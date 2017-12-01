₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:17am
A 99-year-old man identified as Celestine Egboluche from Imo State is arguably the oldest man in a Nigerian prison. According to evangelist Christian Okezie Chukwuka who paid the old man a visit at the Enugu Maximum prison, the aged prisoner has spent 17 years in prison with his biological son Mr Paul Egboluche over an undisclosed crime(s).
99-year-old man in Enugu prison
Read what Mr Christian shared on Facebook;
These are the video of the elders in the (CC) DEATH ROW Cell in Enugu maximum PRISON. 99 yrs old papa name Mr Celestine Egboluche from Imo State whom has spent 17 yrs in prison with his biological son Mr Paul Egboluche, and 78 Yrs old man Kanayo Arize from Anambra State.
Please the whole world, join me to plead to Enugu State government to free our fathers in Enugu prison who has spent 17 years together with his son in that prison. While the tall old man is 78 years. Both of them have suffered enough.
May the God of mercy breath in mercy into the Governor of Enugu and Anambra to show them mercy. The land of Enugu prison have swallowed so many souls, but these two old people will not be allowed to be swallowed by that red rocky land in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Any question on how to reach them, please contact me.
And if you have access to the government official that could lead to Governor, please contact me so these old ones will go home and be buried proper when die. Evangelist Christian Chukwuka Abounding Grace Foundation
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/99-year-old-man-celestine-egboluche-in-enugu-prison-with-son.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTKJx5hOz7s
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:18am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 7:19am
Which of them is the father?
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 7:21am
But the evangelist should have found out for us what they did to be condemned. We need to know so we can pile pressure on the government.
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by raker300: 7:21am
That man doesn’t look 99 sha..
Nigerian prisons are filled with oddities..
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Omexonomy: 7:24am
What were their crime that they spent such years in prison
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by mymadam: 7:24am
Settingz321:I wonder oo!
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Flyingngel(m): 7:42am
What crime did he and his son commit? If they kill somebody then they have every right to stay there till death catch up with them.
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by ebujany(m): 7:51am
99ke? He's old but not 99.
No matter the crime, I think he should be freed
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:53am
Na wa
What crime did they commit
Am just feeling for the 99 year old man
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Feranchek(m): 8:04am
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by funlord(m): 8:06am
Who else noticed their skulls? How peculiar?
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by oshe111(m): 8:48am
I see Evans like this in 60years time ONLY IF.....
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 8:48am
What a wicked world we live in and yet still our politicians who stole billions are guarded with police escorts
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by fajob: 8:48am
wow
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 8:48am
I no fit differentiate father from son
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Xisnin: 8:48am
Don't release those criminals.
They were either armed robbers or murderers.
Let them rot in jail to serve as lesson to young criminals.
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by edeXede: 8:48am
Chief prisoner and heir to the throne
They should have mercy on their soul and kill them already
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by bedspread: 8:49am
Umunna u de hear
Odi egwu...
Enugu State Government, We Hail una
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by amani63: 8:49am
Settingz321:you don't have Eyes
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Xisnin: 8:49am
ebujany:One of them is here, confused soul defending criminals.
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 8:49am
Hmmmm
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by deebrain(m): 8:50am
What do some of the above mean by "they should be released despite their crimes because of their age"?
Wrong.
If they are wrongly jailed, they should not be allowed to spend a day in bars.
But If they are criminals, please, it will be more of pleading. They deserve it and should serve it.
Many of you dont know what it means like encountering a criminal. If you did, you will understand justice.
Later when any of you are Scammed here on nairaland, you will not allow moderators hear word.
Hypocrites.
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by banre(m): 8:50am
they wouldn't be there if they had not committed any crime....so i rest my case.
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by AceRoyal: 8:50am
Ummmmmm
|Re: 99-Year-Old Prisoner On Death Row In Enugu Prison With His Son (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 8:51am
Crime does not pay!
