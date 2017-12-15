Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / We Will Seize Vehicles That Drive Against Traffic Until End Of Christmas - FRSC (3346 Views)

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun says any motorist caught driving against traffic will forfeit the vehicle till after the Yuletide.



Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that such preventive measure was necessary to ensure effective traffic management.



He also said there was the need to put measures in place to protect lives and property following the increase in human and vehicular movement during the festive period.



”Our goal this year is to attain zero death as we projected that over 300,000 passengers would be travelling to various destinations during the festive period.



” We will be delighted seeing people travelling for the Christmas and New Year celebration to arrive safely at their various destinations, “he said.



Oladele, however, advised motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel and adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations to reduce crashes.



He said the FRSC had been mobilised for 24 hours patrol to check excesses of drivers during the period.



Oladele also warned motorists against driving after drinking alcohol.



Since it is Ogun state, pls search every vehicle very well...that state scares me. 5 Likes 1 Share





Tell that to Lagos Danfo.



I live in Lagos, yes but it is the craziest city in Nigeria.



Relocating to a mansion inside the bush with only animals, trees and water as neighbours loading......10% complete Tell that to Lagos Danfo.I live in Lagos, yes but it is the craziest city in Nigeria.Relocating to a mansion inside the bush with only animals, trees and water as neighbours loading......10% complete 4 Likes

PointZerom:

Since it is Ogun state, pls search every vehicle very well...that state scares me.

the rate of skull mining in that village no be here oooo Nice developmentthe rate of skull mining in that village no be here oooo 5 Likes 1 Share

PointZerom:

Since it is Ogun state, pls search every vehicle very well...that state scares me. olofo olofo 2 Likes

Oh please!

I hope the governor is ready to commission a multi-million parking lot for this project







Nigerians find joy in breaking traffic rules 1 Like 1 Share

And after Christmas, they should continue driving like maniacs 1 Like 1 Share

ok

....

Buhahahahahahaha

...and after Christmas...u people will seize cars stuck in traffic Abi?

#ScrapFRSC





These fools are clueless. 1 Like

FortifiedCity:





Tell that to Lagos Danfo.



I live in Lagos, yes but it is the craziest city in Nigeria.



Relocating to a mansion inside the bush with only animals, trees and water as neighbours loading......10% complete Sure it's ifo or ijoko 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

they need easy money. since we know that many Nigerians wouldn't be aware if this new development and alot will do this mistake and by New year the number might get up to 1million defaulting drivers and say they make it like 20k penalty charge before they realease the ceased cars , depending on the type of cars ooo, cos I know so many Range Rover drivers out there will fail and they will collect up to 150k as penalty. in the end, total money made will be close to 1billion or around that.







Una no go fit tell danfo buses Una no go fit tell danfo buses

That is barbaric ...why not put heavy fine and hold on to car papers

lakesider:

That is barbaric ...why not put heavy fine and hold on to car papers

what you will never try in europe you come dey form rubbish what you will never try in europe you come dey form rubbish

Good a message of caution and advice to motorists coming from the FRSC BOSS in OGUN STATE.



Definitely magnificent of a recommendation it is as part of the write up above that can be adopted for the generality of the society for the sake of the period under review.



Above all, The declaration below that Nigerians should henceforth start dwelling in the spirit of Obedience to not only OUR commandment in relation to spirituality that embodies the guidance for their existence as the Greatest heirs living in the most prominent place in paradise Courtesy of Our status as GOD-ALLAH



But also those of the Earthly contraction in respect of the retention of the political structure defining NIGERIA as a political Entity just like other Nations too like we have made known already as part of a Promise not to declare Our Supremacy but to intercede when and where necessary all around the World as that won't be renege upon.



So, We (GOD-ALLAH) is directing motorists and the general public to commence the act of obeying laws and orders, rules and regulations, As well as the pronouncements that shall be made intermittently for your guidance that shall be a reflection of image reformational instincts in the positive direction being embraced.





