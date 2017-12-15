₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by DONSMITH123(m): 1:59pm
John Charles, Makurdi
Benue State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge of the State.
The confirmation of Justice Onum came after the retirement of Justice Iorhemen Hwande who served for 11 years.
Justice Onum made history as the first Chief Judge from the Idoma extraction since the creation of the state 41 years ago.
Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has hailed the retired Chief Judge, Justice Hwande, for his commitment to service.
Speaking at the valedictory session for the retired Chief Judge, Ortom said that the virtues he exhibited while in active service had impacted positively on the judiciary.
“We are convinced that he is leaving a Judicial system that will continue to improve itself for the good of the common man. Having given the best part of his life to serve God and the people through his career, Honorable Justice Iorhemen Hwande is retiring to a peaceful life.”
http://punchng.com/breaking-benue-assembly-confirms-idoma-man-as-chief-judge/
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by Young03(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by Kyase(m): 2:13pm
Good
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by DONSMITH123(m): 2:15pm
Young03:
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by bedspread: 2:16pm
SINCE CREATION OF THE STATE?
MARGINALIZATION IN NIGERIA DIDNT START TODAY!!!!!!
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by aolawale025: 2:20pm
Congrats to the new CJ. Irrespective of tribe, the best should always be at the top
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by zakim(m): 2:33pm
Goooooooooood.....
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by BruncleZuma: 3:10pm
Whoever posts topics like this should be questioned, of what importance is the position if he is idoma, tiv or igala? Must everything be coloured along tribal lines?
Congratulations to the new chief judge.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by tstx(m): 3:11pm
congrats
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by IamPatriotic(m): 3:12pm
So the Idomas are Igbos' replica in Benue politics.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by MrMcJay(m): 3:12pm
Young03:
E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by chinawapz(m): 3:12pm
Again!!!!!
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by pawesome(m): 3:12pm
Remainin idoma to b governor
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by personal59(m): 3:13pm
is he not qualify for the job?
I just hate all this sentiment and nepotism that av eaten up our sense of reasoning.
must we look at Local govt or sides to choose the best person
I hope someone better isn't on ground before picking him for politics sake
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by kaycee125: 3:13pm
This is a step in the right direction, make una come chop
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by ekems2017(f): 3:14pm
He is qualify for the job simple.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by lovelylad(m): 3:14pm
Young03:VP at work
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by RemedyLab: 3:14pm
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by Marshallvenom(m): 3:14pm
This is serious domination... Congratulations
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by Nonnyflex(m): 3:15pm
And then?...
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by osuofia2(m): 3:15pm
Like say Gov Orthom brain don reset. Nice move from the Gov. The other day it was Anti grazing bill now being the only Benue Governor to appoint an Idoma man to that prestigious position. God Bless Orthom unlike that useless Gemade,Akume and Suswam.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by nawtyme: 3:18pm
Even in the same state we promote tribalism. Yet we complain when treated poorly by other nationalities black or white.
Does it mean that for 41 years there has been no idoma man qualified for the job or they were not qualified because of their tribe?
We are our own problems.
That is how someone who gained admission into a federal government college with a common entrance score of 13 will gain employment and be the boss over people who were admitted into the same school with a cut off mark of 131 simply because he is from a particular tribe.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by Tugsramm(m): 3:23pm
Young03:na becos of ur types
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by eddieguru(m): 3:44pm
Young03:it won't do u any good
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by jimyjames(m): 3:56pm
an idoma man becoming a Chief judge for the first time since the state was created 41, years ago? hmm why are tiv people this selfish, well still waiting for the day when an idoma man will become the governor of Benue state for the first time
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by bigtt76(f): 3:57pm
Lol
eddieguru:
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by benuejosh(m): 3:57pm
It is called Change. Nigerians will feel the change of APC gradually.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by benuejosh(m): 3:59pm
jimyjames:The Minority can not Rule over the Majority. Have you ever seen an Igbo man President? It is everywhere.
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by Egein(m): 4:04pm
G
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by raphafire: 4:06pm
benuejosh:
Who stated that law?
|Re: Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge by benuejosh(m): 4:11pm
raphafire:It is a phenomenon.
