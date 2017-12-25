Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / New Market Owerri Is On Fire (Photos) (8169 Views)

Ecobank Branch Is On Fire (Photos) / ‘the New Market Is Too Far’ – Mainlanders Decry Location Of New Mile 12 Market / Dangote Spaghetti Factory In Ikorodu Is On Fire (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

New market Owerri goes up in flames, demolished after confrontation between Gov. Rochas and market people



The popular and biggest spare parts market in Owerri, New Market Owerri, was today reportedly demolished by the Imo state government, and just minutes ago, some unidentified persons, reportedly set the market on fire.



Gov. Rochas according to another eye-witness, was thrown pure water and his clothes drained!







Here’s what Facebook users are reporting;



New Market Owerri on Fire now!

After a confrontation between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and market men and women in New Market Owerri today Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, were Governor Okorocha was reportedly thrown pure water sachets for forcefully ejecting the shop owners out of business and means of livelihood by demolishing their shops.

The governor, thereafter warn them to leave before Friday . Shockingly before the Friday deadline, New Market Owerri was this Night Set on Fire by unidentified persons





































https://www.lailasblog.com/new-market-owerri-goes-flames-demolished-confrontation-gov-rochas-market-people/ The popular and biggest spare parts market in Owerri, New Market Owerri, was today reportedly demolished by the Imo state government, and just minutes ago, some unidentified persons, reportedly set the market on fire.Gov. Rochas according to another eye-witness, was thrown pure water and his clothes drained!Here’s what Facebook users are reporting;

What!

Na wa oh for this December

Okorocha set up this fire 8 Likes

let it burn not 1 Like

Kai goods worth millions of naira will be distroyed 5 Likes

He should renew his stupidity by moulding the fire. 1 Like

Wu cares

Omg

RELAN2446:

Wu cares are you nuts? are you nuts? 13 Likes

Commissioner of happiness needs to put smile on the people's face 7 Likes 1 Share

eiyah

NEPA go happy die, because they no go give them light for weeks or month. Them go say the fire don burn all cables, even the ones for their office. 4 Likes

Okoroawusa why nah? 2 Likes

amiibaby:

are you nuts? ur father ur father 2 Likes





For this period





Would av called for the Gov to help bt we all KNOW THE ONLY THING HE CAN/WOULD DO IS MOULD STATUES FOR THEM Na wa oooFor this periodWould av called for the Gov to help bt we all KNOW THE ONLY THING HE CAN/WOULD DO IS MOULD STATUES FOR THEM 1 Like

IMO people never see anything. When he's done with them they will understand the difference between capital B and ukwu ehi. His inlaw is warming up for final finishing. IMO people think say them get sense. Where are the Mbaise people wey carry sense for bottle. Hhahaahahhaa,,,, nonsense!!

The same churches that campaign against ohakim and profess Okorocha as Messiah couldn't talk again. Where are those white cassock priests? Ndi nzuzu!!!

Dis xmas

Real bad market

Rochas is so Clueless

It will all end in joy soon 1 Like

though am nt an imo indigene but am feeling for those people may GOD open a new abundance beginning for those victims AMEN 12 Likes 2 Shares

This man wants to destroy all the markets in owerri,which kind wahala be this

Xmas disaster

Peoples lives Savings Gone Jst like That 1 Like

But why 1 Like

So many unfortunate news emanating from Imo state of late.



Where did imolites go wrong? 1 Like

Rochas is Evil 3 Likes

By the time Rochas will be done with IMO ppl, they will know the importance of Ministry of Happiness and purpose fulfilment.. 2 Likes





Jubilancy:

Kai goods worth millions of naira will be distroyed



lol igbo girl spotted lol igbo girl spotted

RELAN2446:

Wu cares Wu not cares? Wu not cares?