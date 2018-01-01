₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,259 members, 4,008,658 topics. Date: Saturday, 06 January 2018 at 08:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra (5706 Views)
Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos / Ada Mike, Lady Who Assembles Keke Napep In Anambra State (Photos) / Nigerians In Diaspora Support Mechanic Blessing, Abuja Female Mechanic (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by AutoReportNG: 9:50pm On Jan 05
It's often said that what a man can do, a woman can do better, this is a woman that is walking in the paths men walked. Meet Ada Mike, Nigerian female mechanic who assembles 'Keke Napep' parts from scratch in Anambra State. See more pictures below...
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/meet-female-mechanic-who-assembles-keke.html
Lalasticlala
Seun
Mynd44
Marpol
1 Like
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by AutoReportNG: 9:50pm On Jan 05
God bless all hardworking women..
14 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by mKc9ET(m): 9:56pm On Jan 05
IGBO WOMEN ARE TIGRESS
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by MrHistorian: 9:57pm On Jan 05
Anambra again?
3 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Evablizin(f): 9:57pm On Jan 05
Whatever you do,do it with all your might,for in the realm of the dead,there is no work or planning or knowledge or wisdom.
Ride on ma.
3 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Evablizin(f): 9:59pm On Jan 05
AutoReportNG:AMEN.
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by majamajic(m): 9:59pm On Jan 05
wow
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by ClitoPen: 10:35pm On Jan 05
Lovely but @op, she is not a mechanic.
Simply a sales girls doing her job on brand new kekes which shows she s grounded in the business.
1 Like
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by ufuosman(m): 10:46pm On Jan 05
No food for lazy woman, kudos to her
1 Like
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by iSlayer: 10:48pm On Jan 05
Excellent work Mademoiselle. The Igbo abhor laziness,whether man or woman. Igbo amaka.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Mintayo(m): 11:51pm On Jan 05
It is called hard-work...
Pls help save Anu...http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by JamaicanLove(f): 7:03am
ClitoPen:
Oga clitoris be appreciative for once... whether she's a mechanics or not
4 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by abdelrahman: 7:03am
Idiotic slayqueens won't like this.
2 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by cooldipo1(m): 7:07am
I respect your hustle Sis!
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Edu3Again: 7:18am
BIAFRA ALL THE WAY!
DEM SAY BIAFRA IS LAND LOCKED, YET THESE SAME PEOPLE DEY REJOICE OVER DRY DOCK FOR NORTH.
ARE THEY ALL NOT JOKERS
SOUTH THEY MOVE 4WD WITH TECHNOLOGY, NORTH DEY MOVE BACKWARD WITH FULANI HERDSMEN.
I BEG ALL SOUTHERNERS MAKE WE ALL SUPPORT THE DIALOGUE BETWEEN THE IGBOS & YORUBA'S BEING PLANNED.
WHATEVER WE DISCUSS WILL BE RATIIFED WITH THE SOUTH-SOUTH.
THE SOUTH OF NIJA MUST UNITE, IF NOT THIS WILL HAPPEN TO US SOON.
http://guardian.ng/news/herdsmen-kill-50-in-benue-communities/
2 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Realestatepro(m): 7:18am
nice one!!!
she might be from Nnewi... their women are usually very powerful and strong.
2 Likes
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by CaptainJeffry: 7:22am
My kind of slay queen. Keep it up sis.
1 Like
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by nvm27: 7:24am
************** GOAL 9JA FOTBALL FORUM!!*******************
Visit goal 9ja Football Forum today to get daily football news, Daily Football Betting Tips & Join Daily Intresting Football discussion!!
To check Out goal 9ja football forum:
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Protocall: 7:27am
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by Lekan1o1: 7:30am
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by MistaBabz: 7:31am
Nice job, keep it up. God bless your hustle.
She's far better than all these ladies that depends solely on men for everything
1 Like
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by EmekaBlue(m): 7:38am
As to get bf wey no broke hard these days na.
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by set11: 7:39am
nice one
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by ewereff(m): 7:39am
JamaicanLove:lolzz
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by nwanza1: 7:56am
Igbo women sha
Beremx bia fulu ooo
1 Like
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by BeijinDossier: 7:57am
Good job
|Re: Meet A Female Mechanic Who Assembles 'Keke Napep' Parts From Scratch In Anambra by NubiLove(m): 8:29am
okay. cool.
(0) (Reply)
Becomin A Lecturer In A Nigerian University / Structural Engineering Forum : Lets Get Talking / Workers Protest Report Of Kogi ‘ghost’ Screening Exercise
Viewing this topic: sulaimon22, temi1526, iremide007(m), olagamalin(m), falopetemitope, Xkoba, SSPX(m), anambrang, Rotentina(m), twinklinglights, Amarisa, harmless011, sherlock229(m), stancod(m), captianBarbosa(m), samsono30, lekanville, abes(m), showghan(m), mykeaji(m), surrogatesng, okusbaba(m), KikiBlack, Samtob90(m), Emmychem(m), Clever660, GogobiriLalas, Kingx4sure and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22