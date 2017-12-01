Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Paris (Photos) (2607 Views)

The president’s aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, at about 4.35 p.m. where he was received by senior government officials including his chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and the minister of the federal capital territory, Musa Bello, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after participating at the One Planet summit in Paris, France. The president's aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, at about 4.35 p.m. where he was received by senior government officials including his chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and the minister of the federal capital territory, Musa Bello, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Welcome sir,enemy of corrupt politicians

The way they celebrate this man anytime he is back, like something good is about to happen to the country.







Are these people not tired of always going to the airport to welcome him

Welcome sir





Nightmare of all enemies of Nigeria, especially Pigs and Idiots.



Pigs and idiots right now.. Baba oyoyo! Nightmare of all enemies of Nigeria, especially Pigs and Idiots. Pigs and idiots right now..

Milllz:

I know u don't welcome ur father when comes back,but keep it within ur family pls

I still wonder how we have people like:

Donald Duke, Pat Utomi ,Soludo , Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu e.t.c and our only options for presidency are Atiku and Buhari...

This is how Buhari will walk to Aso Rock in 2019 if Atiku is the main Opposition candidate.... 8 Likes

2and half years no head no tail

Milllz:

The way they celebrate this man anytime he is back, like something good is about to happen to the country.

ItsTutsi:

see how you rushed to mention 'father' and 'family'. You don't just have to say anything if you have nothing to say. Stick to the topic please.

Milllz:

his welcomed becuz his loved and there is nothing u can do about but.wail all day

Baawaa:

Welcome sir,enemy of corrupt politicians so he is enemy of himself.

so he is enemy of himself. I hope u've heard about Buhari And Abba Kyari In New NNPC Scandal?

the piglets will not have a pleasant night, they will be green with bitterness

The wicked president is back!

Apollo Do Buhari For Eyes, He No Even See Una.. The worst part is that

Welcome back!









Welcome back sir,

Welcome back sir, Please sleep and never wake up.

That was fast, at least he didn't spend half the 2018 budget there





A for Ajala

Ajala as in Ajasko



The same people wen follow am do red carpet for France nah the same people wen dey welcome am? Please what am I missing out on? The same people wen follow am do red carpet for France nah the same people wen dey welcome am? Please what am I missing out on?

that one na news where e for return before Daura or my house just asking?

Nwoke ojoo nnoo







What positive thing did he bring back?



Always fun of traveling

No wonder they took the light









Mr Ajala the Badluck is back

Welcome back sir,

Please sleep and never wake up.

The first time you made sense

We knew he will still travel to palistaine







I support anything or anyone that would give flatinoos high blood pressure





I support anything or anyone that would give flatinoos high blood pressure Quote me and die 12pm tomorrow Welcome jare Baba to sure

When he left nothing added we where happy osinbajo was in control na he has return nothing but bad odour

Welcome Sir