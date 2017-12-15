₦airaland Forum

Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos)

Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 12:56pm
Many Nigerian on social media are asking where the Imo State Commissioner for Happiness is, after some photos of a man seen carrying his sick son to the hospital in wheelbarrow emerged online.



A Facebook user identified as Chizomam Onyeledo, has taken to the social networking platform and shared some photos of a man who was captured on camera carrying his son in a wheelbarrow to the hospital in Imo state.

The poster shared the photos and wrote;

"The issue of transportation in Owerri is really dealing with people.



Today at the hospital, everyone became speechless as a man brought his son for wound dressing and check up with wheelbarrow!!!

This little boy was involved in an accident,he had fracture(broken arm) and this made it difficult for his dad to carry him. The man explain that they've waited for hours and there was no available vehicle to bring them to the hospital.

This is the height of suffering that even with your money in your pocket you'll have to trek miles under hot sun!!!

Dear lord please come to our aid!!!!"


http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-man-seen-taking-his-son-to.html

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:10pm
And The Governor is busy erecting irrelevant statues ! Owelle Rochas Anayo Okoroawusa issa Big Foool !!

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 1:34pm
okorostatue grin

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:56pm
Aboki will always be aboki,
Notwithstanding, what this Aboki did is totally unacceptable.

That innocent poor boy doesn't deserve such humiliation.

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:37pm
Father's Love. God bless you dad wherever you are for being there for me.

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Dichrys(m): 2:52pm
This man deserves a statue grin

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by RemedyLab: 2:53pm
Fatherly

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 2:53pm
And tomorrow, that same boy would label the poor father a wizard . I hope and pray he gets better

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Offpoint: 2:53pm
Should I blame the government on this or blame the father for being extremely stupid?
like seriously? how much TF would it have cost him from his home to the hospital?
African parents quit banging if y'all ain't gat somethin' reasonable doin' for pete's sake.
kids ain't trophies.
gat a neighbor with 7 kids, and his on 45k monthly salary, yet he's still bangin' cuz he wanna "literally" become the Biblical Abraham... damnit wife is still preg...

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 2:54pm
Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 2:54pm
And one slowpoke is already constructing a next statue worth millions. Is it that leaders in the country like seeing people in poverty or what? The bleeping have the money to pay salaries, build schools etc but they prefer to use em for statues and wardrobe allowance.

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 2:54pm
Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 2:54pm
Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 2:54pm
Olodo oshi

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by brendan007: 2:55pm
Stop pretending to be stupid. angry

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by PMBtill2023(m): 2:55pm
GOD BLESS OUR PARENTS....AMEN

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by sdindan: 2:55pm
Kai!

Rochas have seen something to mould grin

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by tstx(m): 2:56pm
Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Austema(m): 2:56pm
If sense is a tablet I would have prescribe 5 packet each morning afternoon and night

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 2:57pm
Thunder fire NwaAmaikpe

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by blingxx(m): 2:57pm
Seriously?... Is this what you could think of What about the injured child

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by mployer(m): 2:57pm
Nothing wrong. He got to the hospital at least

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Welcomme: 2:57pm
Mumu, did u read the story?

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 2:57pm
God! It's a pity to see this.

It's now a clear fact that more and more Nigerians, not just in Imo are being pauperized by this arrogantly, selfish and egocentric bastard! APC AP&C FILMS led profligate government.

Ontop our oiyel money.

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by omoikea(m): 2:59pm
I guess Being dumped by a guy with dreadlocks is the worst feeling ever, because anytime you're at home and see mopping stick you suddenly become emotional

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by 9jaDoc(f): 2:59pm
It's our country. We have to face it. Just don't compare it to a place where 3 top-notch ambulances and 2 police cars will be there within 5 minutes to treat the child on the scene then take him to the nearest hospital emergency room, where, by law, they MUST accept him.

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:59pm
Uwa bu pawpaw mehn...
Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by Coldfeets: 3:00pm
Tomorrow now when this lil nigga becomes another neymar, even okorocha will be hustling to erect a statue in his honour...

But for now, the whole job of tending to the job of bringing him up is wholly the father's responsibilities...

Re: Man Takes His Son To The Hospital In A Wheelbarrow In Imo State (Photos) by 1miccza: 3:00pm
KendrickAyomide:
And The Governor is busy erecting irrelevant statues ! Owelle Rochas Anayo Okoroawusa issa Big Foool !!

He's worse than a fool actually

