Below is a full statement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC;



"The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclaimed the allegation that its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had ever stated in any fora that the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, “directed the Corporation to keep the sum of N50billion away from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”



NNPC wishes to state that the allegation is baseless, and is a clear misrepresentation of the truth.



An online publication made the allegation recently.



By virtue of the operations of the NNPC, the Corporation had made series of compelling cases to the Presidency and the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow certain categories of accounts operate outside the TSA, as they contain co-mingled funds governed by detailed agreements with local and international implications.



NNPC equally wishes to state that while these necessary approvals sought by the NNPC were graciously given by the Presidency, the Chief of Staff merely conveyed the notice of these approvals to the Corporation.



In the same vein, members of the relevant committee of the National Assembly have requested for copies of such approvals, which were duly provided by the Corporation.



To claim that the Chief of Staff single-handedly approved these exemptions was not only unfair, but is a complete misrepresentation of facts to mislead the general public."



Nothing unusual here. And nothing to see here.



National Assembly making the noise are not in TSA.

Judiciary are not in TSA.



NNPC JV account is not in TSA because the JV account has IOC like Shell,Mobil, Agip interest and involvement.



Joint venture money is not solely Nigeria money. It is jointly owned by IOCs and NNPC.



They make an argument while JV account should be exempted and it was accepted.



Why all the uneccessary brouhaha.

i don't even care to read telin d same old story.

stephanie11:

Reno and co already twisted facts to deceive the public claiming 50bn stashed away by the cabals to loot

CORRUPTION HAS EATEN NIGERIA

life2017:

Nothing unusual here. And nothing to see here.



National Assembly making the noise are not in TSA.

Judiciary are not in TSA.



NNPC JV account is not in TSA because the JV account has IOC like Shell,Mobil, Agip interest and involvement.



Joint venture money is not solely Nigeria money. It is jointly owned by IOCs and NNPC.



They make an argument while JV account should be exempted and it was accepted.



Why all the uneccessary brouhaha.

GOFRONT:

A thief always sees others as one. Same way PDP looters see every move of govt as an attempt to loot or steal.



Idiotas! 6 Likes 2 Shares

We know, they are only trying in vain to find where to associate this administration with massive corruption, so as to find a ground for campaign in 2019. But the incorruptible Baba as always has remain steadfast.

PMB/PYO till 2023 jare!

No way for PDP looters!

Not when our foreign reserve has risen to almost $40b dollars

Even if he was not the one.



He has done it before he can do it again......

I don't know why Buhari allows this Kyari of a man to keep embarrassing him and bringing this government to disrepute on daily basis, MTN, Kyari, employment racketeering, Kyari, Magu/Senate face-off, Kyari, everything bad about the Government is one way or the other linked to Abba Kyari, haba! Kyari! why always you? 1 Like







I wonder how Abba Kyari gets to pray 5times daily.

I wonder how Abba Kyari gets to pray 5times daily.
He is the worst sinner in this administration.

why Can't the President gives the approval himself directly

PDP can only deceive their gullible 1 Like

adem30:

PDP can only deceive their gullible

Bunch of fraudulent people. Why is NNPC been partially excluded from the TSA after the administration's claim of success story in its implementation? This simply means NNPC is still a cash cow in this 'saintly' govt. Stealing by Trick. 2 Likes

life2017:

Nothing unusual here. And nothing to see here.



National Assembly making the noise are not in TSA.

Judiciary are not in TSA.



NNPC JV account is not in TSA because the JV account has IOC like Shell,Mobil, Agip interest and involvement.



Joint venture money is not solely Nigeria money. It is jointly owned by IOCs and NNPC.



They make an argument while JV account should be exempted and it was accepted.



It is the thieves in the system that are making noise..they don't trust themselves talk less trusting anybody..All we know is that lawlessness has reduced in public service..even if they steal,they do so with fear and trembling not with impunity

In clear term, there is actually an account which the NNPC operates outside the TSA,the approval of which was conveyed to the NNPC by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.



Thanks for the clarification

IamPatriotic:

What u are trying to hide

Will still come out one day.

Keep operating your special account



Your deceit wont last forever.

OLADD:

Bunch of fraudulent people. Why is NNPC been partially excluded from the TSA after the administration's claim of success story in its implementation? This simply means NNPC is still a cash cow in this 'saintly' govt. Stealing by Trick. but the idiotic pigs of Biafra always blamed this saintly government for implementing the TSA.

but the idiotic pigs of Biafra always blamed this saintly government for implementing the TSA.
What a bunch of foolish set of people?

