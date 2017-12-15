₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,370 members, 3,971,195 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA (6160 Views)
Senate To Probe Ibe Kachikwu's Letter To Buhari Over NNPC Boss, Baru / Buhari Orders Amaechi, Fashola, Abba Kyari To Resign - Daily Post / Aisha Buhari Denies Report Linking Her To Abuse Of Privileges (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by stephanie11: 1:41pm
@POLITICSNGR
Below is a full statement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC;
"The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclaimed the allegation that its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had ever stated in any fora that the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, “directed the Corporation to keep the sum of N50billion away from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”
NNPC wishes to state that the allegation is baseless, and is a clear misrepresentation of the truth.
An online publication made the allegation recently.
By virtue of the operations of the NNPC, the Corporation had made series of compelling cases to the Presidency and the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow certain categories of accounts operate outside the TSA, as they contain co-mingled funds governed by detailed agreements with local and international implications.
NNPC equally wishes to state that while these necessary approvals sought by the NNPC were graciously given by the Presidency, the Chief of Staff merely conveyed the notice of these approvals to the Corporation.
In the same vein, members of the relevant committee of the National Assembly have requested for copies of such approvals, which were duly provided by the Corporation.
To claim that the Chief of Staff single-handedly approved these exemptions was not only unfair, but is a complete misrepresentation of facts to mislead the general public."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/15/nnpc-boss-baru-reacts-report-linking-kyari-n50bn-funds-kept-away-tsa/
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by life2017: 1:42pm
Nothing unusual here. And nothing to see here.
National Assembly making the noise are not in TSA.
Judiciary are not in TSA.
NNPC JV account is not in TSA because the JV account has IOC like Shell,Mobil, Agip interest and involvement.
Joint venture money is not solely Nigeria money. It is jointly owned by IOCs and NNPC.
They make an argument while JV account should be exempted and it was accepted.
Why all the uneccessary brouhaha.
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Tugsramm(m): 1:44pm
i don't even care to read telin d same old story.
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by imhotep: 1:45pm
stephanie11:rubbish people
10 Likes
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Tugsramm(m): 1:47pm
[quote author=life2017 post=63306501]Nothing unusual here. Whch network u dey use see has he dey snatch ftc
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Young03(m): 1:48pm
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by LessNoise(m): 1:56pm
Reno and co already twisted facts to deceive the public claiming 50bn stashed away by the cabals to loot
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by GOFRONT(m): 2:23pm
CORRUPTION HAS EATEN NIGERIA
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by lakpalakpa: 2:34pm
life2017:
God bless you. It's just that illiterates will never understand this simple but clear explanation presented. See one of them below...
GOFRONT:
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by SillyMods: 2:39pm
A thief always sees others as one. Same way PDP looters see every move of govt as an attempt to loot or steal.
Idiotas!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Newbiee: 3:04pm
We know, they are only trying in vain to find where to associate this administration with massive corruption, so as to find a ground for campaign in 2019. But the incorruptible Baba as always has remain steadfast.
PMB/PYO till 2023 jare!
No way for PDP looters!
Not when our foreign reserve has risen to almost $40b dollars
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Runaway: 3:05pm
Even if he was not the one.
He has done it before he can do it again......
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by rosalieene(f): 3:06pm
......
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by IamPatriotic(m): 3:06pm
I don't know why Buhari allows this Kyari of a man to keep embarrassing him and bringing this government to disrepute on daily basis, MTN, Kyari, employment racketeering, Kyari, Magu/Senate face-off, Kyari, everything bad about the Government is one way or the other linked to Abba Kyari, haba! Kyari! why always you?
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by NwaAmaikpe: 3:06pm
I wonder how Abba Kyari gets to pray 5times daily.
He is the worst sinner in this administration.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by rosalieene(f): 3:06pm
...
Check my signature
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by pol23: 3:07pm
Nigeria ....
My beloved country.
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by honey001(m): 3:07pm
why Can't the President gives the approval himself directly
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by adem30: 3:07pm
PDP can only deceive their gullible
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by sdindan: 3:09pm
adem30:
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by enemyofprogress: 3:10pm
See as him forehead black,devil don nack him head for ground tire for Mohammed
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Nonnyflex(m): 3:10pm
This news isn't worth commenting so let me use the opportunity to advertise my statue business.. Order yours now while there's still small space
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:11pm
Hmm
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by OLADD: 3:12pm
Bunch of fraudulent people. Why is NNPC been partially excluded from the TSA after the administration's claim of success story in its implementation? This simply means NNPC is still a cash cow in this 'saintly' govt. Stealing by Trick.
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Charly68: 3:13pm
life2017:. It is the thieves in the system that are making noise..they don't trust themselves talk less trusting anybody..All we know is that lawlessness has reduced in public service..even if they steal,they do so with fear and trembling not with impunity
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by LibertyRep: 3:16pm
In clear term, there is actually an account which the NNPC operates outside the TSA,the approval of which was conveyed to the NNPC by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.
Thanks for the clarification
4 Likes
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:16pm
IamPatriotic:but nothing wrong on this
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by felixomor: 3:17pm
What u are trying to hide
Will still come out one day.
Keep operating your special account
Your deceit wont last forever.
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:20pm
OLADD:but the idiotic pigs of Biafra always blamed this saintly government for implementing the TSA.
What a bunch of foolish set of people?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by bart10: 3:31pm
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by yanshDoctor: 3:31pm
..another headslamer
|Re: NNPC Boss, Baru Reacts To Report Linking Kyari To N50bn Funds Kept Away From TSA by SillyMods: 3:37pm
OLADD:Go school you no go. Read you no read. Your mata taya person ooo.
National Theatre Should Be Named 'Fatai Rolling Dollar' - Group / Friday Should Replace Saturday As Work Free Day To Ensure Religious Balance / Power Projects At 80% Completion, Says Govt
Viewing this topic: muyibaba222(m), Alabi1997(m), Zlatimi, excellence13, taurusmena1(m), Charlico2, MizMyColi(f), sokoanugwa, chudu, dannywest, ernietime(m), nikkycutee11(f), dynicks(m), Samjay009(m), QUOTATION, Anslemchiboy(m), dkdigits(m), Unkl(m), giantstrides(m), ngenec, ekpeobiekpen, nelsonddon, Jofet(m), Johnpsite, Doyin2, staymore and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14