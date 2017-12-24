₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by AnonymousIP: 10:07am
@VIVIANGIST
Shared with caption .
But Really Yo, Why will I be calm its My Birthday Na...Lol.
I will Forever be Grateful to GOD and to everyone out there supporting one way or the Other...Without U guys there won't have been a Niniola/Nini de/QOAH....Thank You Everyone and yeah if U see me drive by, holla at Ur girl with my gift lol.... #NINIOLA #ITSMYDAY #DEC15
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/niniola-31st-birthday/
6 Likes
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:09am
Happy birthday sis
Lol... Niqqas shouting she no fine up and down, if she appear on bikini y'all will start talking trash, she she decides to be moderate
1 Like
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by LesbianBoy(m): 10:15am
She no fine
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by itspzpics(m): 10:20am
Hbd oo
1 Like
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by doyinisaac(m): 10:25am
LesbianBoy:Who asked you??
62 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Funky123(f): 10:32am
Happy birthday Nini.......keep balling in grace
3 Likes
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Jesse01(m): 10:39am
doyinisaac:but he is right na, d lady is not fyne.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by doyinisaac(m): 10:40am
Jesse01:k
1 Like
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Larrey(f): 11:52am
Jesse01:But no be she create herself now. She's created by God
26 Likes
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Mryacks(m): 11:59am
Oh she a gunner ...Happy Birthday girl. Maradona's a hit jam!
3 Likes
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by queensera(f): 12:06pm
Nice
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by teekay213(m): 12:12pm
Larrey:no put God for the matter,na her parents fault choose your spouse wisely.
2 Likes
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by jaysmallz(m): 12:20pm
Didn't know she was that old
#Maradonacrooner
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by tyson98: 12:22pm
LesbianBoy:U wey be like demon nko
4 Likes
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by IamLaura(f): 1:10pm
Niniola and Simi have this vibe that I like.
Our female musicians are really doing well lately.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by OgaDonald: 4:02pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by SurefireFashion: 4:12pm
hbd LLNP.
.
.
check my signature ⬇️⬇️
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Gozychuks(m): 5:18pm
.
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
LesbianBoy:
see ugly person reacting like chemical
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
jaysmallz:
you that is an ancestor you wan use her for sacrifice
1 Like
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:20pm
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by yeyerolling: 5:20pm
go and marry crew dey come
1 Like
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Handsomecole(m): 5:20pm
Where is her husband ??
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by psychologist(m): 5:20pm
Gg
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by crownedprinz(m): 5:20pm
as funny as love makes one blind...i don't think i love can overshadow the kinda kids i wanna give birth to....if i marry this one....which kinda colour would we give birth to?
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by itsandi(m): 5:20pm
Fine woman but if shes Assnal fan, shes not fine again
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by mofedamijo(m): 5:22pm
Tryna figure out the looks without makeup..........it is well...
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by mrtayesynchro(m): 5:22pm
Please is Teniola her sister?
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:22pm
Handsomecole:Inside my nose,see question.
1 Like
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by OnyeOGA(m): 5:23pm
Until this girl wash that make up that's when i will say that she lady is beautiful.
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:23pm
mrtayesynchro:Inside my bathroom,she dey baf.
|Re: Singer Niniola Celebrates 31st Birthday With Lovely Pictures by enemyofprogress: 5:23pm
Her only problem is her armpits odour
