Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) (2457 Views)

2019: PDP Reconciliation Committee Led By Wike Meets With James Ibori (video) / PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Goodluck Jonathan In Otuoke (Photos) / PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



The PDP reconciliation committee led by the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson recently visited some aggrieved members of the party following the results of the national convention last Saturday.



The team met with Professor Tunde Adeniran, Chief Jerry Gana, Ibrahim Mantu, Chief Rasheed Ladoja and Inna Ciroma. Below are photos from the meetings;



https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/14/pdp-reconciliation-committee-visits-ladoja-adeniran-jerry-gana-otherspics/ The PDP reconciliation committee led by the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson recently visited some aggrieved members of the party following the results of the national convention last Saturday.The team met with Professor Tunde Adeniran, Chief Jerry Gana, Ibrahim Mantu, Chief Rasheed Ladoja and Inna Ciroma. Below are photos from the meetings;

If in 2019, Nigeria has to choose between Buhari vs. Atiku, then all hope is lost. 5 Likes

NICE MOVE..UP PDP 2 Likes

Milllz:

If in 2019, Nigeria has to choose between Buhari vs. Atiku, then all hope is lost.

wait till 2019..Abi you be seccundus? wait till 2019..Abi you be seccundus?

hypertension:





wait till 2019..Abi you be seccundus? We all know how it’s going to end. You don’t need a soothsayer. People are smarter but just don’t have a choice.

some human go get bad dream tonight

Mtcheeew visit for the losers and by the losers and for the losers

Prof . Adeniran looks like Awolowo. Thanks God he lost o. He doesn't look pro-east at all. He would have destroyed pdp.

Woe betide this useless Party!!

Way to go. They should put the convention behind them and start focusing on how to Atikulate in 2019

I really wish PDP can field Ribadu and pat utomi/ donald duke but not Atiku. It is sad PDP is only concern about getting power not improving the battered lives of many nigerians. So sad. All about power and money.

H

PDP Reconciliation Committee... That's a nice move, building peace and trust once more within the party, let's hope it works and they field a credible person to carry their flag.

Hopefully they'll have something to offer come 2019.

Looters

I think with this strategy of reconciliation, APC will know that the next election will not be easy.

? Hope no be Reconciliatory meeting these people go do till 2019 come and go

Milllz:

If in 2019, Nigeria has to choose between Buhari vs. Atiku, then all hope is lost. You're saying the real truth jare, we Nigerians keep recycling our leaders... You're saying the real truth jare, we Nigerians keep recycling our leaders...

Reconciliation does not resolve such issues. This is a waste of time.lol@PDP





Heavens Contractors Ltd



Contact Person; Call/Whatsapp Engr. Osaz' - 08167394799



See latest prices of building materials and read loads of useful site tips here>

www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com There is a Contractor you can trust with your project(s) anywhere in Nigeria. He combines experience, versatility and competence to deliver excellence and do not jeopardize quality for unscrupulous gains.Heavens Contractors LtdContact Person; Call/Whatsapp Engr. Osaz' - 08167394799See latest prices of building materials and read loads of useful site tips here>

Fineman87:

Prof . Adeniran looks like Awolowo. Thanks God he lost o. He doesn't look pro-east at all. He would have destroyed pdp. hahaha that's why SE will never get the presidency,bcuz no experianced polician is pro SE