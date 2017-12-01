₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 7:51pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after participating at the One Planet summit in Paris, France.
The president’s aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, at about 4.35 p.m. where he was received by senior government officials including his chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and the minister of the federal capital territory, Musa Bello, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 7:52pm
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 7:53pm
Welcome sir,enemy of corrupt politicians
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Milllz: 7:53pm
The way they celebrate this man anytime he is back, like something good is about to happen to the country.
Are these people not tired of always going to the airport to welcome him
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Real6: 8:12pm
Welcome sir
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by DonVikings: 8:14pm
Baba oyoyo!
Nightmare of all enemies of Nigeria, especially Pigs and Idiots.
Pigs and idiots right now..
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ItsTutsi(m): 8:14pm
I know u don't welcome ur father when comes back,but keep it within ur family pls
Milllz:
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Chevronstaff: 8:19pm
I still wonder how we have people like:
Donald Duke, Pat Utomi ,Soludo , Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu e.t.c and our only options for presidency are Atiku and Buhari...
This is how Buhari will walk to Aso Rock in 2019 if Atiku is the main Opposition candidate....
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:34pm
2and half years no head no tail
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Spylord48: 8:34pm
Milllz:
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Milllz: 8:37pm
ItsTutsi:see how you rushed to mention ‘father’ and ‘family’. You don’t just have to say anything if you have nothing to say. Stick to the topic please.
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ItsTutsi(m): 8:43pm
his welcomed becuz his loved and there is nothing u can do about but.wail all day
Milllz:
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by mercyp001(f): 8:49pm
Baawaa:so he is enemy of himself.
I hope u've heard about Buhari And Abba Kyari In New NNPC Scandal?
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ultron12345: 9:03pm
the piglets will not have a pleasant night, they will be green with bitterness
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by adadike281(f): 9:24pm
The wicked president is back!
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:32pm
The worst part is that Apollo Do Buhari For Eyes, He No Even See Una..
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:26pm
Welcome back!
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:26pm
Welcome back sir,
Please sleep and never wake up.
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:27pm
That was fast, at least he didn't spend half the 2018 budget there
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:27pm
A for Ajala
Ajala as in Ajasko
The same people wen follow am do red carpet for France nah the same people wen dey welcome am? Please what am I missing out on?
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by dedugba(m): 10:28pm
that one na news where e for return before Daura or my house just asking?
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 10:28pm
Nwoke ojoo nnoo
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:28pm
What positive thing did he bring back?
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by olajiresm21: 10:28pm
Always fun of traveling
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:29pm
No wonder they took the light
Mr Ajala the Badluck is back
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:
The first time you made sense
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by canalily(m): 10:30pm
We knew he will still travel to palistaine
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 10:30pm
Welcome jare Baba to sure
I support anything or anyone that would give flatinoos high blood pressure
Quote me and die 12pm tomorrow
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by SIRmanjar(m): 10:30pm
Hmmm
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by kenzysmith: 10:30pm
When he left nothing added we where happy osinbajo was in control na he has return nothing but bad odour
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by saintade01(m): 10:30pm
Welcome Sir
Re: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:31pm
ultron12345:
How did the Fulani balls taste today
Was it same as yesterday
