Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures

Celebrities

Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by AnonymousIP: 10:07am
Shared with caption .

 But Really Yo, Why will I be calm its My Birthday Na...Lol.
I will Forever be Grateful to GOD and to everyone out there supporting one way or the Other...Without U guys there won't have been a Niniola/Nini de/QOAH....Thank You Everyone and yeah if U see me drive by, holla at Ur girl with my gift lol.... #NINIOLA #ITSMYDAY #DEC15

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/niniola-31st-birthday/





Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:09am
Happy birthday sis



Lol... Niqqas shouting she no fine up and down, if she appear on bikini y'all will start talking trash, she she decides to be moderate

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by LesbianBoy(m): 10:15am
She no fine

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by itspzpics(m): 10:20am
Hbd oo

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by doyinisaac(m): 10:25am
LesbianBoy:
She no fine
Who asked you??

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Funky123(f): 10:32am
Happy birthday Nini.......keep balling in grace

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Jesse01(m): 10:39am
doyinisaac:
Who asked you??
but he is right na, d lady is not fyne.

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by doyinisaac(m): 10:40am
Jesse01:
but he is right na, d lady is not fyne.
k

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Larrey(f): 11:52am
Jesse01:
but he is right na, d lady is not fyne.
But no be she create herself now. She's created by God

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Mryacks(m): 11:59am
Oh she a gunner grin...Happy Birthday girl. Maradona's a hit jam!

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by queensera(f): 12:06pm
Nice
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by teekay213(m): 12:12pm
Larrey:
But no be she create herself now. She's created by God
no put God for the matter,na her parents fault choose your spouse wisely.

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by jaysmallz(m): 12:20pm
Didn't know she was that old

#Maradonacrooner
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by tyson98: 12:22pm
LesbianBoy:
She no fine
U wey be like demon nko

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by IamLaura(f): 1:10pm
Niniola and Simi have this vibe that I like.
Our female musicians are really doing well lately.

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by OgaDonald: 4:02pm
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by SurefireFashion: 4:12pm
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Gozychuks(m): 5:18pm
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
LesbianBoy:
She no fine

see ugly person reacting like chemical

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
jaysmallz:
Didn't know she was that old

#Maradonacrooner

you that is an ancestor you wan use her for sacrifice undecided

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:20pm
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by yeyerolling: 5:20pm
go and marry crew dey come

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Handsomecole(m): 5:20pm
Where is her husband ??
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by psychologist(m): 5:20pm
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by crownedprinz(m): 5:20pm
as funny as love makes one blind...i don't think i love can overshadow the kinda kids i wanna give birth to....if i marry this one....which kinda colour would we give birth to?
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by itsandi(m): 5:20pm
Fine woman but if shes Assnal fan, shes not fine again undecided
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by mofedamijo(m): 5:22pm
Tryna figure out the looks without makeup..........it is well...
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by mrtayesynchro(m): 5:22pm
Please is Teniola her sister?
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:22pm
Handsomecole:
Where is her husband ??
Inside my nose,see question. grin

Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by OnyeOGA(m): 5:23pm
Until this girl wash that make up that's when i will say that she lady is beautiful.
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:23pm
mrtayesynchro:
Please is Teniola her sister?
Inside my bathroom,she dey baf.
Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by enemyofprogress: 5:23pm
Her only problem is her armpits odour

