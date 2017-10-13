₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,905 members, 3,969,538 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 07:30 PM

Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) (10809 Views)

African American Man To Return To Umuahia, Nigeria As He Rocks Igbo Attire / Stuart Symington In Traditional Attire To Visit Emir Sanusi / Canadian Terry Duguid In Igbo Attire During Festival. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by newsynews: 3:16pm
We've seen the Yoruba Demons display themselves in splendid colors at weddings, but no one has ever asked if the Igbo tribe has its own share of cute guys who dress to kill at weddings.


Well, below are pictures of a Groom's men killing it in Igbo Tradtional Attire.

Igbo Kwenu!

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/grooms-men-igbo-traditional-attire.html

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by ouzo1(m): 3:17pm
They look malnourished

82 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by kenness(m): 3:18pm
Igbo kwenu

53 Likes 17 Shares

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by jamariwolf(f): 3:32pm
Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by MrIjapa: 3:35pm
jamariwolf:
Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already

Let's see how wet you are. Hope you are not shaved down there.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by simijimi: 3:35pm
Truly, there hunger in the land.

14 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by ramdris(m): 3:36pm
Not really.
Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by mazimee(m): 3:36pm
ouzo1:
They look malnourished


Post your picture let us see if you look any better. sad

Warning : No brown roof background

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 3:40pm
author=ouzo1 post=63279372]They look malnourished

I can't laugh abeg.

8 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by IAMSASHY(f): 3:47pm
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow kiss

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 3:48pm
mazimee:



Post your picture let us see if you look any better. sad

Warning : No brown roof background

Do you have to tribalize everything?

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 3:50pm
I do not see anything special in what they are putting on. It's what any other group of people can wear and upload the pictures online.
I've worn Isi-Agu severally and looked great in it. So, it's not a new thing abeg. Moreover, my female neighbor did not drool when she saw the picture.

4 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Dionnetech: 3:51pm
ok. Ladies over to you
Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by mazimee(m): 3:53pm
Evidence1000:


Do you have to tribalize everything?


How is that tribalistic? If you can laugh at those guys even when they are not malnourished, while being the first to accuse someone of trabalism. I can confidently tell you that you are guilty of What you are trying to accuse me of.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by habsydiamond(m): 3:58pm
They look takeaway.......

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 4:04pm
mazimee:



How is that tribalistic? If you can laugh at those guys even when they are not malnourished, while being the first to accuse someone of trabalism. I can confidently tell you that you are guilty of What you are trying to accuse me of.

So, the fact that I laughed at a harmless joke makes me tribalistic? Maybe you should ask someone that is more learned to explain to you.

8 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by jamariwolf(f): 4:04pm
MrIjapa:


Let's see how wet you are. Hope you are not shaved down there.
I'm wetting my shirt with saliva. Dirty minds everywhere

2 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Joislim(f): 4:05pm
Okay..
Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by mazimee(m): 4:10pm
Evidence1000:


So, the fact that I laughed at a harmless joke makes me tribalistic? Maybe you should ask someone that is more learned to explain to you.

So because I mentioned brown roof background makes me tribalistic?

Maybe you should go back to school

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Evidence1000(m): 4:16pm
mazimee:


So because I mentioned brown roof background makes me tribalistic?

Maybe you should go back to school

Yeah! And Amma take you along so as to drop you in your rightful class, playgroup.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by alBHAGDADI: 4:50pm
nice

lalasticlala
Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Chanchit: 5:09pm
See as spit dey pour from my mouth. Nonsense.

2 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by MasterKim: 5:29pm
Dry

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by CheedyJ(m): 5:31pm
jamariwolf:
Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already
Come lemme dry u

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Rolex67(f): 5:35pm
Igbo guys rock.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Mariinee(f): 5:46pm
Compare these ones with men in agbada...duh. grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by HeGeMon(m): 5:48pm
Now this should make every living thing drool wink

37 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Munae(f): 5:50pm
If I drool for these small boys, my father will surely be disappointed.

