EFCC sources said Mr. Mark, a former military general was invited yesterday to make statements to the commission on how several billions meant for projects at the national assembly were shared between him and a few others. He was released to go home after the interrogation, expected to return after the holidays.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/15/efcc-quiz-former-senate-president-david-mark-over-billions-stolen-national-assembly The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives are probing former Senate President David Mark over allegedly billions stolen by him and other leaders of the National Assembly during his tenure.EFCC sources said Mr. Mark, a former military general was invited yesterday to make statements to the commission on how several billions meant for projects at the national assembly were shared between him and a few others. He was released to go home after the interrogation, expected to return after the holidays. 3 Likes 2 Shares

"Several Billions" 5 Likes

Observing. Let see how it end. 1 Like

Who dey investigate Babachir Lawal...we claim to have SAN in this zoo, the number 1 citizen has no certification. When Buhari comot Aso villa 4 2019 ehh, na court case go kill am, all the subsidy money he go provide am, all the Aso villa renovation money and the rail project contract him go explain tire.



Let this man do us a favor and get out of Aso villa, if not; na push we go push am comot.

Shameless government. 34 Likes 3 Shares

effc eh, trust me they seems to be losing value. several billions? they will found nothing about Mark 10 Likes

David Mark burnt several monies in his house some time last year due to their rotten nature, kept for a long time in a hidden tunnel... 5 Likes

Shameless government. a frustrated biafra . Always crying from 1 thread to d other a frustrated biafra . Always crying from 1 thread to d other 28 Likes 3 Shares

One person at a time. One person at a time. 12 Likes





Stories like this no longer move some of us But where is lalasticlala sefStories like this no longer move some of us 5 Likes

a frustrated biafra . Always crying from 1 thread to d other

I know you are profusely stupid and ignorant, you must be from Daura. I know you are profusely stupid and ignorant, you must be from Daura. 26 Likes 2 Shares

going after David Mark in d name of corruption by APC is like taking a buggy jump forming suicide... 8 Likes

Dis 1 just weak me. Dis 1 just weak me. 2 Likes





This elusive criminal should have his day in court already.



I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of the perpetual defenders of criminals to arrive here and start pouring smelly spittle everywhere as usual. It is about time!This elusive criminal should have his day in court already.I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of the perpetual defenders of criminals to arrive here and start pouring smelly spittle everywhere as usual. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmmm... This government shaaaa... Turning justice into politics..

That will be a good one

We shall see

What's the essence of collecting some part of the money when we can't see the usefulness of the several Billions collected 1 Like

All Benue people are behind EFCC 8 Likes 2 Shares

I have nothing to say, no be naija politician again? if you need Job or Profitable Business Ideas that you can start, visit my blog on my profile/signature.

Issorai

We shall see .efcc una well-done ko. .efcc una well-done ko.

Hehehehehehe,efcc should not waste their time.... 1 Like

beautiful, is even over due, this is the moment i ve been waiting for. hehehehehehehe 2 Likes 3 Shares

"Several Billions"

This child u know they sleep Everywhere I go Na u be FTC This child u know they sleepEverywhere I go Na u be FTC

as we all know, nothing's going to happen to him. 2 Likes

Nonesense, APC is just chasing shadows. You are leaving in 2019. Clapping down on PDP bigwigs won't make any difference. We will bury APC in 2019. I never liked PDP but anything/anybody is better than that dullard in Aso Rock. 7 Likes

you must be from Daura.

It is not and can never be an insult for someone to hail from Daura. However, make I no stop you. Go on. It is not and can never be an insult for someone to hail from Daura. However, make I no stop you. Go on.

You are very shameless and you suffer from moral decadence...just listen to yourself. You a disgrace...somebody is being investigated for corruption and you are here vomiting trash. You are very shameless and you suffer from moral decadence...just listen to yourself. You a disgrace...somebody is being investigated for corruption and you are here vomiting trash. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Him for join APC then just before 2019, him go just port back to PDP. 7 Likes

Shameless nigerian youths living on less that a dollar a day who will not hesitate to lynch a petty thief that stole #5000 in the market will storm this thread to politicise this noble move by the government to investigate this man. If Nigeria stays behind for long, it will not be because we have bad leaders, it will be largely because we have youths whose minds have been eaten up by ethno religious sentiments. They will always defend the corrupt politicians whose children are abroad feeding fat on our common wealth. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Shameless government. stop distracting us with this your noise.

Let join hand with this saintly government in order to catch all the past criminals that brought this great nation to down to his kneels stop distracting us with this your noise.Let join hand with this saintly government in order to catch all the past criminals that brought this great nation to down to his kneels 3 Likes 2 Shares