PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by kirajustice: 5:49pm
The PDP reconciliation committee led by the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson recently visited some aggrieved members of the party following the results of the national convention last Saturday.
The team met with Professor Tunde Adeniran, Chief Jerry Gana, Ibrahim Mantu, Chief Rasheed Ladoja and Inna Ciroma. Below are photos from the meetings;
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Milllz: 5:57pm
If in 2019, Nigeria has to choose between Buhari vs. Atiku, then all hope is lost.
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by hypertension(m): 6:03pm
NICE MOVE..UP PDP
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by hypertension(m): 6:06pm
Milllz:
wait till 2019..Abi you be seccundus?
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Milllz: 6:08pm
hypertension:We all know how it’s going to end. You don’t need a soothsayer. People are smarter but just don’t have a choice.
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by bounty007(m): 6:34pm
some human go get bad dream tonight
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by yarimo(m): 6:52pm
Mtcheeew visit for the losers and by the losers and for the losers
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Fineman87: 7:16pm
Prof . Adeniran looks like Awolowo. Thanks God he lost o. He doesn't look pro-east at all. He would have destroyed pdp.
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by MrHistorian: 9:00pm
Woe betide this useless Party!!
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by nairavsdollars: 9:01pm
Way to go. They should put the convention behind them and start focusing on how to Atikulate in 2019
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by dedugba(m): 9:02pm
I really wish PDP can field Ribadu and pat utomi/ donald duke but not Atiku. It is sad PDP is only concern about getting power not improving the battered lives of many nigerians. So sad. All about power and money.
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Secur: 9:03pm
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Playz: 9:03pm
PDP Reconciliation Committee... That's a nice move, building peace and trust once more within the party, let's hope it works and they field a credible person to carry their flag.
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Lucky5966: 9:04pm
Looters
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by everlymoore86: 9:04pm
I think with this strategy of reconciliation, APC will know that the next election will not be easy.
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by honey001(m): 9:05pm
Hope no be Reconciliatory meeting these people go do till 2019 come and go?
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by Lucky5966: 9:05pm
Milllz:You're saying the real truth jare, we Nigerians keep recycling our leaders...
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by baby124: 9:07pm
Reconciliation does not resolve such issues. This is a waste of time.lol@PDP
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by ItsTutsi(m): 9:08pm
hahaha that's why SE will never get the presidency,bcuz no experianced polician is pro SE
Fineman87:
Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Visits Ladoja, Adeniran, Jerry Gana, Others(photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:11pm
