Well, below are pictures of a Groom's men killing it in Igbo Tradtional Attire.



Igbo Kwenu!



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/grooms-men-igbo-traditional-attire.html We've seen the Yoruba Demons display themselves in splendid colors at weddings, but no one has ever asked if the Igbo tribe has its own share of cute guys who dress to kill at weddings.Well, below are pictures of a Groom's men killing it in Igbo Tradtional Attire.Igbo Kwenu! 11 Likes 1 Share

They look malnourished 82 Likes 1 Share

Igbo kwenu 53 Likes 17 Shares

Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already 3 Likes 1 Share

Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already

Let's see how wet you are. Hope you are not shaved down there. Let's see how wet you are. Hope you are not shaved down there. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Truly, there hunger in the land. 14 Likes

Not really.

They look malnourished



Post your picture let us see if you look any better.



Warning : No brown roof background Post your picture let us see if you look any better.Warning : No brown roof background 48 Likes 2 Shares

author=ouzo1 post=63279372]They look malnourished

I can't laugh abeg. I can't laugh abeg. 8 Likes

Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow 10 Likes 2 Shares

Post your picture let us see if you look any better.



Warning : No brown roof background

Do you have to tribalize everything? Do you have to tribalize everything? 12 Likes 1 Share

I do not see anything special in what they are putting on. It's what any other group of people can wear and upload the pictures online.

I've worn Isi-Agu severally and looked great in it. So, it's not a new thing abeg. Moreover, my female neighbor did not drool when she saw the picture. 4 Likes

ok. Ladies over to you

Do you have to tribalize everything?



How is that tribalistic? If you can laugh at those guys even when they are not malnourished, while being the first to accuse someone of trabalism. I can confidently tell you that you are guilty of What you are trying to accuse me of. How is that tribalistic? If you can laugh at those guys even when they are not malnourished, while being the first to accuse someone of trabalism. I can confidently tell you that you are guilty of What you are trying to accuse me of. 10 Likes 1 Share

They look takeaway....... 2 Likes 1 Share

How is that tribalistic? If you can laugh at those guys even when they are not malnourished, while being the first to accuse someone of trabalism. I can confidently tell you that you are guilty of What you are trying to accuse me of.

So, the fact that I laughed at a harmless joke makes me tribalistic? Maybe you should ask someone that is more learned to explain to you. So, the fact that I laughed at a harmless joke makes me tribalistic? Maybe you should ask someone that is more learned to explain to you. 8 Likes

MrIjapa:





Let's see how wet you are. Hope you are not shaved down there. I'm wetting my shirt with saliva. Dirty minds everywhere I'm wetting my shirt with saliva. Dirty minds everywhere 2 Likes

Okay..

So, the fact that I laughed at a harmless joke makes me tribalistic? Maybe you should ask someone that is more learned to explain to you.

So because I mentioned brown roof background makes me tribalistic?



Maybe you should go back to school So because I mentioned brown roof background makes me tribalistic?Maybe you should go back to school 14 Likes 1 Share

So because I mentioned brown roof background makes me tribalistic?



Maybe you should go back to school

Yeah! And Amma take you along so as to drop you in your rightful class, playgroup. Yeah! And Amma take you along so as to drop you in your rightful class, playgroup. 14 Likes 1 Share

nice



lalasticlala

See as spit dey pour from my mouth. Nonsense. 2 Likes

Dry 1 Like

Fine men. The last one to the left with nice lips. I'm wetting myself already Come lemme dry u Come lemme dry u 1 Like

Igbo guys rock. 1 Like 1 Share

Compare these ones with men in agbada...duh. 2 Likes

Now this should make every living thing drool 37 Likes 3 Shares

If I drool for these small boys, my father will surely be disappointed. 1 Like

I'm wetting my shirt with saliva. Dirty minds everywhere