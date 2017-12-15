₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by aminulive: 9:38am
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun says any motorist caught driving against traffic will forfeit the vehicle till after the Yuletide.
Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that such preventive measure was necessary to ensure effective traffic management.
He also said there was the need to put measures in place to protect lives and property following the increase in human and vehicular movement during the festive period.
”Our goal this year is to attain zero death as we projected that over 300,000 passengers would be travelling to various destinations during the festive period.
” We will be delighted seeing people travelling for the Christmas and New Year celebration to arrive safely at their various destinations, “he said.
Oladele, however, advised motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel and adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations to reduce crashes.
He said the FRSC had been mobilised for 24 hours patrol to check excesses of drivers during the period.
Oladele also warned motorists against driving after drinking alcohol.
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by PointZerom: 9:55am
Since it is Ogun state, pls search every vehicle very well...that state scares me.
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by FortifiedCity: 12:01pm
Tell that to Lagos Danfo.
I live in Lagos, yes but it is the craziest city in Nigeria.
Relocating to a mansion inside the bush with only animals, trees and water as neighbours loading......10% complete
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by zulex880: 12:01pm
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by ruggedised: 12:01pm
Nice development
PointZerom:
the rate of skull mining in that village no be here oooo
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Seun1stson: 12:02pm
PointZerom:olofo
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by LockDown69(m): 12:02pm
Oh please!
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Heywhizzy(m): 12:02pm
I hope the governor is ready to commission a multi-million parking lot for this project
Nigerians find joy in breaking traffic rules
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Perge(m): 12:03pm
And after Christmas, they should continue driving like maniacs
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Dremo247(m): 12:03pm
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by ikorodukings(m): 12:03pm
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by psalmson001: 12:06pm
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by punisha: 12:06pm
...and after Christmas...u people will seize cars stuck in traffic Abi?
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Obudupikin: 12:10pm
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by MadCow1: 12:11pm
#ScrapFRSC
These fools are clueless.
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Nwaoma198(f): 12:11pm
Sure it's ifo or ijoko
FortifiedCity:
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Secur: 12:12pm
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by rifasenate11(m): 12:16pm
they need easy money. since we know that many Nigerians wouldn't be aware if this new development and alot will do this mistake and by New year the number might get up to 1million defaulting drivers and say they make it like 20k penalty charge before they realease the ceased cars , depending on the type of cars ooo, cos I know so many Range Rover drivers out there will fail and they will collect up to 150k as penalty. in the end, total money made will be close to 1billion or around that.
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by aftatechbiz(m): 12:17pm
and then..?
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by free2ryhme: 12:25pm
aminulive:
Una no go fit tell danfo buses
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by lakesider(m): 12:26pm
That is barbaric ...why not put heavy fine and hold on to car papers
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by free2ryhme: 12:28pm
lakesider:
what you will never try in europe you come dey form rubbish
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by Kbs468(m): 12:50pm
aminulive:
Good a message of caution and advice to motorists coming from the FRSC BOSS in OGUN STATE.
Definitely magnificent of a recommendation it is as part of the write up above that can be adopted for the generality of the society for the sake of the period under review.
Above all, The declaration below that Nigerians should henceforth start dwelling in the spirit of Obedience to not only OUR commandment in relation to spirituality that embodies the guidance for their existence as the Greatest heirs living in the most prominent place in paradise Courtesy of Our status as GOD-ALLAH
But also those of the Earthly contraction in respect of the retention of the political structure defining NIGERIA as a political Entity just like other Nations too like we have made known already as part of a Promise not to declare Our Supremacy but to intercede when and where necessary all around the World as that won't be renege upon.
So, We (GOD-ALLAH) is directing motorists and the general public to commence the act of obeying laws and orders, rules and regulations, As well as the pronouncements that shall be made intermittently for your guidance that shall be a reflection of image reformational instincts in the positive direction being embraced.
PROPHET TB JOSHUA &
LOVELY UNITARY GOD-ALLAH
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by MobilityExpress: 12:57pm
Heywhizzy:
This assertion is very wrong. Do you know that taking one-way on Lagos-Ibadan expressway sometimes is inevitable because of bad roads that are literally death traps for motorists? Also there is the problem of insecurity, where people are forced to take one-way detours or diversions to avoid danger spots that are notorious for bad incidents like robberies, kidnappings etc. So don’t push the blame entirely on motorists who are only trying to survive the hardships of Nigerian roads, rather blame the government for not fulfilling their constitutional obligations of providing good roads that are safe. Do you know how many countless people have died because of the bad roads and insecurity along Lagos-Ogun-Ibadan expressway, and all across the various interstate highways across the country? Also, there’s ongoing construction along the Ogun state expressway that is inflicting serious inconveniences on the motorists, who thereby are forced to ply One-way to ease their suffering on the roads. The ongoing construction is done with little regard to the fact that this is the busiest expressway in the country, because the organization of traffic flow and road space for cars is poor. So don’t blame Nigerians please. The FRSC just want to extort the public, otherwise they should be joining hands to force the federal government to fix the road problems causing people to pass one-way because they are on the field and know exactly what’s happening on ground. To deny this reality means they are 100% hypocrites who hate Nigerian motorists.
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by enigmaticlion: 1:07pm
PointZerom:Skull mining capital of the world. God punish and expose all the skull miners wherever they may be hiding and perpetrating their evil enterprise in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ!
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by enigmaticlion: 1:09pm
Seun1stson:Na true talk. God punish all the skull miners with instant jungle Justice!
|Re: We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC by smato: 1:19pm
Until end of Christmas abi it should be the norm and normal thing to do
