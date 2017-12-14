₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,766 members, 3,968,989 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 02:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak (7936 Views)
John Okafor "Mr Ibu" Celebrates His 55th Birthday Today / Nkem Owoh Osuofia Speaks On Biafra (Video, Photos) / John Okafor 'mr Ibu' Tours Europe In Style (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by nduprincekc(m): 8:55am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ub4U40ykRKU
OSUOFIA SPEAKS FRANKLY ON BIAFRA, NNAMDI KANU, IGBO MARGINALISATION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMguI5bCHPY
Peter Edochie speaks on biafra issue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxynXyRQ-Xg
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
JOHN OKAFOR "MR IBU" SPEAKS ON BIAFRA AGITATION
Nollywood, consists of films produced in Nigeria; its history dates back to as early as the late 19th century and into the colonial era in the early 20th century.
1 Like
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by eleojo23: 12:38pm
No MB to use for that abeg, bye.
3 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by veekid(m): 12:38pm
No fúcks given
3 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 12:38pm
lol
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Decapo: 12:38pm
8 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by alienvirus: 12:38pm
Translate to English abeg
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by nairalandfreak(m): 12:38pm
Ok
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Discharge(m): 12:38pm
My view/comment is important. .......
I will comment later
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by phpfx(m): 12:38pm
wait ooo...
where is Nnamdi Kanu sef??
visit http://whowansell.com.ng to sell or buy stuffs around your campus.
an online platform for students.
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by IPOBrep: 12:38pm
MTCHEW
This are lightweights. Their opinions are different from that of the common man on the street. they dont even have major houses or investments in the east, they can not speak for us.
Other than NK, the only person we would listen to is uche mefor .
Ikem owoh spoke like a true igbo man who is aware of the plight of his people. Mr. ibu is a disappointment and a disgrace.
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Shegzy8(m): 12:38pm
FTC
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by AishaBuhari: 12:38pm
Please no data now for video streaming! Anyone mind posting what they said if you're data buoyant please?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Bari22(m): 12:38pm
What did the say?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by EweduAfonja(f): 12:39pm
I didn't watch the video Ooooo. ...... but since they are talking about biafra, make I follow talk too.
I think Nnamdi kanu made a deal with the SE Governors/FG.... and he was paid off to stop the Agitation.
They now had to come up with the Army Animal Dance so Kanu could use that as an excuse to chicken out .....
Tho many died but it's called collateral damage.....
The Army python Dance was just an ochestrated plan with kanu/SE Governors and senators/ FG...
Now the nigga is cooling of with serious Oyel money from FG...
I rest my fvcking case here ....
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Diso60090(m): 12:39pm
Them don see kanu?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by mykero(m): 12:40pm
Na ibo Dem just dey speak smh
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Terminator1234g: 12:40pm
As the first to comment let me first thank God and then my parents for bringing me up to always be the first in everything.
And i want to thank seun for creating nairaland and Buhari for being a good president.
Furthermore let us stop fighting on nairaland so that our children won't also discriminate bcus of tribe or religion.
Good day!
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by OnyeOGA(m): 12:41pm
emmayayodeji:abeg my guy. I no get data.
Please, in summary na wetin dem talk?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Northernonyenku(m): 12:41pm
This is old na
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by emmayayodeji(m): 12:42pm
OnyeOGA:
my guy summary be say
if you get
1. BVN number
2. Your selfie
3.Your signature on a white paper
i go open account for you instantly and you go get 500 wey u fit use do anything
and ATM card na free to your domot
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by hensben(m): 12:42pm
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Minemrys: 12:45pm
Abeg who get 500 box to give me make i add buy new jeans?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by OnyeOGA(m): 12:46pm
emmayayodeji:
abeg na.
Please
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by emmayayodeji(m): 12:47pm
OnyeOGA:
make i open am for you?
1 Like
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by emmabest2000(m): 12:47pm
eleojo23:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Yameater(f): 12:50pm
What’s the meaning of « nkpotu nkpotu » that Mr Ibu is speaking dia biko nu?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by victorvezx(m): 12:50pm
Abeg any body wey watch that thing, abeg summarize abeg
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by TheCabal: 12:50pm
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by joenor(m): 12:50pm
Can someone help up interpreted?
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by Troublemaker007(m): 12:51pm
AishaBuhari:
He thought we live abroad where pple use WiFi network
|Re: Biafra: Pete Edochie, John Okafor "Mr IBU", Nkem Owoh Speak by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:52pm
LIKE HOW THE Bleep DID THIS poo GET HERE ?
The whole thing is in Igbo and i dont kno w but what the OP or the Moderator that pushed this poo to frontpage wants us to do with it.
This is nairaland not igboland.
Atleast, the OP should have given a summary, or something hing to help others follow allong, not just bringing something that is will be viewed as ramblings by others who dont understand
3 Likes
The Mavins Are Back, This Time With Lookulooku (with pics) / Pics Of Top Yoruba Actresses With Big Tummy! / See What A Girl And Her Friend Did To A Guy Who Broke Her Heart (photo)
Viewing this topic: awule, businessempire, kidman96(m), yuppieman(m), cleanshaven(m), humphrey1356(m), Dopefiend(m), vickykeyz(m), emorse(m), Loketo, Brainrex(m), tripoli007(m), Ballistical(m), DIMGUY, tohigavil, samcus(m), ladiguy(m), nothernstar, Ikennali01(m), emmddy, chineduemmao, PossibleUN(m), engrFsumtin(m), bukalis(m), martyncee(m), mekus74, myboy2111(m), noxy1962(m), Les(m), XYZo, soderican(m), laff2016(m), blaKKy83(f), divicoded, cinoedhunter, OMEGA009(m), swiz123(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21