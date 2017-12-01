₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,474 members, 3,971,720 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 10:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) (13576 Views)
Nigerians React To The Hijab-Wearing Law Graduate Who Wasn't Called To Bar / See The Cute Lookalike Daughter Of Dedicated Female Traffic Warden In Lagos / Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:54pm
See Photo Of Daughter Of NBA President Being Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. A.B. Mahmoud (SAN), has shared a picture of his daughter, Zubaida Mahmoud, covered in Hijab at the ceremony admitting her to the New York Bar earlier this year...
The NBA president shared the photo following the trending controversy after a student of the Nigerian Law from the University of Ilorin by name Amasa Firdaus was not called to the Nigerian bar by the Body of Benchers on the 12th day of December, 2017 over refusal to remove her hijab before entering the International Conference Centre...
Amasa Firdaus had insisted on wearing her wig on top of her Hijab as she was already dressed in her new gown.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/zubaida-mahmoud-being-admitted-to-new-york-bar-covered-in-hijab.html
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:55pm
cc; lalasticlala
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by PheezyLee(m): 5:59pm
..
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by mgbadike81: 6:00pm
lawyers in the USA doesn't wear the wig and gown,they don't even have a specific dress code because I have seen American lawyers appear in court dressed in blue suits.I want to see lawyers in Britain and other secular Commonwealth countries with a similar dress code with Nigeria admit a female lawyer wearing a hijab then I would take this serious.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 6:04pm
Don't mind those people complaining. The girl's photo doesn't even show that a ceremony was taking place at that particular moment the photograph was taken naaa
mgbadike81:
24 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by zionmde: 6:16pm
Rubbish
U spend 6yrs studying Nigeria law only to decide to disobey the law at the end. If the Nigerian law profession is not good for their kind of Islam, why study it?
Islam permits beating of someone's wife, so assuming this girl becomes a judge and the issue of assault is brought to her by a hajiya, she will place the tenets of Quran above the law.
She is better off studying Islamic studies. Secular law is a haram, as long as the quran is not the Constitution, rather the Constitution was coined by unbelievers, then she has no business with it. She should have concentrated on becoming a sharia lawyer.
HYPOCRITES
71 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by biazarre(m): 6:17pm
CastedDude:. @poster can't u see dis her appearance is ridiculous..? she looks ugly wit dis combination...
1 Like
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Origin(f): 6:25pm
mgbadike81:
Apparently Nigeria's sovereignty is based on the commonwealth. Talk another thing I beg.
Even if you see evidence of a British hijabi being called to the bar, you will still disagree based on bias.
The similitude of this is:
Why is Nelson Mandela fighting when his people have been enslaved for centuries. Failing to call that lady to the bar is UNJUST.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by biazarre(m): 6:33pm
Origin:unjust in wat sense? please define unjust..!
please try to understand English words b4 using them on public forum like this...
Nigerian n stupid religious believes...
and it has never stopped us from looting public fund...
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by EliteBiz: 6:42pm
Hijab Reloaded
1 Like
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by mgbadike81: 7:27pm
Origin:the law must be upheld until we decide to change it. I just did a Google search and Americans surely don't have a dress code for lawyers, I also noticed from the picture that the lady was not even in the middle of a ceremony when she snapped that picture. Catholic nuns who are lawyers respect the legal dress code so while should Muslims raise dust over a dress code that they have been respecting even before independence? pointless religion in this country is a major cause of violence and backwardness.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 10:02pm
There are rules and regulations in every sane society and establishments,pls this shouldn’t be religionised, the way this country is going I fore see someday our Muslim brothers will clamour to play for the national team on jalamia and turbine.
6 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Built2last: 10:03pm
If your religious beliefs forbid you from dressing in a particular way that members of a professional group dress, then it is first of all sinful for you to decide to belong to that profession in disregard to your religion and hope that they will change their standard of dressing to accommodate you. This is what we should be talking about, not about whether or not decision of Body of Benchers was right or wrong.
See your President's daughter last year when she was called to bar.
I have been to Turkey, a country that is 90% Muslim and and they hadly wear hijab. Are they going to hell by Naija Muslims standard.
9 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Ishilove: 10:03pm
Some people are brainless. What is wrong with the Hijab?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Wizberg12(m): 10:03pm
lovely
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by lilmax(m): 10:03pm
so wtf is she doing in Nigeria?
2 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by bughead: 10:03pm
CastedDude:called to bomb!
1 Like
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by kingcity(m): 10:04pm
mgbadike81:GBAM
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by designVATExcel: 10:04pm
Honestly the matter tire me.