1 Like

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by MrIjapa: 5:52pm
jamariwolf:
I'm wetting my shirt with saliva. Dirty minds everywhere

Re: Groomsmen In Igbo Traditional Attire Will Make Ladies Drool (pictures) by Ladeola(f): 6:19pm
Am nt drooling..bt they sure looks gud

4 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Igbos Originally From Ethiopia / Somali Nomadic Culture / ICSN Iri Ji (new Yam) Festival 2014

Viewing this topic: MrPristine, ItachiUchiha, benzene00, gr890, BigSarah(f), Benteroine, sbfynest(m), funmilo724(f), pulsatingpen(f), nigeriainfo, ayodeledy, HoneyCompany, jocarfid(m), donestk(m), orobs93(m), TheAngry1, dieBYfire, sulexrio, lacheery, hssl(m), Enechiakuma, Joyintwos(m), yeyerolling, Koolbobby(m), PaUkwuoma22(m), nairalandfreak(m), wwe11, Paretomaster(m), DeePsychologist(m), OluDare01(m), bamayo(m), funnynation(m), Elyxir, phunmz(f), spunkyuch(m), Praktikals(m), Wapapod(m), Eyimama(f), Jj70, Amruf, emeka2103, wemmyklein, emeritus00(m), Braze9(m), Ancientx(m), juniorolan(m), Afflalo(m), SmallSimba, stepo707, empress101(f), shugarken(m), ykblazzers(m), Etumgbe(m), alewo002(m), Efewestern, emijo(m), Itzqueen218(f), Sobolev, Vkemay, mazingi, Mapzone(m), realKingkelvin, stundy(m), damiolly(m), Adekorya, anyaekekehinde(m), assemble, sitedolliz, kingsinhno1, sharrapageyz, nairaland20, sjwills(m), Bigfellas(m), obinnudeh(m), noboski, Anyigor21(f), gblissogan(m), Nathdoug(m), rawskull, DelePhd, Artorius(m), JohnXcel, Oloyebo(m), keandre, comrChris(m), Ellaaa(f), omon24(m), hesilo(m), dyydxx, enemyofprogress, pius4luv, RoyalUc(m), Taigreg(m), Dayoto, kaycyor, captainking(m), emiliarita50, balogz(m), ernesco0816517, geedup(m), mangala14(m), smilingface(m), spixytinxy(f), kliffo(m), vickzdvipe, dawno2008(m), Lawrenzium2k3(m), colossus91(m), beamtopola, shaybebaby(f), Follysho707, hillsnValley1(f), bolivnnaija, catherineokezie(f), almarthins(m), Ikengawo, imhotep, dojumav, muller101(m), DrWhizy(m), playcharles(m), vickkyruby(f), teeblinkz001(m), speak2leo(m), Dansiki1, Christardor, judemmesoma(m), Femmygold24(m), ObaIgwe1, IykeSmart22, YourMrBoo, Mariangeles, Tetragramaton(m), kenex4ever(m), babzlim(m), GuyWise(m), orizucj(m), Ausken(m), oclive007, olamiday12(m), miguel4suee, NextGovernor(m), mcnnadi, lanocfoods, olenyi(m), Intrepid01(m), Olalekan27, iKnowevents(m), BethelD1(m), Lemon1(m), kkash(m), Lordleo89(m), tharealest(m), Ajiro22(m), Realsman405(m), Steve4545, MEHY, dabocity, teamgreat, danjudchi, Temidayo9(m), cascarino(m), Kenzico(m), Merije66, robay(m), ecclesiaok(m), Babangida70(m), EngrMarve(m), IAMSASHY(f), sambama, ISRAELITE19(m), geloorrrrdd(m), KillaBeans(m), 12345baba, ipobarecriminals, Bolustical, Razakipaye, ElPadrino33, Achillesdam500(m), Mztarstrechy(m), yakubkola, holladeemeji(m), Zivaharry(m), Remlaugh, Mc23, maazikc, shakibell(f), fixedhollies(m), 1N9a, PVision2020(m), ogawriter(m), 9japrof(m), omoiyalayi(m), hommies101, Igbodicool(m), Fatherofdragons and 234 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.