Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/meet-female-mechanic-who-assembles-keke.html



Marpol It's often said that what a man can do, a woman can do better, this is a woman that is walking in the paths men walked. Meet Ada Mike, Nigerian female mechanic who assembles 'Keke Napep' parts from scratch in Anambra State. See more pictures below...Source:LalasticlalaSeunMynd44Marpol 1 Like

God bless all hardworking women.. 14 Likes

IGBO WOMEN ARE TIGRESS 22 Likes 2 Shares

Anambra again? 3 Likes







Whatever you do,do it with all your might,for in the realm of the dead,there is no work or planning or knowledge or wisdom.



Ride on ma. Whatever you do,do it with all your might,for in the realm of the dead,there is no work or planning or knowledge or wisdom.Ride on ma. 3 Likes

AutoReportNG:

God bless all hardworking women.. AMEN. AMEN.

wow

Lovely but @op, she is not a mechanic.



Simply a sales girls doing her job on brand new kekes which shows she s grounded in the business. 1 Like

No food for lazy woman, kudos to her 1 Like

Excellent work Mademoiselle. The Igbo abhor laziness,whether man or woman. Igbo amaka. 10 Likes 3 Shares



Pls help save Anu... It is called hard-work...Pls help save Anu... http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life

ClitoPen:

Lovely but @op, she is not a mechanic.



Simply a sales girls doing her job on brand new kekes which shows she s grounded in the business.







Oga clitoris be appreciative for once... whether she's a mechanics or not Oga clitoris be appreciative for once... whether she's a mechanics or not 4 Likes

Idiotic slayqueens won't like this. 2 Likes

I respect your hustle Sis!





DEM SAY BIAFRA IS LAND LOCKED, YET THESE SAME PEOPLE DEY REJOICE OVER DRY DOCK FOR NORTH.



ARE THEY ALL NOT JOKERS



SOUTH THEY MOVE 4WD WITH TECHNOLOGY, NORTH DEY MOVE BACKWARD WITH FULANI HERDSMEN.



I BEG ALL SOUTHERNERS MAKE WE ALL SUPPORT THE DIALOGUE BETWEEN THE IGBOS & YORUBA'S BEING PLANNED. BIAFRA ALL THE WAY!DEM SAY BIAFRA IS LAND LOCKED, YET THESE SAME PEOPLE DEY REJOICE OVER DRY DOCK FOR NORTH.ARE THEY ALL NOT JOKERSSOUTH THEY MOVE 4WD WITH TECHNOLOGY, NORTH DEY MOVE BACKWARD WITH FULANI HERDSMEN.I BEG ALL SOUTHERNERS MAKE WE ALL SUPPORT THE DIALOGUE BETWEEN THE IGBOS & YORUBA'S BEING PLANNED.





WHATEVER WE DISCUSS WILL BE RATIIFED WITH THE SOUTH-SOUTH.



THE SOUTH OF NIJA MUST UNITE, IF NOT THIS WILL HAPPEN TO US SOON.





http://guardian.ng/news/herdsmen-kill-50-in-benue-communities/ 2 Likes

nice one!!!

she might be from Nnewi... their women are usually very powerful and strong. 2 Likes

My kind of slay queen. Keep it up sis. 1 Like

Nice job, keep it up. God bless your hustle.

She's far better than all these ladies that depends solely on men for everything 1 Like





As to get bf wey no broke hard these days na.

nice one

JamaicanLove:









Oga clitoris be appreciative for once... whether she's a mechanics or not lolzz lolzz



Beremx bia fulu ooo Igbo women shaBeremx bia fulu ooo 1 Like

Good job