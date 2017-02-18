₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by GeniusDavid(m): 4:23pm
Popular Cool/Wazobia/info FM OAP and member of the PH Sports gang, Ufuoma Egbamuno @Foskolo today walked down the aisle with his other half @ChizzyWhyte88 .
Ufuoma, a seasoned Arsenal fan and popular journalist who hails from Delta State, known for his "feminish" voice and name and also a co-host on Popular Sport show Football Frenzy decided to break the Chain of Bachelorhood in The Sports Gang as he finally ties the knot today.!
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by GeniusDavid(m): 4:28pm
Happy Married Life Ufuoma.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by GeniusDavid(m): 4:33pm
#Fomzzy17
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by GeniusDavid(m): 4:52pm
CC: Lalasticlala
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by mogboyelade(f): 5:00pm
Congratulations! This is called love.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Notime4drama: 7:37pm
The man leg sha
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:37pm
awesome!!!!
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by abham: 7:38pm
Nice
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 7:38pm
Congratulations ....
Some dudes face will be like ...
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Kanmyos(m): 7:39pm
congratulations! this needs to be added to the dictionary for a perfect example of love...
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Eluwilussit(m): 7:39pm
Gunners + United = Sunderland
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 7:39pm
When ur other witches are on ur case, so u forget 2 transform back.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by youngjoy(f): 7:40pm
awwwa this is cute
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by serverconnect: 7:40pm
God bless your union. So so cute.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by ekiyor3: 7:40pm
ok
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:40pm
HML
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Ifeconwaba(m): 7:40pm
good for you man.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by zealblinks(m): 7:40pm
mogboyelade:not love.
Is good to have money because if not for his money, she wouldnt have dated him let alone of marrying him..
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by ddippset(m): 7:41pm
True love really. God bless them.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:41pm
Happy married life. Never he's a man. Chineke! What a woman's voice
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by queencalipso(f): 7:42pm
Awww!! Cute
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by yinkson(m): 7:42pm
Wow! Congrats
Up gunners
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:42pm
Congratulations
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by oride(m): 7:45pm
Immediately they scored the second goal, I said to my girlfriend, stand up let's go.
We met once at Heineken UCL party some years back, cool guy.
congrats foskolo.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Timoodi: 7:47pm
congratulation ufuoma
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Arewa12: 7:48pm
Wish dem best of luck
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by lightuplightup: 7:49pm
is it true
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by Anapuao(f): 7:49pm
Awwww congratulations my dearest friend chizzy. God bless your home
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 7:49pm
Love indeed... Congratulations to the couple.
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 7:49pm
Money answereth all
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by TrapHedges(m): 7:49pm
Lol the man with the sexy female voice
happy married life foskolo
|Re: Ufuoma Egbamuno Weds Chizzy Whyte (Photos) by ceeceebobo(m): 7:50pm
Congrats to you Ufuoma and your beautiful bride. I'm an ardent listener of your shows.