To me there's no religious bearing sef.
Rules are Rules.
If she's at the airport and the security asks her to remove it before being scanned, she no go comply.
Deeper life no dey wear trousers for Nysc. Give to Caesar what is fvcking Ceasars mehn.
An event of less than 60 Seconds will not kill you.
Anyways my opinion sha.
Atleast we can comment on this topic....
9 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Monzuur(m): 10:04pm
Z
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by goldedprince: 10:05pm
These aboki people think say we stupid. Idiot, show me a pic of her graduating with other students and only she wearing hijab in a FULLLLLLLLLLL GRADUATION CEREMONY
1 Like
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by DMainMan: 10:05pm
nice
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:06pm
zionmde:
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Standardcosting: 10:06pm
The foool making reference to Buharis daughter is nothing but a mor0n.
So Buharis and his family members have now become standard for Islamic religious practice?
The way people draw up useless justifications a times makes me wonder if they have brains at all¿
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 10:06pm
I hope this religion issue.. will not bring Nigeria down one day.
Nigerians be carrying religious matter for head like iced water.
The girl is obviously comfortable in her hijab, why not let her be
The hijab doesn't make her less of a lawyer.
5 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 10:06pm
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 10:06pm
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:06pm
Pls was she the only Muslim lady that was call to bar that day?
2 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by Inspire01: 10:06pm
The law comes first before any religion
2 Likes
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 10:06pm
|Re: Zubaida Mahmoud Admitted To New York Bar In Hijab (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:07pm
I hate islam
3 Likes
Free 2016 ACCA Study Texts And Revision Kits / My Bitter, Sad And Regretful Experience At DSSC Officer Cadet Course 23 In Jaji / A Must Read On How To Make Money This 2016!!!
Viewing this topic: alexkarim(m), starrybaba(m), oche88(m), music4me, argob44(f), aligajiGCFR, BeeBeeOoh(m), Bakrabas, Sassy16(f), iambabaG, irririchris(m), Boyolity, muderkid(m), Spanner4(m), deeLima86(m), Walexwisdom(m), Follysho707, engrusmankudu34(m), Rilikoko(m), BrizzyA(m), Turktman05(m), tolujohnso, Engr2000, RamseyWilliam(m), Emzyme(m), horlaa, Vintage94(m), beautydutch(f), ibmmusty, Profcamsey(m), ejitec16(m), VictorAJ(m), ajokebelle(f), Thyroyal, Smamudu5(m), BUHARImyDOG, bidexolumanish(m), shingu(m), Abdul315(m), colossus2, EnkayDezign, loshybab(m), Izzreal, Newbiee, Hemzhy(m), dubemnaija, damocool(m), lumidey2013(m), bettyLad(f), elektra(f), okworekene, SpComedy, gbaby4live, IbnHussein, sarutobi, DrElixir(m), assemble, kkko(m), samir, chinksee, randomme, swimmer, laredo2116, annie74(f), ElDeeVee(m), Omoedeki(m), muller101(m), sogud, chiscodedon(m), Wiseandtrue(f), Yusluvajide10, Xileef(m), catherineokezie(f), papiwyte(m), Ranchhoddas(m), Aawizdom(m), ralijaafar, ennysexy, paulynpen(m), Horlubunmmy, OldBeer, Yakson09, sogodihno, remsonik(f), kingsley55(m), shallysgirl, pweetiedee(f), Arsenella007(f), ffo(m), oyemmyx72(m), shinabola01, lative(m), omoowhe, Afoochekk1914(m), Ideasroole, FemiMaduka(m), fredoooooo, DisGuy, mikecino(m), sweetrie(f), rockcitie, MD512, iswallker(m), lobell, Sugahylz(f), Halen(f), bigfoot79(m), Onuokwu, naijaboiy, Lordshola, Lorhdany(m), Saheed9, anny268(f), junmangul, DAMMYORES, mikedimeji(m), cmecproblem(m), thiwha(m), daprim(m), Effiee(f), jamace(m), Jodha(f), Evercharming, ade2003, Firstgentleman1(m), Itsachair, dedons, OBAGADAFFI, obarome1, Ufuos1607, sundoj08(m), Patobanton, Ope101, ItchingPreek(m), Anucha017(m), aremed(m), Fixed, makkosky(m), Tapsorrow, knaa, headboiy, BERNIMOORE, onyichick(f), DIVFAVOR(m), charliestone, holyfather(m), Dfinex(f), Uchman50(m), tonyirore(m), sunbbo(m) and 237 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6