Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adam Onum, Idoma Man Confirmed As Benue Chief Judge (2989 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Benue State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge of the State.



The confirmation of Justice Onum came after the retirement of Justice Iorhemen Hwande who served for 11 years.



Justice Onum made history as the first Chief Judge from the Idoma extraction since the creation of the state 41 years ago.



Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has hailed the retired Chief Judge, Justice Hwande, for his commitment to service.



Speaking at the valedictory session for the retired Chief Judge, Ortom said that the virtues he exhibited while in active service had impacted positively on the judiciary.



“We are convinced that he is leaving a Judicial system that will continue to improve itself for the good of the common man. Having given the best part of his life to serve God and the people through his career, Honorable Justice Iorhemen Hwande is retiring to a peaceful life.”





http://punchng.com/breaking-benue-assembly-confirms-idoma-man-as-chief-judge/ John Charles, MakurdiBenue State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge of the State.The confirmation of Justice Onum came after the retirement of Justice Iorhemen Hwande who served for 11 years.Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has hailed the retired Chief Judge, Justice Hwande, for his commitment to service.Speaking at the valedictory session for the retired Chief Judge, Ortom said that the virtues he exhibited while in active service had impacted positively on the judiciary.“We are convinced that he is leaving a Judicial system that will continue to improve itself for the good of the common man. Having given the best part of his life to serve God and the people through his career, Honorable Justice Iorhemen Hwande is retiring to a peaceful life.”

333333 3333 333 3 33333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj3333333333333333333333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj

Good

Young03:

jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj3333 333333 3333 333 3 33333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj 2 Likes

?



MARGINALIZATION IN NIGERIA DIDNT START TODAY!!!!!! SINCE CREATION OF THE STATEMARGINALIZATION IN NIGERIA DIDNT START TODAY!!!!!! 8 Likes

Congrats to the new CJ. Irrespective of tribe, the best should always be at the top

Goooooooooood.....





Whoever posts topics like this should be questioned, of what importance is the position if he is idoma, tiv or igala? Must everything be coloured along tribal lines?



Congratulations to the new chief judge. Whoever posts topics like this should be questioned, of what importance is the position if he is idoma, tiv or igala? Must everything be coloured along tribal lines?Congratulations to the new chief judge. 5 Likes

congrats

So the Idomas are Igbos' replica in Benue politics. 1 Like

Young03:

jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj3333 333333 3333 333 3 33333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj

E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine. E no go better for the person wey hide your medicine. 6 Likes

Again!!!!!





I will design your website at cheaper rate (0-8-1-3-0-7-6-7-3-5-7)

Remainin idoma to b governor

is he not qualify for the job?





I just hate all this sentiment and nepotism that av eaten up our sense of reasoning.



must we look at Local govt or sides to choose the best person



I hope someone better isn't on ground before picking him for politics sake

This is a step in the right direction, make una come chop

He is qualify for the job simple.

Young03:

jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj3333 333333 3333 333 3 33333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj VP at work 2 Likes 1 Share





Find out common home made remedies on NaturalRemedyLab Find out common home made remedies on NaturalRemedyLab

This is serious domination... Congratulations 1 Like

And then?...

Like say Gov Orthom brain don reset. Nice move from the Gov. The other day it was Anti grazing bill now being the only Benue Governor to appoint an Idoma man to that prestigious position. God Bless Orthom unlike that useless Gemade,Akume and Suswam.

Even in the same state we promote tribalism. Yet we complain when treated poorly by other nationalities black or white.

Does it mean that for 41 years there has been no idoma man qualified for the job or they were not qualified because of their tribe?

We are our own problems.

That is how someone who gained admission into a federal government college with a common entrance score of 13 will gain employment and be the boss over people who were admitted into the same school with a cut off mark of 131 simply because he is from a particular tribe. 5 Likes 1 Share

Young03:

jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj3333 333333 3333 333 3 33333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj na becos of ur types na becos of ur types

Young03:

jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj3333 333333 3333 333 3 33333333333jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj33jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj it won't do u any good it won't do u any good

an idoma man becoming a Chief judge for the first time since the state was created 41, years ago? hmm why are tiv people this selfish, well still waiting for the day when an idoma man will become the governor of Benue state for the first time





eddieguru:

it won't do u any good Lol

It is called Change. Nigerians will feel the change of APC gradually.

jimyjames:

an idoma man becoming a Chief judge for the first time since the state was created 41, years ago? hmm why are tiv people this selfish, well still waiting for the day when an idoma man will become the governor of Benue state for the first time The Minority can not Rule over the Majority. Have you ever seen an Igbo man President? It is everywhere. The Minority can not Rule over the Majority. Have you ever seen an Igbo man President? It is everywhere.

G

benuejosh:

The Minority can not Rule over the Majority. Have you ever seen an Igbo man President? It is everywhere.

Who stated that law? Who stated that law?