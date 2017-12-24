Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures (9113 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



Shared with caption .



But Really Yo, Why will I be calm its My Birthday Na...Lol.

I will Forever be Grateful to GOD and to everyone out there supporting one way or the Other...Without U guys there won't have been a Niniola/Nini de/QOAH....Thank You Everyone and yeah if U see me drive by, holla at Ur girl with my gift lol.... #NINIOLA #ITSMYDAY #DEC15



Happy birthday sis







Lol... Niqqas shouting she no fine up and down, if she appear on bikini y'all will start talking trash, she she decides to be moderate 1 Like

She no fine 10 Likes 1 Share

Hbd oo 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

She no fine Who asked you?? Who asked you?? 62 Likes 5 Shares

Happy birthday Nini.......keep balling in grace 3 Likes

doyinisaac:

Who asked you?? but he is right na, d lady is not fyne. but he is right na, d lady is not fyne. 8 Likes 1 Share

Jesse01:

but he is right na, d lady is not fyne. k 1 Like

Jesse01:

but he is right na, d lady is not fyne. But no be she create herself now. She's created by God But no be she create herself now. She's created by God 26 Likes

...Happy Birthday girl. Maradona's a hit jam! Oh she a gunner...Happy Birthday girl. Maradona's a hit jam! 3 Likes

Larrey:

But no be she create herself now. She's created by God no put God for the matter,na her parents fault choose your spouse wisely. no put God for the matter,na her parents fault choose your spouse wisely. 2 Likes

Didn't know she was that old



#Maradonacrooner

LesbianBoy:

She no fine U wey be like demon nko U wey be like demon nko 4 Likes

Niniola and Simi have this vibe that I like.

Our female musicians are really doing well lately. 7 Likes 2 Shares

LesbianBoy:

She no fine

see ugly person reacting like chemical see ugly person reacting like chemical 11 Likes 1 Share

jaysmallz:

Didn't know she was that old



#Maradonacrooner

you that is an ancestor you wan use her for sacrifice you that is an ancestor you wan use her for sacrifice 1 Like

go and marry crew dey come 1 Like

Where is her husband ??

as funny as love makes one blind...i don't think i love can overshadow the kinda kids i wanna give birth to....if i marry this one....which kinda colour would we give birth to?

Fine woman but if shes Assnal fan, shes not fine again

Tryna figure out the looks without makeup..........it is well...

Please is Teniola her sister?

Handsomecole:

Where is her husband ?? Inside my nose,see question. Inside my nose,see question. 1 Like

Until this girl wash that make up that's when i will say that she lady is beautiful.

mrtayesynchro:

Please is Teniola her sister? Inside my bathroom,she dey baf. Inside my bathroom,she dey baf.