook users are reporting;
New Market Owerri on Fire now!
https://www.lailasblog.com/new-market-owerri-goes-flames-demolished-confrontation-gov-rochas-market-people/
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:29pm On Dec 13
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Bizzysmitty: 10:29pm On Dec 13
What!
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:30pm On Dec 13
Na wa oh for this December
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Guilderland1: 10:30pm On Dec 13
Okorocha set up this fire
8 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:30pm On Dec 13
let it burn not
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Jubilancy(f): 10:30pm On Dec 13
Kai goods worth millions of naira will be distroyed
5 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by donstan18(m): 10:30pm On Dec 13
He should renew his stupidity by moulding the fire.
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by RELAN2446(m): 10:30pm On Dec 13
Wu cares
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 10:31pm On Dec 13
Omg
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 10:32pm On Dec 13
RELAN2446:are you nuts?
13 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:33pm On Dec 13
Commissioner of happiness needs to put smile on the people's face
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Collins0609(m): 10:33pm On Dec 13
eiyah
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Flashh: 10:33pm On Dec 13
NEPA go happy die, because they no go give them light for weeks or month. Them go say the fire don burn all cables, even the ones for their office.
4 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by princemidon(m): 10:33pm On Dec 13
Okoroawusa why nah?
2 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by RELAN2446(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
amiibaby:ur father
2 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by oshe111(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
Na wa ooo
For this period
Would av called for the Gov to help bt we all KNOW THE ONLY THING HE CAN/WOULD DO IS MOULD STATUES FOR THEM
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by chyy5(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
IMO people never see anything. When he's done with them they will understand the difference between capital B and ukwu ehi. His inlaw is warming up for final finishing. IMO people think say them get sense. Where are the Mbaise people wey carry sense for bottle. Hhahaahahhaa,,,, nonsense!!
The same churches that campaign against ohakim and profess Okorocha as Messiah couldn't talk again. Where are those white cassock priests? Ndi nzuzu!!!
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Blissp99(f): 10:34pm On Dec 13
Dis xmas
Real bad market
Rochas is so Clueless
It will all end in joy soon
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 10:34pm On Dec 13
though am nt an imo indigene but am feeling for those people may GOD open a new abundance beginning for those victims AMEN
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Edenoscar2(m): 10:34pm On Dec 13
This man wants to destroy all the markets in owerri,which kind wahala be this
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:34pm On Dec 13
Xmas disaster
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 10:34pm On Dec 13
Peoples lives Savings Gone Jst like That
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by ifeoluwa122: 10:35pm On Dec 13
But why
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 10:35pm On Dec 13
So many unfortunate news emanating from Imo state of late.
Where did imolites go wrong?
1 Like
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:35pm On Dec 13
Rochas is Evil
3 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 10:35pm On Dec 13
By the time Rochas will be done with IMO ppl, they will know the importance of Ministry of Happiness and purpose fulfilment..
2 Likes
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:35pm On Dec 13
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by brainiac228(m): 10:36pm On Dec 13
Jubilancy:lol igbo girl spotted
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by salbis(m): 10:36pm On Dec 13
RELAN2446:Wu not cares?
|Re: New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) by GreatDreams: 10:37pm On Dec 13
We are sorry to demolish...but we need more space for statue!!! Thanks for understanding
3 Likes
