|"Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by BloggersNG: 10:27pm On Dec 13
Usually she let it pass, But Sometime you gotta straighten a non-fan, Tiwa Savage just gave an epic reply to a fan who said she looks like a Thief, after she shared the photo above, in her less busy time she advised the non-fan to get a glimpse of the mirror, lol..see below!
See below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/tiwa-savage-and-her-army-brutalizes-fan.html
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by 9jaDoc(f): 10:27pm On Dec 13
Tiwa, beauty plus brains plus voice
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by 9jaDoc(f): 10:28pm On Dec 13
Good for the stupid fan. Serves him right
Tiwa, no mind the haters joor
Resist giving them the attention they seek
Don't let them distract you
Keep doing your thing
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by DopeBoss(m): 10:31pm On Dec 13
She looks like a thief dosen't change the fact that she's making her money Haters Everywhere
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by Loyalblak007(f): 10:31pm On Dec 13
She's just going all SAVAGE
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by emeijeh(m): 10:37pm On Dec 13
She actually looks like a lion.
* very misleading title, Op
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by QueenMarvella(f): 10:43pm On Dec 13
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by veekid(m): 10:46pm On Dec 13
No comment
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by Threebear(m): 10:53pm On Dec 13
She actually does look like a retired criminal, she's been looking off a lot lately. Her real age is starting to catch up.
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by victoronyekwelu(m): 11:04pm On Dec 13
If this topic no enter FP then na from village
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by classicfrank4u(m): 12:45am
so celebrities now reply fans dat insults Dem, and snub de once dat appreciates Dem, issorite
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by MhizzAJ(f): 2:44am
Some fans though
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by Alwaysking: 7:16am
Wetin concern me
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by deb303(f): 7:41am
Nigerians and reactions,which chemical are they?
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by tashashiel(f): 8:04am
This ones are juss looking for attention and tiwa disappointed me by giving them
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by Ikmontana1: 9:10am
tiwa savage is a MILF..
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by wtfcoded: 9:10am
This woman don dey old oo.
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by OnyeOGA(m): 9:10am
Nothing wey you no see for this world.
This woman look herself for mirror
Anyway, na divorce dey reign
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by victorazyvictor(m): 9:11am
classicfrank4u:
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by EsotericMonk: 9:11am
Nothing irritates me like when ordinary fellows fall over themselves to defend yeyebrities or polithiefcians.
See why I don't fancy Twitter, too many busybodies, too much tripe.
Who gives a fvck if she looks like a thief or not, shebi she sang ole with run town.
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by Akshow: 9:11am
Bhet she no lie na
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by Queendoncom(f): 9:13am
Where's the clapback? Where's the savagery? Tsk! Booshit. And that user that said she finna be Beyonce didn't lie. She's trying so hard to be Bey, kolewerk! Be YOU Tiwa! Be YOU! Mgbeke feeling funky.
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by slawomir: 9:13am
people don't know how to mind their own business in this part of the world.
my grandfather is 146 years old and he is very much alive simply because he is always minding his own business
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by herdekunley9ja(m): 9:13am
Thief ke
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by personal59(m): 9:13am
okk
DopeBoss:
o boy wait o..... av u forgotten u are on Nairaland nd not on twitter cos u take it too serious and personal o
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by kay29000(m): 9:14am
I'm sure the comment that hurt her the most Was The one where the girl said she is always copying Beyonce. This is so true. Tiwa copies Beyonce, Seyi Shay wants to be Rhianna. As talented as Tiwa and Seyi are, it hurts me to see them trying to be like these foreign artists.
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by muller101(m): 9:14am
Tiwa . You resemble a bandit with zero reputation
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by oshe111(m): 9:15am
WARRI....
WARRI WARRI
DEM GO HEAR WORD NA
|Re: "Tiwa Savage Looks Like A Thief" - Non-Fan Says. Tiwa & Her Fans Fire Back by GhanaMustGoo: 9:15am
Stupid fan. Can't appreciate simple natural beauty