PROPHET TB JOSHUA &



LOVELY UNITARY GOD-ALLAH Good a message of caution and advice to motorists coming from the FRSC BOSS in OGUN STATE.Definitely magnificent of a recommendation it is as part of the write up above that can be adopted for the generality of the society for the sake of the period under review.Above all, The declaration below that Nigerians should henceforth start dwelling in the spirit of Obedience to not only OUR commandment in relation to spirituality that embodies the guidance for their existence as the Greatest heirs living in the most prominent place in paradise Courtesy of Our status as GOD-ALLAHBut also those of the Earthly contraction in respect of the retention of the political structure defining NIGERIA as a political Entity just like other Nations too like we have made known already as part of a Promise not to declare Our Supremacy but to intercede when and where necessary all around the World as that won't be renege upon.So, We (GOD-ALLAH) is directing motorists and the general public to commence the act of obeying laws and orders, rules and regulations, As well as the pronouncements that shall be made intermittently for your guidance that shall be a reflection of image reformational instincts in the positive direction being embraced.PROPHET TB JOSHUA &LOVELY UNITARY GOD-ALLAH

Heywhizzy:





Nigerians find joy in breaking traffic rules

This assertion is very wrong. Do you know that taking one-way on Lagos-Ibadan expressway sometimes is inevitable because of bad roads that are literally death traps for motorists? Also there is the problem of insecurity, where people are forced to take one-way detours or diversions to avoid danger spots that are notorious for bad incidents like robberies, kidnappings etc. So don’t push the blame entirely on motorists who are only trying to survive the hardships of Nigerian roads, rather blame the government for not fulfilling their constitutional obligations of providing good roads that are safe. Do you know how many countless people have died because of the bad roads and insecurity along Lagos-Ogun-Ibadan expressway, and all across the various interstate highways across the country? Also, there’s ongoing construction along the Ogun state expressway that is inflicting serious inconveniences on the motorists, who thereby are forced to ply One-way to ease their suffering on the roads. The ongoing construction is done with little regard to the fact that this is the busiest expressway in the country, because the organization of traffic flow and road space for cars is poor. So don’t blame Nigerians please. The FRSC just want to extort the public, otherwise they should be joining hands to force the federal government to fix the road problems causing people to pass one-way because they are on the field and know exactly what’s happening on ground. To deny this reality means they are 100% hypocrites who hate Nigerian motorists. This assertion is very wrong. Do you know that taking one-way on Lagos-Ibadan expressway sometimes is inevitable because of bad roads that are literally death traps for motorists? Also there is the problem of insecurity, where people are forced to take one-way detours or diversions to avoid danger spots that are notorious for bad incidents like robberies, kidnappings etc. So don’t push the blame entirely on motorists who are only trying to survive the hardships of Nigerian roads, rather blame the government for not fulfilling their constitutional obligations of providing good roads that are safe. Do you know how many countless people have died because of the bad roads and insecurity along Lagos-Ogun-Ibadan expressway, and all across the various interstate highways across the country? Also, there’s ongoing construction along the Ogun state expressway that is inflicting serious inconveniences on the motorists, who thereby are forced to ply One-way to ease their suffering on the roads. The ongoing construction is done with little regard to the fact that this is the busiest expressway in the country, because the organization of traffic flow and road space for cars is poor. So don’t blame Nigerians please. The FRSC just want to extort the public, otherwise they should be joining hands to force the federal government to fix the road problems causing people to pass one-way because they are on the field and know exactly what’s happening on ground. To deny this reality means they are 100% hypocrites who hate Nigerian motorists.

PointZerom:

Since it is Ogun state, pls search every vehicle very well...that state scares me. Skull mining capital of the world. God punish and expose all the skull miners wherever they may be hiding and perpetrating their evil enterprise in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ! Skull mining capital of the world. God punish and expose all the skull miners wherever they may be hiding and perpetrating their evil enterprise in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ!

Seun1stson:



olofo Na true talk. God punish all the skull miners with instant jungle Justice! Na true talk. God punish all the skull miners with instant jungle Justice!