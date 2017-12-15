₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,370 members, 3,971,195 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 04:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly (8630 Views)
|EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Ebullience(m): 2:52pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives are probing former Senate President David Mark over allegedly billions stolen by him and other leaders of the National Assembly during his tenure.
EFCC sources said Mr. Mark, a former military general was invited yesterday to make statements to the commission on how several billions meant for projects at the national assembly were shared between him and a few others. He was released to go home after the interrogation, expected to return after the holidays.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/12/15/efcc-quiz-former-senate-president-david-mark-over-billions-stolen-national-assembly
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Loyalblak007(f): 2:53pm
"Several Billions"
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by osazeeblue01: 2:56pm
Observing. Let see how it end.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by lokobyforch(m): 2:58pm
Who dey investigate Babachir Lawal...we claim to have SAN in this zoo, the number 1 citizen has no certification. When Buhari comot Aso villa 4 2019 ehh, na court case go kill am, all the subsidy money he go provide am, all the Aso villa renovation money and the rail project contract him go explain tire.
Let this man do us a favor and get out of Aso villa, if not; na push we go push am comot.
Shameless government.
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Saao(m): 3:02pm
effc eh, trust me they seems to be losing value. several billions? they will found nothing about Mark
10 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by vinnex: 3:11pm
David Mark burnt several monies in his house some time last year due to their rotten nature, kept for a long time in a hidden tunnel...
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Tugsramm(m): 3:13pm
lokobyforch:a frustrated biafra . Always crying from 1 thread to d other
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by slimfit1(m): 3:13pm
lokobyforch:
One person at a time.
12 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Keneking: 3:14pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
Stories like this no longer move some of us
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by lokobyforch(m): 3:16pm
Tugsramm:
I know you are profusely stupid and ignorant, you must be from Daura.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by 48noble(m): 3:17pm
going after David Mark in d name of corruption by APC is like taking a buggy jump forming suicide...
8 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by captainprogress(m): 3:19pm
lokobyforch:
Dis 1 just weak me.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by DonVikings: 3:21pm
It is about time!
This elusive criminal should have his day in court already.
I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of the perpetual defenders of criminals to arrive here and start pouring smelly spittle everywhere as usual.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by uwa1(m): 3:22pm
Hmmmm... This government shaaaa... Turning justice into politics..
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:22pm
That will be a good one
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by miqos02(m): 3:23pm
We shall see
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by xclusiveguy4(m): 3:24pm
What's the essence of collecting some part of the money when we can't see the usefulness of the several Billions collected
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Elnino4ladies: 3:24pm
All Benue people are behind EFCC
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by yesloaded: 3:24pm
I have nothing to say, no be naija politician again? if you need Job or Profitable Business Ideas that you can start, visit my blog on my profile/signature.
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Spaxon(f): 3:25pm
Issorai
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by paulbass: 3:25pm
miqos02:.efcc una well-done ko.
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Bizibi(m): 3:25pm
Hehehehehehe,efcc should not waste their time....
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by iluvdonjazzy: 3:25pm
beautiful, is even over due, this is the moment i ve been waiting for. hehehehehehehe
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by LessNoise(m): 3:25pm
Loyalblak007:
This child u know they sleep Everywhere I go Na u be FTC
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by jericco1(m): 3:25pm
as we all know, nothing's going to happen to him.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by neoclassical: 3:26pm
Nonesense, APC is just chasing shadows. You are leaving in 2019. Clapping down on PDP bigwigs won't make any difference. We will bury APC in 2019. I never liked PDP but anything/anybody is better than that dullard in Aso Rock.
7 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by caesaraba(m): 3:26pm
lokobyforch:
It is not and can never be an insult for someone to hail from Daura. However, make I no stop you. Go on.
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by michoim(m): 3:27pm
lokobyforch:
You are very shameless and you suffer from moral decadence...just listen to yourself. You a disgrace...somebody is being investigated for corruption and you are here vomiting trash.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by iAudio: 3:27pm
Him for join APC then just before 2019, him go just port back to PDP.
7 Likes
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by TEYA: 3:27pm
Shameless nigerian youths living on less that a dollar a day who will not hesitate to lynch a petty thief that stole #5000 in the market will storm this thread to politicise this noble move by the government to investigate this man. If Nigeria stays behind for long, it will not be because we have bad leaders, it will be largely because we have youths whose minds have been eaten up by ethno religious sentiments. They will always defend the corrupt politicians whose children are abroad feeding fat on our common wealth.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:28pm
lokobyforch:stop distracting us with this your noise.
Let join hand with this saintly government in order to catch all the past criminals that brought this great nation to down to his kneels
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: EFCC Quizzes David Mark Over Billions Stolen From National Assembly by Jaynom(m): 3:28pm
David Mark .. chairman "observing committee". His Ego/pride won't let him address Saraki as Mr. President! Nice one from Efcc(ballsy) even though we know how it'll end.
3 Likes 2 Shares
Showdown At Ota Bridge Commissioning ! / Analysing The Analysts And Their Analyses: A Look At Nigerian Columnists / Bala Mohammed Granted N500m Bail
Viewing this topic: famuchie, Atesko, JoshMedia(m), vitality22(m), Jaguntemmy(m), johnpalmer774, Oluwatobiloba96(m), tayokem(m), Zakkyoz(m), imagyne2002(m), BBFE, Onoja2016(m), bensky, Ezenwammadu(m), cremeboy, emmagege, neoclassical, faithdee(f), obinon(m), damiBJ, Bucky001(m), kehindeasaolu(m), Lordfranklin(m), dokJ, Tugsramm(m), Fortuneoo, osayande1(m), Kyase(m), okoyeizu, Sammyfissy(m), ajani1978(m), doctokwus, enemyofprogress, Pitamack(m), oceania100(m), benkenmusical(m), famology(m), macfadison(m), ibro1010(m), fitzmayowa, Antoeni(m), Brightglory77, kceewhyte(m), anyimontana(m), geesilver(m), larrymoore1(m), Booby88(m), sucre2(m), easyfem, LockDown69(m), kaffyadeakeem(f), imahascott, keletex2000(m), QsAbdul, fizzile(m), TheOddAbimbola, justy15 and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11