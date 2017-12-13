₦airaland Forum

Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:42pm On Dec 13
Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim Land Brand Ambassador Deal With International Firm

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her lovebird, Iceberg Slim, have landed an ambassadorial deal with an international perfume brand, OROS.

The two lovebirds were recently announced as the celebrity influencers for the brand.

OROS brand was officially launched in Lagos early this year shortly after it debut in Dubai.

On being appointed as an ambassador, Juliet said "this is a season of love and being in love with Iceberg Slim is a perfect thing for me, hence, the perfume is a perfect gift for lovers."  

The two celebrities are perfect pair to exude the vision of the perfume brand in Africa.  

OROS perfumes comes in six different scents; four for women, one unisex, and two for men.

The fragrance is described as elegant, provocative and free spirited, a scent full of passion and emotion.

Earlier in August, Juliet had confirmed her relationship with the Nigerian artiste in a lovely birthday message to Slim on his birthday.

The duo also went as far as getting matching tattoos, while on a holiday in the USA.

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/12/juliet-ibrahim-iceberg-slim-land-brand.html?m=0

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 11:44pm On Dec 13
I like the guy when he wear cap, that e rooster hair dey scare me

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by Day2logic(m): 12:27am
OROS perfumes comes in six different scents; four for women, one unisex, and two for men.

That's 7

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by habsydiamond(m): 12:31am
Day2logic:
OROS perfumes comes in six different scents; four for women, one unisex, and two for men.

That's 7
I no understand Ur parable ooo

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:41am
Good for them

Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing

Do not quote me

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by OKorowanta: 3:23am
E don tay wey dis Iceberg Slim fine sha.

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 5:16am
celeb couple
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 8:25am
they should get married already...he looks more handsome with the hat on...

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 8:25am
I still remember very well how M.I Abaga killed this dude during their beef.. Somebody wants to die was too much for slim, his career died literally even though they eventually settled



The second pics though, does Iceberg have boobs lipsrsealed

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by abokibuhari: 8:25am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them

Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing
Feminist you try cool

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by sisisioge: 8:25am
Why the bobo come fine for here grin

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:26am
abokibuhari:

Feminist you try cool
okay
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by Endtimesmith: 8:26am
Na wa for dis kain love!
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 8:26am
This guy with his hairstyle looks like Libya deportee
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by obaival(m): 8:28am
No body ugly,see iceberg becoming a pretty guy

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by buchilino(m): 8:28am
GOOD 4 DEM
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by pedrilo: 8:28am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them

Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing
will u keep kwayet!!!

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by xxx65446: 8:29am

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 8:29am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them

Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing

without nairaland #MhizzAJ# is nothing

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by greatman247(m): 8:29am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them

Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing


Shut that Bleep up

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by RickandMorty: 8:30am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them

Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing

I hope you mean it's because she's popular and not because she's a woman because it's already obvious.

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 8:30am
...
This fine woman jux waste her life and tarnish her reputation with this fellow. Pathetic!
A never-do-well

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by swizzdre(m): 8:31am
I like wearing female cologne, do I have bobrisky tendencies?

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by pTomz(m): 8:33am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them
Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing
shut TF up

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by pTomz(m): 8:33am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them
Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing
shut TF up

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by pTomz(m): 8:33am
MhizzAJ:
Good for them
Without Juliet...Iceberg Slim is nothing
shut TF up
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by fidet1(m): 8:33am
Issokay
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by segebase(m): 8:33am
to bang this geh de hungry me more
Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by deco22(m): 8:34am
swizzdre:
I like wearing female cologne, do I have bobrisky tendencies?

Re: Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim Are Oros Ambassadors (Photos) by money121(m): 8:35am
Ok

