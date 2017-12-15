₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by MissEdified(f): 6:43pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by AlexCk: 6:45pm
Really epic!!.
The rest is history as they say.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Isokowadoo: 6:48pm
Watch dS Space,Zombies re coming
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Nogodye(m): 6:48pm
419 in suit
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by python1: 6:48pm
Then, he never knew he will be a messiah to pigs.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Johnpaul01: 6:50pm
I thank God for my Itel....
That's all I can say
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by yanshDoctor: 6:57pm
how come his face is now very strong
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by baralatie(m): 7:02pm
touching and nostalgic!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by bedspread: 7:11pm
yanshDoctor:HE HAS SEEN STRONG THINGS!!!!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 7:13pm
∆ I go fat one day then... ∆
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by hucienda: 7:18pm
The way M. Atiku is making waves atm is reminiscent of same atmosphere around then-candidate now Pres. Buhari in 2014 and 2015.
Like play Atiku could become the next president of Nigeria if it continues.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by seunmsg(m): 7:20pm
python1:
I swear, you too like trouble. Make I quick dey go before they start to dey attack you.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by DonVikings: 7:21pm
hucienda:Atichukwu is making "waves" only on Nairaland and Potor Land.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by segebase(m): 7:30pm
my president
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by python1: 7:32pm
seunmsg:Even me, I don run comot.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by iluvdonjazzy: 7:34pm
beautiful, #ISTANDWITHATIKU
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:34pm
Buhari Malu Cows landing in into thread like ....
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by mgbadike81: 7:48pm
no referendum, no election. period.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by chillychill(f): 8:12pm
Lol see suit afi bi ti "charge and bail lawyer"
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by enemyofprogress: 8:16pm
Before the arrival of pancake
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Gwilld(m): 8:16pm
Wow cute
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by samyyoung1(m): 8:16pm
Next presido
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by pol23: 8:16pm
What!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:18pm
Before the loot. Little did Titi know that a second wife is coming behind her
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by EazyMoh(m): 8:19pm
where his other 4 wives?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Samusu(m): 8:19pm
Titee
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:20pm
I see someone saying next presido here
These guys are too old
They should be resting not ruling
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by engrfcuksmtin(m): 8:20pm
Come 2019 we are atikulating.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Heywhizzy(m): 8:20pm
someone I studied about in social studies and government in my primary and secondary school days still wants to rule again.. God forbid..Neither bubu nor atiku deserve the vote of any sensible youth
I rather vote nwaamaikpe or seun for president.. so the not too young to run bill didn't trigger any under 50 to show interest
In the word of falz "when I dey primary one,dem say make we lead and not too follow/ say when we grow up, we go be leaders of tomorrow/ when tomorrow go come?,when them go leave us,when?/ cos the same damn ppl wey dey lead us then/ na still the same damn ppl wey dey lead us mhen/ them say we go write the future, them no give us pen/
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Massob: 8:21pm
The presidential dreamer
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by richidinho(m): 8:21pm
python1:
But he is a graduate unlike Buhari your own messiah
|Re: Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Titi In 1972 (Throwback Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:21pm
The good old days!
