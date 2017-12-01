₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 10:38am
The popular saying 'what a man can do, a woman can do better' appears to have been confirmed by this hardworking and determined Nigerian lady, Ada Mike, is the rave of the moment after sharing photos of her doing what she knows how to do best.
The female mechanic who is from Anambra state - assembles tricycles popularly known as 'Keke Napep' after the imported parts arrive Nigeria.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-lady-assembles-tricycles-k-keke-becomes-online-sensation-photos.html
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 10:39am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-lady-assembles-tricycles-k-keke-becomes-online-sensation-photos.html
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 10:40am
Hardworking Beautiful Woman! God bless you
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 10:41am
what a man can do a woman can do too...... .....
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by GraGra247: 10:49am
Some women are naturally strong like men.
Some men are naturally weak like women.
Much respect & love to this very strong woman.
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 10:51am
And they think we don't deserve Biafra, Igbos are special beings
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by wtfcoded: 10:54am
Nna gi muru gi.
This one small nah. Come east n be amazed
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by HallaDaTruth: 11:03am
Nice one, that's the real slay queen, not those lazy selfie addicts on social media
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 11:07am
Adaowerri111:
Its our right.....
Adabekee
How the ngwori for this season go be na?
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 11:13am
In my country, machines assemble stuff like this not some "hardworking beautiful lady "
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by MasterKim: 11:36am
Is she the only one working there?
Why are women given unnecessary showcase. sebi wat a man can do, a woman can do better, so why the news.
So because she assemble keke now, she has done what someone hasn't done before.
Lazy Africans.
Go to American plants and see hundreds of women assembling and even doing harder works y
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 12:31pm
I thank God she can assemble Keke
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Keneking: 12:32pm
I am sure its is an Indian company
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by chiagozien(m): 12:32pm
.
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by chiagozien(m): 12:32pm
That why afonja can kill to have our beautiful and hardworking ladies.
They hate igbos but cant be on their own.their dirty ladies are running to libya.
igbo amaka abi No be so.......
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 12:33pm
There is dignity in labour
All yea lazy ones , take a look at the ants and learn the tenets of hardwork.
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by DonVikings: 12:33pm
They will now come and chestbeat about this. They would tell us if only the zoo gives them Biafla, the woman would have been assalembling space rocket engines.
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 12:33pm
Nwanyi maranma
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by jericco1(m): 12:34pm
she's hardworking.
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 12:35pm
Good job
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by magiki(m): 12:35pm
So now that I have met her, what next?
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Massob: 12:36pm
Nothing special
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Bmaster(m): 12:36pm
AnodaIT:oya,run go ur country. wetin u dey here dey do
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by DonVikings: 12:37pm
Adaowerri111:I swear I didn't see this comment before I posted my first comment. They are so predictable.
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by colli247(m): 12:38pm
Loyalblak007:igbo ladies are hardworking
|Re: Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) by Massob: 12:38pm
DonVikings:Don't mind them, they won't appreciate our own that is lecturing in Harvard with no formal education
