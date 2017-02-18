Popular Cool/Wazobia/info FM OAP and member of the PH Sports gang, Ufuoma Egbamuno @Foskolo today walked down the aisle with his other half @ChizzyWhyte88 .



Ufuoma, a seasoned Arsenal fan and popular journalist who hails from Delta State, known for his "feminish" voice and name and also a co-host on Popular Sport show Football Frenzy decided to break the Chain of Bachelorhood in The Sports Gang as he finally ties the knot today.! 2 Likes 1 Share