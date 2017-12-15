Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) (11575 Views)

Really epic!!.





The rest is history as they say. 14 Likes

Watch dS Space,Zombies re coming 2 Likes

419 in suit 14 Likes 2 Shares

Then, he never knew he will be a messiah to pigs. 14 Likes 3 Shares

That's all I can say 2 Likes

how come his face is now very strong 1 Like

touching and nostalgic! 1 Like

HE HAS SEEN STRONG THINGS!!!! HE HAS SEEN STRONG THINGS!!!!







∆ I go fat one day then... ∆ 1 Like

The way M. Atiku is making waves atm is reminiscent of same atmosphere around then-candidate now Pres. Buhari in 2014 and 2015.



Like play Atiku could become the next president of Nigeria if it continues. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Then, he never knew he will be a messiah to pigs.





I swear, you too like trouble. Make I quick dey go before they start to dey attack you.

The way M. Atiku is making waves atm is reminiscent of same atmosphere around then-candidate now Pres. Buhari in 2014 and 2015.



Atichukwu is making "waves" only on Nairaland and Potor Land.

my president

Even me, I don run comot.

beautiful, #ISTANDWITHATIKU 1 Like

Buhari Malu Cows landing in into thread like .... 17 Likes 1 Share

no referendum, no election. period. 2 Likes

Lol see suit afi bi ti "charge and bail lawyer"

Before the arrival of pancake

Wow cute 1 Like

Next presido 1 Like

Before the loot. Little did Titi know that a second wife is coming behind her 1 Like

where his other 4 wives?

These guys are too old

These guys are too old. They should be resting not ruling.

Come 2019 we are atikulating. 3 Likes

someone I studied about in social studies and government in my primary and secondary school days still wants to rule again.. God forbid..Neither bubu nor atiku deserve the vote of any sensible youth





I rather vote nwaamaikpe or seun for president.. so the not too young to run bill didn't trigger any under 50 to show interest



In the word of falz "when I dey primary one,dem say make we lead and not too follow/ say when we grow up, we go be leaders of tomorrow/ when tomorrow go come?,when them go leave us,when?/ cos the same damn ppl wey dey lead us then/ na still the same damn ppl wey dey lead us mhen/ them say we go write the future, them no give us pen/

The presidential dreamer

python1:

Then, he never knew he will be a messiah to pigs.

But he is a graduate unlike Buhari your own messiah But he is a graduate unlike Buhari your own messiah 5 Likes