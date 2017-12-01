Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ada Mike‎, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) (10073 Views)

The female mechanic who is from Anambra state - assembles tricycles popularly known as 'Keke Napep' after the imported parts arrive Nigeria.



The popular saying 'what a man can do, a woman can do better' appears to have been confirmed by this hardworking and determined Nigerian lady, Ada Mike‎, is the rave of the moment after sharing photos of her doing what she knows how to do best.The female mechanic who is from Anambra state - assembles tricycles popularly known as 'Keke Napep' after the imported parts arrive Nigeria.

Hardworking Beautiful Woman! God bless you 28 Likes

..... what a man can do a woman can do too........... 4 Likes 1 Share

Some women are naturally strong like men.



Some men are naturally weak like women.



Much respect & love to this very strong woman. 25 Likes

And they think we don't deserve Biafra, Igbos are special beings 21 Likes

Nna gi muru gi.

This one small nah. Come east n be amazed 3 Likes

Nice one, that's the real slay queen, not those lazy selfie addicts on social media 5 Likes

Adaowerri111:

And they think we don't deserve Biafra, Igbos are special beings

Its our right.....





Adabekee



How the ngwori for this season go be na? Its our right.....AdabekeeHow the ngwori for this season go be na? 2 Likes

In my country, machines assemble stuff like this not some "hardworking beautiful lady " 2 Likes 1 Share

Is she the only one working there?

Why are women given unnecessary showcase. sebi wat a man can do, a woman can do better, so why the news.

So because she assemble keke now, she has done what someone hasn't done before.

Lazy Africans.

Go to American plants and see hundreds of women assembling and even doing harder works y 3 Likes

I thank God she can assemble Keke

I am sure its is an Indian company 1 Like 1 Share

.

That why afonja can kill to have our beautiful and hardworking ladies.





They hate igbos but cant be on their own.their dirty ladies are running to libya.







igbo amaka abi No be so....... 5 Likes 2 Shares

There is dignity in labour







All yea lazy ones , take a look at the ants and learn the tenets of hardwork. 1 Like

They will now come and chestbeat about this. They would tell us if only the zoo gives them Biafla, the woman would have been assalembling space rocket engines. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nwanyi maranma

she's hardworking. 1 Like

Good job

So now that I have met her, what next?

Nothing special

AnodaIT:

In my country, machines assemble stuff like this not some "hardworking beautiful lady " oya,run go ur country. wetin u dey here dey do oya,run go ur country. wetin u dey here dey do 1 Like

Adaowerri111:

And they think we don't deserve Biafra, Igbos are special beings I swear I didn't see this comment before I posted my first comment. They are so predictable. I swear I didn't see this comment before I posted my first comment. They are so predictable. 3 Likes

Loyalblak007:

Hardworking Beautiful Woman! God bless you igbo ladies are hardworking igbo ladies are hardworking 1 Like 1 Share