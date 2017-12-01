Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Isabella Idibia: Annie And 2face Idibia's First Daughter Is So Grown! (Photos) (18214 Views)

2face Celebrates Daughter, Isabella Idibia, On Her 9th Birthday / Regina Daniels Wows In Matriculation Grown (Photos) / 2face Gushes Over Isabella Idibia, His Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She became 9 years old a few days ago and the Annie is very proud of her and shared these lovely new photos of her.









Source: 2Face and actress Annie Idibia first daughter Isabella Idibia is now a big girl!She became 9 years old a few days ago and the Annie is very proud of her and shared these lovely new photos of her.Source: https://www.reporter247.org/2017/12/2face-idibia-and-annies-first-daughter.html 2 Likes

Looks like her dad.

Ftc Since I joined nairaland. Pls make Una help click the like button. 109 Likes 1 Share

Kids grow too fast these days 4 Likes 3 Shares

Ladycloud:

Kids grow too fast these days Allah, I de wonder o Allah, I de wonder o 7 Likes 1 Share

By now guys in their area don start to dey countdown to her 18th birthday....



The impatient ones, her 17th 6 Likes

karma is a bitch.. 2baba, I pray people don't do to her what u did to other ladies out there 13 Likes 1 Share

With all the good food and love.Sure she should be grown 1 Like 1 Share

She is beautiful

she don dey ripe 6 Likes

carbon copy of dad.. 3 Likes

We thank God for the life. 1 Like



Even the wife and baby mamas don dey resemble am tuface's gene is very dominantEven the wife and baby mamas don dey resemble am 15 Likes 1 Share

TalkTalkTwins:

2Face and actress Annie Idibia first daughter Isabella Idibia is now a big girl!



She became 9 years old a few days ago and the Annie is very proud of her and shared these lovely new photos of her.









Source: https://www.reporter247.org/2017/12/2face-idibia-and-annies-first-daughter.html



dem go doke rainbow Comot her eyes I pity her 5yrs from now her pussy go dey like charcoal that's heat up dem go doke rainbow Comot her eyes I pity her 5yrs from now her pussy go dey like charcoal that's heat up

she still never ripe finish..e remain small.. 3 Likes

Nice one. Looks so much like her dad. Hope she will not have bald hair too 4 Likes

Uyiii:

Tho I can father her, but I ll still like to fvck her Tho I can father her, but I ll still like to fvck her

Were u expecting her to slowpoke in growth b4?

Karma na bastard...if u like put her for military school wey get only female students and staffs KARMA will still locate her...... 1 Like

]With all the good food and love.Sure she should be grown



Ur rit...what is she thinking that she won't grow

Daddy gal 1 Like

Locate emotional target for 2028....Over!

So we should start crying or you expected her not to grow.. you no do biology?

2face,... how far??.. hope nu won't hire bodyguards for dis girl cos of guy.. remember say dos ladies u do,. dere pay no hire bodyguard for dem dats y u see dem choke... so jus free d girl make she enjoy d koko.

Ladycloud:

Kids grow too fast these days

that is how you grew too fast.. that is how you grew too fast..

...

Please make we free d girl o. Na minor.



But





Ahhhhh... and she hot o

fadre5:

karma is a bitch.. 2baba, I pray people don't do to her what u did to other ladies out there



See dem awon oloshi See dem awon oloshi 2 Likes

This is Tuface's carbon copy 1 Like

very soon elders from north go begin point to her direction

akeentech:

Tho I can father her, but I ll still like to fvck her

Ode Ode 1 Like

hmmm.. karma is real..

They have the same nose and forehead. Wow!!!