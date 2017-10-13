₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by newsynews: 3:16pm
We've seen the Yoruba Demons display themselves in splendid colors at weddings, but no one has ever asked if the Igbo tribe has its own share of cute guys who dress to kill at weddings.
Well, below are pictures of a Groom's men killing it in Igbo Tradtional Attire.
Igbo Kwenu!
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by ouzo1(m): 3:17pm
They look malnourished
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by kenness(m): 3:18pm
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by jamariwolf(f): 3:32pm
Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by MrIjapa: 3:35pm
jamariwolf:
Let's see how wet you are. Hope you are not shaved down there.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by simijimi: 3:35pm
Truly, there hunger in the land.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by ramdris(m): 3:36pm
Not really.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by mazimee(m): 3:36pm
ouzo1:
Post your picture let us see if you look any better.
Warning : No brown roof background
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 3:40pm
author=ouzo1 post=63279372]They look malnourished
I can't laugh abeg.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by IAMSASHY(f): 3:47pm
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 3:48pm
mazimee:
Do you have to tribalize everything?
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 3:50pm
I do not see anything special in what they are putting on. It's what any other group of people can wear and upload the pictures online.
I've worn Isi-Agu severally and looked great in it. So, it's not a new thing abeg. Moreover, my female neighbor did not drool when she saw the picture.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Dionnetech: 3:51pm
ok. Ladies over to you
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by mazimee(m): 3:53pm
Evidence1000:
How is that tribalistic? If you can laugh at those guys even when they are not malnourished, while being the first to accuse someone of trabalism. I can confidently tell you that you are guilty of What you are trying to accuse me of.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by habsydiamond(m): 3:58pm
They look takeaway.......
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 4:04pm
mazimee:
So, the fact that I laughed at a harmless joke makes me tribalistic? Maybe you should ask someone that is more learned to explain to you.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by jamariwolf(f): 4:04pm
MrIjapa:I'm wetting my shirt with saliva. Dirty minds everywhere
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Joislim(f): 4:05pm
Okay..
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by mazimee(m): 4:10pm
Evidence1000:
So because I mentioned brown roof background makes me tribalistic?
Maybe you should go back to school
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 4:16pm
mazimee:
Yeah! And Amma take you along so as to drop you in your rightful class, playgroup.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by alBHAGDADI: 4:50pm
nice
lalasticlala
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Chanchit: 5:09pm
See as spit dey pour from my mouth. Nonsense.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by MasterKim: 5:29pm
Dry
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by CheedyJ(m): 5:31pm
jamariwolf:Come lemme dry u
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Rolex67(f): 5:35pm
Igbo guys rock.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Mariinee(f): 5:46pm
Compare these ones with men in agbada...duh.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by HeGeMon(m): 5:48pm
Now this should make every living thing drool
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Munae(f): 5:50pm
If I drool for these small boys, my father will surely be disappointed.
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by MrIjapa: 5:52pm
jamariwolf:
|Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Ladeola(f): 6:19pm
Am nt drooling..bt they sure looks gud
