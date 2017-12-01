₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by CastedDude: 5:38pm
A Nigerian lady, Annie John Leyii, has took to Facebook to mourn her good friend who was stabbed to death yesterday night in Abuja metropolis. The lady recounted how the deceased helped her and drove her round town during her visit to Abuja for her Call to Bar screening.
Read what she shared below;
On the 8th day of November 2017 when I went to the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja, for my Call to Bar screening with my friends Oluwakemi, Soty, and Ovundar, it was in Maigemu’s car we drove. That was the first day I met him.
Subsequently, he became the cab-guy that took us everywhere we went. When I visited my brother Fidelis at Baze University, it was Maigemu who drove me to and fro. He waited patiently while I had a walk and a chat with my brother. I remember introducing them to each other. He never complained. Maigemu was always patient. He was always available!
On the 11th of December 2017 when I arrived Abuja at about 11pm, it was Maigemu who picked me up from the park and took me home. We got home quite late, bargained the price for a while, and he accepted what I gave without complaints!
He picked me up on the 13th of December from Soty’s house to the International Conference Centre in Abuja where I was called to the Nigerian Bar & arrived just in time after the call to take me and Ngwu Jennifer to the Supreme Court for our enrollment. On our way home that night (my friends and I) in Maigemu’s car, his car broke down and we were picked up by another driver but stuck around long enough so he could fix his car.
Maigemu, our cab guy turned friend, the same person I laughed with yesterday, saw yesterday, touched yesterday, had conversations with yesterday, was stabbed to death last night - 14th December 2017. How does a person go from being full of life, energetic & strong to dead, lifeless, immobile, non-existent?? How does anyone tell a story such as this? That someone you already made plans with for tomorrow will not be showing up because his lifeless body is being carried right now by people he may have been stronger than while he lived to his hometown where he’d be laid to rest?? How?? Help us Lord....
May your soul find rest My Friend. Allah ya jikan ka da aljanna firduasi.
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by CastedDude: 5:39pm
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by xxxtedyxxx(m): 5:46pm
RIP..
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:55pm
Who stabbed him to death?
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by internationalman(m): 6:05pm
He looks pretty happy and doesn't look dead to me..
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by mangadm123: 6:05pm
How was he stabbed. What led to his death. That Shud be part of your story
Anyway, RIP to the dead...
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by thesicilian: 6:28pm
Your long story is more about how you were called to bar (congratulations, by the way ) than about the deceased. You still didn't tell us what led to his being stabbed to death, or by whom.
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by thesicilian: 6:29pm
internationalman:Yes. He should have looked dead in the pictures he took weeks or months before he was stabbed.
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by HtwoOw: 6:35pm
Whoever stabbed that guy should rot in jail
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by sotonzBlog(m): 8:09pm
nagging
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:09pm
Your story did not do this Man justice AT ALL. RIP my brother
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by HOTsomething: 8:10pm
Pitiful
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Nlearn: 8:10pm
This Is BAD
God Help Us
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by ogorwyne(f): 8:11pm
Really saddening. RIP
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Readwarn(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by solpat(m): 8:12pm
Rip Maigemu
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by NubiLove(m): 8:12pm
Another unnecessary death?
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by addizzle(f): 8:13pm
RIP sir.. Just wait n see how his memory will be erased soon even from loved ones.. .biko to those of us alive lets not leave our lives to pls nobody
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Gwilld(m): 8:13pm
God have mercy
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by TIDDOLL(m): 8:13pm
"Valar morghulis"
"Valar Dohaeris"
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by vastolord4(m): 8:13pm
Nawa oo.. Na so so rip I just dey type for every page.. Rip again
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by sajb(m): 8:13pm
Lord please have Mercy... Death thread everytime...
May His soul rest in peace, Amen...
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Amanda24(f): 8:14pm
Is even possible it was done by you the reporter.human being are not to be trusted at all.
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by jimyjames(m): 8:16pm
we all must die eventually but the most important thing is to die well, R.I.P
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Nukilia: 8:16pm
We all think we are safe in this country but the sad fact is everyone is a prey...
Selective annihilation is as turn by turn event which can be prevented
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by deco22(m): 8:16pm
internationalman:
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by sisisioge: 8:16pm
It is well...may God keep is safe from the hands of the wicked. How could anyone take the life of another? It is well.
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Colybaly: 8:18pm
Such is life, full of misery, but we can't question the will of God/Allah, May the Lord's/Allah's will be done,
RIP
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Dearlord(m): 8:19pm
what kind of undiluted story is this. I guess she has more to this.
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by Toniapsalm121: 8:20pm
Fine boi.RIP
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by etinanguy(m): 8:20pm
Dis one weak me
|Re: Lady Laments After Her Close Friend Was Stabbed To Death In Abuja. Photos by enemyofprogress: 8:21pm
What did he did that makes them to stabbed him?I'm sure he didn't did anything to them, wicked people
