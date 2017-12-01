Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) (13576 Views)

Nigerians React To The Hijab-Wearing Law Graduate Who Wasn't Called To Bar

See Photo Of Daughter Of NBA President Being Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab



The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. A.B. Mahmoud (SAN), has shared a picture of his daughter, Zubaida Mahmoud, covered in Hijab at the ceremony admitting her to the New York Bar earlier this year...



The NBA president shared the photo following the trending controversy after a student of the Nigerian Law from the University of Ilorin by name Amasa Firdaus was not called to the Nigerian bar by the Body of Benchers on the 12th day of December, 2017 over refusal to remove her hijab before entering the International Conference Centre...



Amasa Firdaus had insisted on wearing her wig on top of her Hijab as she was already dressed in her new gown.



lawyers in the USA doesn't wear the wig and gown,they don't even have a specific dress code because I have seen American lawyers appear in court dressed in blue suits.I want to see lawyers in Britain and other secular Commonwealth countries with a similar dress code with Nigeria admit a female lawyer wearing a hijab then I would take this serious.







mgbadike81:

Don't mind those people complaining. The girl's photo doesn't even show that a ceremony was taking place at that particular moment the photograph was taken naaa

Rubbish

U spend 6yrs studying Nigeria law only to decide to disobey the law at the end. If the Nigerian law profession is not good for their kind of Islam, why study it?

Islam permits beating of someone's wife, so assuming this girl becomes a judge and the issue of assault is brought to her by a hajiya, she will place the tenets of Quran above the law.



She is better off studying Islamic studies. Secular law is a haram, as long as the quran is not the Constitution, rather the Constitution was coined by unbelievers, then she has no business with it. She should have concentrated on becoming a sharia lawyer.



HYPOCRITES

CastedDude:

@poster can't u see dis her appearance is ridiculous..? she looks ugly wit dis combination...

mgbadike81:

lawyers in the USA doesn't wear the wig and gown,they don't even have a specific dress code because I have seen American lawyers appear in court dressed in blue suits.I want to see lawyers in Britain and other secular Commonwealth countries with a similar dress code with Nigeria admit a female lawyer wearing a hijab then I would take this serious.



Apparently Nigeria's sovereignty is based on the commonwealth. Talk another thing I beg.





Even if you see evidence of a British hijabi being called to the bar, you will still disagree based on bias.



The similitude of this is:



Apparently Nigeria's sovereignty is based on the commonwealth. Talk another thing I beg.

Even if you see evidence of a British hijabi being called to the bar, you will still disagree based on bias.

The similitude of this is:

Why is Nelson Mandela fighting when his people have been enslaved for centuries. Failing to call that lady to the bar is UNJUST.

Apparently Nigeria's sovereignty is based on the commonwealth. Talk another thing I beg.





Even if you see evidence of a British hijabi being called to the bar, you will still disagree based on bias.



The similitude of this is:



Why is Nelson Mandela fighting when his people have been enslaved for centuries. Failing to call that lady to the bar is UNJUST. unjust in wat sense? please define unjust..!

please try to understand English words b4 using them on public forum like this...



Nigerian n stupid religious believes...

unjust in wat sense? please define unjust..!

please try to understand English words b4 using them on public forum like this...

Nigerian n stupid religious believes...

and it has never stopped us from looting public fund...

Hijab Reloaded

Apparently Nigeria's sovereignty is based on the commonwealth. Talk another thing I beg.





Even if you see evidence of a British hijabi being called to the bar, you will still disagree based on bias.



The similitude of this is:



the law must be upheld until we decide to change it. I just did a Google search and Americans surely don't have a dress code for lawyers, I also noticed from the picture that the lady was not even in the middle of a ceremony when she snapped that picture. Catholic nuns who are lawyers respect the legal dress code so while should Muslims raise dust over a dress code that they have been respecting even before independence? pointless religion in this country is a major cause of violence and backwardness.

There are rules and regulations in every sane society and establishments,pls this shouldn’t be religionised, the way this country is going I fore see someday our Muslim brothers will clamour to play for the national team on jalamia and turbine. 6 Likes

If your religious beliefs forbid you from dressing in a particular way that members of a professional group dress, then it is first of all sinful for you to decide to belong to that profession in disregard to your religion and hope that they will change their standard of dressing to accommodate you. This is what we should be talking about, not about whether or not decision of Body of Benchers was right or wrong.



See your President's daughter last year when she was called to bar.



I have been to Turkey, a country that is 90% Muslim and and they hadly wear hijab. Are they going to hell by Naija Muslims standard. 9 Likes

Some people are brainless. What is wrong with the Hijab? 6 Likes 2 Shares

lovely

so wtf is she doing in Nigeria? 2 Likes

GBAM GBAM

Honestly the matter tire me.

To me there's no religious bearing sef.

Rules are Rules.



If she's at the airport and the security asks her to remove it before being scanned, she no go comply.



Deeper life no dey wear trousers for Nysc. Give to Caesar what is fvcking Ceasars mehn.

An event of less than 60 Seconds will not kill you.



Anyways my opinion sha.

Atleast we can comment on this topic.... 9 Likes

These aboki people think say we stupid. Idiot, show me a pic of her graduating with other students and only she wearing hijab in a FULLLLLLLLLLL GRADUATION CEREMONY

nice

Rubbish

U spend 6yrs studying Nigeria law only to decide to disobey the law at the end. If the Nigerian law profession is not good for their kind of Islam, why study it?

Islam permits beating of someone's wife, so assuming this girl becomes a judge and the issue of assault is brought to her by a hajiya, she will place the tenets of Quran above the law.



She is better off studying Islamic studies. Secular law is a haram, as long as the quran is not the Constitution, rather the Constitution was coined by unbelievers, then she has no business with it. She should have concentrated on becoming a sharia lawyer.



HYPOCRITES

The foool making reference to Buharis daughter is nothing but a mor0n.



So Buharis and his family members have now become standard for Islamic religious practice?



The way people draw up useless justifications a times makes me wonder if they have brains at all¿







Nigerians be carrying religious matter for head like iced water.



The girl is obviously comfortable in her hijab, why not let her be

Nigerians be carrying religious matter for head like iced water.

The girl is obviously comfortable in her hijab, why not let her be

The hijab doesn't make her less of a lawyer. I hope this religion issue.. will not bring Nigeria down one day.

Pls was she the only Muslim lady that was call to bar that day? 2 Likes

The law comes first before any religion 2 Likes