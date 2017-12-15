Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) (10194 Views)

Inside The Giginyu Specialist Hospital In Kano Commissioned By Buhari (Photos) / Dead Body In Yobe Transported With Wheelbarrow From Hospital To Deceased Home / What A Doctor Did When I Accompanied A Female Friend To The Hospital (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









A Facebook user identified as Chizomam Onyeledo, has taken to the social networking platform and shared some photos of a man who was captured on camera carrying his son in a wheelbarrow to the hospital in Imo state.



The poster shared the photos and wrote;



*****************



"The issue of transportation in Owerri is really dealing with people.







Today at the hospital, everyone became speechless as a man brought his son for wound dressing and check up with wheelbarrow!!!



This little boy was involved in an accident,he had fracture(broken arm) and this made it difficult for his dad to carry him. The man explain that they've waited for hours and there was no available vehicle to bring them to the hospital.



This is the height of suffering that even with your money in your pocket you'll have to trek miles under hot sun!!!



Dear lord please come to our aid!!!!"





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-man-seen-taking-his-son-to.html Many Nigerian on social media are asking where the Imo State Commissioner for Happiness is, after some photos of a man seen carrying his sick son to the hospital in wheelbarrow emerged online.A Facebook user identified as Chizomam Onyeledo, has taken to the social networking platform and shared some photos of a man who was captured on camera carrying his son in a wheelbarrow to the hospital in Imo state.The poster shared the photos and wrote;*****************"The issue of transportation in Owerri is really dealing with people.Today at the hospital, everyone became speechless as a man brought his son for wound dressing and check up with wheelbarrow!!!This little boy was involved in an accident,he had fracture(broken arm) and this made it difficult for his dad to carry him. The man explain that they've waited for hours and there was no available vehicle to bring them to the hospital.This is the height of suffering that even with your money in your pocket you'll have to trek miles under hot sun!!!Dear lord please come to our aid!!!!"

And The Governor is busy erecting irrelevant statues ! Owelle Rochas Anayo Okoroawusa issa Big Foool !! 21 Likes

okorostatue 3 Likes 1 Share







Aboki will always be aboki,

Notwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable.



That innocent poor boy doesn't deserve such humiliation. Aboki will always be aboki,Notwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable.That innocent poor boy doesn't deserve such humiliation. 8 Likes 1 Share

Father's Love. God bless you dad wherever you are for being there for me. 7 Likes

This man deserves a statue 18 Likes 1 Share

Fatherly 3 Likes

And tomorrow, that same boy would label the poor father a wizard . I hope and pray he gets better 3 Likes 1 Share

Should I blame the government on this or blame the father for being extremely stupid?

like seriously? how much TF would it have cost him from his home to the hospital?

African parents quit banging if y'all ain't gat somethin' reasonable doin' for pete's sake.

kids ain't trophies.

gat a neighbor with 7 kids, and his on 45k monthly salary, yet he's still bangin' cuz he wanna "literally" become the Biblical Abraham... damnit wife is still preg... 1 Like

Dichrys:

This man deserves a statue

And one slowpoke is already constructing a next statue worth millions. Is it that leaders in the country like seeing people in poverty or what? The bleeping have the money to pay salaries, build schools etc but they prefer to use em for statues and wardrobe allowance. 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Aboki will always be aboki,

Nothwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable.



Olodo oshi Olodo oshi 8 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Aboki will always be aboki,

Nothwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable.

Stop pretending to be stupid. Stop pretending to be stupid. 13 Likes

GOD BLESS OUR PARENTS....AMEN 3 Likes





Rochas have seen something to mould Kai!Rochas have seen something to mould 1 Like

chai

NwaAmaikpe:







Aboki will always be aboki,

Nothwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable.

If sense is a tablet I would have prescribe 5 packet each morning afternoon and night If sense is a tablet I would have prescribe 5 packet each morning afternoon and night 6 Likes

Thunder fire NwaAmaikpe 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





Aboki will always be aboki, Nothwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable. Seriously?... Is this what you could think of What about the injured child Seriously?... Is this what you could think ofWhat about the injured child 2 Likes

Nothing wrong. He got to the hospital at least 1 Like

PMBtill2023:

WHY are some Nigerians so shameless like this,how much will it takes him to board a tricycle or even a bike.. Mumu, did u read the story? Mumu, did u read the story? 3 Likes

God! It's a pity to see this.



It's now a clear fact that more and more Nigerians, not just in Imo are being pauperized by this arrogantly, selfish and egocentric bastard! APC AP&C FILMS led profligate government.



Ontop our oiyel money. 1 Like

I guess Being dumped by a guy with dreadlocks is the worst feeling ever, because anytime you're at home and see mopping stick you suddenly become emotional 3 Likes 2 Shares

It's our country. We have to face it. Just don't compare it to a place where 3 top-notch ambulances and 2 police cars will be there within 5 minutes to treat the child on the scene then take him to the nearest hospital emergency room, where, by law, they MUST accept him. 1 Like

Uwa bu pawpaw mehn...

Tomorrow now when this lil nigga becomes another neymar, even okorocha will be hustling to erect a statue in his honour...



But for now, the whole job of tending to the job of bringing him up is wholly the father's responsibilities... 1 Like